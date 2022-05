This will be the third time in its history that Rinkven International has hosted a tournament on the DP World Tour.

Located around 10 miles north-east of Antwerp city centre, Rinkven International is a traditional parkland course which opened for business 40 years ago.

On the two previous occasions the Tour visited Rinkven, the tournament was called the Belgian Knockout.

This comprised of a 36-hole strokeplay qualifier, after which the leading 64 players advanced to a weekend of knockout competition, involving a series of medal match-play ties, each staged over nine holes.

This week, however, the Soudal Open will be contested over the traditional 72 holes of strokeplay.

Composite Course

Rinkven International is laid out in a dense wooded area of fenland. The tournament course is relatively flat, has tight, tree-lined fairways, although not long by modern standards. Its greens are smaller than the Tour average, as well as undulating.

Once again the players will tackle a composite layout taken from the club's North and South courses.

This week's tournament will also be the second of four DP World Tour events that form part of a European Qualifying Series ahead of next month's US Open.

The mini-series involves last week's British Masters, this week's Soudal Open, followed by the Dutch Open and Porsche European Open.

When the European Open concludes in Hamburg on June 5, the leading 10 aggregate points' scorers, who are not otherwise exempt, will be invited to compete at this year's third major championship in Massachusetts.

Rinkven first came to prominence in 2010 when the North Course hosted an event on the Challenge Tour won by England's Lee Slattery.

World Ranking Points

Highest 12 Points' Scorers (Since 05-Sep-21: Last Eight Months)

Points ....Events

95.38: Thomas Pieters (11)

52.74: Adrian Meronk (16)

51.17: Rafael Cabrera-Bello (10)

47.22: Joachim B Hansen (20)

46.13: Shubhankar Sharma (14)

43.66: Ryan Fox (14)

43.23: Sebastian Soderberg (18)

40.55: Francesco Laporta (18)

40.34: Thriston Lawrence (12)

37.44: Jeff Winther (16)

37.06: Oliver Bekker (11)

36.36: Alexander Bjork (15)

Points gained during DP World Tour events only.

Only those entered this week are included in table.

Four To Watch

Thomas Detry: Still chasing a maiden title at this level, the Belgian will hope to find some inspiration on home soil, following a low-key start to 2022.

Ryan Fox: The New Zealander is enjoying a strong run of form on the DP World Tour with four successive top-15 finishes, including a victory in the Middle East.

Justin Harding: The experienced South African tied-16th at The Belfry on Sunday. Is a two-time winner on the DP World Tour, and will fancy his chances in this week's mediocre field.

Connor Syme: The Scotsman tends to play well in bursts, so maybe his podium finish at the British Masters over the weekend will spark a run of high finishes.

