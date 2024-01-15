</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: The American Express 2024: Tournament and current form stats
Andy Swales
15 January 2024
3.0 min read Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/the-american-express-pro-am-2024-players-form-guide-110124-779.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/the-american-express-pro-am-2024-players-form-guide-110124-779.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-15T17:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-15T17:26:00+00:00", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing continues with a visit to the Coachella Valley desert of southern California. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ... Three low-scoring desert venues Cole [33/1] ready to claim maiden title Watch out for Sung Jae [20/1] in California Tournament and Course Notes • After two weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour returns to the American mainland and will tee-up at the California resort of Palm Springs. First staged in 1960, The American Express was once known as the Bob Hope Classic and played over 90 holes. It was reduced to 72 holes in 2012; • Thirteen different courses have been used for this long-standing event. Since 2016, the tournament has featured the same three venues: Pete Dye's Stadium Course at PGA West; the Nicklaus Tournament Course (also PGA West); and La Quinta Country Club. The latter was not used in 2021 when restrictions due to Covid meant only two venues were needed; • The 156 professionals taking part will play one round at each course over Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with Dye's Stadium Course taking centre stage for the final 18 holes on Sunday; • Dye's Stadium Course: Opened 1986, water is a prominent feature, with sizeable hazards on half of its holes. Is the most difficult of this week's three layouts; • The Nicklaus-designed Tournament Course: Joined the AmEx rota in 2016 and has been described on pgawest.com as being 'a true ball strikers' course'; • La Quinta: The oldest of the three venues, having made its PGA Tour debut in 1964. It is one of the Tour's easier courses. It has slightly smaller greens, than the other two layouts, as well as fewer undulations; • Because the tournament incorporates a 54-hole pro-am (Thursday-Saturday), the three venues are set-up slightly easier than most PGA Tour layouts. Rough is certainly not an issue on any of the courses. Since 2016, the average-winning under par score is 24. Latest betting for this week's American Express-sponsored tournament Good Current Form Scottie Scheffler [6/1] is the headline act and his consistency during 2023 shows why he's the current world No 1. In all World Ranking events in 2023, Scottie's record reads: Starts-21, Wins-3, T3s-9, T10s-15. He began this year by finishing tied-fifth at Kapalua two weeks ago. Further down the pecking order are JT Poston [33/1] and Eric Cole [33/1]. Poston has opened 2024 with a brace of T6s, and is currently a career-high No 36 in the world. He tied-sixth in Palm Springs 12 months ago and will be chasing a third PGA Tour victory this weekend. Cole, meanwhile, is yet to win at this level but has played superbly for the past 10 months. Voted last year's Rookie of the Year on the PGA Tour, he's already up to No 38 in the World Ranking and was actually born in Palm Springs - although he now lives in Florida. The 35-year-old late developer started 2024 with finishes of 13th-14th. Latest betting for this year's Masters Tournament Good Course Form Patrick Cantlay [9/1], one of golf's better players yet to scoop a major title, averages 67.25 for his 16 rounds in this tournament. He has a best finish here of runner-up, plus two other T10s. The world No 6 tied-12th in his season-opening event in Hawaii. Tony Finau [33/1] and Sung Jae Im [20/1] have reasonable recent histories in this event. Finau has a highest finish of fourth, while Im has posted five straight T20s. Im started 2024 in good form by finishing tied-for-fifth at Kapalua, before taking a rest last week. His last seven starts on the PGA Tour have yielded four T10s, and a worst finish of T21. Betfair Sportsbook Stroke Averages Lowest 10 in American Express (2018-23)Average .... (Rounds)67.25: Patrick Cantlay (16)67.65: Adam Hadwin (20)67.71: Scottie Scheffler (14)67.80: Sung Jae Im (20)67.81: Tony Finau (16)67.86: Sam Burns (14)68.33: Andrew Putnam (24)68.53: Cameron Davis (15)68.62: Tom Hoge (21)68.71: Si Woo Kim (17)Min. The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing continues with a visit to the Coachella Valley desert of southern California. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

Three low-scoring desert venues
Cole 33/1 ready to claim maiden title
Watch out for Sung Jae 20/1 in California

Tournament and Course Notes

• After two weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour returns to the American mainland and will tee-up at the California resort of Palm Springs. First staged in 1960, The American Express was once known as the Bob Hope Classic and played over 90 holes. It was reduced to 72 holes in 2012;

• Thirteen different courses have been used for this long-standing event. Since 2016, the tournament has featured the same three venues: Pete Dye's Stadium Course at PGA West; the Nicklaus Tournament Course (also PGA West); and La Quinta Country Club. The latter was not used in 2021 when restrictions due to Covid meant only two venues were needed;

• The 156 professionals taking part will play one round at each course over Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with Dye's Stadium Course taking centre stage for the final 18 holes on Sunday;

• Dye's Stadium Course: Opened 1986, water is a prominent feature, with sizeable hazards on half of its holes. Is the most difficult of this week's three layouts;

• The Nicklaus-designed Tournament Course: Joined the AmEx rota in 2016 and has been described on pgawest.com as being 'a true ball strikers' course';

• La Quinta: The oldest of the three venues, having made its PGA Tour debut in 1964. It is one of the Tour's easier courses. It has slightly smaller greens, than the other two layouts, as well as fewer undulations;

• Because the tournament incorporates a 54-hole pro-am (Thursday-Saturday), the three venues are set-up slightly easier than most PGA Tour layouts. Rough is certainly not an issue on any of the courses. Since 2016, the average-winning under par score is 24.

Good Current Form

Scottie Scheffler 6/1 is the headline act and his consistency during 2023 shows why he's the current world No 1.

In all World Ranking events in 2023, Scottie's record reads: Starts-21, Wins-3, T3s-9, T10s-15.

He began this year by finishing tied-fifth at Kapalua two weeks ago.

Further down the pecking order are JT Poston 33/1 and Eric Cole 33/1.

Poston has opened 2024 with a brace of T6s, and is currently a career-high No 36 in the world.

He tied-sixth in Palm Springs 12 months ago and will be chasing a third PGA Tour victory this weekend.

Cole, meanwhile, is yet to win at this level but has played superbly for the past 10 months.

Voted last year's Rookie of the Year on the PGA Tour, he's already up to No 38 in the World Ranking and was actually born in Palm Springs - although he now lives in Florida.

The 35-year-old late developer started 2024 with finishes of 13th-14th.

Good Course Form

Patrick Cantlay 9/1, one of golf's better players yet to scoop a major title, averages 67.25 for his 16 rounds in this tournament.

He has a best finish here of runner-up, plus two other T10s. The world No 6 tied-12th in his season-opening event in Hawaii.

Tony Finau 33/1 and Sung Jae Im 20/1 have reasonable recent histories in this event.

Finau has a highest finish of fourth, while Im has posted five straight T20s.

Im started 2024 in good form by finishing tied-for-fifth at Kapalua, before taking a rest last week.

His last seven starts on the PGA Tour have yielded four T10s, and a worst finish of T21.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 in American Express (2018-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.25: Patrick Cantlay (16)
67.65: Adam Hadwin (20)
67.71: Scottie Scheffler (14)
67.80: Sung Jae Im (20)
67.81: Tony Finau (16)
67.86: Sam Burns (14)
68.33: Andrew Putnam (24)
68.53: Cameron Davis (15)
68.62: Tom Hoge (21)
68.71: Si Woo Kim (17)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Three low-scoring desert venues</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Cole <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf"><b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></a> ready to claim maiden title</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Watch out for Sung Jae <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf"><b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b></a> in California</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Tournament and Course Notes</h2><p></p><p>• After two weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour returns to the American mainland and will tee-up at the California resort of Palm Springs. First staged in 1960, The American Express was once known as the Bob Hope Classic and played over 90 holes. It was reduced to 72 holes in 2012;</p><p>• Thirteen different courses have been used for this long-standing event. Since 2016, the tournament has featured the same three venues: <em>Pete Dye's Stadium Course </em>at PGA West; the <em>Nicklaus Tournament Course</em> (also PGA West); and <em>La Quinta Country Club</em>. The latter was not used in 2021 when restrictions due to Covid meant only two venues were needed;</p><p>• The 156 professionals taking part will play one round at each course over Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with Dye's Stadium Course taking centre stage for the final 18 holes on Sunday;</p><p>• <em>Dye's Stadium Course</em>: Opened 1986, water is a prominent feature, with sizeable hazards on half of its holes. Is the most difficult of this week's three layouts;</p><p>• The <em>Nicklaus-designed Tournament Course</em>: Joined the AmEx rota in 2016 and has been described on pgawest.com as being 'a true ball strikers' course';</p><p>• <em>La Quinta</em>: The oldest of the three venues, having made its PGA Tour debut in 1964. It is one of the Tour's easier courses. It has slightly smaller greens, than the other two layouts, as well as fewer undulations;</p><p>• Because the tournament incorporates a 54-hole pro-am (Thursday-Saturday), the three venues are set-up slightly easier than most PGA Tour layouts. Rough is certainly not an issue on any of the courses. Since 2016, the average-winning under par score is 24.</p><hr><p><a href="https://btfr.co/223590530">Latest betting for this week's American Express-sponsored tournament</a></p><hr><h2>Good Current Form</h2><p></p><p><strong>Scottie Scheffler</strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf"> <b class="inline_odds" title="7.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.00</span></b></a> is the headline act and his consistency during 2023 shows why he's the current world No 1.</p><p>In all World Ranking events in 2023, Scottie's record reads: Starts-21, Wins-3, T3s-9, T10s-15.</p><p>He began this year by finishing tied-fifth at Kapalua two weeks ago.</p><p>Further down the pecking order are <strong>JT Poston <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf"><b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></a></strong> and <strong>Eric Cole <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf"><b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></a></strong>.</p><p>Poston has opened 2024 with a brace of T6s, and is currently a career-high No 36 in the world.</p><p>He tied-sixth in Palm Springs 12 months ago and will be chasing a third PGA Tour victory this weekend.</p><p>Cole, meanwhile, is yet to win at this level but has played superbly for the past 10 months.</p><p>Voted last year's Rookie of the Year on the PGA Tour, he's already up to No 38 in the World Ranking and was actually born in Palm Springs - although he now lives in Florida.</p><p>The 35-year-old late developer started 2024 with finishes of 13th-14th.</p><p><a href="https://btfr.co/212753822">Latest betting for this year's Masters Tournament</a></p><h2>Good Course Form</h2><p></p><p><strong>Patrick Cantlay </strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf"><b class="inline_odds" title="10.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10.00</span></b></a>, one of golf's better players yet to scoop a major title, averages 67.25 for his 16 rounds in this tournament.</p><p>He has a best finish here of runner-up, plus two other T10s. The world No 6 tied-12th in his season-opening event in Hawaii.</p><p><strong>Tony Finau <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf"><b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></a></strong> and <strong>Sung Jae Im <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf"><b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b></a></strong> have reasonable recent histories in this event.</p><p>Finau has a highest finish of fourth, while Im has posted five straight T20s.</p><p>Im started 2024 in good form by finishing tied-for-fifth at Kapalua, before taking a rest last week.</p><p>His last seven starts on the PGA Tour have yielded four T10s, and a worst finish of T21.</p><hr><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf">Betfair Sportsbook</a></p><hr><h4>Stroke Averages</h4><p><strong></strong><br><strong>Lowest 10 in American Express</strong> (<strong>2018-23</strong>)<br><em>Average .... </em> (<em>Rounds</em>)<br>67.25: Patrick Cantlay (16)<br>67.65: Adam Hadwin (20)<br>67.71: Scottie Scheffler (14)<br>67.80: Sung Jae Im (20)<br>67.81: Tony Finau (16)<br>67.86: Sam Burns (14)<br>68.33: Andrew Putnam (24)<br>68.53: Cameron Davis (15)<br>68.62: Tom Hoge (21)<br>68.71: Si Woo Kim (17)<br><em>Min. Last 10 Weeks / American Express (2016-23)

Position
1–5
6–15
16–25 class="table-filters"></div> <div class="table-key"> <h4>Position</h4> <ul> <li class="table-key__high">1–5</li> <li class="table-key__mid">6–15</li> <li class="table-key__low">16–25</li> </ul> </div> <div class="table-container"> <table class="form-table" data-table-type="players"> <thead> <tr> <th>Player</th> <th>W2</th> <th>W1</th> <th>W52</th> <th>W51</th> <th>W50</th> <th>W49</th> <th>W48</th> <th>W47</th> <th>W46</th> <th>W45</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Scottie Scheffler </th> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 5 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 1 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Patrick Cantlay </th> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 12 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Xander Schauffele </th> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 10 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Wyndham Clark </th> <td> </td> <td> 29 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 19 </td> <td> </td> <td> 37 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Joo Hyung Kim </th> <td> </td> <td> 45 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 15 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Jason Day </th> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 10 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 11 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Tony Finau </th> <td> </td> <td> 38 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 4 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Sam Burns </th> <td> </td> <td> 33 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 16 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Rickie Fowler </th> <td> </td> <td> 56 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 17 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Chris Kirk </th> <td class="form-table__low"> 18 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 1 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 28 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Sung Jae Im </th> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 5 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Justin Thomas </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 3 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 4 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Min Woo Lee </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 3 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 1 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 15 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> JT Poston </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 6 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 5 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 44 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Denny McCarthy </th> <td class="form-table__low"> 24 </td> <td> 43 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 5 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Eric Cole </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 13 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 14 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 3 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Shane Lowry </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 18 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Will Zalatoris </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 20 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Cameron Davis </th> <td> 30 </td> <td> 52 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 42 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 7 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Grayson Murray </th> <td class="form-table__high"> 1 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Adam Schenk </th> <td> </td> <td> 29 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 19 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Si Woo Kim </th> <td> 42 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 25 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 71 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Adam Hadwin </th> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 14 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Nick Taylor </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 7 </td> <td> 52 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Matt Kuchar </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 53 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Alexander Noren </th> <td> 42 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 23 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 2 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Robert MacIntyre </th> <td> 52 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 33 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 18 </td> <td> 58 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Lee Hodges </th> <td> </td> <td> 57 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Tom Hoge </th> <td> MC </td> <td> 38 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Andrew Putnam </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 10 </td> <td> 40 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Aaron Rai </th> <td> 57 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 10 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Billy Horschel </th> <td class="form-table__low"> 18 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Matt Wallace </th> <td> 52 </td> <td> 40 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 2 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 15 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Justin Suh </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 64 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ryo Hisatsune </th> <td> 30 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 8 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 13 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 18 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 9 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Alexander Bjork </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 36 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 10 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Keith Mitchell </th> <td> 30 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Kyoung-Hoon Lee </th> <td> 30 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 58 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Beau Hossler </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Erik van Rooyen </th> <td> 52 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 22 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 32 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Alex Smalley </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 44 </td> <td> 30 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Seamus Power </th> <td> 74 </td> <td> 50 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Taylor Montgomery </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 13 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 8 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Thomas Detry </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 28 </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Taylor Pendrith </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 10 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 8 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Matthieu Pavon </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 7 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 5 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 15 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Austin Eckroat </th> <td> 42 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 8 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ben Griffin </th> <td> 30 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 8 </td> <td> 37 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Mark Hubbard </th> <td> 57 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 20 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Akshay Bhatia </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 13 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 14 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 38 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 20 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Zac Blair </th> <td> 30 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Sam Ryder </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 13 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Stephan Jaeger </th> <td class="form-table__low"> 18 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 28 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Christiaan Bezuidenhout </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 3 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 17 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 9 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Alejandro Tosti </th> <td> 70 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Sami Valimaki </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 38 </td> <td> 26 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Scott Stallings </th> <td> 42 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Taiga Semikawa </th> <td> 30 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 1 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 10 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 2 </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Chez Reavie </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Brandon Wu </th> <td class="form-table__low"> 18 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 58 </td> <td> 30 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ben Kohles </th> <td> 52 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 5 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Davis Thompson </th> <td> 57 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 53 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> David Lingmerth </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 76 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Chan Kim </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Hayden Buckley </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Pierceson Coody </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Michael Kim </th> <td> 42 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Matti Schmid </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 4 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 17 </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 3 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Seong Hyeon Kim </th> <td> 30 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Sam Stevens </th> <td class="form-table__low"> 24 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Carl Yuan </th> <td class="form-table__high"> 4 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 68 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 4 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Davis Riley </th> <td> MC </td> <td> 52 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 45 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Tyler Duncan </th> <td> 65 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 3 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Kevin Streelman </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Robby Shelton </th> <td> 57 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Rico Hoey </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Camilo Villegas </th> <td> MC </td> <td> 50 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 58 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 1 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Matthew NeSmith </th> <td> 80 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 28 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Nicholas Lindheim </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 28 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Callum Tarren </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Harry Hall </th> <td> 42 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ben Silverman </th> <td class="form-table__low"> 18 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Chesson Hadley </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 38 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Will Gordon </th> <td> 42 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 36 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ben Taylor </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Norman Xiong </th> <td> 79 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Joel Dahmen </th> <td> 72 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Martin Laird </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 59 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Jake Knapp </th> <td> 70 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Dylan Wu </th> <td> 42 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 30 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Garrick Higgo </th> <td> 80 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> David Lipsky </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 13 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Max Greyserman </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Nate Lashley </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ryan Palmer </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 8 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Maverick McNealy </th> <td> 57 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 58 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Jacob Bridgeman </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Greyson Sigg </th> <td> 66 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 8 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Doug Ghim </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Parker Coody </th> <td> 74 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Paul Barjon </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ryan Moore </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 8 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 5 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Adrien Dumont de Chassart </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Chad Ramey </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Carson Young </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 71 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Chris Gotterup </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Justin Lower </th> <td> 74 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 20 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Joe Highsmith </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Troy Merritt </th> <td class="form-table__low"> 24 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 72 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Patton Kizzire </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 13 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 44 </td> <td> 37 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Vince Whaley </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 13 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 8 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Trace Crowe </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Kevin Kisner </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 78 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Joseph Bramlett </th> <td> 52 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Peter Malnati </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 37 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Aaron Baddeley </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 21 </td> <td> </td> <td> 64 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Chandler Phillips </th> <td> 57 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Jimmy Stanger </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ben Martin </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 27 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> David Skinns </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Kevin Yu </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 30 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Wilson Furr </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Tyson Alexander </th> <td> Wd </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 8 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Cameron Champ </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 58 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Patrick Fishburn </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Zach Johnson </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Kevin Dougherty </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Andrew Novak </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 73 </td> <td> 45 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> McClure Meissner </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Charley Hoffman </th> <td> 42 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 13 </td> <td> 45 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Tom Whitney </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Adam Long </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 13 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Scott Gutschewski </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Roger Sloan </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ryan McCormick </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> James Hahn </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Lanto Griffin </th> <td> 72 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 53 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Nico Echavarria </th> <td> 66 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 25 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 44 </td> <td> 76 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Rafael Campos </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Josh Teater </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Harrison Endycott </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Jhonattan Vegas </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 17 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Erik Barnes </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Hayden Springer </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Jason Dufner </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ryan Brehm </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 20 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Michael Block </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 27 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Daniel Berger </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Andrew Landry </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> Wd </td> <td> 45 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Brandt Snedeker </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> John Pak </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Bill Haas </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Raul Pereda </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Yu Xin Lin </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Bronson Burgoon </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> JB Holmes </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Nick Dunlap </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Tyler McCumber </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Henrik Norlander </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Scott Piercy </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 38 </td> <td> 27 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Marty Dou Ze Cheng </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 65 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Kramer Hickok </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 73 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 13 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Austin Smotherman </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 53 </td> <td> 59 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Blaine Hale </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="table-container"> <table class="form-table" data-table-type="course"> <thead> <tr> <th>Player</th> <th>`23</th> <th>`22</th> <th>`21</th> <th>`20</th> <th>`19</th> <th>`18</th> <th>`17</th> <th>`16</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Scottie Scheffler </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 11 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 25 </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 3 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Patrick Cantlay </th> <td> 26 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 9 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 2 </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 9 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Xander Schauffele </th> <td class="form-table__high"> 3 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Wyndham Clark </th> <td> 50 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 13 </td> <td> 54 </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 18 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Joo Hyung Kim </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 6 </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Jason Day </th> <td class="form-table__low"> 18 </td> <td> 49 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Tony Finau </th> <td class="form-table__low"> 16 </td> <td> 40 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 4 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 14 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Sam Burns </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 11 </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 6 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 18 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Rickie Fowler </th> <td> 54 </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 21 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 10 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Chris Kirk </th> <td class="form-table__high"> 3 </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 16 </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 21 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Sung Jae Im </th> <td class="form-table__low"> 18 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 11 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 12 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 10 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 12 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Justin Thomas </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Min Woo Lee </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> JT Poston </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 6 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 25 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 37 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 7 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 34 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Denny McCarthy </th> <td> 50 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 6 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 48 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Eric Cole </th> <td> 36 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Shane Lowry </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Will Zalatoris </th> <td> 36 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 6 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Cameron Davis </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 3 </td> <td> 29 </td> <td> 28 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Grayson Murray </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 10 </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 14 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 12 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Adam Schenk </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 37 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 14 </td> <td> 67 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Si Woo Kim </th> <td class="form-table__low"> 22 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 11 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 1 </td> <td> Wd </td> <td> 40 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 9 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Adam Hadwin </th> <td class="form-table__low"> 18 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 25 </td> <td> 32 </td> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 2 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 3 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 2 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 6 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Nick Taylor </th> <td> MC </td> <td> 33 </td> <td> 47 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 40 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 20 </td> <td> 34 </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Matt Kuchar </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 49 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Alexander Noren </th> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 40 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 14 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Robert MacIntyre </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Lee Hodges </th> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 3 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Tom Hoge </th> <td> 32 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 2 </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 6 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 57 </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Andrew Putnam </th> <td> 36 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 14 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 21 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 10 </td> <td> 34 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 17 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Aaron Rai </th> <td> MC </td> <td> 59 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Billy Horschel </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Matt Wallace </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Justin Suh </th> <td> 54 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ryo Hisatsune </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Alexander Bjork </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Keith Mitchell </th> <td class="form-table__low"> 22 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 69 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Kyoung-Hoon Lee </th> <td> MC </td> <td> 63 </td> <td> 32 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 21 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Beau Hossler </th> <td> 50 </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 20 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Erik van Rooyen </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 6 </td> <td> </td> <td> 56 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Alex Smalley </th> <td class="form-table__low"> 22 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 25 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Seamus Power </th> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 14 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 11 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 21 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Taylor Montgomery </th> <td class="form-table__high"> 5 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Thomas Detry </th> <td> 26 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Taylor Pendrith </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Matthieu Pavon </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Austin Eckroat </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ben Griffin </th> <td> 32 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Mark Hubbard </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 43 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 28 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Akshay Bhatia </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Zac Blair </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 55 </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 34 </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Sam Ryder </th> <td> MC </td> <td> 49 </td> <td> 47 </td> <td> 29 </td> <td> 40 </td> <td> 50 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Stephan Jaeger </th> <td> 36 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Christiaan Bezuidenhout </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 11 </td> <td> 40 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Alejandro Tosti </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Sami Valimaki </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Scott Stallings </th> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 55 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 8 </td> <td> Wd </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Taiga Semikawa </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Chez Reavie </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 28 </td> <td> 36 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 12 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 17 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Brandon Wu </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ben Kohles </th> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Davis Thompson </th> <td class="form-table__high"> 2 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> David Lingmerth </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 57 </td> <td> 34 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 2 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Chan Kim </th> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Hayden Buckley </th> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Pierceson Coody </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Michael Kim </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 50 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 21 </td> <td> 70 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Matti Schmid </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 6 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Seong Hyeon Kim </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Sam Stevens </th> <td> 67 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Carl Yuan </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Davis Riley </th> <td> 65 </td> <td> 59 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Tyler Duncan </th> <td> 41 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 56 </td> <td> 64 </td> <td> 51 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Kevin Streelman </th> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 34 </td> <td> 29 </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 11 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Robby Shelton </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 6 </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Rico Hoey </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Camilo Villegas </th> <td> </td> <td> 33 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Matthew NeSmith </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 17 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Nicholas Lindheim </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 50 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Callum Tarren </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Harry Hall </th> <td> 41 </td> <td> </td> <td> 47 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ben Silverman </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 77 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Chesson Hadley </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 29 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 42 </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Will Gordon </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> 64 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ben Taylor </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Norman Xiong </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Joel Dahmen </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Martin Laird </th> <td> 62 </td> <td> </td> <td> 47 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 9 </td> <td> 49 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Jake Knapp </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Dylan Wu </th> <td> 32 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Garrick Higgo </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 11 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> David Lipsky </th> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 14 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Max Greyserman </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Nate Lashley </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> Wd </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 12 </td> <td> 29 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ryan Palmer </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 20 </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 17 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Maverick McNealy </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 71 </td> <td> 37 </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Jacob Bridgeman </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Greyson Sigg </th> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 25 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Doug Ghim </th> <td> MC </td> <td> 59 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 5 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Parker Coody </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Paul Barjon </th> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 10 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ryan Moore </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 6 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Adrien Dumont de Chassart </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Chad Ramey </th> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Carson Young </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Chris Gotterup </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Justin Lower </th> <td> 41 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Joe Highsmith </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Troy Merritt </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 68 </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Patton Kizzire </th> <td class="form-table__mid"> 11 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 22 </td> <td> 53 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 42 </td> <td> 50 </td> <td> 42 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Vince Whaley </th> <td> </td> <td> 40 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 29 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Trace Crowe </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Kevin Kisner </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 57 </td> <td> 50 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 25 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Joseph Bramlett </th> <td> 54 </td> <td> 33 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Peter Malnati </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 18 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 77 </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Aaron Baddeley </th> <td> 50 </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 18 </td> <td> </td> <td> 75 </td> <td> 42 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Chandler Phillips </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Jimmy Stanger </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ben Martin </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> 56 </td> <td> 29 </td> <td> </td> <td> 57 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 34 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> David Skinns </th> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Kevin Yu </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Wilson Furr </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Tyson Alexander </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Cameron Champ </th> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 21 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Patrick Fishburn </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Zach Johnson </th> <td> 41 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 14 </td> <td> 62 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 28 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 20 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Kevin Dougherty </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Andrew Novak </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> McClure Meissner </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Charley Hoffman </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> Wd </td> <td> 61 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Tom Whitney </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 67 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Adam Long </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 69 </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 1 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Scott Gutschewski </th> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Roger Sloan </th> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 14 </td> <td> 40 </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 12 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ryan McCormick </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> James Hahn </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 32 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 57 </td> <td> 36 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Lanto Griffin </th> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 3 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Nico Echavarria </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Rafael Campos </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Josh Teater </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 40 </td> <td> 68 </td> <td> 40 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Harrison Endycott </th> <td class="form-table__low"> 22 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Jhonattan Vegas </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> 55 </td> <td> 69 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 11 </td> <td> 34 </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Erik Barnes </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Hayden Springer </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Jason Dufner </th> <td> MC </td> <td> 40 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 55 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 36 </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 25 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 1 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Ryan Brehm </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 55 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 75 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Michael Block </th> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Daniel Berger </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 29 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 12 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Andrew Landry </th> <td> 68 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 64 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 1 </td> <td> 28 </td> <td class="form-table__high"> 2 </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Brandt Snedeker </th> <td> </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 14 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> John Pak </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Bill Haas </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 17 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 9 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Raul Pereda </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Yu Xin Lin </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Bronson Burgoon </th> <td> </td> <td> 49 </td> <td> 37 </td> <td> 43 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 42 </td> <td> </td> <td> 34 </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> JB Holmes </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Nick Dunlap </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Tyler McCumber </th> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 40 </td> <td> 64 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Henrik Norlander </th> <td> </td> <td> 63 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 12 </td> <td> 68 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> 50 </td> <td> MC </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Scott Piercy </th> <td> 41 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 61 </td> <td> 57 </td> <td class="form-table__mid"> 6 </td> <td> 41 </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Marty Dou Ze Cheng </th> <td> 62 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Kramer Hickok </th> <td> MC </td> <td> MC </td> <td class="form-table__low"> 21 </td> <td> MC </td> <td> 40 </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Austin Smotherman </th> <td> </td> <td> MC </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <th class="form-table__player-name"> Blaine Hale </th> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> <td> </td> 