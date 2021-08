The Northern Trust 2021: Form stats for the opening week of the FedEx Cup Play-Offs

It's week one of the FedEx Cup Play-Offs which are being contested for the 15th time.

Inaugurated in 2007, the first 12 instalments of the Play-Offs consisted of four tournaments, which were reduced to three in 2019.

First up is The Northern Trust which this year takes place at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

This will be the fourth time that Liberty National has been called upon to host the opening event of the Play-Offs, most recently in 2019.

No expenses spared

Laid out on the banks of the Hudson River, Liberty National is one of the most expensive golf courses ever built.

Opened in 2006, more than six million cubic feet of soil had to be moved, before 70,000 truckloads of sand could be laid.

Around 5,000 trees were planted on a course which has small greens full of subtle undulations.

No expense was spared in the designing and building of the venue which cost in excess of $250m.

Liberty National has its own helistop, yacht services, spas and restaurants, and was constructed on a low-lying former landfill site.

It is situated within close proximity of Manhattan and just 2,000 yards from the Statue of Liberty - after which the course was named.

Water comes into play on 10 holes of an often windswept layout that boasts spectacular views of the New York City skyline.

With a maximum field of 125, those teeing-up this Thursday will be aiming to qualify for the second Play-Off tournament in Maryland next week, when the leading 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings will be sent an invitation to compete.



In addition to hosting Play-Off events in 2009-13-19, it was also the site of the 2017 Presidents Cup match.

On the tee

The only absentee from those who qualified is South African Louis Oosthuizen who has opted to take a well-earned break. Otherwise it's a full house.

With the exception of the four majors and Players Championship, this will be the strongest field teeing-up in the world this year.

The ability to get up and down safely from tight spots will be all-important this week, so pros such as Jordan Spieth and Webb Simpson should fancy their chances.

Both Spieth and Simpson have previous top-10s at Liberty National, as does Ian Poulter whose chances of contending this Sunday must be reasonable.

Another pro whose particularly accurate game should be suitable for Liberty National is Abraham Ancer.

The Mexican will still be buzzing from his long overdue victory at TPC Southwind when he won the prestigious WGC St Jude Invitational earlier this month - following four runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour.

One of these came at Liberty National two years ago when he finished one shot adrift of champion Patrick Reed.

And a final mention for 37-year-old Kevin Na, who is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour including once this year.

The South Korean-born American lost a play-off at Sedgefield on Sunday and certainly knows a thing or two about scrambling his way to safety.

However, in a field of this immense strength, Na is more likely to offer a strong e/w opportunity.

