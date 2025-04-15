Volvo China Open 2025: Form stats for the penultimate event on the Asian Swing
It's the first week of a Chinese double header for the DP World Tour which has travelled to Shanghai for the national open. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Plentiful supply of sand and water at lush parkland venue
-
Hao Tong Li [21/1] to enjoy successful home coming
-
In-form Norris [35/1] has oodles of Far East experience
Tournament and Course Notes
This week's tournament will take place at Enhance Anting Golf Club, which is located just under 25 miles west of Shanghai city centre;
Designed by Robert Trent Jones II, the course was opened in 2005 and has been awarded the honour of hosting the Volvo China Open for the next three years;
It is a parkland course which runs alongside Suzhou Creek and is a low-lying venue which features a system of interconnected lakes;
Reasonably long by DP World Tour standards, there are numerous sizeable bunkers, while water comes into play on around two-thirds of its holes. This week's event will be co-sanctioned with the China Tour.
Six To Watch
With no available 'course form' to analyse, 'current form' enjoys a greater significance.
The three highest-ranked golfers in the field (Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 13/114.00, Shaun Norris 35/136.00 and Keita Nakajima 19/120.00) have all experienced the disappointment of finishing runner-up in tournaments this year, but will certainly fancy their chances of winning in Shanghai.
Neergaard-Petersen and Nakajima have both finished second twice, while Norris was runner-up in his native South Africa last month.
The 42-year-old, world No 100, Norris is no stranger to the Far East, having won seven times on the Japan Tour since 2016, and most recently in December of last year.
Meanwhile, China's top-ranked player Hao Tong Li 21/122.00 has already tasted victory in 2025, winning the Qatar Masters in February.
The former world No 32 is slowly returning to the sort of form which witnessed his podium finish in the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
He also has fond memories of this event, having claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the Volvo China Open of 2016.
Elsewhere, two Brits who have started this year in great shape are Brandon Robinson Thompson 35/136.00 and Joshua Berry 90/191.00.
Both enjoyed successful spells on the Challenge Tour, before switching seamlessly onto the DP World Tour.
Although Berry will probably remain on the Challenge Tour for the remainder of the year, he is certainly capable of turning a few more heads in this week's modest field. He would be an interesting each-way option this week.
Last 10 Weeks
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W15
|W14
|W13
|W12
|W11
|W10
|W9
|W8
|W7
|W6
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|22
|2
|2
|Shaun Norris
|6
|2
|9
|MC
|Keita Nakajima
|2
|2
|42
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|28
|19
|58
|Jordan Smith
|28
|30
|Wd
|Matthew Jordan
|12
|6
|45
|10
|Jorge Campillo
|31
|65
|46
|28
|50
|Julien Guerrier
|40
|MC
|50
|Sebastian Soderberg
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|48
|36
|12
|25
|Hao Tong Li
|9
|16
|41
|1
|Alejandro Del Rey
|14
|MC
|25
|MC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|1
|20
|Ewen Ferguson
|17
|43
|57
|Wd
|Calum Hill
|48
|49
|1
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|43
|9
|11
|10
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|17
|20
|7
|41
|3
|Joost Luiten
|3
|36
|42
|11
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|17
|MC
|42
|Angel Ayora
|52
|64
|59
|MC
|20
|14
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|20
|11
|25
|Connor Syme
|9
|MC
|13
|Elvis Smylie
|53
|8
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|28
|57
|37
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Robin Williams
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|43
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|6
|20
|30
|16
|MC
|Pablo Larrazabal
|10
|MC
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Wd
|MC
|57
|61
|Dylan Naidoo
|10
|16
|MC
|1
|32
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|6
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|31
|43
|53
|25
|Hamish Brown
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mink Yu Kim
|Dq
|49
|MC
|8
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|56
|13
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|MC
|64
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|49
|MC
|25
|MC
|14
|Andrea Pavan
|10
|MC
|7
|MC
|19
|Shubhankar Sharma
|43
|36
|37
|58
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|48
|MC
|53
|MC
|Martin Couvra
|31
|14
|MC
|53
|5
|Richie Ramsay
|MC
|42
|25
|42
|Joshua Berry
|26
|6
|2
|1
|MC
|7
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|31
|MC
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|52
|Wd
|MC
|25
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|9
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|58
|9
|55
|Casey Jarvis
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|20
|32
|66
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|13
|MC
|50
|Oliver Lindell
|54
|28
|MC
|MC
|14
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|58
|MC
|Conor Purcell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|Kazuma Kobori
|9
|MC
|25
|31
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|17
|14
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|29
|MC
|37
|MC
|21
|Jeong Weon Ko
|31
|20
|25
|16
|31
|MC
|Gavin Green
|31
|20
|57
|25
|MC
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|MC
|13
|14
|Marco Penge
|MC
|49
|19
|3
|20
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|56
|57
|MC
|MC
|65
|Tom Vaillant
|54
|43
|MC
|MC
|50
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|Andreas Halvorsen
|6
|56
|2
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|25
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|13
|36
|MC
|31
|25
|Benjamin Hebert
|17
|49
|13
|19
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|14
|42
|37
|53
|MC
|Taichi Kho
|6
|8
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|9
|MC
|46
|60
|25
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|14
|MC
|35
|Andrew Wilson
|Wd
|MC
|Wd
|Ding Wen Yi
|14
|14
|20
|35
|Jack Senior
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|Niklas Lemke
|37
|13
|10
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|20
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|14
|65
|MC
|61
|Zihao Jin
|MC
|7
|MC
|Ben Schmidt
|MC
|57
|28
|5
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|MC
|52
|60
|MC
|Ze Cheng Dou
|23
|44
|39
|Ross Fisher
|58
|MC
|76
|MC
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|7
|13
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|9
|43
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gregorio De Leo
|37
|19
|MC
|5
|12
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|25
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|26
|MC
|Lloyd Jefferson Go
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|Zheng Sampson Yunhe
|MC
|40
|Jamie Donaldson
|33
|66
|MC
|Matthew Hung Hai Cheung
|48
|MC
|Tadeas Tetak
|20
|71
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|Yan Han Zhou
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|MC
|65
|60
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|60
|62
|MC
|Gu Xin Chen
|69
|Bai Bobby Zheng Kai
|63
|6
|Bowen Xiao
|MC
|Jan Schneider
|Wo-Cheng Ye
|MC
|Shun Yat Hak
|KP Lin
|Jake Vincent
|Gordan Brixi
|Gregory Foo
|Xue Wen Luo
|Lawrence Ting
|Sydney Chung
|Shinichi Mizuno
|MC
|Enhua Liu
|Zi Hao Chen
|Lin Qiang Li
|Isaac Lam
|Senshou Cao
|Yilong Chen
|Chuan-Lin Jian
|Yi-Tseng Huang
|Nan-Nan Shen
|Cheng Jin
|Liu Yu-Jui
|Takumi Hayashi
|Wang Zi
|Yang Tong
|Gen Nagai
|MC
|Fu Yihao
|Ji Cheng Fan
|Fang Yu
|Haizhao Tang
|Hongfu Wu
|Di Wu
|George Worrall
|MC
|Yuze Zhang
|Kymer Xu Zhong Li
|Kento Nakai
|Yi Nong Yang
|Bo Peng
|Jin Zhang
|Pang Ming
|Wang Ngai Shen
|Xihuan Chang
|Bowen Chai
|Lian Wei Zhang
|Daniel Gale
|63
|56
|26
|MC
|MC
|Davis Bryant
|26
|6
|41
|MC
|Wilco Nienaber
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|35
|Alexander George Frances
|MC
|MC
|MC
|42
|Albert Boneta
|44
|22
|14
|48
|MC
|MC
|Bastien Amat
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|58
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|61
|48
|MC
|Edan Cui
|Michael Regan Wong
|Li Zheng Qian
|Zheng Da Li
