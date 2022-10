The PGA Tour has journeyed to Las Vegas to tee-up at one of the lowest-scoring venues on the calendar.

In 10 of the last 12 tournaments to be staged at TPC Summerlin, the winning score has been 20-under-par or greater.

And during the calendar year of 2021, only two venues - Waialae and Sedgefield - had a lower tournament stroke average than TPC Summerlin (see table below.)

Co-designed by Fuzzy Zoeller and Bobby Weed, TPC Summerlin has been a PGA Tour regular since 1992.

Initially one of three layouts to co-host this event, it later became one of two, before assuming exclusive rights in 2008.

Course Characteristics

Laid out approximately 2,700 feet above sea level, TPC Summerlin is located in the shadows of Red Rock Canyon.

The course has Bentgrass greens that are larger than the Tour average, as well as generously wide Bermuda grass fairways.

Summerlin was built to the west of Las Vegas city centre, close to Death Valley and in North America's driest desert - called Mojave.

Sand is more of an issue than greenside water which only comes into play on four holes - including each of the last three.

Surrounded by rugged desert terrain, TPC Summerlin offers plenty of birdie opportunities and is one of the easier venues for hitting greens in regulation. Therefore, having a hot putter will be essential this week.

Latest betting for this week's Shriners Children's Open

Stroke Averages

Lowest 15 At TPC Summerlin (2016-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

66.50: Sung Jae Im (12)

66.63: Patrick Cantlay (16)

67.00: Matthew NeSmith (12)

67.13: Adam Hadwin (16)

67.50: Brian Harman (14)

67.82: Martin Laird (22)

68.00: Chesson Hadley (18)

68.06: Adam Schenk (18)

68.07: Si Woo Kim (14)

68.07: Ryan Palmer (14)

68.13: Beau Hossler (16)

68.25: Cameron Davis (12)

68.36: Andrew Putnam (14)

68.40: Aaron Wise (20)

68.44: Denny McCarthy (16)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Course/Tournament Stroke Averages for 2021

Lowest 4 / Highest 4

Average ... Course ... (No. of Players)

67.97: Waialae (144)

68.88: Sedgefield (156)

68.93: TPC Summerlin (144)

69.10: El Camaleon (132)

....

72.97: Muirfield Village (120)

73.02: Bay Hill (123)

73.45: Torrey Pines (South)* (156)

74.36: Kiawah Island** (156)

* - US Open; ** - PGA Championship

To qualify for the above table, tournaments must have a minimum field size of 100 for PGA Tour events staged between January 1st and December 31st, 2021.

Four To Watch

Dean Burmester: Made a strong start to life on the PGA Tour by finishing fourth at the Sanderson Farms Championship on Sunday. Is currently a career-high No 58 in the World Ranking.

Patrick Cantlay: The 30-year-old Californian usually plays well at Summerlin. In four starts he's won the tournament once and has a poorest finish of tied-eighth.

Tom Hoge: One of the rising stars of the PGA Tour. Claimed a maiden title at Pebble Beach in February and has played solidly since mid-July. Has a best finish of tied-seventh at Summerlin.

Aaron Wise: Tees-up for the first time since the Tour Championship in the last week of August. Was a top-10 finisher at Summerlin in 2021.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves