3M Open 2025: Course and current form stats

TPC Twin Cities: Makes its seventh appearance as a PGA Tour venue
Some large expanses of water at TPC Twin Cities

The PGA Tour travels to Minnesota for the penultimate qualifying event ahead of this year's FedEx Cup Play-Offs. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Most northerly American course on 2025 Tour calendar

  • Grillo [40/1] a strong each-way candidate

  • Thorbjornsen [40/1] can take advantage of mediocre field

Tournament and Course Notes

This season's four major championships have been completed: Therefore, the focus now switches to the end of season FedEx Cup Play-Offs. Just two qualifying tournaments remain, before the leading 70 players arrive in Tennessee for the first of three Play-Off events. This trio of tournaments will take place during August, culminating in the Tour Championship at East Lake, Atlanta.

And for a seventh successive year, the 3M Open will be staged at TPC Twin Cities. Opened in 2000, the course was designed by Arnold Palmer in consultation with Tom Lehman. TPC Twin Cities is laid out approximately 900 feet above sea level, and is the most northerly American venue on this season's PGA Tour calendar.

Owing to the tournament's close proximity to The Open Championship, the field for this week's event is relatively weak by normal Tour standards. Just three of the world's top 25 are teeing-up.

Situated approximately 15 miles north of downtown Minneapolis, the course was part of the Champions Tour for 18 years from 2001. It then switched allegiance to the PGA Tour, although the layout had to be toughened up considerably in 2018 to accommodate golf's bigger hitters and younger pros.

This task belonged to Tom Lehman and Steve Wenzloff who narrowed fairways, added new tees and bunkers, lengthened the course, as well as growing areas of rough. There is a plentiful supply of sizeable water hazards which come into play on 11 holes. Sand is also a constant threat.

This parkland course has undulating putting surfaces that are slightly larger than the Tour average and forms a huge part of its defence. Both fairways and greens are sown with Bentgrass. The average-winning under-par total for the 3M Open is 18.8.

Six To Watch

The world No 18, Maverick McNealy 20/121.00, is the highest-ranked player teeing-up in Minnesota.

Although the American has failed to win a tournament so far this year, he has posted a trio of podium finishes and is currently 11th in the FedEx Cup standings. He tied third at Twin Cities 12 months ago.

Two players who can return from the UK with their heads held high are Chris Gotterup 18/119.00 and Wyndham Clark 25/126.00.

Gotterup followed up his victory at the Scottish Open, by standing on the podium at Royal Portrush, having moved 131 spots up the World Ranking inside eight days.

Meanwhile Clark, a former US Open winner, appears to be getting back to form, having enjoyed two good weeks on UK links. He finished fifth at the inaugural 3M Open six years ago.

It is impossible to discuss this event without mentioning Tony Finau 35/136.00 who is a former champion here.

The 35-year-old from Utah has registered four top-12 finishes at the course where his 24-round average is an impressive 67.71.

Another course specialist is Argentina's Emiliano Grillo 40/141.00 who has twice finished top-three here, but without holding aloft the trophy.

Grillo lost a play-off at the recent John Deere Classic and will be keen to snatch some FedEx Cup points in his bid to qualify for the top 70. He's currently ranked 71 in the FedEx table.

Finally, Michael Thorbjornsen 40/141.00 continues to play solid golf, having only joined the PGA Tour just over 13 months ago.

The 23-year-old's last three starts have all yielded top-25 finishes, as he seeks to rise another 16 spots up the FedEx Cup ranking and so qualify for the Play-Offs.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At TPC Twin Cities (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.71: Tony Finau (24)
67.90: Jhonattan Vegas (10)
67.92: Sam Burns (12)
68.10: Sung Jae Im (10)
68.22: Emiliano Grillo (18)
68.55: Cameron Davis (22)
68.60: Lee Hodges (10)
68.78: Doug Ghim (18)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / TPC Twin Cities (2019-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W29 W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20
Maverick McNealy 23 22 17 37 5 MC 33
Sam Burns 45 47 17 7 2 12 19
Sung Jae Im 52 MC MC 61 57 MC 16 MC
Chris Gotterup 3 1 21 26 23 MC 28
Wyndham Clark 4 11 MC 17 MC 59 56 50
Max Greyserman MC MC 2 36 23 25 22 33
Taylor Pendrith MC 13 25 38 27 12 5
Akshay Bhatia 30 26 54 MC 16 22 MC
Adam Scott MC 17 30 12 31 19
Tony Finau 56 66 38 31 19
Sahith Theegala MC MC
Byeong Hun An MC 79 60 14 MC 6 MC 74
Matt McCarty MC 22 MC 19 MC 4 MC MC
Tom Hoge MC MC 45 MC 7 MC MC
Jhonattan Vegas 56 50 36 46 44 MC 5
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC 65 50 27 39 MC MC
Tom Kim MC 17 MC MC 45 33 MC 44 71
Stephan Jaeger MC Wd MC 34 MC 39 70
Si Woo Kim MC 34 11 84 Wd 42 31 28 8
Davis Thompson MC 18 34 25 MC 49 MC MC
Davis Riley MC MC 67 57 MC 59 MC 2
Kevin Yu MC 34 21 25 3 MC 50
Chris Kirk MC 64 2 12 MC MC 55
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 34 13 MC 45 12 MC 16 50
Jacob Bridgeman 75 5 26 52 MC 31 MC MC
Sam Stevens 75 21 45 23 31 28 60
Joe Highsmith MC MC MC 34 36 MC MC MC 8
Erik van Rooyen 2 MC 78 MC MC 36 MC
Hao Tong Li 4 MC 38 60 27 4
Austin Eckroat MC 11 60 25 57 46 67
Matti Schmid 69 17 7 Wd MC MC 2
Nick Dunlap MC 11 MC 66 MC MC 44 MC
Thriston Lawrence 45 MC 44 8 12 MC 4 MC
Jake Knapp 22 21 4 27 MC MC
Cameron Davis MC MC 57 64 MC MC 19
Eric Cole 60 Wd MC MC 44 28 41
Alexander Noren MC MC 30 MC 39 17
Matthieu Pavon MC MC 57 64 MC MC 41
Max McGreevy 4 MC MC MC 27 66 MC
Matt Wallace 45 50 46 23 MC 22 17
Thorbjorn Olesen MC 60 MC 41 MC 36 46 33
Keith Mitchell 50 44 MC 27 36 MC
Ryo Hisatsune 47 MC 60 60 47 6 37
Emiliano Grillo MC 40 2 73 19 24 16
Kurt Kitayama 14 5 51 MC 22 MC
Max Homa 45 5 MC 54 MC 51 60
Beau Hossler 4 14 11 60 52 59 19
Patrick Rodgers MC MC MC MC MC 28 MC
Victor Perez 43 MC 51 19 9 75 MC
Gary Woodland 60 46 36 MC MC 11 MC
Michael Thorbjornsen 14 21 4 Wd 41
Taylor Moore MC 33 MC MC 73 19
Rickie Fowler 14 18 MC 36 7 16 MC
Lee Hodges MC MC 21 34 9 53 MC
Rico Hoey 8 34 11 MC 36 66 MC
Niklas Norgaard MC MC 46 MC MC
Mark Hubbard 35 67 33 13 MC 47 28
Patrick Fishburn 52 6 18 MC 43 MC MC
Alex Smalley 34 MC MC 13 MC 28
Sami Valimaki 60 MC 19 MC MC
Vince Whaley 23 4 33 32 52 11
Karl Vilips MC MC MC MC 11 MC
William Mouw 1 MC 34 MC MC
Kevin Roy 35 MC 3 8 18 46
Pierceson Coody 57 4 MC 7 3 2 12 16 25
Justin Lower MC 44 46 MC 68 MC 60
Luke Clanton 65 MC 60 34 MC
Doug Ghim 20 31 19 MC MC 46
Jesper Svensson 16 43 44 MC 18 46
Andrew Putnam 11 MC Wd 8 6 44
Garrick Higgo Wd 27 MC 55
Antoine Rozner 59 22 73 24
Seamus Power MC MC 44 MC Wd 59 MC
Carson Young 17 MC 5 MC 52 53
Harry Higgs MC 28 MC 24 MC 51 59
Jackson Suber 7 45 MC 6 18 53
David Lipsky 32 28 3 MC MC MC
Chan Kim MC 14 MC 19 MC MC
Alejandro Tosti MC MC MC MC MC MC
Hayden Springer 23 14 44 34 59 77
Chandler Phillips 32 MC MC 13 64 MC
Steven Fisk MC 28 MC MC 43 66
Patton Kizzire MC 54 MC MC Wd
Adam Schenk MC MC MC MC 50 65 MC
Joel Dahmen 17 MC 57 MC MC MC
Paul Peterson 41 2 MC 60 52
Henrik Norlander 78 57 51 52 59
McClure Meissner MC MC MC MC MC 28
Sam Ryder 14 MC MC MC MC 53
Isaiah Salinda 35 MC MC 60 Wd Wd
Zach Johnson MC 44 82
Ben Kohles Wd 8 44 78 MC MC
Kris Ventura 41 45 27 34 MC 16
David Skinns 8 4 MC 67 9
Takumi Kanaya 40 MC MC 46 MC MC MC MC
Danny Walker MC MC MC MC MC
Luke List 62 8 MC 41 MC 36
Brice Garnett MC MC MC MC 36
Adam Svensson MC MC 44 MC MC 46
Frankie Capan MC 45 MC MC MC 77
Peter Malnati MC 14 MC 41 59 66
Ricky Castillo 23 34 MC MC MC 59
Nate Lashley 32 27 MC 47 MC
Chad Ramey MC 8 MC 26 MC MC
Quade Cummins 20 MC 57 78 4 MC 36
Ben Silverman 11 28 MC 67 36 70
Rafael Campos MC 50 MC MC MC MC 55
Jeremy Paul MC MC 33 MC 18 59
Greyson Sigg MC MC MC MC MC
Joseph Bramlett 45 MC MC MC MC MC
Rikuya Hoshino MC Wd 41 MC
Will Gordon 23 14 MC 51 MC MC MC
Thomas Rosenmueller 29 14 MC 51 MC MC
Cameron Champ MC 14 27 19 9 MC 52
Taylor Dickson MC MC MC MC MC
John Pak MC MC MC MC 27 28
Will Chandler MC 24 MC MC MC MC 76
Dylan Wu MC MC 54 59 70 45
Brandt Snedeker MC MC 33 MC MC 7 MC
Danny Willett MC MC MC 13 MC
Lanto Griffin 14 61 MC 51 MC 27 MC
Camilo Villegas 64 33 67 Wd 70
Nick Hardy MC 8 MC 51 MC 11
Cristobal Del Solar MC 58 54 86 36 MC MC
Noah Goodwin MC 50 MC MC 18 21
Trey Mullinax MC MC 43 MC
Braden Thornberry MC 64 MC MC MC MC
Troy Merritt 54 MC MC MC 27 4
Webb Simpson 51 22
Trevor Cone 47 14 MC MC 42 52
Hayden Buckley 52 MC MC MC MC MC
Kaito Onishi MC MC MC 73 MC 5
Philip Knowles 41 34 35 MC 8 MC MC
Chesson Hadley 35 MC 11 MC MC
Matthew Riedel MC MC MC 26 MC
Kevin Velo MC MC MC 73 MC MC Wd
Mason Andersen MC MC MC 85 Wd MC
Aaron Baddeley MC MC MC MC
Chez Reavie MC 50
Kevin Kisner 8 MC MC MC MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC MC MC MC
Harrison Endycott MC 82 MC MC MC
Brendan Valdes 3 MC 41 MC 13 MC
Gordon Sargent 24 62 67 MC
Anders Albertson MC MC MC 34 30 69
Brandon Matthews MC MC MC MC 76
Carson Herron MC
Preston Stout
David Ford MC MC MC MC MC
Taylor Montgomery MC 8 31 34 36 7
Trace Crowe 62 MC MC MC MC MC 1 13
Ben Martin 56 34 MC MC 48 MC
Zac Blair 54 28 33 MC MC 52 MC
James Hahn MC 49 63 MC
Matthew NeSmith 60 24 MC MC 64 43 9
Austin Cook 41 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Michael La Sasso MC MC MC MC
Thomas Campbell
Player 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019
Maverick McNealy 3 49 16
Sam Burns 12 32 7
Sung Jae Im MC 2 15
Chris Gotterup 59 31
Wyndham Clark 38 MC MC 5
Max Greyserman 2
Taylor Pendrith 5 MC
Akshay Bhatia 64
Adam Scott
Tony Finau 12 7 1 28 3 23
Sahith Theegala 6 MC MC MC
Byeong Hun An MC
Matt McCarty
Tom Hoge MC 20 4 MC 46 23
Jhonattan Vegas 1 2 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 19 30 66
Tom Kim 26
Stephan Jaeger 30 MC 66
Si Woo Kim 46 MC
Davis Thompson MC
Davis Riley 46 MC
Kevin Yu 73 37
Chris Kirk MC 41
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC
Jacob Bridgeman 19
Sam Stevens 64 10
Joe Highsmith 44
Erik van Rooyen MC MC 58 MC
Hao Tong Li
Austin Eckroat MC MC 16
Matti Schmid 12 20
Nick Dunlap MC
Thriston Lawrence MC
Jake Knapp Wd
Cameron Davis 19 10 16 28 12 MC
Eric Cole 30
Alexander Noren 13 3
Matthieu Pavon
Max McGreevy 30 MC
Matt Wallace 24 43 26
Thorbjorn Olesen
Keith Mitchell 46 5 5 MC 66
Ryo Hisatsune MC
Emiliano Grillo 24 10 2 MC 3
Kurt Kitayama 6
Max Homa 3 MC*
Beau Hossler MC 13 MC 49 MC 34
Patrick Rodgers 37 37 39 32
Victor Perez
Gary Woodland 37 MC 11
Michael Thorbjornsen MC
Taylor Moore 12
Rickie Fowler 38 34
Lee Hodges MC 1 16
Rico Hoey 67
Niklas Norgaard
Mark Hubbard MC 16
Patrick Fishburn 6
Alex Smalley 12
Sami Valimaki
Vince Whaley MC MC
Karl Vilips
William Mouw
Kevin Roy MC
Pierceson Coody 72
Justin Lower 33 43 MC
Luke Clanton MC
Doug Ghim 24 27 16 MC 18
Jesper Svensson
Andrew Putnam 19 11 MC MC
Garrick Higgo MC 13 MC
Antoine Rozner
Seamus Power 37 MC
Carson Young 71 MC
Harry Higgs MC MC MC MC
Jackson Suber
David Lipsky MC 43
Chan Kim MC
Alejandro Tosti MC
Hayden Springer 59
Chandler Phillips MC
Steven Fisk
Patton Kizzire MC MC 38 39 46 34
Adam Schenk 59 54 51 41 MC
Joel Dahmen MC MC 67
Paul Peterson
Henrik Norlander 12 57 MC 23
McClure Meissner 59
Sam Ryder MC 7 MC 25 MC 34
Isaiah Salinda
Zach Johnson 53
Ben Kohles 24 MC
Kris Ventura MC MC
David Skinns 24 54
Takumi Kanaya
Danny Walker
Luke List MC 58 32 MC
Brice Garnett 33 53 31 16 26 23
Adam Svensson 37 37 MC 15
Frankie Capan 62
Peter Malnati MC MC 11 MC MC 46
Ricky Castillo
Nate Lashley MC 57 MC MC MC
Chad Ramey 24 53
Quade Cummins MC
Ben Silverman 53 MC
Rafael Campos MC MC
Jeremy Paul
Greyson Sigg MC MC 7
Joseph Bramlett 37 MC 65 MC
Rikuya Hoshino
Will Gordon MC MC MC MC
Thomas Rosenmueller
Cameron Champ 12 16 1 MC
Taylor Dickson
John Pak MC
Will Chandler
Dylan Wu 53 5 MC
Brandt Snedeker MC 53 11
Danny Willett 7
Lanto Griffin 44 MC MC
Camilo Villegas 58 51
Nick Hardy 46 13 58
Cristobal Del Solar
Noah Goodwin
Trey Mullinax 50 MC
Braden Thornberry
Troy Merritt MC MC 49 39 MC 7
Webb Simpson
Trevor Cone 64
Hayden Buckley MC 26
Kaito Onishi 64
Philip Knowles
Chesson Hadley MC 27 10 58 MC MC
Matthew Riedel
Kevin Velo
Mason Andersen
Aaron Baddeley 53 7 49 51 23
Chez Reavie MC MC 49 11
Kevin Kisner 33
Ryan Palmer MC 31
Harrison Endycott MC
Brendan Valdes
Gordon Sargent
Anders Albertson MC MC*
Brandon Matthews MC MC
Carson Herron
Preston Stout
David Ford
Taylor Montgomery MC
Trace Crowe 24
Ben Martin MC MC MC MC
Zac Blair MC 13
James Hahn MC 62 4 MC
Matthew NeSmith 9 MC 72 MC MC
Austin Cook MC MC MC MC 56 MC
Michael La Sasso
Thomas Campbell

