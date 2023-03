Rose looking good for Copperhead, as well as Augusta

Testing layout in Tampa

Consistent Ben offers e/w opportunity

The four-tournament Florida Swing comes to a close this week with a trip to the outskirts of Tampa, for the 22nd running of the Valspar Championship.

Starting out as the Tampa Bay Classic in 2000, the event changed names on a number of occasions before Valspar took over as title sponsor nine years ago.

There was no tournament in 2001, because of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York, while the 2020 event was also cancelled due to the Covid pandemic.

The Larry Packard-designed Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort remains host venue.

Despite being a resort course, Copperhead is one of the most testing layouts on the PGA Tour calendar.

Course Characteristics

Opened in 1972, Copperhead was given a facelift eight years ago when greens, tees and bunkers were all re-built.

During this renovation, greens were reseeded with TifEagle Bermuda, while the gently undulating tree-lined fairways were all re-grassed with Celebration Bermuda.

Although putting surfaces were slightly enlarged during this upgrade, with the purpose of creating a greater variety of pin positions, they remain about average size for PGA Tour events.

A number of bunkers were repositioned, while the pros will be tested by a handful of subtle dog-legs on fairly tight fairways. Water comes into play on seven holes.

This parkland course is approximately 25 miles west of Tampa city centre and this week welcomes 26-year-old Sam Burns who will be chasing a hat-trick of Valspar titles.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 12 At Innisbrook (2016-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.63: Sam Burns (16)

69.57: Justin Thomas (14)

69.94: Adam Hadwin (18)

70.00: Wesley Bryan (12)

70.08: Denny McCarthy (12)

70.30: Kevin Kisner (10)

70.30: Jimmy Walker (10)

70.40: Bill Haas (20)

70.43: Zach Johnson (14)

70.56: Brian Stuard (16)

70.60: Hank Lebioda (10)

70.64: Luke Donald (22)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Akshay Bhatia: The 21-year-old from California continues to make progress on the PGA Tour. Was runner-up on his last outing in Puerto Rico which was his highest Tour finish to date. Already a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour and a good each-way proposition this week.

Ben Griffin: Currently a career-high No 75 thanks to some consistent performances in this his first full season on the PGA Tour. Is another each-way contender this week. Ranked 27th for the PGA Tour category Strokes Gained: Total.

Justin Rose: The rejuvenated 42-year-old, who won at Pebble Beach six weeks ago, has the ideal all-round game for Copperhead where he has previously posted a trio of top-eight finishes. Tied-sixth at Sawgrass on Sunday.

Jordan Spieth: The world No 14 is a former champion at Copperhead and has shown glimpses of his top form this year. A brace of PGA Tour top-six finishes in 2023 for the 29-year-old who sneaked inside the top-20 at last week's Players Championship.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: 2020 Valspar Event Cancelled Due To Covid Pandemic

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves