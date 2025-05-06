Turkish Airlines Open 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament in Antalya
The DP World Tour returns to Turkey for the first time in five and a half years. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Tree-lined venue with large, quick, undulating greens
-
Saddier [33/1] can make Tour breakthrough
-
Otaegui [60/1] offers each-way potential
Tournament and Course Notes
The Turkish Airlines Open makes its first Tour appearance post-Covid, with this week's event taking place at Regnum Carya Golf Resort in Antalya.
Opened 17 years ago, Regnum Carya has staged three DP World Tour events, most recently in November 2018.
This largely flat venue is situated less than half-a-mile from the coast but, despite its tropical location in southern Turkey, is a heathland course laid out within a pine forest.
With tree-lined fairways and water hazards on eight holes, accuracy from tee-to-green will be of paramount importance. The putting surfaces are large, undulating and quick.
The course was designed by Thomson, Perrett & Lobb, a company founded by the late Peter Thomson, who was a five-time winner of The Open Championship.
Betfair Exchange market for the Turkish Airlines Open
Five To Watch
Approximately only one-fifth of this week's field have played competitively at Regnum Carya in the past, so much of the focus will be on current form for those keen to place a bet on the Turkish Airlines Open.
Two of those who have competed at this week's venue are Hao Tong Li 14/115.00 and Adrian Otaegui 60/161.00.
Hao Tong Li has been installed as tournament favourite. The 29-year-old has twice finished second at Regnum Carya, and was a winner in Qatar earlier this year. He's currently eighth in this season's Race to Dubai standings.
Otaegui, meanwhile, is a five-time winner on the DP World Tour, most recently in early May of last year when he triumphed at the China Open.
The 32-year-old was third here in 2018 and, despite a low-key start to the current year, he tied-11th on his most recent outing at Hainan Island, China. He's certainly a tasty each-way option.
With this week's tournament marking the start of the Tour's 2025 European Swing, the Turkish Open certainly represents a fresh new beginning for Europe-based players.
Three to keep an eye on are English duo Richard Mansell 50/151.00 and Sam Bairstow 33/134.00, along with Frenchman Adrien Saddier 33/134.00. All three are making their Regnum debuts.
Mansell was victorious over 54 holes in Singapore during March, while Bairstow has been consistent posting a quartet of top-12 finishes in his most recent seven starts.
The 26-year-old from Sheffield, who tied-sixth last time out in China, has a best Tour finish of second which he registered in Paris last autumn.
The experienced Saddier is another consistent performer in 2025 and is also seeking a maiden Tour triumph.
His last two starts read 3rd-5th, since when he has taken five weeks off to prepare for the start of his European campaign.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Turkish Airlines Open
Click here for latest betting on next week's PGA Championship
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Regnum Carya Form (2016-18)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W18
|W17
|W16
|W15
|W14
|W13
|W12
|W11
|W10
|W9
|John Parry
|29
|36
|MC
|25
|Jordan Smith
|MC
|2
|28
|30
|Romain Langasque
|63
|26
|MC
|28
|19
|58
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|32
|12
|6
|45
|Hao Tong Li
|51
|4
|9
|16
|Jorge Campillo
|36
|MC
|31
|65
|46
|Daniel Brown
|Wd
|14
|Julien Guerrier
|40
|22
|40
|MC
|Sebastian Soderberg
|55
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|20
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|1
|37
|11
|Joe Dean
|MC
|MC
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|49
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|60
|14
|MC
|25
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|2
|2
|37
|Calum Hill
|36
|MC
|48
|49
|1
|Sam Bairstow
|6
|22
|MC
|43
|9
|11
|Ewen Ferguson
|32
|17
|43
|57
|Adrien Saddier
|5
|3
|19
|Wd
|Marco Penge
|1
|26
|MC
|49
|19
|3
|Frederic LaCroix
|13
|56
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|MC
|MC
|17
|20
|7
|Joost Luiten
|MC
|14
|3
|36
|42
|11
|Marcus Armitage
|43
|5
|David Ravetto
|40
|67
|MC
|46
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|3
|43
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|66
|17
|Dan Bradbury
|56
|MC
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|MC
|49
|52
|64
|59
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|26
|MC
|20
|Ugo Coussaud
|17
|20
|25
|11
|Andy Sullivan
|23
|MC
|28
|57
|37
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|17
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|11
|26
|MC
|25
|MC
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|MC
|9
|16
|Connor Syme
|MC
|MC
|9
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|2
|MC
|52
|WD
|Robin Williams
|58
|43
|MC
|14
|MC
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|20
|MC
|6
|Martin Couvra
|5
|MC
|31
|14
|MC
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|MC
|10
|16
|MC
|1
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|71
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|28
|19
|MC
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|65
|MC
|56
|Grant Forrest
|23
|MC
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|63
|MC
|49
|MC
|25
|Hamish Brown
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|15
|48
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|MC
|31
|43
|Kristoffer Reitan
|2
|69
|31
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|28
|4
|63
|Richie Ramsay
|40
|MC
|MC
|42
|25
|Todd Clements
|40
|20
|9
|16
|Jamie Rutherford
|11
|MC
|15
|52
|Conor Purcell
|20
|15
|MC
|MC
|Wilco Nienaber
|24
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|20
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|KazumaKobori
|45
|20
|9
|MC
|25
|Ryggs Johnston
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|Oliver Lindell
|MC
|66
|54
|28
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|4
|36
|70
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|10
|MC
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|58
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|55
|32
|17
|14
|MC
|MC
|RyanVanVelzen
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|Zander Lombard
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|70
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|51
|MC
|29
|MC
|37
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|45
|36
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|71
|MC
|31
|20
|25
|16
|Maximilian Steinlechner
|29
|12
|4
|5
|42
|65
|Andreas Halvorsen
|56
|6
|56
|2
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|7
|13
|36
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|10
|MC
|49
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Wd
|MC
|56
|57
|MC
|Ding Wen Yi
|45
|8
|14
|14
|Matthew Baldwin
|23
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|Frederik Schott
|Wd
|24
|6
|37
|MC
|67
|67
|Jordan Gumberg
|16
|49
|MC
|14
|42
|37
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|42
|Niklas Lemke
|45
|22
|37
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|MC
|17
|49
|Lukas Nemecz
|11
|2
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|MC
|8
|7
|Jack Senior
|31
|63
|43
|MC
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|63
|49
|MC
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|MC
|46
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|Edoardo Molinari
|6
|36
|9
|43
|Andrew Wilson
|40
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Nathan Kimsey
|13
|MC
|37
|16
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|Jannik De Bruyn
|Dq
|22
|MC
|MC
|Veer Ahlawat
|17
|MC
|42
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|Ben Schmidt
|23
|54
|MC
|57
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|43
|MC
|14
|65
|Zihao Jin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Yurav Premlall
|5
|11
|MC
|37
|Alexander Levy
|23
|36
|MC
|MC
|52
|Jens Fahrbring
|65
|44
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|28
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|66
|58
|MC
|76
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|62
|MC
|7
|Adri Arnaus
|47
|4
|22
|29
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|2
|44
|MC
|MC
|Gregorio De Leo
|MC
|37
|19
|MC
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|Matthis Besard
|29
|37
|22
|40
|Dan Erickson
|58
|MC
|3
|57
|6
|Pierre Pineau
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|Christofer Blomstrand
|MC
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|24
|MC
|MC
|53
|7
|Matthias Schwab
|71
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|MC
|50
|11
|37
|Justin Walters
|18
|Martin Trainer
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|MC
|78
|MC
|Louis Albertse
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|37
|MC
|Daniel Young
|47
|MC
|57
|65
|James Morrison
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|58
|60
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|Tadeas Tetak
|16
|18
|20
|71
|MC
|Oliver Wilson
|69
|MC
|Wil Besseling
|MC
|MC
|60
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|MC
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sam Hutsby
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|John Axelsen
|56
|26
|MC
|40
|Soren Kjeldsen
|MC
|50
|NicolaiKristensen
|MC
|18
|MC
|57
|Daniel Gale
|MC
|63
|56
|26
|Oliver Bekker
|69
|60
|Wd
|MC
|Davis Bryant
|23
|4
|26
|6
|Albert Boneta
|MC
|5
|44
|22
|14
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|Alexander G Frances
|67
|43
|MC
|MC
|Julien Brun
|MC
|MC
|Luke Donald
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Harding
|MC
|29
|26
|48
|54
|Daniel List
|36
|Wd
|MC
|15
|76
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|Jean Bekirian
|MC
|54
|26
|MC
|MC
|Sung Hoon Kang
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chris Wood
|Wouter De Vries
|Pavan Sagoo
|Tiger Christensen
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|Bastien Amat
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|Leon Acikalin
|Ediz Kemaloglu
|Taner Yamac
|Ibrahim Tarik Aslan
|Gunner Wiebe
|47
|MC
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|MC
|9
|22
|MC
|Max Kennedy
|47
|26
|70
|Ilirian Zalli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|Palmer Jackson
|67
|55
|Haydn Barron
|46
|Wd
|MC
|Soren Broholt Lind
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Robin Petersson
|56
|MC
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|18
|50
|MC
|MC
|Elisey Antropenko
|Mehmet Ceylan
|Ulas Karatas
|Kai Notteboom
|Can Gurdenli
|Player
|2018
|2017
|2016
|John Parry
|Jordan Smith
|55
|42
|Romain Langasque
|Matthew Jordan
|Hao Tong Li
|2
|66
|2
|Jorge Campillo
|35
|35
|17
|Daniel Brown
|Julien Guerrier
|68
|Sebastian Soderberg
|Johannes Veerman
|Richard Mansell
|Joe Dean
|Guido Migliozzi
|Alejandro Del Rey
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|Calum Hill
|Sam Bairstow
|Ewen Ferguson
|Adrien Saddier
|Marco Penge
|Frederic LaCroix
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Joost Luiten
|23
|16
|Marcus Armitage
|David Ravetto
|Yannik Paul
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|Dan Bradbury
|Angel Ayora
|Nacho Elvira
|68
|30
|9
|Ugo Coussaud
|Andy Sullivan
|18
|61
|25
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Adrian Otaegui
|3
|73
|13
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|Connor Syme
|Sean Crocker
|Robin Williams
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Martin Couvra
|Dylan Naidoo
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|14
|2
|43
|Francesco Laporta
|Joakim Lagergren
|55
|6
|Grant Forrest
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|Hamish Brown
|Marcus Kinhult
|30
|Jeff Winther
|Kristoffer Reitan
|Dylan Frittelli
|2
|Richie Ramsay
|27
|52
|Todd Clements
|Jamie Rutherford
|Conor Purcell
|Wilco Nienaber
|Casey Jarvis
|KazumaKobori
|Ryggs Johnston
|Oliver Lindell
|Jens Dantorp
|64
|Marcel Schneider
|Deon Germishuys
|Ricardo Gouveia
|13
|RyanVanVelzen
|Zander Lombard
|Aaron Cockerill
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|Jeong Weon Ko
|Maximilian Steinlechner
|Andreas Halvorsen
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|10
|Brandon Wu
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Ding Wen Yi
|Matthew Baldwin
|Frederik Schott
|Jordan Gumberg
|Matthew Southgate
|60
|11
|31
|Niklas Lemke
|Benjamin Hebert
|60
|56
|68
|Lukas Nemecz
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Jack Senior
|Maximilian Kieffer
|54
|60
|Manuel Elvira
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|Edoardo Molinari
|56
|Andrew Wilson
|Nathan Kimsey
|Joel Girrbach
|Jannik De Bruyn
|Veer Ahlawat
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|5
|48
|31
|Eddie Pepperell
|6
|Ben Schmidt
|Callum Tarren
|Zihao Jin
|Yurav Premlall
|Alexander Levy
|10
|30
|25
|Jens Fahrbring
|Callum Shinkwin
|16
|74
|Ross Fisher
|64
|Dale Whitnell
|Adri Arnaus
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|Gregorio De Leo
|Mikael Lindberg
|Matthis Besard
|Dan Erickson
|Pierre Pineau
|Christofer Blomstrand
|Daan Huizing
|Matthias Schwab
|18
|Santiago Tarrio
|Justin Walters
|31
|Martin Trainer
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|Louis Albertse
|Daniel Young
|James Morrison
|52
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|Tadeas Tetak
|Oliver Wilson
|Wil Besseling
|Simon Forsstrom
|Ockie Strydom
|Sam Hutsby
|John Axelsen
|Soren Kjeldsen
|72
|23
|31
|NicolaiKristensen
|Daniel Gale
|Oliver Bekker
|Davis Bryant
|Albert Boneta
|Clement Sordet
|Alexander G Frances
|Julien Brun
|Luke Donald
|Justin Harding
|Daniel List
|Corey Shaun
|Jean Bekirian
|Sung Hoon Kang
|Chris Wood
|23
|Wouter De Vries
|Pavan Sagoo
|Tiger Christensen
|Bastien Amat
|Leon Acikalin
|78
|75
|78
|Ediz Kemaloglu
|Taner Yamac
|77
|78
|Ibrahim Tarik Aslan
|Gunner Wiebe
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|Max Kennedy
|Ilirian Zalli
|Palmer Jackson
|Haydn Barron
|Soren Broholt Lind
|Robin Petersson
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|Elisey Antropenko
|Mehmet Ceylan
|Ulas Karatas
|Kai Notteboom
|Can Gurdenli
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Myrtle Beach Classic: Max McGreevy one of three pre-event picks
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Turkish Airlines Open 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament in Antalya
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Turkish Open Each-Way Tips: 60/1 Otaegui has good course vibes
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 60/1 to 100/1