Truist Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's Signature Event

Old fashioned parkland course with minimal water

Consistent Straka 40/1 41.00 to contend again

McNealy 40/1 41.00 a tasty each-way candidate

Tournament and Course Notes

The sixth Signature Event of 2025 takes place in Philadelphia, where the winner will pocket $3.6m out of the $20m jackpot. There will not be a 36-hole cut for this elite-field 72-player event.

The players will tee-up over the Wissahickon Course at Philadelphia Cricket Club, which is located approximately 15 miles north of the city centre. Philadelphia Cricket Club dates back to the 1850s, and is reportedly the oldest country club in the United States. As for this week's venue, the Wissahickon Course is almost 70 years younger than the club itself, having opened in 1922.

In 2013 and 2014, the course underwent a thorough renovation when more than 2,000 trees were removed. Nine years ago it hosted a tournament on the Senior Tour which was won by Bernhard Langer.

The Wissahickon Course is a largely flat, parkland venue. Although this old fashioned layout does not have any lakes or ponds, there is a stream which meanders across a number of fairways and comes into play on a handful of holes.

The Bentgrass putting surfaces are a little below average-size for PGA Tour events. Trees are generally in short supply, while the average fairway width is 32 yards. At 7,119 yards the layout is shorter than the majority of PGA Tour venues.

Six To Watch



The golfer of 2025 so far, Rory McIlroy 9/25.50, heads the market in what is the final tournament ahead of this season's second major championship. The 36-year-old has won three times this year, which have included victories at Augusta National and TPC Sawgrass.

The field is packed with in-form pros, among them Justin Thomas 16/117.00 who makes his first start since winning the RBC Heritage. His play-off victory at Harbour Town ended almost three years without a Tour title and has returned Thomas into the top five of the World Ranking.

Justin's long-time friend Jordan Spieth 25/126.00 is also finding his feet again, with the 31-year-old posting a series of consistent performances in recent months. Most recently he finished fourth on Sunday at the Myrtle Beach Classic where he closed with a brilliant 62.

Perhaps the best value this week is seeking out a potential each-way candidate among the slightly lesser lights.

Three to consider are the ever-improving Maverick McNealy 40/141.00, as well as Jason Day 50/151.00 and Sepp Straka 40/141.00. McNealy is the current world No 10 thanks to a trio of podium finishes since mid-February, so it's slightly surprising he's only 40/1.

At a venue where good course management appears to be a much-needed attribute to succeed, the experienced Day could rise to the top. He tied-eighth at Bay Hill back in March, and posted an identical finish in The Masters last month.

Straka, meanwhile, has been in solid form for much of 2025 that included an early-season victory in the deserts of California. The three-time Tour winner is currently second in the category for Strokes Gained: Approach the Green and fifth for Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

Now read more golf previews and tips here

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves