Truist Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's Signature Event

The PGA Tour makes the first of this season's two trips to Pennsylvania. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Old fashioned parkland course with minimal water

  • Consistent Straka 40/141.00 to contend again

  • McNealy 40/141.00 a tasty each-way candidate

Tournament and Course Notes

The sixth Signature Event of 2025 takes place in Philadelphia, where the winner will pocket $3.6m out of the $20m jackpot. There will not be a 36-hole cut for this elite-field 72-player event.

The players will tee-up over the Wissahickon Course at Philadelphia Cricket Club, which is located approximately 15 miles north of the city centre. Philadelphia Cricket Club dates back to the 1850s, and is reportedly the oldest country club in the United States. As for this week's venue, the Wissahickon Course is almost 70 years younger than the club itself, having opened in 1922.

In 2013 and 2014, the course underwent a thorough renovation when more than 2,000 trees were removed. Nine years ago it hosted a tournament on the Senior Tour which was won by Bernhard Langer.

The Wissahickon Course is a largely flat, parkland venue. Although this old fashioned layout does not have any lakes or ponds, there is a stream which meanders across a number of fairways and comes into play on a handful of holes.

The Bentgrass putting surfaces are a little below average-size for PGA Tour events. Trees are generally in short supply, while the average fairway width is 32 yards. At 7,119 yards the layout is shorter than the majority of PGA Tour venues.

Six To Watch


The golfer of 2025 so far, Rory McIlroy 9/25.50, heads the market in what is the final tournament ahead of this season's second major championship. The 36-year-old has won three times this year, which have included victories at Augusta National and TPC Sawgrass.

The field is packed with in-form pros, among them Justin Thomas 16/117.00 who makes his first start since winning the RBC Heritage. His play-off victory at Harbour Town ended almost three years without a Tour title and has returned Thomas into the top five of the World Ranking.

Justin's long-time friend Jordan Spieth 25/126.00 is also finding his feet again, with the 31-year-old posting a series of consistent performances in recent months. Most recently he finished fourth on Sunday at the Myrtle Beach Classic where he closed with a brilliant 62.

Perhaps the best value this week is seeking out a potential each-way candidate among the slightly lesser lights.

Three to consider are the ever-improving Maverick McNealy 40/141.00, as well as Jason Day 50/151.00 and Sepp Straka 40/141.00. McNealy is the current world No 10 thanks to a trio of podium finishes since mid-February, so it's slightly surprising he's only 40/1.

At a venue where good course management appears to be a much-needed attribute to succeed, the experienced Day could rise to the top. He tied-eighth at Bay Hill back in March, and posted an identical finish in The Masters last month.

Straka, meanwhile, has been in solid form for much of 2025 that included an early-season victory in the deserts of California. The three-time Tour winner is currently second in the category for Strokes Gained: Approach the Green and fifth for Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9
Rory McIlroy 12 1 5 1 15
Xander Schauffele 18 8 12 72 40
Collin Morikawa MC 54 14 10 2
Justin Thomas 1 36 2 33 36
Ludvig Aberg 54 7 MC MC 22
Hideki Matsuyama 21 MC MC 22
Russell Henley 8 MC 30 1 6
Viktor Hovland 13 21 1 MC MC
Maverick McNealy 3 32 3 32 MC MC
Tommy Fleetwood 7 21 62 16 14 11
Shane Lowry 12 18 42 8 20 7 11
Justin Rose 42 2 47 MC 8
Wyndham Clark MC 27 46 5 Wd 22
Patrick Cantlay 13 36 33 12 31
Sepp Straka 12 13 MC 28 14 5 11
Keegan Bradley 18 MC 47 20 5
Sung Jae Im 33 MC 11 5 60 61 19 MC
Robert MacIntyre 32 66 MC 9 9 11
Brian Harman 3 36 1 MC 40 32
Corey Conners 49 8 18 8 6 3
Min Woo Lee 61 49 1 20 MC 11
Akshay Bhatia MC 42 42 MC 3 MC
Daniel Berger 3 21 30 20 15 25
JJ Spaun 42 50 MC 2 31 2
Aaron Rai 18 38 27 MC 14 11
Sahith Theegala 18 69 29 67 36 52 MC
Thomas Detry 32 32 MC 47 22 MC MC
Jason Day 49 8 27 8
Andrew Novak 1 2 3 MC 42 MC 34 MC
Nick Taylor 12 49 40 MC MC 31
Lucas Glover 61 MC 8 3 36 MC
Harris English 66 12 18 30 MC
Byeong Hun An 60 38 21 16 52 8 MC
Sam Burns 5 13 46 MC MC MC 48
Tony Finau 38 MC 56 32 MC 36
Adam Scott 49 MC 57 MC 36
Tom Hoge 36 18 14 5 3 40 67
Denny McCarthy 49 29 18 14 18 48
Max Greyserman 28 27 32 MC MC 22 11
Jordan Spieth 4 18 14 12 28 59 9
Taylor Pendrith MC 42 MC 5 38 MC MC
JT Poston 18 11 42 26 28 33 50
Stephan Jaeger 56 32 52 11 36 20 MC
Nick Dunlap 71 MC MC MC MC
Davis Thompson 27 46 27 10 MC MC
Michael Kim 54 27 32 28 MC 4 6
Ben Griffin MC 1 40 18 MC MC 45 4
Rasmus Hojgaard 48 2 32 32 MC MC
Austin Eckroat MC 32 MC MC 61 34 MC
Matthieu Pavon MC 42 MC 47 54 MC 42
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC 42 MC MC MC 19 42
Cameron Davis 60 32 13 MC MC MC MC
Sam Stevens 3 24 54 MC 18 64 MC 40
Eric Cole 5 MC 18 26 15 12 MC 50 MC
Joe Highsmith MC 72 MC MC 22 20 MC 1
Cameron Young 54 MC 18 MC 61 MC MC
Si Woo Kim 15 MC 8 MC MC 38 19
Erik Van Rooyen 2 MC MC 62 MC 9
Alexander Noren
Will Zalatoris 54 MC 47 30 22
Jacob Bridgeman MC 10 61 MC 3 50 15 2
Max Homa 70 12 MC MC MC
Ryan Gerard MC 12 27 2 9 57 42 MC 25
Chris Kirk 18 MC MC 42 22 56
Matthew Fitzpatrick MC 38 40 MC MC 22
Adam Hadwin 12 61 39 MC MC 45
Keith Mitchell 18 2 12 18 54 MC 42
Gary Woodland 61 40 2 47 MC MC
Brian Campbell MC 32 32 MC MC MC 48
Rickie Fowler 68 30 52 71 18
Garrick Higgo MC 1 3 12
Michael Thorbjornsen 33 4 2 MC 39 MC MC 39
Bud Cauley 28 32 5 4 6 MC 56
Patrick Rodgers 15 42 56 52 MC 22 18
Jake Knapp 39 3 MC 27 MC 12 6
Mackenzie Hughes MC 3 10 36 MC 22 MC
Nico Echavarria 25 28 51 32 16 MC MC
Karl Vilips 49 4 54 MC MC MC 1 39
Jhonattan Vegas 13 MC MC MC MC 60 61
Danny Walker 25 12 31 MC MC MC 6 64
Harry Hall 33 49 26 18 54 MC MC

