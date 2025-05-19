Soudal Open: Course and current form stats
This week the DP World Tour makes its one and only trip to Belgium of 2025. Andy Swales provides the key stats and course information for bettors...
Relatively short course with water on half of its holes
Jordan Smith [22/1] can claim DP World Tour title No 3
Expect another high finish from Eugenio Chacarra [25/1]
Tournament and Course Notes
The DP World Tour has arrived in northern Europe for the first time in 2025. This week's Soudal Open will once again take place at Rinkven International, which is a venue that combines parkland with woodland, and is located approximately 10 miles north-east of Antwerp city centre.
Rinkven will be making its sixth appearance on Tour, following its debut in 2018. The course is relatively flat, has tight, tree-lined fairways, and is not long by modern Tour standards. Its greens are smaller than the Tour average, as well as undulating.
Water comes into play on nine holes (the majority of these are on the back nine), and there is a sprinkling of interesting dog-legs to keep the mind sharp. Once again, the players will tackle a composite layout taken from the club's North and South courses. Last year's course featured six par-four holes of under 400 yards.
Rinkven first came to prominence in 2010 when the North Course hosted an event on the Challenge Tour which was won by England's Lee Slattery. The club has existed since 1981, with the final nine holes added in 2006.
Betfair Exchange market for the Soudal Open
Six To Watch
Hao Tong Li's 25/126.00 excellent season continued when he tied-for-second on his most recent DP World Tour outing in Turkey.
The 29-year-old from China, and four-time Tour winner, is currently a healthy fifth in the Race to Dubai standings, assisted by his victory in Qatar during February.
Two Spaniards who have looked in good form lately are the experienced Jorge Campillo 40/141.00 and up-and-coming Eugenio Chacarra 25/126.00.
Campillo was second in Turkey earlier this month, while Chacarra has put together a string of good performances following his departure from the LIV Tour.
The 25-year-old claimed a maiden DP World Tour success in March, which is one of five top-10 finishes worldwide since the start of December last year.
And a brace of English golfers should not be overlooked this week, either. Jordan Smith 22/123.00 and Matthew Southgate 80/181.00 have both been in good form lately.
Smith made a slow start to 2025 but has recently posted successive finishes of second and seventh, while Southgate was fifth in Turkey.
Southgate also has a solid Rinkven record, having registered a trio of top-12s from his five starts here.
Finally, former Rinkven winner Nacho Elvira 80/181.00 might be worth a punt, especially the top-five market. The 38-year-old from Madrid is the defending champion and he's another pro teeing-up on Thursday who posted a top-10 in Turkey two weeks ago.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Soudal Open
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At Rinkven (2018-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.25: Aaron Cockerill (8)
68.25: Matthew Jordan (8)
68.50: Jeong Weon Ko (8)
68.63: Todd Clements (8)
68.75: Nacho Elvira (12)
68.75: Angel Hidalgo Portillo (12)
68.75: Richard Mansell (8)
68.83: Thomas Pieters (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Now read The Punter's Preview For The Soudal Open
Last 10 Weeks / Rinkven Form (2018-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W20
|W19
|W18
|W17
|W16
|W15
|W14
|W13
|W12
|W11
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|17
|Wd
|MC
|12
|26
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|7
|MC
|2
|28
|Keita Nakajima
|MC
|11
|MC
|2
|2
|John Parry
|MC
|33
|29
|36
|Hao Tong Li
|2
|51
|4
|9
|Jorge Campillo
|2
|36
|MC
|31
|65
|Romain Langasque
|44
|63
|26
|MC
|28
|Matteo Manassero
|61
|45
|12
|MC
|39
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|17
|MC
|32
|12
|6
|Eugenio Chacarra
|MC
|11
|4
|1
|Martin Couvra
|1
|5
|MC
|31
|14
|Julien Guerrier
|52
|40
|22
|40
|MC
|Daniel Brown
|Wd
|Richard Mansell
|12
|MC
|1
|Daniel Hillier
|9
|36
|48
|36
|Sebastian Soderberg
|47
|55
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|Joe Dean
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Guido Migliozzi
|17
|MC
|49
|Sam Bairstow
|7
|6
|22
|MC
|43
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|MC
|60
|14
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|2
|Calum Hill
|MC
|36
|MC
|48
|49
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|4
|MC
|MC
|17
|20
|Ewen Ferguson
|33
|32
|17
|43
|Adrien Saddier
|56
|5
|3
|Joost Luiten
|5
|MC
|14
|3
|36
|Frederic LaCroix
|24
|13
|56
|Marco Penge
|28
|MC
|1
|26
|MC
|49
|Elvis Smylie
|72
|16
|15
|53
|Nacho Elvira
|7
|MC
|26
|MC
|20
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|43
|5
|David Ravetto
|MC
|40
|67
|Yannik Paul
|56
|MC
|3
|43
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|20
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|MC
|66
|17
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|56
|Angel Ayora
|61
|MC
|49
|52
|64
|Ugo Coussaud
|47
|17
|20
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|17
|MC
|17
|MC
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|24
|MC
|MC
|Robin Williams
|7
|58
|43
|MC
|Marcel Siem
|Wd
|14
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|23
|MC
|28
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|11
|26
|MC
|Connor Syme
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|11
|43
|Wd
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|Wd
|2
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|17
|71
|43
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|23
|36
|6
|20
|Dylan Naidoo
|61
|MC
|MC
|10
|16
|Marcus Kinhult
|12
|MC
|15
|48
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|MC
|28
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|20
|MC
|6
|Pablo Larrazabal
|31
|56
|10
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|33
|2
|69
|31
|MC
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|56
|Andrea Pavan
|23
|MC
|10
|MC
|Hamish Brown
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|9
|36
|58
|9
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|63
|MC
|49
|Grant Forrest
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|11
|10
|13
|MC
|Jason Scrivener
|16
|43
|31
|MC
|Todd Clements
|24
|40
|20
|Dylan Frittelli
|56
|MC
|28
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|43
|36
|Oliver Lindell
|12
|MC
|66
|54
|28
|Scott Jamieson
|51
|36
|Ryggs Johnston
|33
|MC
|MC
|KazumaKobori
|52
|45
|20
|9
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|MC
|Conor Purcell
|MC
|20
|15
|MC
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|MC
|20
|31
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|44
|MC
|10
|MC
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|65
|4
|36
|Ding Wen Yi
|12
|45
|8
|14
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|55
|32
|17
|14
|Matthew Southgate
|5
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|58
|MC
|17
|MC
|RyanVanVelzen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|51
|MC
|29
|Tom Vaillant
|62
|26
|54
|43
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|71
|MC
|31
|20
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|45
|36
|MC
|65
|Andreas Halvorsen
|MC
|56
|6
|56
|2
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|MC
|7
|13
|36
|Gavin Green
|MC
|MC
|31
|20
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|49
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|56
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|12
|MC
|8
|Niklas Lemke
|17
|45
|22
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|23
|54
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|66
|16
|49
|MC
|14
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|MC
|41
|17
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|24
|6
|36
|9
|43
|Andrew Wilson
|17
|40
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|49
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|44
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|Jack Senior
|MC
|31
|63
|43
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|59
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|63
|49
|MC
|MC
|Nathan Kimsey
|49
|13
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|Dq
|22
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Pieters
|4
|15
|39
|24
|Veer Ahlawat
|MC
|17
|MC
|Ben Schmidt
|MC
|23
|54
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|59
|MC
|40
|MC
|Zihao Jin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|23
|36
|MC
|MC
|Gregorio De Leo
|24
|MC
|37
|19
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|MC
|28
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|MC
|66
|58
|MC
|BjornAkesson
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mikael Lindberg
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|MC
|MC
|2
|44
|MC
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|62
|Louis De Jager
|MC
|40
|Matthis Besard
|63
|29
|37
|22
|40
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|53
|7
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|33
|58
|60
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|71
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|Tadeas Tetak
|MC
|16
|18
|20
|71
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|56
|Wil Besseling
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jamie Donaldson
|MC
|56
|Julien Brun
|MC
|MC
|Chris Wood
|7
|Alexander Knappe
|66
|49
|60
|62
|Corey Shaun
|49
|MC
|MC
|James Meyer de Beco
|20
|MC
|20
|Yente Van Doren
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|Richard Sterne
|MC
|MC
|Nathan Cossement
|Kristof Ulenaers
|Lev Grinberg
|MC
|Alan De Bondt
|Lars Buijs
|Liam Bentein
|Jarno Tollenaire
|Julian Geerebaert
|Algot Kleen
|Loris Maquet
|Davis Bryant
|33
|23
|4
|26
|6
|Arthur Estas
|Clement Sordet
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|Wilco Nienaber
|33
|24
|52
|MC
|Daniel Gale
|MC
|MC
|63
|56
|Alexander G Frances
|MC
|67
|43
|MC
|MC
|Albert Boneta
|MC
|MC
|5
|44
|22
|14
|Bastien Amat
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|Jean Bekirian
|MC
|MC
|54
|26
|MC
|MC
|Dan Erickson
|17
|58
|MC
|3
|57
|6
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|Wd
|24
|6
|37
|MC
|Player
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2019
|2018
|Laurie Canter
|7
|Wd
|31
|Thriston Lawrence
|48
|58
|Matt Wallace
|Jordan Smith
|71
|46
|Keita Nakajima
|John Parry
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|15
|5
|Romain Langasque
|2
|MC
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|13
|Matthew Jordan
|5
|15
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Martin Couvra
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|23
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|28
|Richard Mansell
|13
|23
|Daniel Hillier
|MC
|MC
|Sebastian Soderberg
|MC
|21
|Johannes Veerman
|41
|Joe Dean
|5
|Guido Migliozzi
|24
|52
|1
|Sam Bairstow
|10
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|67
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|MC
|Calum Hill
|18
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Ewen Ferguson
|33
|58
|3
|Adrien Saddier
|13
|50
|38
|MC
|Joost Luiten
|MC
|MC
|46
|Frederic LaCroix
|34
|33
|MC
|Marco Penge
|MC
|MC
|Elvis Smylie
|Nacho Elvira
|1
|MC
|9
|12
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|28
|MC
|David Ravetto
|MC
|67
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|2
|David Micheluzzi
|57
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|22
|15
|15
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|10
|Angel Ayora
|Ugo Coussaud
|48
|59
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|18
|MC
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|41
|Robin Williams
|Marcel Siem
|MC
|59
|63
|6
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|MC
|9
|Adrian Otaegui
|34
|15
|15
|26
|1
|Connor Syme
|34
|59
|52
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|24
|37
|8
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|MC
|7
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|Brandon Stone
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Naidoo
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|22
|MC
|Francesco Laporta
|48
|MC
|15
|MC
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Pablo Larrazabal
|34
|Ret
|Kristoffer Reitan
|MC
|21
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|47
|Andrea Pavan
|24
|MC
|MC
|Hamish Brown
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|65
|22
|37
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|MC
|9
|52
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|15
|Jason Scrivener
|48
|MC
|Todd Clements
|18
|33
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|41
|MC
|MC
|Oliver Lindell
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|KazumaKobori
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|22
|MC
|2
|Conor Purcell
|67
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|69
|7
|MC
|46
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|2
|23
|42
|46
|Ding Wen Yi
|Ricardo Gouveia
|Ret
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|4
|MC
|6
|12
|Deon Germishuys
|15
|RyanVanVelzen
|Zander Lombard
|48
|41
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|22
|10
|Tom Vaillant
|41
|Jeong Weon Ko
|24
|15
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|Andreas Halvorsen
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|Gavin Green
|MC
|44
|5
|34
|Brandon Wu
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|56
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Niklas Lemke
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|24
|9
|Jordan Gumberg
|57
|Troy Merritt
|Edoardo Molinari
|41
|59
|9
|26
|Andrew Wilson
|18
|10
|MC
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|47
|2
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|65
|MC
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|48
|Jack Senior
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|41
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|34
|41
|MC
|28
|Nathan Kimsey
|41
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|Thomas Pieters
|2
|9
|MC
|39
|Veer Ahlawat
|Ben Schmidt
|Francesco Molinari
|Zihao Jin
|Callum Tarren
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|MC
|23
|Gregorio De Leo
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|13
|50
|BjornAkesson
|Mikael Lindberg
|MC
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|7
|MC
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|23
|Louis De Jager
|72
|MC
|MC
|24
|Matthis Besard
|MC
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|33
|52
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|48
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|52
|28
|Martin Trainer
|Tadeas Tetak
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|1
|Wil Besseling
|MC
|23
|Ockie Strydom
|Jamie Donaldson
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Julien Brun
|15
|Chris Wood
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|MC
|Corey Shaun
|James Meyer de Beco
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Yente Van Doren
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|Nathan Cossement
|74
|MC
|Kristof Ulenaers
|MC
|56
|MC
|Lev Grinberg
|MC
|MC
|64
|Alan De Bondt
|MC
|41
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|Lars Buijs
|MC
|MC
|Liam Bentein
|Jarno Tollenaire
|MC
|70
|MC
|Julian Geerebaert
|Algot Kleen
|Loris Maquet
|Davis Bryant
|Arthur Estas
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wilco Nienaber
|41
|MC
|Daniel Gale
|Alexander G Frances
|Albert Boneta
|Bastien Amat
|Jean Bekirian
|Dan Erickson
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|MC
