Kirk can claim second PGA Tour title of 2023

Si Woo Kim appears to be strong contender in Texas

Champions usually make fast start in San Antonio

The PGA Tour has made the short 75-mile journey from Austin - home of last week's Dell Match Play - to arrive in San Antonio for the forthcoming Valero Texas Open.

With just one week remaining until the first major championship of 2023, the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio is the location for the final warm-up event ahead of The Masters.

The Texas Open is one of the longest-running professional tournaments in world golf, dating back a little over 100 years.

During its long and healthy life, the event has always been staged in and around San Antonio, and since the inaugural tournament in 1922 has been shared among eight local venues.

The Oaks Course made its PGA Tour debut in 2010, and this week's edition will be the 13th hosted by TPC San Antonio. It wasn't staged three years ago because of the pandemic.

It is proudly the longest-running PGA Tour event to be staged in the same American city.

Course Characteristics

The Oaks Course was designed by Greg Norman in collaboration with Sergio Garcia.

It was opened just three months before it joined the PGA Tour rota and, according to the club website, the venue's downhill holes are played into the prevailing wind, while uphill holes travel in the opposite direction.

TPC San Antonio is laid out just over 1,000 feet above sea level, with water coming into play on only two holes - which is rare for such a modern course.

As the majority of fairways are tree-lined and tight, solid ball striking is a pre-requisite for scoring low.

Greens are undulating, while bunkers are large, plentiful and deep on what is a traditional parkland course.

The Oaks Course is approximately 14 miles north of San Antonio city centre, around 150 miles from the Mexican border and 190 miles from the nearest coast.

The majority of champions at The Oaks Course have tended to start extremely well.

Nine of the last 11 winners of the tournament were no more than three strokes off the pace after 18 holes (and none more than four shots).

And only one of these last 11 champions was lower than fifth at the half-way stage.

A Korn Ferry Tour event (TPC San Antonio Championship) was staged at The Oaks in July 2020, after the scheduled PGA Tour stop during spring was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Latest betting for this week's Valero Texas Open

Stroke Averages

Lowest 12 At TPC San Antonio (2016-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.50: Lucas Glover (12)

69.81: Corey Conners (16)

70.18: Charley Hoffman (22)

70.35: Aaron Baddeley (20)

70.42: Dylan Frittelli (12)

70.44: Ryan Moore (16)

70.50: Kevin Chappell (18)

70.50: Kevin Streelman (20)

70.55: Chris Kirk (20)

70.65: Martin Laird (20)

70.70: Rickie Fowler (10)

70.73: Si Woo Kim (22)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Betfair Sportsbook for Valero Texas Open

Five To Watch

Tyrrell Hatton: Highest-ranked player teeing-up. Three top-10s on the PGA Tour this year, including runner-up at TPC Sawgrass.

Si Woo Kim: Winner in Hawaii back in January, the Korean has a solid course history, highlighted by a tie-for-fourth in 2019.

Chris Kirk: Another pro to have already tasted victory in 2023. The 37-year-old from Tennessee has previously posted a trio of top-10s over the Oaks Course.

Matt Kuchar: Certainly appears to be playing better than he has done for a handful of years. Back up to No 66 in the World Ranking. Reached the knock-out stage of the Dell Matchplay last week, before losing on the 18th green to Jason Day - despite being two-under-par.

Taylor Montgomery: The 28-year-old from Las Vegas has made an impressive start to life on the PGA Tour. Is currently 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings, in this his rookie year. His one taste of the Oaks Course came in a Korn Ferry Tour event three years ago.

Latest betting for this year's Masters Tournament

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves