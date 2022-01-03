To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

How To Bet on Golf

Steve Rawlings Golf Previews

Golf Each-Way Tips

Long Odds Golf Tips

PGA Tour Golf Tips

European and PGA Tour Form Guides

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Course and current form stats

The Plantation Course at Kapalua made its PGA Tour debut in 1999.
The putting surfaces at Kapalua are the largest that PGA Tour pros will face all year

The PGA Tour returns in Hawaii following a seven-week break. Check out our form guide for Kapalua with words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

"Whichever category relating to three-putt avoidance you look at, Reed enjoys impressive stats. He topped the table titled '3-Putt Avoidance' for the 2020/21 season and is a former winner over the Plantation Course, along with his two runner-up finishes."

This will be the 24th time the tournament has been staged over the Plantation Course at Kapalua, since the venue made its PGA Tour debut in 1999.

Laid out close to the coast on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the Plantation Course was designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, and opened in 1991.

The pair returned in 2019 to carry out a nine-month renovation when all of the greens were rebuilt, while new bunkers were added on four holes.

It is the only PGA Tour course with seven holes longer than 500 yards, and has a total par of 73 - which is also unusually high among tournament venues.

Course characteristics

This island location has wide fairways, large greens and not a single water hazard.

The Plantation Course putting surfaces are the biggest the players will have to cope with all season on the PGA Tour and, when combined with generous fairways, it is not surprising to find that pros hit a high percentage of Greens in Regulation.

Driving Accuracy stats also yield a higher percentage than normal, although golfers will face plenty of long putts over 72 holes.

The following data is certainly significant. For the six years between 1st-Jan-2016 and 31st-Dec-2021, the overall tournament percentage for fairways found successfully off the tee at the Plantation Course was 74.78%* (when the overall PGA Tour average for Driving Accuracy was 61.92%*).

It's a similar story regarding Greens in Regulation: 76.58%* at Kapalua, compared to a Tour average of 67.79%*.

And because of its large, undulating, windswept putting surfaces, players will need to be adept at scrambling, as well as avoiding the dreaded three putts.

Four to Watch

Sam Burns: A two-time winner on the PGA Tour during 2021 and his stats look good when it comes to avoiding three putts.

Check out latest betting for this week's tournament in Hawaii

Patrick Reed: Whichever category relating to three-putt avoidance you look at, Reed enjoys impressive stats. He topped the table titled '3-Putt Avoidance' for the 2020/21 season and is a former winner over the Plantation Course, along with his two runner-up finishes.

Jordan Spieth: Makes his first trip to Kapalua in four years, with three previous podium finishes to his credit, including a victory in 2016. Has a reputation for being a leading scrambler on Tour.

Justin Thomas: No one has played more rounds at Kapuala since 2016 than Thomas who is a two-time winner here.

Stroke Averages


Last Six Years at Kapalua (2016-21)
Avg...Player...(Rds)
68.17: Jordan Spieth (12)
69.13: Xander Schauffele (16)
69.13: Justin Thomas (24)
69.38: Collin Morikawa (8)
69.44: Jon Rahm (16)
69.50: Marc Leishman (12)
69.58: Daniel Berger (12)
69.60: Patrick Reed (20)
69.88: Tony Finau (8)
69.92: Patrick Cantlay (12)
69.92: Bryson DeChambeau (12)
69.92: Hideki Matsuyama (12)
70.25: Cameron Smith (8)
70.38: Kevin Kisner (16)
70.75: Cameron Champ (12)
70.83: Billy Horschel (12)
71.63: Si Woo Kim (8)
72.00: Brooks Koepka (12)
73.63: Kevin Na (8)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
(Only those competing this week are listed)

Check out latest betting ahead of April's Masters Tournament

West Coast Swing (2018-21)


Top 12 Position Averages
Avg...Player...(Events)
9.83: Jon Rahm (18)
20.07: Patrick Cantlay (14)
20.82: Xander Schauffele (17)
24.00: Tony Finau (16)
24.94: Marc Leishman (16)
25.93: Justin Thomas (15)
29.88: Max Homa (16)
33.81: Hideki Matsuyama (16)
35.17: Bryson DeChambeau (12)
35.27: Daniel Berger (15)
36.20: Patrick Reed (15)
36.31: Sung Jae Im (16)
Min. No. of Events = 10
(Only those competing this week are listed)
'West Coast Swing' refers to tournaments staged in Hawaii, California and Arizona during the months of January and February.

* - For players who completed 54 or 72 holes

Please Note: Because none of this week's starters have competed since early December, the table referring to 'Last 10 Weeks' shows performances between weeks 40 and 49.

Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples - Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Last 10 Weeks / Kapalua (2012-21)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Players W49 W48 W47 W46 W45 W44 W43 W42 W41 W40
Jon Rahm MC 17
Collin Morikawa 5 1 7 2
Patrick Cantlay
Bryson DeChambeau 14
Xander Schauffele 12 28 18
Justin Thomas 5 3 18
Viktor Hovland 1 1 18 44
Sam Burns 3 7 5 14 1
Harris English 14 MC Wd MC
Jordan Spieth 20 18
Tony Finau 7 MC 45 45
Brooks Koepka 9 MC MC 38 67
Abraham Ancer 14 27 7 14 MC
Hideki Matsuyama 1 59 67
Daniel Berger 7
Jason Kokrak 1 54 MC
Cameron Smith 4 15 9
Billy Horschel 32 33 36
Patrick Reed 3 32 61 56 2 68 MC
Sung Jae Im 19 9 1 31
Kevin Na 49
Talor Gooch 1 60 11 5 11
Phil Mickelson
Max Homa MC 35 72
Marc Leishman 19 38 3
Lucas Herbert 21 MC 1 MC
Kevin Kisner MC 54 MC
Si Woo Kim 18 76 MC 8
Stewart Cink MC MC 49 MC
Garrick Higgo MC 21 64 34 75 MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 18 25 14 MC
Erik van Rooyen 54 48 25 MC
Branden Grace MC MC 7 68 27
Seamus Power 4 MC 11 12 21 MC
Cameron Davis MC MC 64 27 MC
Cameron Champ
Joel Dahmen 29 5 45 24 51
Matt Jones MC MC 18 38 27
Lucas Glover MC 45 67 58
NB: None of the
above 39 competed
during weeks
50-51-52 (2021)
or 01 (2022)
Player `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12
Jon Rahm 7 10 8 2
Collin Morikawa 7 7
Patrick Cantlay 13 4 15
Bryson DeChambeau 7 7 26
Xander Schauffele 5 2 1 22
Justin Thomas 3 1 3 22 1 21
Viktor Hovland 31
Sam Burns
Harris English 1 11
Jordan Spieth 9 3 1 2
Tony Finau 31 9
Brooks Koepka 24 34 3
Abraham Ancer 17
Hideki Matsuyama 41 4 2 3
Daniel Berger 10 11 14
Jason Kokrak 35
Cameron Smith 24 17
Billy Horschel 24 25 11 22 6
Patrick Reed 21 2 25 6 2 1 16
Sung Jae Im 5
Kevin Na 38 32 12
Talor Gooch
Phil Mickelson
Max Homa 25
Marc Leishman 24 4 7 23
Lucas Herbert
Kevin Kisner 24 14 17 9
Si Woo Kim 10 30
Stewart Cink 31
Garrick Higgo
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Erik van Rooyen
Branden Grace 32
Seamus Power
Cameron Davis
Cameron Champ 31 14 11
Joel Dahmen
Matt Jones 11
Lucas Glover
No. of Starters: 42 34 33 34 32 32 34 30 30 27

Sentry Tournament of Champions 2022: Sentry Tournament of Champions 2022 (Winner)

Show Hide

Wednesday 5 January, 1.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Justin Thomas
Jon Rahm
Collin Morikawa
Viktor Hovland
Patrick Cantlay
Bryson Dechambeau
Xander Schauffele
Jordan Spieth
Sam Burns
Hideki Matsuyama
Daniel Berger
Brooks Koepka
Cameron Smith
Sungjae Im
Abraham Ancer
Tony Finau
Patrick Reed
Marc Leishman
Jason Kokrak
Harris English
Talor Gooch
Billy Horschel
Max Homa
Kevin Na
Seamus Power
Si Woo Kim
Cameron Champ
Garrick Higgo
Phil Mickelson
Erik Van Rooyen
Lucas Herbert
Kevin Kisner
Cam Davis
Branden Grace
KH Lee
Joel Dahmen
Lucas Glover
Matt Jones
Stewart Cink
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Golf Form Guide