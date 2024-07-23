Golf Form Guide

3M Open 2024: Course and current form stats

TPC Twin Cities: A parkland course located 15 miles north of Downtown Minneapolis
TPC Twin Cities: The most northerly American course on this year's PGA Tour calendar

The Midwest city of Minneapolis welcomes the PGA Tour for the sixth staging of the 3M Open. Words and form stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Tricky, undulating putting surfaces

  • Hughes 60/161.00 can secure third PGA Tour title this week

  • Finau 10/111.00 to overcome Open blues and win at Twin Cities

Tournament and Course Notes

• With the four majors done and dusted for another year, attention on the PGA Tour switches to the end of season FedEx Cup Play-Offs. Just two tournaments remain before the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings are invited to compete in the first of three play-off events. These begin on August 15 in Tennessee;

• As with all five previous 3M Opens, this week's instalment takes place at TPC Twin Cities. Opened in 2000, the course was designed by Arnold Palmer in consultation with Tom Lehman. TPC Twin Cities is laid out approximately 900 feet above sea level, and is the most northerly American venue on this season's PGA Tour calendar;

• Owing to the tournament's close proximity with The Open Championship, the field for this week's event is relatively weak by normal Tour standards. Just three of the world's top 25 are teeing-up.

• Situated approximately 15 miles north of Downtown Minneapolis, the course was part of the Champions Tour for 18 years from 2001. It then switched allegiance to the PGA Tour, although the layout had to be toughened up considerably in 2018 to accommodate golf's bigger hitters and younger pros;

• This task belonged to Tom Lehman and Steve Wenzloff who narrowed fairways, added new tees and bunkers, as well as grow areas of rough. There is a plentiful supply of sizeable water hazards which come into play on 12 holes. Sand is also a constant threat;

• This parkland course has undulating putting surfaces that are slightly larger than the Tour average and forms a huge part of its defence. Both fairways and greens are sown with Bentgrass. The average winning under-par total for the 3M Open is 19.2.

Good Current Form

In a field sparse of big-name professionals, opportunity will certainly knock this week for those further down golf's pecking order.

Among those currently ranked outside the world's top 100, but in reasonable form, are Chan Kim 55/156.00, Rico Hoey 60/161.00, Max Greyserman 66/167.00 and Patrick Fishburn 75/176.00.

All four have not had to fly back from Scotland to tee-up on Thursday, but have made the much shorter journey from California to Minnesota.

With the exception of Kim, the other three players occupied top-15 positions in the Stableford event which concluded on Sunday.

All four would be good e/w selections, with Hoey sporting a trio of top-10s from his most recent four starts.

And if you're seeking a more established pro to secure an outright victory at TPC Twin Cities, then Canadian Mackenzie Hughes 60/161.00 could fit the bill.

The world No 64 has posted three T10s this season, and flies in from the UK having tied-16th at Royal Troon over the weekend. He's a two-time winner on the PGA Tour.

Good Course Form

One golfer who certainly knows his way around Twin Cities is Tony Finau 10/111.00.

The six-time winner on the PGA Tour is a former Twin Cities' champion. He has also stood on the podium here and last year tied-seventh.

His form in recent weeks (with the exception of Royal Troon) has been good, thanks to a hat-trick of top-10 finishes before heading to The Open Championship.

Cameron Davis 40/141.00, a recent winner in Detroit, is another pro with a strong course history, while world No 55 JT Poston's 35/136.00 12 rounds here have come at an average of 68.33.

At No 34 in the current FedEx Cup standings, Poston will be keen to further his chances of qualifying for the season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At TPC Twin Cities (2019-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.60: Tony Finau (20)
68.07: Emiliano Grillo (14)
68.33: JT Poston (12)
68.40: Martin Laird (10)
68.50: Adam Hadwin (14)
68.56: Cameron Davis (18)
68.71: Keith Mitchell (14)
68.72: Tom Hoge (18)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read The Punter's Open Championship De-brief: Sensational Schauffele captures second major

Last 10 Weeks / TPC Twin Cities (2019-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W29 W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20
Sahith Theegala MC 4 48 32 12 MC 12
Tony Finau MC 5 3 8 17 18
Keegan Bradley MC 39 32 43 2 18
Akshay Bhatia MC 2 5 16 22 60 MC MC
Sam Burns 31 55 9 15 10 MC
Billy Horschel 2 MC 55 41 15 24 8
Justin Rose 2 MC 68 MC MC 32 6
Nick Dunlap 1 MC 10 66 MC 12 MC
Cameron Davis 26 1 48 MC 50 56 MC
Adam Hadwin MC 34 27 MC 3 MC 60
Lucas Glover MC MC 23 44 MC MC 12 43
JT Poston MC 30 55 32 22 12 MC
Tom Hoge 72 MC 3 MC 45 17 23
Austin Eckroat 66 MC 27 74 39 MC 18
Taylor Pendrith 5 72 23 16 33 21 MC
Taylor Moore MC MC 10 68 MC MC MC 12
Adam Schenk MC MC MC 55 MC MC Wd MC
Emiliano Grillo 43 MC 55 41 27 64 MC
Kurt Kitayama 41 34 31 MC MC 26
Erik van Rooyen 39 6 MC 42 53
Ben Griffin MC 39 5 31 67 MC 2 MC Wd
Mackenzie Hughes 16 46 36 MC MC 7 MC
Jake Knapp 24 52 31 48 MC MC MC
Thriston Lawrence 4 MC MC 21 2 48 MC
Lee Hodges 46 77 MC 31 45 12 12
Peter Malnati 65 MC 74 70 MC 33 37 MC
Patrick Rodgers 5 34 31 16 MC 45 MC
Luke List MC MC MC 67 MC MC MC MC
Davis Riley MC MC 57 48 MC 1
Ben Kohles 46 52 20 56 MC 26
Keith Mitchell MC MC 18 MC 10 37 MC
Adam Svensson MC 34 MC 16 56 27 51 24 43
Maverick McNealy MC MC 44 7 17 23
Beau Hossler MC 61 31 MC 14 MC MC
Andrew Putnam 21 MC MC 44 45 MC 53
Ryo Hisatsune MC MC 52 31 35 MC 18
Matt Wallace 41 MC MC 15 27 43
Chandler Phillips MC 44 67 10 12
Sam Stevens 29 57 34 10 2 14 MC
Harry Hall 1 12 31 42 MC
Charley Hoffman 8 57 MC MC 50 MC
Chan Kim 29 10 12 MC MC MC
Rico Hoey 8 2 26 6 MC MC
Kevin Yu MC MC 20 31 42 61
Alejandro Tosti 53 MC MC Wd 17 73
Zac Blair MC 2 46 MC 26 24 MC 53
Seamus Power 65 17 20 MC 27 MC
Matt Kuchar MC 25 50 33 MC 17
Ben Silverman 40 31 18 17 35 32
Seong Hyeon Kim 17 55 34 MC 56 MC 61 63
Max Greyserman 13 21 26 31 21 MC MC
McClure Meissner 4 16 20 MC MC 57 5
Kyoung-Hoon Lee Wd Wd MC MC MC 32 Wd
Nate Lashley 38 MC 25 42 MC
Andrew Novak 70 7 20 14 MC
Sam Ryder 38 25 34 MC MC MC
Michael Kim 24 MC MC 52 14 MC
Doug Ghim MC 34 MC Wd 50 35
Vincent Norrman MC Wd MC 43 65 70 MC
David Skinns MC MC 17 21 MC
Pierceson Coody 2 30 63 35 5
Matti Schmid 57 MC 32 52 15 MC MC
Alex Smalley 33 37 MC MC Wd MC
Chris Gotterup MC MC 67 61 MC MC MC
Hayden Buckley 7 59 34 44 MC 5
Carson Young MC MC 5 MC 14 MC
Justin Lower 67 73 25 50 MC MC
Dylan Wu MC 31 MC 10 MC MC
JJ Spaun 29 45 23 10 MC MC
Brice Garnett MC 34 MC MC 35
Justin Suh 11 MC 73 MC MC MC
Joel Dahmen MC MC 46 25 10 56
Gary Woodland 50 67 MC MC 51 45 60
Chez Reavie 44 10 MC MC 65 MC
Matthew NeSmith MC 2 75 MC MC 24
Hayden Springer MC 37 7 10 54 MC MC
Brandon Wu MC 10 MC 44 70 62 MC
Robby Shelton 52 MC 34 57 MC 9
Ryan Moore MC 21 MC 44 60 69
Tyler Duncan MC MC MC MC 24 56
Patrick Fishburn 3 15 MC 25 17 MC
Martin Laird 21 MC MC MC 37
Jacob Bridgeman MC MC MC 31 MC 14
Greyson Sigg MC MC MC MC 56 MC MC
Adrien Dumont de Chassart MC 46 MC 51 MC
Chesson Hadley 24 MC 32 MC MC 51 MC
Trace Crowe MC MC 44 MC 42 27 22
Luke Clanton 37 2 10 41
Kevin Streelman MC 46 57 57 50
Parker Coody MC MC MC MC MC 61
Kevin Tway MC 45 MC MC 68 24
Aaron Baddeley MC 59 72 MC
David Lipsky MC 37 61 Wd MC 9
Troy Merritt MC 59 MC 17 MC 45
Nick Hardy MC 59 MC 52 42 65
Michael Thorbjornsen 61 MC 2 MC 39
Patton Kizzire 8 50 MC 20 MC
Joe Highsmith MC MC MC 57 MC MC
Garrick Higgo MC 63 MC MC 42 MC
Zach Johnson MC 26 63 MC 45
Erik Barnes MC MC MC MC 65 MC
Joseph Bramlett 44 MC MC MC 51 37
Rafael Campos MC MC MC MC MC MC
Nicholas Lindheim MC 31
Chad Ramey 13 45 MC MC 24 MC
Henrik Norlander 11 25 61 MC 21 MC MC
Wesley Bryan MC MC MC 67 MC MC
Stewart Cink MC 62 52 MC 27
Ryan McCormick MC 31 MC 31 51 MC MC
Callum Tarren MC 21 MC 57 MC 70
Lanto Griffin 40 10 MC MC 51 MC
Daniel Berger Wd MC MC MC 21 MC 45
Tyson Alexander MC MC MC MC MC MC
Paul Barjon MC 67 MC MC MC
Tom Whitney MC MC MC MC MC MC
Roger Sloan MC 53 61 31 MC
Jhonattan Vegas 20 25 27
Ben Taylor 50 6 46 MC MC MC
Austin Smotherman 21 61 MC MC 54 MC 65 70
Kevin Dougherty MC MC 46 MC MC
Wilson Furr MC MC 72 MC 31 MC
Will Gordon 49 MC MC MC MC
Neal Shipley 40 6 MC 20 9 26
Kelly Kraft MC MC MC MC 42
Cameron Champ 50 MC MC MC MC
Seung-Yul Noh 24 6 MC 68 31 17 MC MC 36
Richy Werenski 15 13 MC 16 MC MC 20 29 MC
Kevin Chappell 17 25 61 MC MC
Austin Cook MC MC MC MC MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC MC
Scott Piercy 61 MC MC 66 MC 36 Wd
James Hahn 64 52
Scott Gutschewski 64 MC 61 MC MC
Josh Teater MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Sean O`Hair 33 MC MC MC MC 27 Wd Wd
Bud Cauley 61 52 MC
Ryan Brehm 56 MC MC MC MC
Bill Haas MC 64 52 MC 6
Brandt Snedeker MC 53 MC MC MC MC MC
Kevin Kisner 64 MC MC MC 65
Marty Dou Ze Cheng MC MC 31 54 MC 38 48 10
Cody Gribble 21 MC
Russell Knox 50 37 MC 26 MC 19 64 46
Tommy Gainey 2 MC MC MC MC MC MC 79
Sung Kang MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Blaine Hale MC MC 52 44 11 MC MC
Raul Pereda De La Huerta MC MC MC MC 60 MC MC
Anders Albertson MC MC
Nick Watney 63 MC MC
Benjamin James 44 MC
Braden Shattuck MC 72
Santiago De La Fuente MC MC
Tobias Jonsson
Jeff Sorenson
Ben Warian
Adam Long MC MC MC MC 4 MC
William McGirt 25 MC MC 32 Wd
Jim Herman MC MC
Jimmy Walker MC MC MC
MJ Daffue 33 45 56 MC MC MC MC MC
Player 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019
Sahith Theegala MC MC MC
Tony Finau 7 1 28 3 23
Keegan Bradley 39 46
Akshay Bhatia
Sam Burns 32 7
Billy Horschel 13
Justin Rose
Nick Dunlap
Cameron Davis 10 16 28 12 MC
Adam Hadwin MC 38 6 4
Lucas Glover MC MC MC 7
JT Poston 2 11 28
Tom Hoge 20 4 MC 46 23
Austin Eckroat MC 16
Taylor Pendrith MC
Taylor Moore
Adam Schenk 54 51 41 MC
Emiliano Grillo 10 2 MC 3
Kurt Kitayama
Erik van Rooyen MC 58 MC
Ben Griffin 20
Mackenzie Hughes 30 66
Jake Knapp
Thriston Lawrence
Lee Hodges 1 16
Peter Malnati MC 11 MC MC 46
Patrick Rodgers 37 39 32
Luke List 58 32 MC
Davis Riley MC
Ben Kohles MC
Keith Mitchell 5 5 MC 66
Adam Svensson 37 MC 15
Maverick McNealy 49 16
Beau Hossler 13 MC 49 MC 34
Andrew Putnam 11 MC MC
Ryo Hisatsune
Matt Wallace 43 26
Chandler Phillips
Sam Stevens 10
Harry Hall MC
Charley Hoffman MC MC MC
Chan Kim
Rico Hoey
Kevin Yu 37
Alejandro Tosti
Zac Blair 13
Seamus Power MC
Matt Kuchar 43 MC
Ben Silverman MC
Seong Hyeon Kim 27
Max Greyserman
McClure Meissner
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 6 66 MC
Nate Lashley 57 MC MC MC
Andrew Novak MC 54
Sam Ryder 7 MC 25 MC 34
Michael Kim MC 39 MC MC
Doug Ghim 27 16 MC 18
Vincent Norrman 50
David Skinns 54
Pierceson Coody
Matti Schmid 20
Alex Smalley
Chris Gotterup 31
Hayden Buckley 26
Carson Young MC
Justin Lower 43 MC
Dylan Wu 5 MC
JJ Spaun 37 MC MC 66
Brice Garnett 53 31 16 26 23
Justin Suh 43 58
Joel Dahmen MC 67
Gary Woodland MC 11
Chez Reavie MC 49 11
Matthew NeSmith MC 72 MC MC
Hayden Springer
Brandon Wu 57
Robby Shelton MC MC 3
Ryan Moore MC MC MC 12 MC
Tyler Duncan 20 45 MC MC*
Patrick Fishburn
Martin Laird 2 MC 42
Jacob Bridgeman
Greyson Sigg MC 7
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Chesson Hadley 27 10 58 MC MC
Trace Crowe
Luke Clanton
Kevin Streelman 2 34
Parker Coody
Kevin Tway MC MC MC
Aaron Baddeley 7 49 51 23
David Lipsky 43
Troy Merritt MC 49 39 MC 7
Nick Hardy 13 58
Michael Thorbjornsen
Patton Kizzire MC 38 39 46 34
Joe Highsmith
Garrick Higgo 13 MC
Zach Johnson
Erik Barnes
Joseph Bramlett MC 65 MC
Rafael Campos MC
Nicholas Lindheim Wd
Chad Ramey 53
Henrik Norlander 57 MC 23
Wesley Bryan MC
Stewart Cink 37 24 MC 46
Ryan McCormick
Callum Tarren 13 7
Lanto Griffin MC MC
Daniel Berger 15
Tyson Alexander 20
Paul Barjon 31
Tom Whitney
Roger Sloan 38 16 MC 15
Jhonattan Vegas 2 MC
Ben Taylor 71 MC MC
Austin Smotherman MC 24
Kevin Dougherty
Wilson Furr
Will Gordon MC MC MC
Neal Shipley
Kelly Kraft Wd 11 MC
Cameron Champ 16 1 MC
Seung-Yul Noh 69 38 Wd
Richy Werenski MC MC MC 3 46
Kevin Chappell 64 69
Austin Cook MC MC MC 56 MC
Martin Trainer MC MC 58 MC MC
Scott Piercy Wd 4 71 MC 15
James Hahn 62 4 MC
Scott Gutschewski 31
Josh Teater 65 56 MC
Sean O`Hair MC MC MC
Bud Cauley 34
Ryan Brehm MC 31 51 MC
Bill Haas MC MC 58 MC*
Brandt Snedeker 53 11
Kevin Kisner
Marty Dou Ze Cheng MC
Cody Gribble MC MC MC
Russell Knox 53 MC MC
Tommy Gainey MC 67
Sung Kang MC 70 MC
Blaine Hale
Raul Pereda De La Huerta
Anders Albertson MC*
Nick Watney MC MC 34 12 MC
Benjamin James
Braden Shattuck
Santiago De La Fuente
Tobias Jonsson
Jeff Sorenson MC
Ben Warian
Adam Long 37 16 25 2 MC
William McGirt
Jim Herman 72
Jimmy Walker MC 11 MC*
MJ Daffue 43 51

