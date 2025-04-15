Volvo China Open 2025: Form stats for the penultimate event on the Asian Swing

Plentiful supply of sand and water at lush parkland venue

Tournament and Course Notes

This week's tournament will take place at Enhance Anting Golf Club, which is located just under 25 miles west of Shanghai city centre;

Designed by Robert Trent Jones II, the course was opened in 2005 and has been awarded the honour of hosting the Volvo China Open for the next three years;

It is a parkland course which runs alongside Suzhou Creek and is a low-lying venue which features a system of interconnected lakes;

Reasonably long by DP World Tour standards, there are numerous sizeable bunkers, while water comes into play on around two-thirds of its holes. This week's event will be co-sanctioned with the China Tour.

Six To Watch

With no available 'course form' to analyse, 'current form' enjoys a greater significance.

The three highest-ranked golfers in the field (Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 13/114.00, Shaun Norris 35/136.00 and Keita Nakajima 19/120.00) have all experienced the disappointment of finishing runner-up in tournaments this year, but will certainly fancy their chances of winning in Shanghai.

Neergaard-Petersen and Nakajima have both finished second twice, while Norris was runner-up in his native South Africa last month.

The 42-year-old, world No 100, Norris is no stranger to the Far East, having won seven times on the Japan Tour since 2016, and most recently in December of last year.



Meanwhile, China's top-ranked player Hao Tong Li 21/122.00 has already tasted victory in 2025, winning the Qatar Masters in February.

The former world No 32 is slowly returning to the sort of form which witnessed his podium finish in the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

He also has fond memories of this event, having claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the Volvo China Open of 2016.

Elsewhere, two Brits who have started this year in great shape are Brandon Robinson Thompson 35/136.00 and Joshua Berry 90/191.00.

Both enjoyed successful spells on the Challenge Tour, before switching seamlessly onto the DP World Tour.

Although Berry will probably remain on the Challenge Tour for the remainder of the year, he is certainly capable of turning a few more heads in this week's modest field. He would be an interesting each-way option this week.