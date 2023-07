Only four of world's top 25 among entries

Poston to confirm Play-Off spot with high finish

World No 15 Young can finally win on PGA Tour

Tournament Notes

• With just two more tournaments to complete, before the re-modelled FedEx Cup Play-Offs begin in Tennessee, the PGA Tour has travelled to Minnesota for the fifth running of the 3M Open;

• All four previous instalments were held in July, and the tournament will once again take place at TPC Twin Cities;

• TPC Twin Cities, which sits around 900 feet above sea level, is one of the most northerly American venues on this season's PGA Tour calendar;

• Owing to the tournament's close proximity to The Open Championship, the field for this week's event is relatively weak by PGA Tour standards. Just two of the world's top 20 are teeing-up.

Course Notes

• Opened in 2000, the course was designed by Arnold Palmer in consultation with Tom Lehman;

• Situated approximately 15 miles north of Downtown Minneapolis, the course was part of the Champions Tour for 18 years from 2001;

• It then switched allegiance to the PGA Tour, although the layout had to be toughened up to accommodate golf's bigger hitters and younger pros;

• This task belonged to Tom Lehman and Steve Wenzloff who decided to narrow fairways, add new tees and bunkers, as well as grow areas of rough;

• There is a plentiful supply of sizeable water hazards which come into play on 11 holes, while sand is also a constant threat;

• Fairways change direction many times at this parkland course where the undulating greens form a huge part of its defence. Putting surfaces are slightly larger than the Tour average;

• Both fairways and greens are sown with Bentgrass.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At TPC Twin Cities (2019-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.50: Sung Jae Im (8)

67.69: Tony Finau (16)

68.30: Emiliano Grillo (10)

68.33: Adam Hadwin (12)

68.57: Hank Lebioda (14)

68.69: Brice Garnett (16)

68.79: Adam Long (14)

68.86: Cameron Davis (14)

68.93: Tom Hoge (14)

69.00: Doug Ghim (10)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Top Tips For 3M Open: Five To Watch

Tony Finau: The defending champ who has also tied-third at TPC Twin Cities. However, the American Ryder Cup player has failed to finish inside the top-30 in any of his last six starts.



Emiliano Grillo: Started the year at No 85 in the world and has moved up 49 places. Winner at Colonial in May and tied-sixth at Hoylake on Sunday. The Argentinian has twice stood on the podium at TPC Twin Cities.



Alexander Noren: The former world No 8 is one of the better players yet to win on the PGA Tour. Is a 10-time champion on the European equivalent. The 41-year-old Swede tied-ninth earlier this month in Detroit, which was his highest PGA Tour finish of 2023.

JT Poston: Has posted a brace of top-six finishes this month and is currently 60th in the FedEx Cup standings. Is almost certain to qualify for the first play-off event in Tennessee. Tied-11th at TPC Twin Cities 12 months ago.

Cameron Young: Amazing to think that the 26-year-old New Yorker has reached the top-15 in world golf without winning on the PGA Tour - is a six-time runner-up. Flies back from the UK having posted a top-10 finish in The Open.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves