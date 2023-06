Low-scoring venue

In-form Austin (100/1) can contend despite strong field

Henley (40/1) to beat top stars and claim fifth Tour title

Tournament Notes

• Is the only PGA Tour event this year to be staged in New England;

• Traditionally the second-best-attended PGA Tour event behind the Waste Management Phoenix Open;

• Despite being played the week after the US Open, a strong field has assembled in Hartford, because the Travellers' event has been afforded 'Elite Status', thus carrying a total prize fund of $20m;

• And, following the rigours of a traditional US Open venue, the golfers will discover that TPC River Highlands is relatively amenable and a lot more receptive to birdies;

• The average winning 72-hole total since 2005 - last 18 instalments - is 264.17;

• Seven years ago, Jim Furyk fired a closing 58 here to set a new PGA Tour record for a single round of golf;

• Five years earlier, while still an amateur, 19-year-old Patrick Cantlay carded 60 at TPC River Highlands to grab the lead after 36 holes;

• Just three of the tournament's last 27 winners were non-Americans.

Course Notes

• TPC River Highlands is a gently undulating parkland course which was given a facelift eight years ago;

• Water comes into play on just five holes, most of these towards the end of the round;

• At under 6,900 yards, it is one of the shorter venues on the PGA Tour calendar;

• A hot putter is absolutely necessary at TPC River Highlands where the greens are slightly smaller than the Tour average.

• Prior to the 2016 event, 50 bunkers were removed, while the remaining ones were brought more into play;

• Situated approximately 120 miles north-east of New York City, and around 30 miles from the coast, the course gets its name from sitting high above the Connecticut River;

• The land on which TPC River Highlands was built began life as Edgewood Country Club in 1928;

• Pete Dye was commissioned to completely re-design the layout, ahead of hosting a PGA Tour event in 1984;

• The course, which by the mid-1980s was owned by the PGA Tour, was christened TPC Connecticut;

• During the late 1980s and early 1990s, the venue underwent a series of further modifications. Yet again, the course was substantially redesigned, with the layout given a completely new front nine holes;

• It was subsequently renamed TPC River Highlands.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 15 At TPC River Highlands (2017-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.29: Xander Schauffele (14)

67.55: Patrick Cantlay (20)

67.56: Rory McIlroy (16)

67.73: Brian Harman (22)

67.73: Kevin Streelman (22)

67.95: Chez Reavie (22)

68.00: Kevin Kisner (14)

68.10: Brendon Todd (10)

68.21: Russell Henley (14)

68.35: Keegan Bradley (20)

68.40: Charley Hoffman (20)

68.40: Scottie Scheffler (10)

68.50: Jason Day (20)

68.50: Mark Hubbard (16)

68.50: Adam Long (14)

68.50: Doc Redman (10)

68.50: Scott Stallings (18)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Austin Eckroat 100/1101.00: The 24-year-old from Oklahoma is at a career-high No 85 in the World Ranking, having impressed on the PGA Tour in recent months. Although disappointed not to win the Byron Nelson event last month, has performed solidly since. Tied-10th at last week's US Open.

Brian Harman 80/181.00: A course specialist, with five top-eight finishes since 2015. Has a 2023-best of tied-seventh at Harbour Town.

Russell Henley 40/141.00: The 34-year-old is a four-time winner on Tour and has posted three top-20 finishes at TPC River Highlands.

Scottie Scheffler 7/17.80: Continued his remarkable run of form over the weekend. Last four starts have all been podium finishes, with top-10s in each of this year's three American majors.

