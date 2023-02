Amata Spring makes 'official' Tour debut

Time for Otaegui to shine

Jeung-Hun Wang to post another high finish

The DP World Tour makes a rare trip to Bangkok for this week's Thailand Classic.

This will be the first time since March 2016 that the Tour has teed-up in the Southeast Asian country.

Host course will be Amata Spring Country Club, which is situated around 50 miles south-east of Bangkok city centre.

Although this will be the first time that Amata Spring has staged an official Race to Dubai tournament, a number of Tour members will have experienced the venue when the Royal Trophy was played here more than a decade ago.

This was a team competition, featuring the golfers of Asia and Europe, and which was held four times between 2006 and 2010.

It was contested in early January, with teams made up of eight golfers each.

Amata Spring was also the venue for the Thailand Championship, held annually between 2011 and 2015.

This was a leading and lucrative tournament on the Asian Tour, with winners that included the likes of Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Charl Schwartzel.

The course is almost futuristic in design, with golfers having to take a short boat trip to reach Amata's 17th hole island green.

Opened in 2005, water is a constant companion at Amata Spring coming into play on 11 holes.

Latest betting for this week's Thailand Classic

Five To Watch

Kiradech Aphibarnrat: Although not playing anywhere near the standard he did a few years ago, home advantage should count for something. Four times between 2011 and 2015, the 33-year-old posted top-20 finishes in the Thailand Championship. He tied-49th in last week's Singapore Classic.

Thorbjorn Olesen: The 33-year-old Dane appears to be getting back on track, following personal issues that blighted his career a few years ago. Collected his sixth DP World Tour win last May, and tied-fourth two weeks' ago in Ras Al Khaimah. Was a member of Europe's winning Ryder Cup team in 2018 when he beat Jordan Spieth 5&4 on singles day.

Adrian Otaegui: The highest-ranked pro teeing-up. He has played solidly in recent weeks but without finding the inspiration needed to get into contention in round four, so perhaps his fortunes will turn at Amata Spring. The Spaniard is a four-time winner on Tour, most recently last October.

Jordan Smith: His general form has improved greatly over the last couple of years, which has witnessed a return to the world's top 100. The Englishman has posted nine top-10s over the past 13 months, including a victory in Portugal during autumn.

Jeung-Hun Wang: Despite a current world ranking of 540, the South Korean remains a successful golfer, having won three times on the DP World Tour between 2016 and 2017. He has also finished runner-up twice. A former world No 39, he has a history of playing well in bursts, so perhaps last week's podium finish in Singapore is a good sign regarding his next few outings. Still only 27, he has posted two top-20 finishes at Amata.

Latest betting for this year's Masters Tournament

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves