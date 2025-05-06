Truist Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's Signature Event
The PGA Tour makes the first of this season's two trips to Pennsylvania. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Old fashioned parkland course with minimal water
-
Consistent Straka 40/141.00 to contend again
-
McNealy 40/141.00 a tasty each-way candidate
Tournament and Course Notes
The sixth Signature Event of 2025 takes place in Philadelphia, where the winner will pocket $3.6m out of the $20m jackpot. There will not be a 36-hole cut for this elite-field 72-player event.
The players will tee-up over the Wissahickon Course at Philadelphia Cricket Club, which is located approximately 15 miles north of the city centre. Philadelphia Cricket Club dates back to the 1850s, and is reportedly the oldest country club in the United States. As for this week's venue, the Wissahickon Course is almost 70 years younger than the club itself, having opened in 1922.
In 2013 and 2014, the course underwent a thorough renovation when more than 2,000 trees were removed. Nine years ago it hosted a tournament on the Senior Tour which was won by Bernhard Langer.
The Wissahickon Course is a largely flat, parkland venue. Although this old fashioned layout does not have any lakes or ponds, there is a stream which meanders across a number of fairways and comes into play on a handful of holes.
The Bentgrass putting surfaces are a little below average-size for PGA Tour events. Trees are generally in short supply, while the average fairway width is 32 yards. At 7,119 yards the layout is shorter than the majority of PGA Tour venues.
Betfair Exchange market for the Truist Championship
Six To Watch
The golfer of 2025 so far, Rory McIlroy 9/25.50, heads the market in what is the final tournament ahead of this season's second major championship. The 36-year-old has won three times this year, which have included victories at Augusta National and TPC Sawgrass.
The field is packed with in-form pros, among them Justin Thomas 16/117.00 who makes his first start since winning the RBC Heritage. His play-off victory at Harbour Town ended almost three years without a Tour title and has returned Thomas into the top five of the World Ranking.
Justin's long-time friend Jordan Spieth 25/126.00 is also finding his feet again, with the 31-year-old posting a series of consistent performances in recent months. Most recently he finished fourth on Sunday at the Myrtle Beach Classic where he closed with a brilliant 62.
Perhaps the best value this week is seeking out a potential each-way candidate among the slightly lesser lights.
Three to consider are the ever-improving Maverick McNealy 40/141.00, as well as Jason Day 50/151.00 and Sepp Straka 40/141.00. McNealy is the current world No 10 thanks to a trio of podium finishes since mid-February, so it's slightly surprising he's only 40/1.
At a venue where good course management appears to be a much-needed attribute to succeed, the experienced Day could rise to the top. He tied-eighth at Bay Hill back in March, and posted an identical finish in The Masters last month.
Straka, meanwhile, has been in solid form for much of 2025 that included an early-season victory in the deserts of California. The three-time Tour winner is currently second in the category for Strokes Gained: Approach the Green and fifth for Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Truist Championship
Betfair latest for next week's PGA Championship
Now read more golf previews and tips here
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W18
|W17
|W16
|W15
|W14
|W13
|W12
|W11
|W10
|W9
|Rory McIlroy
|12
|1
|5
|1
|15
|Xander Schauffele
|18
|8
|12
|72
|40
|Collin Morikawa
|MC
|54
|14
|10
|2
|Justin Thomas
|1
|36
|2
|33
|36
|Ludvig Aberg
|54
|7
|MC
|MC
|22
|Hideki Matsuyama
|21
|MC
|MC
|22
|Russell Henley
|8
|MC
|30
|1
|6
|Viktor Hovland
|13
|21
|1
|MC
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|3
|32
|3
|32
|MC
|MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|7
|21
|62
|16
|14
|11
|Shane Lowry
|12
|18
|42
|8
|20
|7
|11
|Justin Rose
|42
|2
|47
|MC
|8
|Wyndham Clark
|MC
|27
|46
|5
|Wd
|22
|Patrick Cantlay
|13
|36
|33
|12
|31
|Sepp Straka
|12
|13
|MC
|28
|14
|5
|11
|Keegan Bradley
|18
|MC
|47
|20
|5
|Sung Jae Im
|33
|MC
|11
|5
|60
|61
|19
|MC
|Robert MacIntyre
|32
|66
|MC
|9
|9
|11
|Brian Harman
|3
|36
|1
|MC
|40
|32
|Corey Conners
|49
|8
|18
|8
|6
|3
|Min Woo Lee
|61
|49
|1
|20
|MC
|11
|Akshay Bhatia
|MC
|42
|42
|MC
|3
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|3
|21
|30
|20
|15
|25
|JJ Spaun
|42
|50
|MC
|2
|31
|2
|Aaron Rai
|18
|38
|27
|MC
|14
|11
|Sahith Theegala
|18
|69
|29
|67
|36
|52
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|32
|32
|MC
|47
|22
|MC
|MC
|Jason Day
|49
|8
|27
|8
|Andrew Novak
|1
|2
|3
|MC
|42
|MC
|34
|MC
|Nick Taylor
|12
|49
|40
|MC
|MC
|31
|Lucas Glover
|61
|MC
|8
|3
|36
|MC
|Harris English
|66
|12
|18
|30
|MC
|Byeong Hun An
|60
|38
|21
|16
|52
|8
|MC
|Sam Burns
|5
|13
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|Tony Finau
|38
|MC
|56
|32
|MC
|36
|Adam Scott
|49
|MC
|57
|MC
|36
|Tom Hoge
|36
|18
|14
|5
|3
|40
|67
|Denny McCarthy
|49
|29
|18
|14
|18
|48
|Max Greyserman
|28
|27
|32
|MC
|MC
|22
|11
|Jordan Spieth
|4
|18
|14
|12
|28
|59
|9
|Taylor Pendrith
|MC
|42
|MC
|5
|38
|MC
|MC
|JT Poston
|18
|11
|42
|26
|28
|33
|50
|Stephan Jaeger
|56
|32
|52
|11
|36
|20
|MC
|Nick Dunlap
|71
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|27
|46
|27
|10
|MC
|MC
|Michael Kim
|54
|27
|32
|28
|MC
|4
|6
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|1
|40
|18
|MC
|MC
|45
|4
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|48
|2
|32
|32
|MC
|MC
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|32
|MC
|MC
|61
|34
|MC
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|42
|MC
|47
|54
|MC
|42
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|42
|Cameron Davis
|60
|32
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sam Stevens
|3
|24
|54
|MC
|18
|64
|MC
|40
|Eric Cole
|5
|MC
|18
|26
|15
|12
|MC
|50
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|72
|MC
|MC
|22
|20
|MC
|1
|Cameron Young
|54
|MC
|18
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|Si Woo Kim
|15
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|38
|19
|Erik Van Rooyen
|2
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|9
|Alexander Noren
|Will Zalatoris
|54
|MC
|47
|30
|22
|Jacob Bridgeman
|MC
|10
|61
|MC
|3
|50
|15
|2
|Max Homa
|70
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|MC
|12
|27
|2
|9
|57
|42
|MC
|25
|Chris Kirk
|18
|MC
|MC
|42
|22
|56
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|MC
|38
|40
|MC
|MC
|22
|Adam Hadwin
|12
|61
|39
|MC
|MC
|45
|Keith Mitchell
|18
|2
|12
|18
|54
|MC
|42
|Gary Woodland
|61
|40
|2
|47
|MC
|MC
|Brian Campbell
|MC
|32
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|Rickie Fowler
|68
|30
|52
|71
|18
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|1
|3
|12
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|33
|4
|2
|MC
|39
|MC
|MC
|39
|Bud Cauley
|28
|32
|5
|4
|6
|MC
|56
|Patrick Rodgers
|15
|42
|56
|52
|MC
|22
|18
|Jake Knapp
|39
|3
|MC
|27
|MC
|12
|6
|Mackenzie Hughes
|MC
|3
|10
|36
|MC
|22
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|25
|28
|51
|32
|16
|MC
|MC
|Karl Vilips
|49
|4
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|39
|Jhonattan Vegas
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|61
|Danny Walker
|25
|12
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|64
|Harry Hall
|33
|49
|26
|18
|54
|MC
|MC
