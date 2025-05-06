Turkish Airlines Open 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament in Antalya

Tree-lined venue with large, quick, undulating greens

Saddier [33/1] can make Tour breakthrough

Otaegui [60/1] offers each-way potential

Tournament and Course Notes

The Turkish Airlines Open makes its first Tour appearance post-Covid, with this week's event taking place at Regnum Carya Golf Resort in Antalya.

Opened 17 years ago, Regnum Carya has staged three DP World Tour events, most recently in November 2018.

This largely flat venue is situated less than half-a-mile from the coast but, despite its tropical location in southern Turkey, is a heathland course laid out within a pine forest.

With tree-lined fairways and water hazards on eight holes, accuracy from tee-to-green will be of paramount importance. The putting surfaces are large, undulating and quick.

The course was designed by Thomson, Perrett & Lobb, a company founded by the late Peter Thomson, who was a five-time winner of The Open Championship.

Five To Watch

Approximately only one-fifth of this week's field have played competitively at Regnum Carya in the past, so much of the focus will be on current form for those keen to place a bet on the Turkish Airlines Open.

Two of those who have competed at this week's venue are Hao Tong Li 14/115.00 and Adrian Otaegui 60/161.00.

Hao Tong Li has been installed as tournament favourite. The 29-year-old has twice finished second at Regnum Carya, and was a winner in Qatar earlier this year. He's currently eighth in this season's Race to Dubai standings.

Otaegui, meanwhile, is a five-time winner on the DP World Tour, most recently in early May of last year when he triumphed at the China Open.

The 32-year-old was third here in 2018 and, despite a low-key start to the current year, he tied-11th on his most recent outing at Hainan Island, China. He's certainly a tasty each-way option.

With this week's tournament marking the start of the Tour's 2025 European Swing, the Turkish Open certainly represents a fresh new beginning for Europe-based players.

Three to keep an eye on are English duo Richard Mansell 50/151.00 and Sam Bairstow 33/134.00, along with Frenchman Adrien Saddier 33/134.00. All three are making their Regnum debuts.

Mansell was victorious over 54 holes in Singapore during March, while Bairstow has been consistent posting a quartet of top-12 finishes in his most recent seven starts.

The 26-year-old from Sheffield, who tied-sixth last time out in China, has a best Tour finish of second which he registered in Paris last autumn.

The experienced Saddier is another consistent performer in 2025 and is also seeking a maiden Tour triumph.

His last two starts read 3rd-5th, since when he has taken five weeks off to prepare for the start of his European campaign.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves