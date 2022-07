For the first time in the history of professional golf, a British-based tournament - other than The Open Championship or WGC events - will be part of the PGA Tour schedule.

This week's Genesis Scottish Open will not only count towards the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai standings, but there will also be FedEx Cup points at stake.

With a total prize fund of $8m, the Scottish Open will be the third of five Rolex Series events to be staged on the DP World Tour this year.

The tournament returns to East Lothian for a fourth consecutive season, with 14 of the world's top 15 ranked players teeing-up at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. The exception is Rory McIlroy.

Course Characteristics

The Renaissance Club, which covers a 300-acre site and overlooks the south bank of the Firth of Forth, was opened in April 2008.

Since then its routing has changed, following the purchase of additional land nearby.

The course is laid out approximately 20 miles east of Edinburgh, and is part of a rich seam of superb Scottish golfing gems.

Within close proximity to The Renaissance Club are the iconic links of Gullane, North Berwick and Archerfield, while Open venue Muirfield is barely two miles south-west.

The Renaissance Club is a links course with a little more vegetation than normal, as well as a scarcity of dunes, while water will not be an issue this week.

The venue's main defence is its heavily contoured putting surfaces, along with fluctuating coastal wind.

The Scottish Opens of 2019 and 2021 were also played in July when the winners' under par totals for 72 holes were 22 and 18 respectively.

When a rearranged schedule - because of Covid - forced the event to move to early October two years ago, 11 under par was enough to force a play-off. The course has five par-3s and four par-5s.

Latest betting for this week's Genesis Scottish Open

Stroke Averages

Lowest 12 At The Renaissance Club (2019-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

66.88: Justin Thomas (8)

67.50: Tyrrell Hatton (8)

67.88: Erik Van Rooyen (8)

68.00: Matt Fitzpatrick (12)

68.00: Henrik Stenson (6)

68.08: Lucas Herbert (12)

68.13: Jamie Donaldson (8)

68.25: Thomas Detry (12)

68.38: Tommy Fleetwood (8)

68.38: Min Woo Lee (8)

68.50: Matt Wallace (12)

68.60: Nino Bertasio (10)

Min. No. of Rounds = 6

Only those entered this week are included in table

World Ranking Points

Top 12 Points Scorers (Since March 1st, 2022)

338.75: Scottie Scheffler

179.23: Matt Fitzpatrick

173.73: Justin Thomas

162.10: Will Zalatoris

148.67: Sam Burns

131.81: Cameron Smith

113.69: Billy Horschel

113.64: Jordan Spieth

93.89: Xander Schauffele

88.53: Max Homa

85.45: Corey Conners

78.47: Patrick Cantlay

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Matt Fitzpatrick: A British homecoming for the recently-crowned US Open champion. Was runner-up here two years ago.

Lucas Herbert: The world No 49 Aussie has twice tied-for-fourth in North Berwick and he arrives in Scotland following a top-10 finish at last week's Irish Open - where he was the defending champion.

Justin Thomas: The current world number five will be making his third trip to The Renaissance Club, having posted top-10s on both previous occasions.

Xander Schauffele: Recently returned to the winners' enclosure on the PGA Tour, the 28-year-old from San Diego has performed well in Scotland in the past - both here and at The Open Championship.

Latest betting for next week's Open Championship

Twitter: Golf Stats Alive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves