Soudal Open: Course and current form stats

Rinkven International makes its sixth appearance on the DP World Tour calendar
Rinkven: Laid out within a dense area of woodland 10 miles north of Antwerp

This week the DP World Tour makes its one and only trip to Belgium of 2025. Andy Swales provides the key stats and course information for bettors...

  • Relatively short course with water on half of its holes

  • Jordan Smith [22/1] can claim DP World Tour title No 3

  • Expect another high finish from Eugenio Chacarra [25/1]

Tournament and Course Notes

The DP World Tour has arrived in northern Europe for the first time in 2025. This week's Soudal Open will once again take place at Rinkven International, which is a venue that combines parkland with woodland, and is located approximately 10 miles north-east of Antwerp city centre.

Rinkven will be making its sixth appearance on Tour, following its debut in 2018. The course is relatively flat, has tight, tree-lined fairways, and is not long by modern Tour standards. Its greens are smaller than the Tour average, as well as undulating.

Water comes into play on nine holes (the majority of these are on the back nine), and there is a sprinkling of interesting dog-legs to keep the mind sharp. Once again, the players will tackle a composite layout taken from the club's North and South courses. Last year's course featured six par-four holes of under 400 yards.

Rinkven first came to prominence in 2010 when the North Course hosted an event on the Challenge Tour which was won by England's Lee Slattery. The club has existed since 1981, with the final nine holes added in 2006.

Six To Watch

Hao Tong Li's 25/126.00 excellent season continued when he tied-for-second on his most recent DP World Tour outing in Turkey.

The 29-year-old from China, and four-time Tour winner, is currently a healthy fifth in the Race to Dubai standings, assisted by his victory in Qatar during February.

Two Spaniards who have looked in good form lately are the experienced Jorge Campillo 40/141.00 and up-and-coming Eugenio Chacarra 25/126.00.

Campillo was second in Turkey earlier this month, while Chacarra has put together a string of good performances following his departure from the LIV Tour.

The 25-year-old claimed a maiden DP World Tour success in March, which is one of five top-10 finishes worldwide since the start of December last year.

And a brace of English golfers should not be overlooked this week, either. Jordan Smith 22/123.00 and Matthew Southgate 80/181.00 have both been in good form lately.

Smith made a slow start to 2025 but has recently posted successive finishes of second and seventh, while Southgate was fifth in Turkey.

Southgate also has a solid Rinkven record, having registered a trio of top-12s from his five starts here.

Finally, former Rinkven winner Nacho Elvira 80/181.00 might be worth a punt, especially the top-five market. The 38-year-old from Madrid is the defending champion and he's another pro teeing-up on Thursday who posted a top-10 in Turkey two weeks ago.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At Rinkven (2018-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.25: Aaron Cockerill (8)
68.25: Matthew Jordan (8)
68.50: Jeong Weon Ko (8)
68.63: Todd Clements (8)
68.75: Nacho Elvira (12)
68.75: Angel Hidalgo Portillo (12)
68.75: Richard Mansell (8)
68.83: Thomas Pieters (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Rinkven Form (2018-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W20 W19 W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13 W12 W11
Laurie Canter MC MC MC MC
Thriston Lawrence MC MC MC MC MC MC
Matt Wallace 17 Wd MC 12 26 MC MC
Jordan Smith 7 MC 2 28
Keita Nakajima MC 11 MC 2 2
John Parry MC 33 29 36
Hao Tong Li 2 51 4 9
Jorge Campillo 2 36 MC 31 65
Romain Langasque 44 63 26 MC 28
Matteo Manassero 61 45 12 MC 39 MC
Matthew Jordan 17 MC 32 12 6
Eugenio Chacarra MC 11 4 1
Martin Couvra 1 5 MC 31 14
Julien Guerrier 52 40 22 40 MC
Daniel Brown Wd
Richard Mansell 12 MC 1
Daniel Hillier 9 36 48 36
Sebastian Soderberg 47 55 MC
Johannes Veerman MC 20 MC MC
Joe Dean MC MC MC
Guido Migliozzi 17 MC 49
Sam Bairstow 7 6 22 MC 43
Alejandro Del Rey MC MC 60 14
Jacques Kruyswijk MC 2
Calum Hill MC 36 MC 48 49
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 4 MC MC 17 20
Ewen Ferguson 33 32 17 43
Adrien Saddier 56 5 3
Joost Luiten 5 MC 14 3 36
Frederic LaCroix 24 13 56
Marco Penge 28 MC 1 26 MC 49
Elvis Smylie 72 16 15 53
Nacho Elvira 7 MC 26 MC 20
Marcus Armitage MC 43 5
David Ravetto MC 40 67
Yannik Paul 56 MC 3 43 MC
David Micheluzzi 20 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC MC 66 17
Dan Bradbury MC 56
Angel Ayora 61 MC 49 52 64
Ugo Coussaud 47 17 20
Alex Fitzpatrick 17 MC 17 MC
Jayden Trey Schaper 24 MC MC
Robin Williams 7 58 43 MC
Marcel Siem Wd 14
Andy Sullivan MC 23 MC 28
Adrian Otaegui MC 11 26 MC
Connor Syme MC MC MC
Bernd Wiesberger 11 43 Wd MC
Sean Crocker Wd 2 MC
Nicolas Colsaerts 17 71 43 MC
Brandon Stone 23 36 6 20
Dylan Naidoo 61 MC MC 10 16
Marcus Kinhult 12 MC 15 48 MC
Francesco Laporta MC MC 28
Yuto Katsuragawa MC 20 MC 6
Pablo Larrazabal 31 56 10 MC
Kristoffer Reitan 33 2 69 31 MC
Joakim Lagergren MC MC 65 MC 56
Andrea Pavan 23 MC 10 MC
Hamish Brown 52 MC MC MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 9 36 58 9
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC 63 MC 49
Grant Forrest MC 23 MC MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 11 10 13 MC
Jason Scrivener 16 43 31 MC
Todd Clements 24 40 20
Dylan Frittelli 56 MC 28
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC 43 36
Oliver Lindell 12 MC 66 54 28
Scott Jamieson 51 36
Ryggs Johnston 33 MC MC
KazumaKobori 52 45 20 9
Darius Van Driel MC MC
Conor Purcell MC 20 15 MC MC
Casey Jarvis MC MC 20 31 MC
Marcel Schneider 44 MC 10 MC MC
Jens Dantorp 65 4 36
Ding Wen Yi 12 45 8 14
Ricardo Gouveia MC 55 32 17 14
Matthew Southgate 5 MC
Deon Germishuys MC 58 MC 17 MC
RyanVanVelzen MC MC MC
Zander Lombard MC 45 MC MC MC
Aaron Cockerill MC 51 MC 29
Tom Vaillant 62 26 54 43
Jeong Weon Ko MC 71 MC 31 20
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC 45 36 MC 65
Andreas Halvorsen MC 56 6 56 2
Tapio Pulkkanen MC MC 7 13 36
Gavin Green MC MC 31 20
Brandon Wu MC MC 10 MC 49
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC Wd MC 56
Jacob Skov Olesen 12 MC 8
Niklas Lemke 17 45 22
Matthew Baldwin MC 23 54 MC MC
Jordan Gumberg 66 16 49 MC 14
Troy Merritt MC MC 41 17 MC
Edoardo Molinari 24 6 36 9 43
Andrew Wilson 17 40 MC Wd MC
Benjamin Hebert MC MC MC 17 49
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 44 MC MC MC
Manuel Elvira 52 MC MC MC 9
Jack Senior MC 31 63 43 MC
Thomas Aiken 59 MC MC
Joel Girrbach 33 MC MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer MC 63 49 MC MC
Nathan Kimsey 49 13 MC
Lucas Bjerregaard 24 MC MC MC MC
Jannik De Bruyn MC Dq 22 MC MC
Thomas Pieters 4 15 39 24
Veer Ahlawat MC 17 MC
Ben Schmidt MC 23 54 MC
Francesco Molinari 59 MC 40 MC
Zihao Jin MC MC MC MC
Callum Tarren MC MC 43 MC
Alexander Levy MC 23 36 MC MC
Gregorio De Leo 24 MC 37 19
Callum Shinkwin MC MC 28
Ross Fisher MC MC 66 58 MC
BjornAkesson 31 MC MC MC
Mikael Lindberg 24 MC MC MC 43
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC MC 2 44 MC MC
Dale Whitnell MC MC 62
Louis De Jager MC 40
Matthis Besard 63 29 37 22 40
Pierre Pineau MC Wd MC MC MC
Daan Huizing MC 24 MC MC 53 7
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 33 58 60 MC MC
Matthias Schwab MC 71 MC MC MC
Martin Trainer
Tadeas Tetak MC 16 18 20 71 MC
Simon Forsstrom 56
Wil Besseling MC MC MC 60
Ockie Strydom MC MC MC MC
Jamie Donaldson MC 56
Julien Brun MC MC
Chris Wood 7
Alexander Knappe 66 49 60 62
Corey Shaun 49 MC MC
James Meyer de Beco 20 MC 20
Yente Van Doren MC MC MC 22
Richard Sterne MC MC
Nathan Cossement
Kristof Ulenaers
Lev Grinberg MC
Alan De Bondt
Lars Buijs
Liam Bentein
Jarno Tollenaire
Julian Geerebaert
Algot Kleen
Loris Maquet
Davis Bryant 33 23 4 26 6
Arthur Estas
Clement Sordet 24 MC MC MC 61
Wilco Nienaber 33 24 52 MC
Daniel Gale MC MC 63 56
Alexander G Frances MC 67 43 MC MC
Albert Boneta MC MC 5 44 22 14
Bastien Amat MC MC MC MC MC 65
Jean Bekirian MC MC 54 26 MC MC
Dan Erickson 17 58 MC 3 57 6
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC MC MC
Frederik Schott MC Wd 24 6 37 MC
Player 2024 2023 2022 2019 2018
Laurie Canter 7 Wd 31
Thriston Lawrence 48 58
Matt Wallace
Jordan Smith 71 46
Keita Nakajima
John Parry MC
Hao Tong Li MC
Jorge Campillo MC 15 5
Romain Langasque 2 MC MC
Matteo Manassero 13
Matthew Jordan 5 15
Eugenio Chacarra
Martin Couvra
Julien Guerrier MC 23
Daniel Brown MC 28
Richard Mansell 13 23
Daniel Hillier MC MC
Sebastian Soderberg MC 21
Johannes Veerman 41
Joe Dean 5
Guido Migliozzi 24 52 1
Sam Bairstow 10
Alejandro Del Rey MC 67
Jacques Kruyswijk MC MC
Calum Hill 18
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Ewen Ferguson 33 58 3
Adrien Saddier 13 50 38 MC
Joost Luiten MC MC 46
Frederic LaCroix 34 33 MC
Marco Penge MC MC
Elvis Smylie
Nacho Elvira 1 MC 9 12
Marcus Armitage MC 28 MC
David Ravetto MC 67
Yannik Paul MC 2
David Micheluzzi 57
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 22 15 15
Dan Bradbury MC 10
Angel Ayora
Ugo Coussaud 48 59
Alex Fitzpatrick 18 MC
Jayden Trey Schaper 41
Robin Williams
Marcel Siem MC 59 63 6 MC
Andy Sullivan MC MC 9
Adrian Otaegui 34 15 15 26 1
Connor Syme 34 59 52 MC
Bernd Wiesberger 24 37 8
Sean Crocker MC MC 7
Nicolas Colsaerts MC MC MC MC 7
Brandon Stone 57 MC MC MC
Dylan Naidoo
Marcus Kinhult MC 22 MC
Francesco Laporta 48 MC 15 MC
Yuto Katsuragawa
Pablo Larrazabal 34 Ret
Kristoffer Reitan MC 21
Joakim Lagergren MC 47
Andrea Pavan 24 MC MC
Hamish Brown
Fabrizio Zanotti 65 22 37
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC
Grant Forrest MC 9 52
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC 15
Jason Scrivener 48 MC
Todd Clements 18 33
Dylan Frittelli MC
Shubhankar Sharma 41 MC MC
Oliver Lindell MC
Scott Jamieson MC
Ryggs Johnston
KazumaKobori
Darius Van Driel MC 22 MC 2
Conor Purcell 67
Casey Jarvis MC
Marcel Schneider 69 7 MC 46
Jens Dantorp MC 2 23 42 46
Ding Wen Yi
Ricardo Gouveia Ret MC MC MC MC
Matthew Southgate MC 4 MC 6 12
Deon Germishuys 15
RyanVanVelzen
Zander Lombard 48 41 MC MC
Aaron Cockerill 22 10
Tom Vaillant 41
Jeong Weon Ko 24 15
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Andreas Halvorsen
Tapio Pulkkanen MC
Gavin Green MC 44 5 34
Brandon Wu
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 56
Jacob Skov Olesen
Niklas Lemke MC MC MC
Matthew Baldwin 24 9
Jordan Gumberg 57
Troy Merritt
Edoardo Molinari 41 59 9 26
Andrew Wilson 18 10 MC
Benjamin Hebert MC 47 2
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 65 MC MC
Manuel Elvira 48
Jack Senior MC MC
Thomas Aiken 41 MC
Joel Girrbach MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer 34 41 MC 28
Nathan Kimsey 41
Lucas Bjerregaard MC MC
Jannik De Bruyn MC
Thomas Pieters 2 9 MC 39
Veer Ahlawat
Ben Schmidt
Francesco Molinari
Zihao Jin
Callum Tarren
Alexander Levy MC MC 23
Gregorio De Leo
Callum Shinkwin MC 37 MC MC
Ross Fisher 13 50
BjornAkesson
Mikael Lindberg MC
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 7 MC MC
Dale Whitnell MC MC 23
Louis De Jager 72 MC MC 24
Matthis Besard MC MC
Pierre Pineau MC
Daan Huizing MC 33 52 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 48 MC
Matthias Schwab MC 52 28
Martin Trainer
Tadeas Tetak
Simon Forsstrom MC 1
Wil Besseling MC 23
Ockie Strydom
Jamie Donaldson 13 MC MC MC
Julien Brun 15
Chris Wood MC
Alexander Knappe MC MC
Corey Shaun
James Meyer de Beco MC MC MC
Yente Van Doren MC MC MC MC MC
Richard Sterne
Nathan Cossement 74 MC
Kristof Ulenaers MC 56 MC
Lev Grinberg MC MC 64
Alan De Bondt MC 41 MC Dq MC
Lars Buijs MC MC
Liam Bentein
Jarno Tollenaire MC 70 MC
Julian Geerebaert
Algot Kleen
Loris Maquet
Davis Bryant
Arthur Estas
Clement Sordet MC MC MC
Wilco Nienaber 41 MC
Daniel Gale
Alexander G Frances
Albert Boneta
Bastien Amat
Jean Bekirian
Dan Erickson
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Frederik Schott MC MC

