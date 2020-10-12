To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Scottish Championship 2020: Form stats for this week's event at Fairmont

Fairmont Golf Club, St Andrews, is hosting the Scottish Championship
The town of St Andrews welcomes the Tour to this week's event at Fairmont

For the 10th and final time this year the European Tour tees-up in the UK, with this week's event taking place on Scotland's east coast. Form stats supplied by Andy Swales...

"This week’s field is considerably weaker than the ones which teed-up at The Renaissance Club and Wentworth, and if the breeze picks up Pepperell must stand a good chance of winning the tournament."

You have to admire how the European Tour responded to the problems of dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.

When CEO Keith Pelley announced they had little choice but to call a halt to tournaments in the spring of this year, shortly before lockdown was imposed, it brought the Tour to a standstill at what is one of its busiest times of the season.

Four months of professional golf were ripped from the schedule and when tournaments resumed in early July - some four weeks after the PGA Tour had re-started - the re-arranged calendar was a mere shadow of the one which had originally been in place.

But thanks to the hard work of Pelley and his team, at their offices in Surrey, at least there were titles and trophies to be chased after, even though the prize money on offer was substantially less than normal.

After two co-sanctioned events in Austria, and the six-week UK Swing, the Tour enjoyed three weeks on the Iberian Peninsula, before returning to play tournaments in Ireland, Scotland and England.

Modest prize fund

The last two of these were prestigious Rolex Series events, and this week the players are back on Scotland's east coast to contest yet another swiftly arranged new tournament.

The Scottish Championship in Fife offers a more modest prize fund than Wentworth, but it does provide European Tour members with another chance to tee-up.

With a total purse of one million Euros, the Scottish Championship is being played at Fairmont's Torrance course which is making its debut at this level.

Located around three miles east of the town of St Andrews, Fairmont has been a frequent stop for the European Senior Tour (Legends Tour), hosting the Scottish Senior Open six times between 2009 and 2014. It has also staged pre-qualifying events for The Open Championship.

The course is laid out on cliffs overlooking St Andrews Bay, and was named after Sam Torrance who was one of its co-designers.

Although built on agricultural land, there is definitely a links feel to it with a handful of subtle undulations on what is generally a flat layout.

The rough is usually thick, and there are streams running across the course protecting a number of greens.

This week's event also marks the 10th and final time this year that the European Tour will have visited a UK venue.

Back in business

Among those teeing-up is England's Eddie Pepperell who usually looks at home by the coast.

The former world No 32 is starting to move in the right direction again, after a few months completely off the boil.

In strong Rolex Series fields, the 29-year-old recently enjoyed back-to-back top-10s, the first of these at September's Scottish Open.

And Sunday's tie-for-sixth in the PGA Championship, earned him his largest collection of World Ranking points for more than 18 months. It was a result which returned him to the world's top 100.

This week's field is considerably weaker than the ones which teed-up at The Renaissance Club and Wentworth, and if the breeze picks up Pepperell must stand a good chance of winning the tournament.

Coastal experience

The same goes for Lee Westwood whose last five starts have all yielded top-20 finishes.

Even in a golfing season completely decimated by the pandemic, Westwood will still be keeping one eye on his chances of ending the year as the Race to Dubai champion. He currently stands fourth in the table.

As for other players who are likely to relish tough coastal conditions this week, read the names Robert MacIntyre and Padraig Harrington.

The 24-year-old MacIntyre is not playing as well as he was this time last year but will still relish his chances this week.

He tied-second at Hillside last year and played well in the Scottish Open two weeks ago, finishing one stroke behind Harrington who was ninth.

World No 204 Matthew Southgate may also be worth a punt over these coming few days.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Key To GB&I Coastal Form Guide:
1/4:The Renaissance Club; 2/7:St Andrews (Dunhill Links); 3: Royal Portrush; 5: Lahinch; 6: Hillside; 8: Carnoustie; 9: Gullane; 10: Ballyliffen

Last 10 Weeks / GB&I Coastal Form

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32
Lee Westwood 18 19 13 10 17 34
Matt Wallace 24 30 43 19 MC 77
Sam Horsfield MC MC 44 1 MC
Aaron Rai MC 1 2 15 44 31 44
Robert MacIntyre 58 14 56 24 59 66
Paul Waring MC Wd MC 32 52 19
Justin Harding MC MC 11 MC Wd 3 44 47 53
Eddie Pepperell 6 9 MC Wd MC
Min Woo Lee MC 30 MC 11 MC 72 6
Renato Paratore 7 MC 31 MC 27 MC 34
Wade Ormsby 54 19 MC MC MC 31 25
Gavin Green 48 42 MC 8 11 MC
Sebastian Soderberg MC Wd 27 MC 5 10
Matthew Jordan 14 52 19 3 47 MC
Wil Besseling 54 14 3 MC 53 11 63
Calum Hill 63 28 MC MC 9 8 39
Dean Burmester MC MC 22 31 21 47 6
Brandon Stone MC 19 14 MC 27 MC 6
Jack Senior 28 14 28 63 22 44
Matthew Southgate 44 9 33 64 24 MC 73 27 61
Connor Syme 48 MC MC 8 8 3 19
Masahiro Kawamura 20 56 14 5 8 47 37 MC MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 40 MC 70 MC MC
Scott Jamieson MC 36 54 MC 9
Adrian Meronk 10 36 MC 68 6 34
Marc Warren MC 4 MC 39 39 34
Adrian Otaegui MC 42 MC 17 37 14 2
Chris Paisley MC MC MC MC 27 MC 19
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia MC 6 66 MC 27 Dq MC
Darius Van Driel 60 MC MC 11 44 MC
Justin Walters MC MC MC MC 2 MC 39 MC
Oliver Farr 39 MC MC 39 MC
Richie Ramsay 20 MC 33 31 44 MC 34
Oscar Lengden 5 MC MC MC 53 47 19
Joel Stalter 62 MC 68 MC MC MC
Marcus Armitage 23 50 MC 7 27 MC 14
Callum Shinkwin MC 30 MC MC 8 11 71
Sean Crocker 44 36 39 Wd 37 22 9
Joel Sjoholm MC MC 58 MC 57 MC
Dale Whitnell 39 24 MC 27 31 MC
Hurly Long 1 61 MC MC
Scott Hend 10 59 11 MC MC 39 44
Ashun Wu MC 48 MC MC MC 31
Niklas Lemke 54 6 MC 72 MC MC
Cormac Sharvin MC MC MC 63 31 19
Grant Forrest 32 19 14 66 MC 69
Shubhankar Sharma 48 26 64 44 MC MC MC 63 MC
Padraig Harrington 40 9 MC
Adrien Saddier 32 71 MC 44 MC
Marcel Schneider 3 MC 44 31 MC MC 53
Ewen Ferguson 30 14 MC 24 MC MC 19
David Drysdale MC MC MC 70 Re 56
Jamie Donaldson 42 44 10 31 14
Ricardo Santos 24 50 68 44
Ben Stow 14 27 57 MC 73 26
Bryce Easton 50 62 19 MC MC 56
Rikard Karlberg 14 14 74 31 MC
Philip Eriksson MC 53 MC MC
Jake McLeod 39 MC 57 31 44 14 MC
Craig Howie 25 25 MC 31 5 21
James Morrison MC 62 60 39 5 27 MC
Oliver Wilson MC MC MC Wd MC MC
Clement Sordet 28 21 MC
Jbe Kruger MC MC MC 77 MC MC MC
Daan Huizing 14 MC MC MC 21 MC
Lars Van Meijel 35 58 MC 37 MC MC
Ashley Chesters MC MC MC MC 68 39 MC
Zach Murray MC MC MC MC MC MC
Alexander Levy 48 MC Wd 41 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard 65 MC MC MC 26
Dave Coupland 39 67 24 28 MC 9
Gregory Havret MC 41 MC
Stephen Gallacher 60 MC 51 58 51 MC MC
Damien Perrier MC 32 MC 31 58 53 57 MC
Ross McGowan 67 42 52 55 MC 70 MC
Jonathan Caldwell 54 50 62 39 76 47 MC
Lorenzo Scalise 30 MC MC MC 27 MC
David Dixon 55 3
Benjamin Poke MC 35 MC MC MC MC MC
Matthew Baldwin 4 MC MC MC MC 59 MC MC
Aaron Cockerill 58 24 19 53 14 26
Toby Tree 14 36 48 MC 39 44
Liam Johnston MC MC 14 63 15 MC MC
Mathieu Fenasse 51 42 MC MC 21 MC
Kristoffer Reitan MC Wd Wd MC MC
Robin Petersson 19 65 52
Gonzalo F`dez-Castano 53 14 52 MC
David Law MC MC 35 58 MC 37 71
Alejandro Canizares 35 32 41 MC MC MC 44
Romain Wattel 60 MC 48 MC 44
Martin Simonsen 35 28 24 31 MC 47 26
Steven Tiley MC MC 39 63 MC MC
Gaganjeet Bhullar MC Dq MC
Ben Evans 14 71 15 MC MC MC
Jordan Wrisdale 46 9 MC MC
SSP Chawrasia
Jens Fahrbring 19 49 MC 3 MC
Gavin Moynihan MC MC MC MC MC MC
Lee Slattery MC 58 68 MC 65
Daniel Young 35 MC 73 13 MC 59 MC
Garrick Porteous 39 44 MC MC MC MC
Marcel Siem 35 53 MC 27
Daniel Gavins 61 MC MC MC
Janne Kaske MC MC MC
Chris Wood 66
Pedro Figueiredo 18 MC MC MC
David Howell 65 56 MC MC MC MC MC 68
Michael Campbell MC MC MC MC MC MC
Aron Zemmer 46 77 MC
Niall Kearney MC 23
Raphael Jacquelin MC MC 74 62
Tom Gandy 36 MC 51 MC MC
Jesper Sandborg MC 74 MC
Ross Cameron
Euan Walker 35 65 MC
Player 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
Lee Westwood 19 MC 4 55 23 35 61 32 19
Matt Wallace 30 15 51 14 55 2 28 MC MC MC
Sam Horsfield MC 34 MC MC 74 MC 23 24
Aaron Rai 1 54 MC MC MC MC 9 37
Robert MacIntyre 14 26 6 MC 41 2
Paul Waring Wd 3 63 48 7 6 MC 72
Justin Harding MC MC 41 MC MC
Eddie Pepperell 9 15 71 43 4 2 44 6 2 MC
Min Woo Lee 30 MC MC
Renato Paratore MC MC 28 MC 8 32 MC 40
Wade Ormsby 19 MC MC 19 MC MC MC 49
Gavin Green 42 MC MC 9 15 MC 61 19 MC
Sebastian Soderberg 34 MC 41 MC
Matthew Jordan 5 15 32
Wil Besseling 46
Calum Hill 63 26 26
Dean Burmester MC 34 MC* MC 42 MC 9 28
Brandon Stone 19 MC MC 34 34 MC 10 61 1 69
Jack Senior MC 58 MC
Matthew Southgate 9 2 MC MC MC MC 67 23 59
Connor Syme 48 MC 42 MC 32 MC
Masahiro Kawamura 56 MC 55 46 39
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC 32 MC* 75 42 MC
Scott Jamieson 36 46 26 MC 58 MC MC MC 40
Adrian Meronk
Marc Warren 4 MC Dq MC MC 49
Adrian Otaegui 42 MC MC 20 MC MC MC MC 28
Chris Paisley MC MC 34 41 MC 24 MC MC
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
Darius Van Driel
Justin Walters MC MC MC MC MC MC 23 MC
Oliver Farr 68 MC 49 MC
Richie Ramsay MC 10 34 MC 5 MC MC 40
Oscar Lengden
Joel Stalter MC
Marcus Armitage MC
Callum Shinkwin 30 10 41 MC MC MC MC
Sean Crocker 36 MC 55 MC 42 47
Joel Sjoholm
Dale Whitnell
Hurly Long
Scott Hend 59 MC MC 35 MC 14 MC
Ashun Wu 48 MC MC MC MC Dq
Niklas Lemke MC 34 8
Cormac Sharvin 15 MC
Grant Forrest 19 56 43 14 68 MC
Shubhankar Sharma 26 MC 51 34 MC MC 51 MC MC
Padraig Harrington 9 26 MC MC 50 7 MC MC MC
Adrien Saddier MC 44 MC 19
Marcel Schneider
Ewen Ferguson 30
David Drysdale MC MC MC* MC MC MC MC 28
Jamie Donaldson MC 9 MC 73 MC MC
Ricardo Santos
Ben Stow
Bryce Easton MC
Rikard Karlberg 58 MC
Philip Eriksson MC
Jake McLeod MC MC MC MC MC 48
Craig Howie
James Morrison 62 MC MC MC MC 56 32 49
Oliver Wilson MC 34 MC 69 19 8 MC
Clement Sordet MC 55 MC 28 58 MC
Jbe Kruger
Daan Huizing
Lars Van Meijel
Ashley Chesters MC MC MC* MC 42 44 MC 14
Zach Murray
Alexander Levy MC MC MC MC MC MC 32 MC 55 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard MC MC
Dave Coupland
Gregory Havret MC MC MC
Stephen Gallacher MC MC MC MC MC 10 9 MC
Damien Perrier
Ross McGowan
Jonathan Caldwell
Lorenzo Scalise
David Dixon MC
Benjamin Poke
Matthew Baldwin MC 70 MC MC
Aaron Cockerill
Toby Tree
Liam Johnston MC MC 64 42 MC
Mathieu Fenasse
Kristoffer Reitan MC MC MC MC
Robin Petersson
Gonzalo F`dez-Castano MC MC* 19 25 MC 32 37
David Law MC MC MC MC 53
Alejandro Canizares 31 MC 59
Romain Wattel MC 20 MC MC MC MC 28
Martin Simonsen
Steven Tiley
Gaganjeet Bhullar Dq MC MC MC 25
Ben Evans 62 MC MC
Jordan Wrisdale
SSP Chawrasia MC MC MC MC MC
Jens Fahrbring
Gavin Moynihan MC MC MC
Lee Slattery 52 9 27 MC 20 MC MC
Daniel Young
Garrick Porteous MC
Marcel Siem MC MC 14 MC
Daniel Gavins MC
Janne Kaske
Chris Wood 66 MC MC MC MC MC 28 MC 14
Pedro Figueiredo MC MC 58
David Howell 56 MC MC MC 42 MC MC MC
Michael Campbell MC MC
Aron Zemmer
Niall Kearney
Raphael Jacquelin MC 60 MC MC 76 MC MC 10
Tom Gandy
Jesper Sandborg
Ross Cameron
Euan Walker MC

