3M Open 2025: Course and current form stats

Most northerly American course on 2025 Tour calendar

Grillo [40/1] a strong each-way candidate

Thorbjornsen [40/1] can take advantage of mediocre field

Tournament and Course Notes

This season's four major championships have been completed: Therefore, the focus now switches to the end of season FedEx Cup Play-Offs. Just two qualifying tournaments remain, before the leading 70 players arrive in Tennessee for the first of three Play-Off events. This trio of tournaments will take place during August, culminating in the Tour Championship at East Lake, Atlanta.

And for a seventh successive year, the 3M Open will be staged at TPC Twin Cities. Opened in 2000, the course was designed by Arnold Palmer in consultation with Tom Lehman. TPC Twin Cities is laid out approximately 900 feet above sea level, and is the most northerly American venue on this season's PGA Tour calendar.

Owing to the tournament's close proximity to The Open Championship, the field for this week's event is relatively weak by normal Tour standards. Just three of the world's top 25 are teeing-up.

Situated approximately 15 miles north of downtown Minneapolis, the course was part of the Champions Tour for 18 years from 2001. It then switched allegiance to the PGA Tour, although the layout had to be toughened up considerably in 2018 to accommodate golf's bigger hitters and younger pros.

This task belonged to Tom Lehman and Steve Wenzloff who narrowed fairways, added new tees and bunkers, lengthened the course, as well as growing areas of rough. There is a plentiful supply of sizeable water hazards which come into play on 11 holes. Sand is also a constant threat.

This parkland course has undulating putting surfaces that are slightly larger than the Tour average and forms a huge part of its defence. Both fairways and greens are sown with Bentgrass. The average-winning under-par total for the 3M Open is 18.8.

Six To Watch

The world No 18, Maverick McNealy 20/121.00, is the highest-ranked player teeing-up in Minnesota.

Although the American has failed to win a tournament so far this year, he has posted a trio of podium finishes and is currently 11th in the FedEx Cup standings. He tied third at Twin Cities 12 months ago.

Two players who can return from the UK with their heads held high are Chris Gotterup 18/119.00 and Wyndham Clark 25/126.00.

Gotterup followed up his victory at the Scottish Open, by standing on the podium at Royal Portrush, having moved 131 spots up the World Ranking inside eight days.

Meanwhile Clark, a former US Open winner, appears to be getting back to form, having enjoyed two good weeks on UK links. He finished fifth at the inaugural 3M Open six years ago.

It is impossible to discuss this event without mentioning Tony Finau 35/136.00 who is a former champion here.

The 35-year-old from Utah has registered four top-12 finishes at the course where his 24-round average is an impressive 67.71.

Another course specialist is Argentina's Emiliano Grillo 40/141.00 who has twice finished top-three here, but without holding aloft the trophy.

Grillo lost a play-off at the recent John Deere Classic and will be keen to snatch some FedEx Cup points in his bid to qualify for the top 70. He's currently ranked 71 in the FedEx table.

Finally, Michael Thorbjornsen 40/141.00 continues to play solid golf, having only joined the PGA Tour just over 13 months ago.

The 23-year-old's last three starts have all yielded top-25 finishes, as he seeks to rise another 16 spots up the FedEx Cup ranking and so qualify for the Play-Offs.

Stroke Averages



Lowest Eight At TPC Twin Cities (2019-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.71: Tony Finau (24)

67.90: Jhonattan Vegas (10)

67.92: Sam Burns (12)

68.10: Sung Jae Im (10)

68.22: Emiliano Grillo (18)

68.55: Cameron Davis (22)

68.60: Lee Hodges (10)

68.78: Doug Ghim (18)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves





