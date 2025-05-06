Golf Form Guide

Turkish Airlines Open 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament in Antalya

The DP World Tour returns to Regnum Carya for the first time in seven years
An aerial view of Regnum Carya Golf Resort

The DP World Tour returns to Turkey for the first time in five and a half years. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Tree-lined venue with large, quick, undulating greens

  • Saddier [33/1] can make Tour breakthrough

  • Otaegui [60/1] offers each-way potential

Tournament and Course Notes

The Turkish Airlines Open makes its first Tour appearance post-Covid, with this week's event taking place at Regnum Carya Golf Resort in Antalya.

Opened 17 years ago, Regnum Carya has staged three DP World Tour events, most recently in November 2018.

This largely flat venue is situated less than half-a-mile from the coast but, despite its tropical location in southern Turkey, is a heathland course laid out within a pine forest.

With tree-lined fairways and water hazards on eight holes, accuracy from tee-to-green will be of paramount importance. The putting surfaces are large, undulating and quick.

The course was designed by Thomson, Perrett & Lobb, a company founded by the late Peter Thomson, who was a five-time winner of The Open Championship.

Betfair Exchange market for the Turkish Airlines Open

Five To Watch

Approximately only one-fifth of this week's field have played competitively at Regnum Carya in the past, so much of the focus will be on current form for those keen to place a bet on the Turkish Airlines Open.

Two of those who have competed at this week's venue are Hao Tong Li 14/115.00 and Adrian Otaegui 60/161.00.

Hao Tong Li has been installed as tournament favourite. The 29-year-old has twice finished second at Regnum Carya, and was a winner in Qatar earlier this year. He's currently eighth in this season's Race to Dubai standings.

Otaegui, meanwhile, is a five-time winner on the DP World Tour, most recently in early May of last year when he triumphed at the China Open.

The 32-year-old was third here in 2018 and, despite a low-key start to the current year, he tied-11th on his most recent outing at Hainan Island, China. He's certainly a tasty each-way option.

With this week's tournament marking the start of the Tour's 2025 European Swing, the Turkish Open certainly represents a fresh new beginning for Europe-based players.

Three to keep an eye on are English duo Richard Mansell 50/151.00 and Sam Bairstow 33/134.00, along with Frenchman Adrien Saddier 33/134.00. All three are making their Regnum debuts.

Mansell was victorious over 54 holes in Singapore during March, while Bairstow has been consistent posting a quartet of top-12 finishes in his most recent seven starts.

The 26-year-old from Sheffield, who tied-sixth last time out in China, has a best Tour finish of second which he registered in Paris last autumn.

The experienced Saddier is another consistent performer in 2025 and is also seeking a maiden Tour triumph.

His last two starts read 3rd-5th, since when he has taken five weeks off to prepare for the start of his European campaign.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Turkish Airlines Open

Click here for latest betting on next week's PGA Championship

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Regnum Carya Form (2016-18)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9
John Parry 29 36 MC 25
Jordan Smith MC 2 28 30
Romain Langasque 63 26 MC 28 19 58
Matthew Jordan MC 32 12 6 45
Hao Tong Li 51 4 9 16
Jorge Campillo 36 MC 31 65 46
Daniel Brown Wd 14
Julien Guerrier 40 22 40 MC
Sebastian Soderberg 55 MC
Johannes Veerman 20 MC MC MC MC
Richard Mansell MC 1 37 11
Joe Dean MC MC
Guido Migliozzi MC 49
Alejandro Del Rey MC 60 14 MC 25
Jacques Kruyswijk 2 2 37
Calum Hill 36 MC 48 49 1
Sam Bairstow 6 22 MC 43 9 11
Ewen Ferguson 32 17 43 57
Adrien Saddier 5 3 19 Wd
Marco Penge 1 26 MC 49 19 3
Frederic LaCroix 13 56
Brandon Robinson-Thompson MC MC 17 20 7
Joost Luiten MC 14 3 36 42 11
Marcus Armitage 43 5
David Ravetto 40 67 MC 46
Yannik Paul MC 3 43 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC 66 17
Dan Bradbury 56 MC MC
Angel Ayora MC 49 52 64 59 MC
Nacho Elvira MC 26 MC 20
Ugo Coussaud 17 20 25 11
Andy Sullivan 23 MC 28 57 37
Alex Fitzpatrick MC 17 MC
Adrian Otaegui 11 26 MC 25 MC
Jayden Trey Schaper MC MC 9 16
Connor Syme MC MC 9 MC
Sean Crocker 2 MC 52 WD
Robin Williams 58 43 MC 14 MC
Yuto Katsuragawa 20 MC 6
Martin Couvra 5 MC 31 14 MC
Dylan Naidoo MC MC 10 16 MC 1
Nicolas Colsaerts 71 43 MC MC MC
Francesco Laporta MC 28 19 MC
Joakim Lagergren MC 65 MC 56
Grant Forrest 23 MC MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 63 MC 49 MC 25
Hamish Brown MC MC MC
Marcus Kinhult MC 15 48 MC
Jeff Winther MC MC 31 43
Kristoffer Reitan 2 69 31 MC MC
Dylan Frittelli MC 28 4 63
Richie Ramsay 40 MC MC 42 25
Todd Clements 40 20 9 16
Jamie Rutherford 11 MC 15 52
Conor Purcell 20 15 MC MC
Wilco Nienaber 24 52 MC MC MC
Casey Jarvis MC 20 31 MC MC MC
KazumaKobori 45 20 9 MC 25
Ryggs Johnston MC MC 42 MC
Oliver Lindell MC 66 54 28 MC
Jens Dantorp 4 36 70 MC
Marcel Schneider MC 10 MC MC
Deon Germishuys 58 MC 17 MC MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia 55 32 17 14 MC MC
RyanVanVelzen MC MC 42 MC
Zander Lombard 45 MC MC MC 70 MC
Aaron Cockerill 51 MC 29 MC 37
Joel Moscatel Nachshon 45 36 MC 65 MC MC
Jeong Weon Ko 71 MC 31 20 25 16
Maximilian Steinlechner 29 12 4 5 42 65
Andreas Halvorsen 56 6 56 2
Tapio Pulkkanen MC 7 13 36 MC
Brandon Wu MC 10 MC 49 MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Wd MC 56 57 MC
Ding Wen Yi 45 8 14 14
Matthew Baldwin 23 54 MC MC MC 58
Frederik Schott Wd 24 6 37 MC 67 67
Jordan Gumberg 16 49 MC 14 42 37
Matthew Southgate MC 42
Niklas Lemke 45 22 37
Benjamin Hebert MC MC 17 49
Lukas Nemecz 11 2
Jacob Skov Olesen MC 8 7
Jack Senior 31 63 43 MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer 63 49 MC MC
Manuel Elvira MC MC MC 9 MC 46
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC MC MC 14
Edoardo Molinari 6 36 9 43
Andrew Wilson 40 MC Wd MC
Nathan Kimsey 13 MC 37 16
Joel Girrbach MC MC MC MC 46
Jannik De Bruyn Dq 22 MC MC
Veer Ahlawat 17 MC 42
Lucas Bjerregaard MC MC MC MC MC
Eddie Pepperell MC MC MC 7
Ben Schmidt 23 54 MC 57
Callum Tarren MC 43 MC 14 65
Zihao Jin MC MC MC
Yurav Premlall 5 11 MC 37
Alexander Levy 23 36 MC MC 52
Jens Fahrbring 65 44
Callum Shinkwin MC 28
Ross Fisher MC 66 58 MC 76 MC
Dale Whitnell MC 62 MC 7
Adri Arnaus 47 4 22 29
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC 2 44 MC MC
Gregorio De Leo MC 37 19 MC
Mikael Lindberg MC MC MC 43 MC MC
Matthis Besard 29 37 22 40
Dan Erickson 58 MC 3 57 6
Pierre Pineau Wd MC MC MC 25
Christofer Blomstrand MC MC
Daan Huizing 24 MC MC 53 7
Matthias Schwab 71 MC MC MC MC MC
Santiago Tarrio MC MC 50 11 37
Justin Walters 18
Martin Trainer
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC MC 78 MC
Louis Albertse MC MC MC MC 28 37 MC
Daniel Young 47 MC 57 65
James Morrison MC MC MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 58 60 MC MC MC 54
Tadeas Tetak 16 18 20 71 MC
Oliver Wilson 69 MC
Wil Besseling MC MC 60
Simon Forsstrom MC MC
Ockie Strydom MC MC MC
Sam Hutsby 67 MC MC MC Wd
John Axelsen 56 26 MC 40
Soren Kjeldsen MC 50
NicolaiKristensen MC 18 MC 57
Daniel Gale MC 63 56 26
Oliver Bekker 69 60 Wd MC
Davis Bryant 23 4 26 6
Albert Boneta MC 5 44 22 14
Clement Sordet MC MC MC 61
Alexander G Frances 67 43 MC MC
Julien Brun MC MC
Luke Donald MC MC MC
Justin Harding MC 29 26 48 54
Daniel List 36 Wd MC 15 76
Corey Shaun MC MC MC 65
Jean Bekirian MC 54 26 MC MC
Sung Hoon Kang MC MC MC MC
Chris Wood
Wouter De Vries
Pavan Sagoo
Tiger Christensen MC MC 42 MC
Bastien Amat MC MC MC MC 65
Leon Acikalin
Ediz Kemaloglu
Taner Yamac
Ibrahim Tarik Aslan
Gunner Wiebe 47 MC
Sebastian Friedrichsen MC 9 22 MC
Max Kennedy 47 26 70
Ilirian Zalli MC MC MC 57
Palmer Jackson 67 55
Haydn Barron 46 Wd MC
Soren Broholt Lind MC MC MC MC
Robin Petersson 56 MC
Jeremy Freiburghaus 18 50 MC MC
Elisey Antropenko
Mehmet Ceylan
Ulas Karatas
Kai Notteboom
Can Gurdenli
Player 2018 2017 2016
John Parry
Jordan Smith 55 42
Romain Langasque
Matthew Jordan
Hao Tong Li 2 66 2
Jorge Campillo 35 35 17
Daniel Brown
Julien Guerrier 68
Sebastian Soderberg
Johannes Veerman
Richard Mansell
Joe Dean
Guido Migliozzi
Alejandro Del Rey
Jacques Kruyswijk
Calum Hill
Sam Bairstow
Ewen Ferguson
Adrien Saddier
Marco Penge
Frederic LaCroix
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Joost Luiten 23 16
Marcus Armitage
David Ravetto
Yannik Paul
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
Dan Bradbury
Angel Ayora
Nacho Elvira 68 30 9
Ugo Coussaud
Andy Sullivan 18 61 25
Alex Fitzpatrick
Adrian Otaegui 3 73 13
Jayden Trey Schaper
Connor Syme
Sean Crocker
Robin Williams
Yuto Katsuragawa
Martin Couvra
Dylan Naidoo
Nicolas Colsaerts 14 2 43
Francesco Laporta
Joakim Lagergren 55 6
Grant Forrest
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Hamish Brown
Marcus Kinhult 30
Jeff Winther
Kristoffer Reitan
Dylan Frittelli 2
Richie Ramsay 27 52
Todd Clements
Jamie Rutherford
Conor Purcell
Wilco Nienaber
Casey Jarvis
KazumaKobori
Ryggs Johnston
Oliver Lindell
Jens Dantorp 64
Marcel Schneider
Deon Germishuys
Ricardo Gouveia 13
RyanVanVelzen
Zander Lombard
Aaron Cockerill
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Jeong Weon Ko
Maximilian Steinlechner
Andreas Halvorsen
Tapio Pulkkanen 10
Brandon Wu
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Ding Wen Yi
Matthew Baldwin
Frederik Schott
Jordan Gumberg
Matthew Southgate 60 11 31
Niklas Lemke
Benjamin Hebert 60 56 68
Lukas Nemecz
Jacob Skov Olesen
Jack Senior
Maximilian Kieffer 54 60
Manuel Elvira
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Edoardo Molinari 56
Andrew Wilson
Nathan Kimsey
Joel Girrbach
Jannik De Bruyn
Veer Ahlawat
Lucas Bjerregaard 5 48 31
Eddie Pepperell 6
Ben Schmidt
Callum Tarren
Zihao Jin
Yurav Premlall
Alexander Levy 10 30 25
Jens Fahrbring
Callum Shinkwin 16 74
Ross Fisher 64
Dale Whitnell
Adri Arnaus
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
Gregorio De Leo
Mikael Lindberg
Matthis Besard
Dan Erickson
Pierre Pineau
Christofer Blomstrand
Daan Huizing
Matthias Schwab 18
Santiago Tarrio
Justin Walters 31
Martin Trainer
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Louis Albertse
Daniel Young
James Morrison 52
Rafael Cabrera-Bello
Tadeas Tetak
Oliver Wilson
Wil Besseling
Simon Forsstrom
Ockie Strydom
Sam Hutsby
John Axelsen
Soren Kjeldsen 72 23 31
NicolaiKristensen
Daniel Gale
Oliver Bekker
Davis Bryant
Albert Boneta
Clement Sordet
Alexander G Frances
Julien Brun
Luke Donald
Justin Harding
Daniel List
Corey Shaun
Jean Bekirian
Sung Hoon Kang
Chris Wood 23
Wouter De Vries
Pavan Sagoo
Tiger Christensen
Bastien Amat
Leon Acikalin 78 75 78
Ediz Kemaloglu
Taner Yamac 77 78
Ibrahim Tarik Aslan
Gunner Wiebe
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Max Kennedy
Ilirian Zalli
Palmer Jackson
Haydn Barron
Soren Broholt Lind
Robin Petersson
Jeremy Freiburghaus
Elisey Antropenko
Mehmet Ceylan
Ulas Karatas
Kai Notteboom
Can Gurdenli

