Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed 2024: Form stats for this week's unique tournament

Tournament and Course Notes

• This will be the fourth staging of this Mixed tournament, that brings together 78 players from the DP World Tour and another 78 from the Ladies European Tour;

• The men and women play exactly the same course, using the same tees, with a single prize fund and one trophy;

• The 2024 instalment takes place at Vasatorps Golf Club in the southern city of Helsingborg. The club was formed in 1973 and has staged a handful of European Tour events during its history, although none in the last 40 years;

• It has also been part of the European Challenge Tour (most recently in 1993) and Ladies European Tour (not since 2015), and was the venue for one of Annika Sorenstam's many successes;

• Vasatorps is a 54-hole golfing complex comprising holes that combine parkland in places, with others that resemble a typical links course. The Classic Course was originally opened in 1974 and redesigned 11 years ago. The Arthur Hills-designed Tournament Course was completed in 2008, while the complex also offers two nine-hole layouts.

Good Current Form Men

As you'd expect, the Scandinavians are out in force for this week's tournament in southern Sweden.

At No 98 in the World Ranking, Sebastian Soderberg is one of only two men to be currently ranked inside the top 100.

Although he missed the cut at the recent PGA Championship in the United States, his three previous starts all yielded podium finishes.

Dane Niklas Norgaard Moller has posted a brace of top-four finishes these past couple of weeks, which just happen to be the best two performances of his DP World Tour career.

And the 28-year-old Englishman, Matthew Jordan, has played solidly during the spring.

His tie-for-fifth in Belgium last month was his second top-six finish of 2024.

Finally, Calum Hill has shown some improved form since the Tour arrived on European soil a few weeks back.

The 29-year-old from Kirkcaldy is one of golf's more consistent players and a second DP World Tour victory would be fully deserved.

His first came in August 2021 and his chances of winning this week must be high.

Good Current Form Women

The two leading women golfers teeing-up this week - Madelene Sagstrom and Linn Grant - have both spent 2024 on the US-based LPGA Tour.

The 31-year-old Swede, Sagstrom, is 14th in this year's Points Standings, and has a best finish of second at last month's Founders Cup.

Her compatriot Grant, who won the Scandinavian Mixed two years ago, is inside the LPGA top 35 following a trio of top-15 finishes.

As for those who are playing on the Ladies European Tour (LET), the in-form contenders include Manon De Roey, Bronte Law, Chiara Tamburlini and Johanna Gustavsson.

De Roey has posted five top-10s, including a victory at the South African Open, while Law currently leads the LET's Order of Merit boosted by an early-season triumph in Morocco.

Tamburlini has also won in 2024, while Gustavsson's last three starts have all yielded T10s, following a slow start to the season.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves