Tenerife Open 2021: Form stats for this week's European Tour event at Costa Adeje

Week two of the European Tour's hastily arranged Canary Islands Swing moves the action on to Tenerife for the first of two back-to-back events at Costa Adeje.

Not since 2005 has the Tour visited Tenerife, which is the largest of the eight islands which form this archipelago.

This week's Tenerife Open will be followed by the Tenerife Championship. The latter replaces the French Open which was removed from the schedule because of Covid restrictions.

Costa Adeje last staged a European Tour event 18 years ago, when Geordie Kenneth Ferrie won the Spanish Open following a three-man play-off.

With Bermuda grass greens, Costa Adeje is situated in the south-west of the island, offering excellent views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Opened in 1996, the club's Championship Course is exposed to the elements and built on fertile volcanic soil. However, if the wind drops, scores should be low for a second straight week.

On the tee

This week's field is almost identical to the one which teed-up in Gran Canaria.

Conditions should be fairly similar too, so those who ended Sunday near the top of the leaderboard at Meloneras could well be battling it out once again.

Three Danes occupied positions inside the top-seven, of which Thorbjorn Olesen and Joachim B Hansen should be among the contenders at Costa Adeje too.

Olesen, who tied-fifth at the weekend, is a five-time winner on the European Tour and has had to contend with a number of off-course issues in recent years.

The 31-year-old was a member of Europe's winning Ryder Cup team three years ago and last week's tournament was his first competitive outing since early December 2020.

His compatriot, Joachim B, made his Tour breakthrough late last year with a victory in Joburg, and his top-10 finish in Gran Canaria was his second of 2021. The first arrived in Qatar.

Dutchman Joost Luiten, who tied-eighth at Meloneras, is no stranger to Tour success and is possibly more experienced than anyone else in this mediocre field. The most recent of his six Tour wins came over three years ago.

Another experienced campaigner is Jamie Donaldson whose high level of consistency in these types of low-key events should make him a good option in the each-way and top-five markets.

High in the stats

One player whose stats look impressive right now is Matthias Schwab, who is remarkably still awaiting a first European Tour title.

At Meloneras last week, the Austrian was fourth in the category Strokes Gained: Approach the Green; sixth for Strokes Gained: Tee to Green; and first for Greens in Regulation.

His last three starts have all yielded top-10 finishes, which makes it four from eight this calendar year.

Another contender last week was Connor Syme. The Scotsman tied-fifth, while leading the way in the table Strokes Gained: Around The Green, which is always a good indicator of accuracy with the shorter irons and wedges.

