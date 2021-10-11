To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

CJ Cup 2021: A second straight week in Nevada for the PGA Tour

The Summit Club is making its debut on the PGA Tour
Marc Leishman: Finished 4th-3rd in his last two PGA Tour starts

The Summit Club in Las Vegas makes its debut on the PGA Tour. Form stats and preview supplied by Andy Swales ...

"Nine members of America’s victorious Ryder Cup team are out in force this week, along with eight players from the losing European side."

With the PGA Tour remaining in Las Vegas for one more week, the focus switches to The CJ Cup which takes place at the stunningly-crafted Summit Club.

This week's venue is barely 10 miles south of TPC Summerlin where Sung Jae Im was crowned champion on Sunday.

It is clearly the shortest journey the PGA Tour will have to make all season.

For the second year in a row, The CJ Cup is being staged in the United States, but there are plans to return the tournament to South Korea for 2022, if travel restrictions caused by Covid-19 are eased.

Once again, the field is limited to 78 players, with a handful of spots set aside for leading Korean golfers.

As for the venue, it is laid out across 550 spacious acres of typical desert landscape, with every hole appearing to be an island of lush green fairway surrounded by harsh, arid vegetation.

The Summit Club, which was designed by Tom Fazio and opened in 2017, sits between Red Rock Canyon and the famous Las Vegas Strip.

There are plenty of large, dangerous bunkers, although water should not be a major issue when The Summit Club makes it PGA Tour debut on Thursday.

On the tee

Nine members of America's victorious Ryder Cup team are out in force this week, along with eight players from the losing European side.

In what is a high-quality field, 20 of the world's top 25 pros will be taking part, with many of these making a first tournament appearance since the Tour Championship.

Latest betting for The CJ Cup

Among this group are the world No 5 and 6 respectively, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas, who have great records in tournaments where there is no cut and a small field.

And in a field packed with in-form, high-ranking pros, it's hard to see this week's winner coming from outside the top group.

Improving Englishman

As for those who may offer better value further down the list is former world No 9 Tommy Fleetwood.

The Englishman is certainly no outsider, although his form has definitely dipped throughout much of 2021.

But his confidence must have improved following three recent top-12 finishes on the European Tour.

Maybe the 30-year-old is moving closer to challenging the world's elite once again.

Aussie Marc Leishman is also on the rise thanks to top-four finishes in each of his last two outings.

These include a podium spot on Sunday when he closed with a 63 at nearby TPC Summerlin.

Meanwhile Kevin Na, who missed last week's event with a rib injury, certainly didn't mince his words after being ignored for a Ryder Cup wildcard.

The 38-year-old, who has a decent history in the desert conditions of TPC Summerlin (two wins) and TPC Scottsdale (four T5s), will be out to prove a point in Las Vegas.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32
Dustin Johnson 8 6 MC 10
Collin Morikawa 28 63 MC 26
Xander Schauffele 3 49 16 46
Justin Thomas 4 22 4 26
Louis Oosthuizen 14 15 38 17
Brooks Koepka 67 30 22 31 54
Tony Finau 24 15 1 34
Harris English MC 17 26 31 4
Abraham Ancer MC 11 9 64 1
Jordan Spieth 24 34 73 12
Viktor Hovland 44 49 4 17 43 36
Rory McIlroy 14 4 43 12
Tyrrell Hatton 2 MC MC 17
Sam Burns 14 1 17 8 21 2
Hideki Matsuyama 67 6 26 46 43 MC 2
Patrick Reed MC 17 31
Scottie Scheffler MC 17 22 43 14
Cameron Smith 17 34 2 5
Webb Simpson MC 30 12 47 7 15
Paul Casey MC 38 64 5
Kevin Na MC 1 17 8 2 23
Jason Kokrak MC 11 15 MC MC 34
Sung Jae Im 1 31 23 3 16 24 46
Joaquin Niemann 40 29 29 47 17
Max Homa 1 63 47 51
Kevin Kisner MC 66 MC 1 63
Tommy Fleetwood 7 12 2 65 46
Ryan Palmer MC 57 MC 26
Shane Lowry 4 17 26 11 23
Marc Leishman 3 4 51 47 36
Adam Scott 35 14 MC 2 36
Justin Rose 6 10 54
Si Woo Kim MC 8 11 29 MC 2 65
Sergio Garcia MC 10 6 MC 26
Stewart Cink MC 26 38 21 43
Matthew Wolff 2 17 MC MC 17
Brian Harman MC 29 75 MC 36
Ian Poulter MC MC 31 10
Erik van Rooyen MC 16 5 7 37 1
Mackenzie Hughes 35 52 27 37
Branden Grace 27 12 MC 52 MC 2 30
Kevin Streelman 47 31 52 64 7
Russell Henley 21 60 56 7
Alexander Noren 12 27 9 4
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 14 MC 12 47 24 54
Charley Hoffman 44 39 22 38 21
Cameron Tringale 56 11 22 52 21
Cameron Davis 27 MC 29 31 60
Bubba Watson MC 46
Talor Gooch 11 4 57 31 MC
Chris Kirk 35 48 56 29
Sebastian Munoz MC MC MC 29 21 29
Carlos Ortiz 47 MC 66 47 36
Harold Varner 11 16 12 11 57 15
Charl Schwartzel MC 17 MC MC
Maverick McNealy MC 2 63 27 18
Emiliano Grillo 47 39 MC 46 MC 27
Jason Day MC
Matt Jones 27 38 MC 70 51
Keegan Bradley MC 60 11
Rasmus Hojgaard MC MC 18 1 3
Jhonattan Vegas 38 MC 15
Lucas Glover 67 58 38 MC MC 57
Joel Dahmen 24 51 31 MC 7
Troy Merritt MC 27 16 MC 51
Gary Woodland MC 74 MC 7
Aaron Wise 8 26 17 21 46 MC
Seamus Power 21 MC 31 60
Patton Kizzire MC MC 28 34 56 MC
Tom Hoge 14 MC 36 49 4 MC MC
Rickie Fowler MC MC
JT Poston MC MC MC MC MC
Harry Higgs 27 MC 38 16 15
Martin Laird 11 MC MC MC 57
Hudson Swafford 56 MC MC 17 11 37
Keith Mitchell MC MC 57 8 55
Joo Hyung Kim 5 MC 4 13
Robert Streb 27 MC 60 16 MC 46
Seong Hyeon Kim 49 24 MC
Byeong Hun An 20 MC MC 35
Pat Perez Wd MC 16 30
Hanbyeol Kim 8 17 2 12 28 33
Sung Kang 27 65 47 15 MC
Yo Seop Seo 25 MC 12 1 6 1
Jae Kyung Lee 1 9 MC 26
Sang Hun Shin 2 27 42 21 13 17
Mink Yu Kim 28 12 MC 37 MC

