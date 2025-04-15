Golf Form Guide

Volvo China Open 2025: Form stats for the penultimate event on the Asian Swing

Enhance Anting Golf Club: Hosting its maiden DP World Tour event this week
Enhance Anting: A typical modern layout with large quantities of both water and sand

It's the first week of a Chinese double header for the DP World Tour which has travelled to Shanghai for the national open. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Plentiful supply of sand and water at lush parkland venue

  • Hao Tong Li [21/1] to enjoy successful home coming

  • In-form Norris [35/1] has oodles of Far East experience

Tournament and Course Notes

This week's tournament will take place at Enhance Anting Golf Club, which is located just under 25 miles west of Shanghai city centre;

Designed by Robert Trent Jones II, the course was opened in 2005 and has been awarded the honour of hosting the Volvo China Open for the next three years;

It is a parkland course which runs alongside Suzhou Creek and is a low-lying venue which features a system of interconnected lakes;

Reasonably long by DP World Tour standards, there are numerous sizeable bunkers, while water comes into play on around two-thirds of its holes. This week's event will be co-sanctioned with the China Tour.

Betfair Exchange market for Volvo China Open

Six To Watch

With no available 'course form' to analyse, 'current form' enjoys a greater significance.

The three highest-ranked golfers in the field (Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 13/114.00, Shaun Norris 35/136.00 and Keita Nakajima 19/120.00) have all experienced the disappointment of finishing runner-up in tournaments this year, but will certainly fancy their chances of winning in Shanghai.

Neergaard-Petersen and Nakajima have both finished second twice, while Norris was runner-up in his native South Africa last month.

The 42-year-old, world No 100, Norris is no stranger to the Far East, having won seven times on the Japan Tour since 2016, and most recently in December of last year.

Meanwhile, China's top-ranked player Hao Tong Li 21/122.00 has already tasted victory in 2025, winning the Qatar Masters in February.

The former world No 32 is slowly returning to the sort of form which witnessed his podium finish in the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

He also has fond memories of this event, having claimed his maiden DP World Tour title at the Volvo China Open of 2016.

Elsewhere, two Brits who have started this year in great shape are Brandon Robinson Thompson 35/136.00 and Joshua Berry 90/191.00.

Both enjoyed successful spells on the Challenge Tour, before switching seamlessly onto the DP World Tour.

Although Berry will probably remain on the Challenge Tour for the remainder of the year, he is certainly capable of turning a few more heads in this week's modest field. He would be an interesting each-way option this week.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for Volvo China Open

Now read The Punter's China Open preview

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 22 2 2
Shaun Norris 6 2 9 MC
Keita Nakajima 2 2 42
Romain Langasque MC 28 19 58
Jordan Smith 28 30 Wd
Matthew Jordan 12 6 45 10
Jorge Campillo 31 65 46 28 50
Julien Guerrier 40 MC 50
Sebastian Soderberg MC
Johannes Veerman MC MC MC MC
Daniel Hillier 48 36 12 25
Hao Tong Li 9 16 41 1
Alejandro Del Rey 14 MC 25 MC
Eugenio Chacarra 1 20
Ewen Ferguson 17 43 57 Wd
Calum Hill 48 49 1
Sam Bairstow MC 43 9 11 10
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 17 20 7 41 3
Joost Luiten 3 36 42 11 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 17 MC 42
Angel Ayora 52 64 59 MC 20 14
Nacho Elvira MC 20 11 25
Connor Syme 9 MC 13
Elvis Smylie 53 8 MC
Andy Sullivan 28 57 37 MC
Adrian Otaegui MC 25 MC MC MC
Robin Williams MC 14 MC MC MC
Yannik Paul 43 MC MC
Brandon Stone 6 20 30 16 MC
Pablo Larrazabal 10 MC MC
Bernd Wiesberger Wd MC 57 61
Dylan Naidoo 10 16 MC 1 32 MC
Nicolas Colsaerts 43 MC MC MC MC
Yuto Katsuragawa 6 MC
Jeff Winther 31 43 53 25
Hamish Brown MC MC MC
Mink Yu Kim Dq 49 MC 8
Joakim Lagergren MC 56 13 MC
Grant Forrest MC 64 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 49 MC 25 MC 14
Andrea Pavan 10 MC 7 MC 19
Shubhankar Sharma 43 36 37 58 MC MC
Marcus Kinhult 48 MC 53 MC
Martin Couvra 31 14 MC 53 5
Richie Ramsay MC 42 25 42
Joshua Berry 26 6 2 1 MC 7 MC
Jason Scrivener 31 MC MC
Sean Crocker 52 Wd MC 25
Scott Jamieson MC 9 MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 58 9 55
Casey Jarvis 31 MC MC MC 20 32 66
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 13 MC 50
Oliver Lindell 54 28 MC MC 14
Zander Lombard MC MC 70 MC MC
Deon Germishuys 17 MC MC MC 3 58 MC
Conor Purcell MC MC MC 42
Kazuma Kobori 9 MC 25 31 MC
Ricardo Gouveia 17 14 MC MC 20 MC
Aaron Cockerill 29 MC 37 MC 21
Jeong Weon Ko 31 20 25 16 31 MC
Gavin Green 31 20 57 25 MC MC
Marcel Schneider MC MC 13 14
Marco Penge MC 49 19 3 20
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 56 57 MC MC 65
Tom Vaillant 54 43 MC MC 50
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC 65 MC MC 31 MC
Andreas Halvorsen 6 56 2 MC
Brandon Wu MC 49 MC MC 25
Matthew Baldwin MC MC MC 58 MC
Kristoffer Reitan 31 MC MC MC 14
Tapio Pulkkanen 13 36 MC 31 25
Benjamin Hebert 17 49 13 19
Jordan Gumberg MC 14 42 37 53 MC
Taichi Kho 6 8
Maximilian Kieffer MC MC MC 58
Manuel Elvira MC 9 MC 46 60 25
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC 14 MC 35
Andrew Wilson Wd MC Wd
Ding Wen Yi 14 14 20 35
Jack Senior 43 MC MC MC 25
Niklas Lemke 37 13 10
Joel Girrbach MC MC MC 46 20 MC
Jannik De Bruyn MC MC MC MC
Lucas Bjerregaard MC MC MC MC MC
Callum Tarren MC 14 65 MC 61
Zihao Jin MC 7 MC
Ben Schmidt MC 57 28 5
Alexander Levy MC MC 52 60 MC
Ze Cheng Dou 23 44 39
Ross Fisher 58 MC 76 MC MC
Jacob Skov Olesen 7 13 MC
Edoardo Molinari 9 43
BjornAkesson MC MC 30 MC MC
Mikael Lindberg MC 43 MC MC MC MC
Gregorio De Leo 37 19 MC 5 12 MC
Pierre Pineau MC MC 25 MC 25
Matthias Schwab MC MC MC MC MC MC
Ashun Wu 26 MC
Lloyd Jefferson Go
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC MC 54 MC
Ockie Strydom MC
Zheng Sampson Yunhe MC 40
Jamie Donaldson 33 66 MC
Matthew Hung Hai Cheung 48 MC
Tadeas Tetak 20 71 MC 13 MC MC
Yan Han Zhou
Corey Shaun MC MC 65 60 MC
Alexander Knappe 60 62 MC
Gu Xin Chen 69
Bai Bobby Zheng Kai 63 6
Bowen Xiao MC
Jan Schneider
Wo-Cheng Ye MC
Shun Yat Hak
KP Lin
Jake Vincent
Gordan Brixi
Gregory Foo
Xue Wen Luo
Lawrence Ting
Sydney Chung
Shinichi Mizuno MC
Enhua Liu
Zi Hao Chen
Lin Qiang Li
Isaac Lam
Senshou Cao
Yilong Chen
Chuan-Lin Jian
Yi-Tseng Huang
Nan-Nan Shen
Cheng Jin
Liu Yu-Jui
Takumi Hayashi
Wang Zi
Yang Tong
Gen Nagai MC
Fu Yihao
Ji Cheng Fan
Fang Yu
Haizhao Tang
Hongfu Wu
Di Wu
George Worrall MC
Yuze Zhang
Kymer Xu Zhong Li
Kento Nakai
Yi Nong Yang
Bo Peng
Jin Zhang
Pang Ming
Wang Ngai Shen
Xihuan Chang
Bowen Chai
Lian Wei Zhang
Daniel Gale 63 56 26 MC MC
Davis Bryant 26 6 41 MC
Wilco Nienaber 52 MC MC MC MC 1 35
Alexander George Frances MC MC MC 42
Albert Boneta 44 22 14 48 MC MC
Bastien Amat MC MC 65 MC 58
Clement Sordet MC 61 48 MC
Edan Cui
Michael Regan Wong
Li Zheng Qian
Zheng Da Li

