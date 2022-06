With the fallout from the Saudi Golf League still ringing in the ears of the PGA Tour hierarchy, the action now heads for Connecticut and this week's Travelers Championship.

This week's tournament, which has been a regular post-US Open event for the past three decades, brings the players to the Greater Hartford town of Cromwell.

Those who contested last week's major championship in Massachusetts will have travelled the relatively short 100-mile journey south-west to set up camp at TPC River Highlands.

Birdies In Abundance

Following the rigours of a traditional US Open venue, the golfers will discover that TPC River Highlands is relatively amenable and a lot more receptive to birdies.

The average winning 72-hole total since 2007 - last 15 instalments - is 264.1, while six years ago Jim Furyk shot a closing 58 to set a new PGA Tour record for a single round of golf.

And five years earlier, while still an amateur, 19-year-old Patrick Cantlay carded 60 to grab the lead after 36 holes - he ended up in a tie-for-24th.

All of which means a hot putter is absolutely necessary this week with plenty of birdies available on greens that are slightly smaller than the Tour average.



In fact, TPC River Highlands is one of the lowest-scoring venues on Tour.

The average 18-hole score at the Travellers Championship since 2016 is 69.59 - only five regular PGA Tour venues are lower than this (see table below).

Tournament/Course Stroke Averages

Lowest Eight Averages (2016-21)

Average .... (Total Rounds)

68.72: Sedgefield (2,770)

68.84: Waialae (2,624)

69.41: Old White at Sulphur Springs (1,363)

69.46: TPC Summerlin (2,573)

69.47: Sea Island (2,735)

69.59: TPC River Highlands (2,766)

69.61: TPC Deere Run (2,275)

69.74: El Camaleon at Mayakoba) (2,458)

Min. No. of Rounds = 1,000

Course Details

TPC River Highlands is a gently undulating parkland course which was given a facelift seven years ago.

This well-wooded layout with lush fairways has plenty of subtle changes in direction, while water comes into play on just four holes - most of these towards the end of the round.

A number of modifications have been made to the course over the past decade. This includes the removal of 50 bunkers ahead of the 2016 edition, while the remaining ones were brought more into play. Greens have undergone a facelift too.

Situated approximately 120 miles north-east of New York City, and around 30 miles from the coast, the course gets its name from sitting high above the Connecticut River.

The land on which TPC River Highlands was built began life as Edgewood Country Club in 1928.

This remained the state of play until the early 1980s when Pete Dye was commissioned to completely re-design the layout, ahead of hosting a PGA Tour event in 1984.

The course, which by now was owned by the PGA Tour, was christened TPC Connecticut.

During the late 1980s the venue underwent a series of minor modifications and, before the 1990 Greater Hartford Open, the layout had changed its name to TPC River Highlands.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 15 At TPC River Highlands (2016-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.50: Rory McIlroy (12)

67.56: Patrick Cantlay (16)

68.06: Jason Day (18)

68.10: Xander Schauffele (10)

68.10: Brendan Steele (20)

68.11: Russell Henley (18)

68.15: Kevin Streelman (20)

68.17: Sam Burns (12)

68.19: Brooks Koepka (16)

68.20: Brian Harman (20)

68.23: Charley Hoffman (22)

68.27: Marc Leishman (22)

68.27: Chez Reavie (22)

68.30: Brendon Todd (10)

68.33: Mark Hubbard (12)

68.33: Hank Lebioda (12)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table



Four To Watch

Keegan Bradley: Has performed pretty well of late, posting four top-10s in his most recent eight starts. This includes last Sunday's US Open and the Players Championship in March. Was runner-up at River Highlands three years ago.

Patrick Cantlay: Not including majors, the Players Championship or the WGC Matchplay event, Cantlay's last nine regular stroke play tournaments have yielded eight top 10s (does not include the Zurich Classic two-man team event which he won in partnership with Xander Schauffele). His last 16 rounds at River Highlands average 67.56.

Rory McIlroy: The new world No 2 is on a roll. The only thing missing right now is another major title, which this week isn't. This will be his last event on American soil before heading to Scotland for The Open.

Davis Riley: Has impressed during his first full season on the PGA Tour. The 25-year-old is currently 22nd in the FedEx Cup standings and this would be the ideal event in which to grab a maiden Tour title. Lost a play-off in Florida during March.

