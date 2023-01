Last year's instalment yielded a stroke average of 68.00

Just under half of Kapalua field teeing-up on Thursday

Former winner Henley was runner-up 12 months ago

The PGA Tour has travelled 75 miles north-west to tee-up at Waialae Country Club, home of the Hawaiian Open since 1965.

Opened in 1927, Waialae offers a sharp contrast to the venue which hosted last week's tournament at Kapalua.

It is shorter and tighter, as well as flatter, with players needing to deliver greater accuracy from the tee.

The fairways are narrow, while putting surfaces are on the small side.

Although Waialae has plenty of trees dotted across its landscape, its fairways can hardly be described as surrounded by dense vegetation.

This compact venue can be located on the south-east coastline of the Hawaiian island of Oaha, around five miles from Honolulu.

Scoring is usually low, with the winning 72-hole average for the last 10 Hawaiian Opens (2013-22) being 259.5.

More than half of those taking part have not played competitively for almost two months.

And history has proved that those who teed-up the previous week at Kapalua should enjoy a huge advantage at Waialae. Around half of last week's field are competing again this Thursday.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 15 At Waialae (2017-2022)

Average .... (Rounds)

66.75: Matt Kuchar (12)

66.90: Webb Simpson (20)

66.90: Jordan Spieth (10)

66.95: Hideki Matsuyama (20)

67.00: Brendan Steele (10)

67.06: Patton Kizzire (18)

67.06: Corey Conners (16)

67.20: Stewart Cink (20)

67.22: Keith Mitchell (18)

67.33: Billy Horschel (12)

67.39: Chez Reavie (18)

67.40: Russell Henley (20)

67.45: Gary Woodland (11)

67.55: Russell Knox (22)

67.61: Chris Kirk (18)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

PGA Tour Tournament Averages for 2022



Lowest Scoring Six Venues (1.1.22 to 31.12.22)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.00: Waialae (417)

69.00: TPC Summerlin (441)

69.15: Narashino (Chiba) (312)

69.15: El Camaleon (398)

69.16: TPC Southwind (375)

69.16: Port Royal (397)

Min. No. of Tournament Rounds = 250

Five To Watch

Corey Conners: Last three Waialae starts have yielded top-12 finishes - including once on the podium. The Canadian tied-18th on Sunday.

Russell Henley: Won on his Waialae debut in 2013, and was runner-up here 12 months ago. Returned to the PGA Tour's winners' circle in November when he triumphed at Mayakoba.

Joo Hyung (Tom) Kim: The brilliant young Korean continues his inspired run. Tied-fifth at Kapalua and has reached a career-high No 14 in the World Ranking. Was a two-time winner on the PGA Tour during 2022.

Hideki Matsuyama: The defending champion averages below 67 for his most recent 20 rounds at Waialae.

Jordan Spieth: Stood on the Waialae podium in 2017 and tied-13th at Kapalua on Sunday.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves