The Open Betting Tips

How To Bet on Golf

Steve Rawlings Golf Previews

Golf Each-Way Tips

Long Odds Golf Tips

Each-Way Calculator

Valero Texas Open 2024: Course and current form stats

The Oaks Course first hosted a PGA Tour event in 2010
The 16th green at TPC San Antonio's Oaks course

The PGA Tour makes its annual trip to San Antonio for this week's Valero Texas Open. Words and form stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Fairways tree-lined & tight; bunkers plentiful & deep

  • Consistent Cole 50/151.00 a decent e/w contender

  • Horschel 28/129.00 to remain hot in Texas

    • Tournament and Course Notes

    • The Texas Open has always been staged in San Antonio, and dates back to 1922. Eight local venues have hosted this event during its long history, with TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course making its debut 14 years ago;

    • This week's instalment will be the 14th at the Oaks Course, with the tournament cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. However, in July of that year, the Oaks Course did host a tournament on the Korn Ferry Tour;

    • The Oaks Course was designed by Greg Norman in collaboration with Sergio Garcia and opened three months before it made its PGA Tour debut. The venue's downhill holes are played into the prevailing wind, while uphill holes travel in the opposite direction;

    • TPC San Antonio is laid out just over 1,000 feet above sea level, with water coming into play on only two holes - which is rare for such a modern course;

    • The majority of fairways are tree-lined and tight, while greens are undulating. Bunkers are large, plentiful and deep on what is a traditional parkland course;

    • The Oaks Course is approximately 14 miles north of San Antonio city centre, around 150 miles from the Mexican border and 190 miles from the nearest coast.

    Latest betting for this week's Valero Texas Open

    Good Current Form

    Super Swede Ludvig Aberg 14/115.00 will hope to continue his meteoric rise up the World Ranking.

    The No 9 has rarely finished outside the top-25 since the start of August and he returns to Texas where he spent a number of years as a college student.

    His fellow countryman Alexander Noren 33/134.00 is on a decent run of form right now, travelling in from Houston where he tied-11th on Sunday.

    Hideki Matsuyama 18/119.00 is preparing nicely for the first major of 2024, while two Americans who look ready to burn brightly this week are Eric Cole 50/151.00 and Harris English 33/134.00, most likely as each-way candidates.

    Cole has been one of the most improved pros of the past 12 months, thanks to a string of T10s and T25s.

    Meanwhile, English has flown a little under the radar in recent months but in eight starts during 2024, there has been six T25s, including a brace of top-10s.

    Latest betting for next week's Masters Tournament

    Good Course Form

    Defending champion Corey Conners 20/121.00, who is a two-time winner at TPC San Antonio, has had a consistent start to 2024 without contending for titles down the final nine holes.

    There have been three T25s this year for the Canadian who has not missed a cut for nearly 10 months.

    Texas-born Jordan Spieth 20/121.00, the 2021 champion, has also finished second here, while three players who might be worth considering are Byeong Hun An 28/129.00, Charley Hoffman 100/1101.00 and Billy Horschel 28/129.00.

    Two of An's last three visits have yielded T10s, while Hoffman enjoys an excellent Oaks Course history of five podium finishes that include a victory.

    The 47-year-old has a season's best finish of runner-up at TPC Scottsdale.

    And Horschel is certainly a potential contender this week: Three-times a top-four finisher in San Antonio, the American's last four PGA Tour starts include a trio of T12s.

    This includes tied-seventh on Sunday in Houston where he closed with a 64 to finish two strokes adrift of winner Stephan Jaeger.

    Betfair Sportsbook

    Oaks Course Champions

    The majority of champions have tended to start extremely well.

    Ten of the last 12 winners of the tournament were no worse than three strokes off the pace after 18 holes.

    And none of these dozen winners were more than four shots adrift after round one.

    Meanwhile, 10 of the 12 champions were also no lower than tied-third after 36 holes.

    And only one of these dozen players was worse than fifth at the half-way stage.

    Stroke Averages


    Lowest 10/12 At The Oaks (2017-23)
    Average .... (Rounds)
    69.50: Corey Conners (20)
    69.50: Jordan Spieth (12)
    70.00: Lucas Glover (16)
    70.00: Brandt Snedeker (12)
    70.19: Aaron Baddeley (16)
    70.29: Matt Kuchar (24)
    70.45: Charley Hoffman (22)
    70.50: Rickie Fowler (14)
    70.60: Kevin Streelman (20)
    70.67: Ryan Moore (18)
    Min. No. of Rounds = 10
    Only those entered this week are included in table

    MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

    Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Last 10 Weeks / San Antonio Form (2013-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4
Rory McIlroy 19 21 21 24 66
Brian Harman MC 2 12 44 60 54
Ludvig Aberg 8 25 19 2 9
Max Homa 64 8 16 MC 66 13
Matt Fitzpatrick 5 MC 21 MC 15 58
Tommy Fleetwood 35 MC 10 31
Hideki Matsuyama 6 12 1 22 71 13
Collin Morikawa 45 MC 19 14 MC
Jordan Spieth MC MC 30 Dq 6 39
Tom Kim Wd 52 62 24 17 31
Russell Henley MC 4 41 24 58
Rickie Fowler 68 36 41 35 MC 47
Lucas Glover 11 MC 30 35 35 58
Nicolai Hojgaard MC MC 52 39 31 2
Eric Cole 33 MC 21 MC 10 49 14 MC
Harris English 19 21 7 17 76 64
Byeong Hun An MC 8 21 16 66 31
Ryan Fox 78 MC MC 35 MC 41 MC
Corey Conners 13 18 41 24 28 31
Denny McCarthy 35 48 MC 39 22 26
Austin Eckroat 45 36 1 38 MC 37
Adam Scott 45 MC 19 8 20
Grayson Murray 42 25 MC MC 66
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9 13 44 MC 24 28 20 MC
Adam Schenk 33 19 MC 56 MC 17 47 25
Erik van Rooyen MC 25 2 8 MC 20
Brendon Todd 33 MC 6 MC 31 22 58
Alexander Noren 11 19 9 53 26
Andrew Putnam MC 53 8 44 MC 39
Thorbjorn Olesen MC MC MC 46 1
Lee Hodges 26 35 12 MC 24 MC 58 MC
Keith Mitchell MC 17 73 9 19 17 54 MC
Adam Svensson 57 49 MC MC MC 10 MC 47 MC
Aaron Rai 7 MC 35 23 19 MC 33
Beau Hossler 57 MC MC 28 24 41 14 6
Mark Hubbard 31 31 64 48 53 4 20
Taylor Montgomery MC MC 11 60 MC 39 39 13
Patrick Rodgers 74 MC MC 25 6 MC 79 9
Ryo Hisatsune 33 MC 18 MC 48 MC 33
Billy Horschel 7 12 MC 9 41 MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 31 9 MC 4 MC MC MC
Matt Kuchar 49 MC MC MC MC 39
Victor Perez 17 MC 3 16 52 MC MC
Ben Griffin 36 17 MC 55 MC 37 28 58 MC
Akshay Bhatia 11 17 MC MC MC 13
Alejandro Tosti 2 75 MC MC MC 43
Alexander Bjork MC 54 47 MC MC 70
Vincent Norrman 83 MC 47 MC MC 56
Taylor Pendrith 36 MC MC MC MC 9
Sam Ryder 64 33 16 21 MC MC 31 MC
Maverick McNealy 45 9 41 13 6 39 37
Seamus Power 26 64 21 31 66 31 MC
Charley Hoffman MC MC MC 50 2 56
Zac Blair MC MC 54 MC 49 73
Michael Kim 64 33 MC 23 MC MC MC 37
Kevin Yu MC MC 9 MC MC 58 6
Jorge Campillo MC 49 MC 53 19 5 MC 37
Chandler Phillips 45 3 MC Wd 24 76
Alex Smalley MC MC MC MC MC MC 75 MC
Nate Lashley 21 13 MC MC MC MC 3
Chan Kim 53 67 68 61 28 8 MC
Doug Ghim MC 67 16 16 8 12 13
Davis Thompson 21 MC MC 47 24 15 MC
Matti Schmid 21 17 26 10 MC MC MC MC
Carl Yuan MC 5 MC MC 52 Wd MC
Ben Silverman 36 MC MC 42 16 13 56
Ben Kohles MC MC 6 MC Wd MC MC
CT Pan 42 51 28 3 MC
Sam Stevens 57 64 MC 18 MC MC 28 43
Seong Hyeon Kim 45 61 MC MC 67 MC 28 31 50
Max Greyserman 7 33 15 47 Wd MC
Chez Reavie MC 12 MC MC MC MC
Brandon Wu MC MC 42 MC 13 MC 47
JJ Spaun 36 MC 64 MC MC MC 54 MC
David Skinns 7 75 MC 67 4 MC MC
Joel Dahmen MC 49 11 49 MC 41 MC
Hayden Buckley MC 61 MC MC 28 77 MC
Tyler Duncan MC 64 23 MC MC 53 MC
Dylan Wu 78 26 19 MC 24 MC 50
Andrew Novak 53 17 MC 9 8 8 MC
Martin Laird 31 54 10 9 53 MC
Camilo Villegas Wd MC MC 67 MC
Chesson Hadley MC MC MC 35 24 MC 25
Jimmy Stanger MC 35 3 35 38 MC
Rico Hoey MC 54 32 56 MC MC
Justin Lower 28 Wd MC 36 MC 3 53 43
Carson Young MC 54 MC 56 8 41 56
Robby Shelton MC 33 MC MC 60 60 25
Ryan Moore 31 5 45 MC 60 MC MC
Norman Xiong MC 54 9 MC MC MC
Kevin Streelman 26 MC 32 MC Wd
Matthew NeSmith MC MC 26 MC MC 71 MC
Joe Highsmith 21 MC 6 MC MC 33
Garrick Higgo 69 Wd 32 16 60 49 MC
Greyson Sigg 45 45 MC 56 19 MC MC
Parker Coody MC 67 MC 47 24 25
Nick Hardy 57 MC MC MC MC 66 47 37
Harry Hall 28 67 MC 49 MC 33 41 MC
Nicholas Lindheim MC MC MC MC MC
Pierceson Coody 57 Wd 32 MC Wd MC
Erik Barnes 17 Wd 2 58 43
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 81 MC 6 MC MC 60 75
Joseph Bramlett 36 17 MC 41 38 MC 25
Jacob Bridgeman 21 MC 23 28 MC 70
Aaron Baddeley 82 17 MC 23 MC 24 28 37
Callum Tarren 69 72 MC MC MC MC MC
David Lipsky MC MC 42 41 MC MC MC
Vince Whaley MC 54 18 MC MC MC
Davis Riley 14 MC MC 62 MC 78 MC
Ryan Palmer 74 54 MC 52
Webb Simpson 54 MC 30 39
Ben Taylor MC MC MC MC MC MC 64
Ben Martin 67 31 42 MC MC 37
Paul Barjon MC MC MC MC MC MC
Trace Crowe MC MC MC 60 25
Zach Johnson MC 21 60
Troy Merritt MC MC 23 47 58 MC MC
Tom Whitney MC 33 61 MC MC 13
Chad Ramey 17 MC MC 35 33 MC 78
Chris Gotterup 57 61 MC 35 Wd MC 50
Hayden Springer MC 72 3 38 33
Tyson Alexander 64 MC MC 16 MC 53 56
Wilson Furr 36 MC MC 38 MC
Stewart Cink MC 33 MC MC
Rafael Campos MC MC 18 38 35 20
Padraig Harrington MC MC 52 70
McClure Meissner MC 26 23 53 MC MC
Nico Echavarria MC MC 15 21 24 MC MC
Kevin Dougherty 45 45 MC MC 38 50
Cameron Champ 45 26 MC MC 24 MC MC
Patrick Fishburn MC MC 42 MC MC MC
Roger Sloan 45 49 55 MC MC
Jimmy Walker MC
Lanto Griffin 57 48 MC 64
Ryan McCormick MC MC 58 38 MC
Scott Gutschewski 69 MC MC MC MC
Luke Donald MC MC
Harrison Endycott 64 MC 42 MC 42 16 MC
Josh Teater MC MC 61 MC MC
Jhonattan Vegas 36 MC 60 22 MC
Kevin Chappell MC 23 MC 49 21
Kevin Kisner MC MC MC MC
Ryan Brehm 53 72 55 MC MC MC 20
Bronson Burgoon MC 75 MC 50
Andrew Landry MC
Bud Cauley 45 MC 21 65 35
Brandt Snedeker MC MC MC MC MC MC 78
Raul Pereda De La Huerta 78 MC 42 MC MC MC
JB Holmes MC MC MC MC MC
Philip Knowles 16 Wd
Henrik Norlander MC 15 13 20
Patton Kizzire MC MC MC MC MC
Martin Trainer MC 5 MC 5 19 8 MC MC
Austin Cook 53 MC 10 11 57
James Hahn 72 MC 33
Blaine Hale MC MC MC MC MC
Ben Willman
Joe Sullivan
Player `23 `22 `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13
Rory McIlroy MC 2
Brian Harman MC 51 MC 16 22
Ludvig Aberg MC
Max Homa 42 MC 56
Matt Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Hideki Matsuyama 15 Wd 30
Collin Morikawa
Jordan Spieth 35 1 30 2 10 MC
Tom Kim
Russell Henley 52 MC
Rickie Fowler 10 MC 17 17
Lucas Glover 45 18 4 14 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard 28
Eric Cole 39
Harris English MC 36 30 61
Byeong Hun An 6 MC 7 40
Ryan Fox MC
Corey Conners 1 35 14 1 26
Denny McCarthy 18 34 MC 20
Austin Eckroat MC MC
Adam Scott MC
Grayson Murray Wd 16
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 28
Adam Schenk MC MC MC 7 58
Erik van Rooyen MC 14
Brendon Todd 53 8 MC 30 6 61
Alexander Noren 15
Andrew Putnam 28 41 MC 36 8 72
Thorbjorn Olesen
Lee Hodges 6 MC
Keith Mitchell 17 26
Adam Svensson MC 42
Aaron Rai 28 29
Beau Hossler 46 4 69 36 51 MC
Mark Hubbard MC 42 MC
Taylor Montgomery 22
Patrick Rodgers 5 58 MC MC MC
Ryo Hisatsune
Billy Horschel MC 11 MC 4 3 MC 3
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 23 14
Matt Kuchar 3 2 12 7 51 40 42 15 4 22
Victor Perez
Ben Griffin MC
Akshay Bhatia 46 MC
Alejandro Tosti
Alexander Bjork
Vincent Norrman MC
Taylor Pendrith MC
Sam Ryder 3 MC MC 42 36
Maverick McNealy 35
Seamus Power MC MC 58
Charley Hoffman 22 MC 2 2 64 40 1 11 11 3
Zac Blair MC 36 MC 25 Wd
Michael Kim 46 MC MC MC 21
Kevin Yu
Jorge Campillo
Chandler Phillips 64
Alex Smalley MC MC
Nate Lashley MC 18 MC MC
Chan Kim
Doug Ghim MC MC 44
Davis Thompson
Matti Schmid 46
Carl Yuan MC
Ben Silverman MC 45
Ben Kohles MC 37
CT Pan 41 MC MC MC
Sam Stevens 2
Seong Hyeon Kim 15
Max Greyserman
Chez Reavie 6 Wd MC MC MC
Brandon Wu 58
JJ Spaun 22 1 MC MC 26 49
David Skinns 48
Joel Dahmen 74 69 MC* MC
Hayden Buckley 10 MC
Tyler Duncan 58 MC 44 MC MC
Dylan Wu 39 MC
Andrew Novak 9 MC
Martin Laird MC 29 30 36 11 18 50 MC 1
Camilo Villegas MC 17 10 MC MC MC*
Chesson Hadley 60 53 23 MC 20 MC 4 56
Jimmy Stanger
Rico Hoey
Justin Lower 70 MC
Carson Young MC
Robby Shelton 15 MC 16
Ryan Moore MC 76 3 7 18
Norman Xiong
Kevin Streelman 46 18 6 8 53 37
Matthew NeSmith MC MC 34
Joe Highsmith
Garrick Higgo 64 MC
Greyson Sigg MC 41 59
Parker Coody
Nick Hardy 28 MC
Harry Hall 28
Nicholas Lindheim 36 27
Pierceson Coody 53
Erik Barnes
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Joseph Bramlett MC MC 34
Jacob Bridgeman
Aaron Baddeley 18 30 16 5 29 20 67 15
Callum Tarren MC
David Lipsky MC
Vince Whaley 29 34
Davis Riley Wd 63
Ryan Palmer MC 48 17 MC MC 6 4 6 56 15
Webb Simpson
Ben Taylor MC
Ben Martin 10 63 34 45 MC
Paul Barjon MC MC
Trace Crowe
Zach Johnson 13 MC 5 MC 29 20 6
Troy Merritt MC 4 34 36 49 MC 71 46
Tom Whitney
Chad Ramey MC 41
Chris Gotterup
Hayden Springer
Tyson Alexander
Wilson Furr
Stewart Cink MC MC 22
Rafael Campos 34 MC
Padraig Harrington 10 69 MC* 25 MC 10
McClure Meissner MC
Nico Echavarria 28
Kevin Dougherty
Cameron Champ MC MC 34 MC*
Patrick Fishburn
Roger Sloan 53 MC MC
Jimmy Walker 22 MC 59 30 4 13 MC 1 16 31
Lanto Griffin 15 53 34 58
Ryan McCormick
Scott Gutschewski 18
Luke Donald 46 58 MC MC MC 13
Harrison Endycott MC
Josh Teater 57 36
Jhonattan Vegas 18 MC 30 MC 34 MC 68 MC
Kevin Chappell 39 18 MC 30 1 4 66 MC 15
Kevin Kisner 26 MC
Ryan Brehm MC MC 34
Bronson Burgoon MC MC MC MC*
Andrew Landry MC MC MC 1 51
Bud Cauley MC 10 MC 31
Brandt Snedeker 18 6 15 25
Raul Pereda De La Huerta
JB Holmes MC MC MC* MC 13 64
Philip Knowles
Henrik Norlander 60 53 MC MC 53
Patton Kizzire 64 MC 9
Martin Trainer MC 44 66
Austin Cook MC MC MC MC 30
James Hahn MC 69 MC MC 16 MC
Blaine Hale
Ben Willman
Joe Sullivan

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Valero Texas Open: The Punter's Preview

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Valero Texas Open 2024: Course and current form stats

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Masters 2024: Dave Tindall's guide to the action at Augusta National

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Hero Indian Open Each-Way Tips: 66/1 Jayden Schaper can clinch winning breakthrough

More Golf Form Guide