Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed 2024: Form stats for this week's unique tournament

The Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed makes its fourth appearance on the DP World Tour calendar
Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed: The winner's trophy

Golfers from both the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour join forces for this one-off mixed event. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Men and women do battle off same tees

  • Hill ready to claim second Tour title

  • Sagstrom can follow in Grant's footsteps

Tournament and Course Notes

• This will be the fourth staging of this Mixed tournament, that brings together 78 players from the DP World Tour and another 78 from the Ladies European Tour;

• The men and women play exactly the same course, using the same tees, with a single prize fund and one trophy;

• The 2024 instalment takes place at Vasatorps Golf Club in the southern city of Helsingborg. The club was formed in 1973 and has staged a handful of European Tour events during its history, although none in the last 40 years;

• It has also been part of the European Challenge Tour (most recently in 1993) and Ladies European Tour (not since 2015), and was the venue for one of Annika Sorenstam's many successes;

• Vasatorps is a 54-hole golfing complex comprising holes that combine parkland in places, with others that resemble a typical links course. The Classic Course was originally opened in 1974 and redesigned 11 years ago. The Arthur Hills-designed Tournament Course was completed in 2008, while the complex also offers two nine-hole layouts.

Good Current Form Men

As you'd expect, the Scandinavians are out in force for this week's tournament in southern Sweden.

At No 98 in the World Ranking, Sebastian Soderberg is one of only two men to be currently ranked inside the top 100.

Although he missed the cut at the recent PGA Championship in the United States, his three previous starts all yielded podium finishes.

Dane Niklas Norgaard Moller has posted a brace of top-four finishes these past couple of weeks, which just happen to be the best two performances of his DP World Tour career.

And the 28-year-old Englishman, Matthew Jordan, has played solidly during the spring.

His tie-for-fifth in Belgium last month was his second top-six finish of 2024.

Finally, Calum Hill has shown some improved form since the Tour arrived on European soil a few weeks back.

The 29-year-old from Kirkcaldy is one of golf's more consistent players and a second DP World Tour victory would be fully deserved.

His first came in August 2021 and his chances of winning this week must be high.

Good Current Form Women

The two leading women golfers teeing-up this week - Madelene Sagstrom and Linn Grant - have both spent 2024 on the US-based LPGA Tour.

The 31-year-old Swede, Sagstrom, is 14th in this year's Points Standings, and has a best finish of second at last month's Founders Cup.

Her compatriot Grant, who won the Scandinavian Mixed two years ago, is inside the LPGA top 35 following a trio of top-15 finishes.

As for those who are playing on the Ladies European Tour (LET), the in-form contenders include Manon De Roey, Bronte Law, Chiara Tamburlini and Johanna Gustavsson.

De Roey has posted five top-10s, including a victory at the South African Open, while Law currently leads the LET's Order of Merit boosted by an early-season triumph in Morocco.

Tamburlini has also won in 2024, while Gustavsson's last three starts have all yielded T10s, following a slow start to the season.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

The Punter's De-brief: MacIntyre wins with dad on the bag

Last 10 Weeks (DPWT / LET)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13
Rasmus Hojgaard MC 68 MC Wd
Sebastian Soderberg 68 3 2 2
Alexander Bjork 39 54 MC 33 MC
Jesper Svensson MC 53 17 MC
Adrian Otaegui 30 34 MC 1 30 26
Vincent Norrman 65 70 MC MC 39 45 83
Jorge Campillo 62 MC 4 24 39 18 MC MC
Nacho Elvira MC 1 56
Romain Langasque MC 2 35 MC 5
Yannik Paul 30 MC 11 36 10
Joost Luiten MC 13 60 11
Ewen Ferguson Wd 60 47
Antoine Rozner MC MC 10 24
Alex Fitzpatrick 51 18 11 23 MC
Connor Syme 22 34 MC MC
Callum Shinkwin MC 21
Daniel Hillier 65 MC 23 11 Wd
Marcel Siem MC MC
Calum Hill 13 18 35 56 51
Niklas Norgaard Moller 4 2 35 MC
Julien Guerrier 4 MC 23 MC
Matthew Jordan 13 5 MC MC 13
Shubhankar Sharma 51 41 56 MC 31
Dan Bradbury 22 MC 48 MC
Matthew Southgate MC MC MC 18 58
Paul Waring MC 10 3 MC
Richie Ramsay 48 17 30
Daniel Brown Wd MC
Gavin Green 34 MC 35 MC 5
Darius Van Driel 34 MC MC 31
Ugo Coussaud MC 48 MC Wd 37
Dylan Frittelli 20 MC 67 MC
Johannes Veerman 8 41 8 2
Scott Jamieson MC MC 17 42 MC
Henrik Norlander MC 20 64 19 36 MC MC
Andy Sullivan 34 MC 56 MC Wd
Marcus Helligkilde 68 MC MC MC 51
Maximilian Kieffer MC 34 MC MC 65
Jordan Gumberg MC 57 MC MC
Todd Clements 34 18 Wd
Sean Crocker 34 MC Wd
Alejandro Del Rey 60 MC 35 24
Nick Bachem 57 57
Marcel Schneider MC 69 3 21
Hurly Long MC MC 50 MC
Marcus Armitage MC MC 65 MC
Masahiro Kawamura 65 MC MC 7 57
Ockie Strydom 30 MC MC
Matthew Baldwin 51 24 35 MC MC
Louis De Jager MC 72 MC MC 15
Eddie Pepperell 57 69
Jens Dantorp MC MC MC 56 37
JaydenTreySchaper 13 41 4 Wd
Dale Whitnell 60 MC MC
Jason Scrivener MC 48 23 MC
Daan Huizing 22 MC Dq 19
Simon Forsstrom Wd MC 21
David Law 13 MC 13 MC
Santiago Tarrio 64 34 17 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 67 22 MC 56 71
Oliver Wilson MC
James Morrison 34 56 11 37
Adri Arnaus 25 MC MC MC MC
Adrien Saddier MC 13 50 MC
Hao Tong Li MC 35 18 17
Garrick Porteous 8 MC 27 49 1 68
Lukas Nemecz MC 24 MC Wd 58
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 7 48 56 MC MC MC
Ashun Wu MC MC 35 MC
Marcus Kinhult MC 56 MC 21
Clement Sordet MC 13 MC
Daniel Gavins Wd
Gunner Wiebe MC 57 65 MC
Tom Lewis 8 MC 60 68
Soren Kjeldsen MC MC MC MC
Chase Hanna MC MC MC MC MC Wd
Jonas Blixt MC 72 MC MC MC
Mike Lorenzo-Vera MC 10 MC 64
Jeong Weon Ko 34 24 68 11 5
Ross Fisher 25 13 48 MC
Justin Harding 75 57
Mikko Korhonen 49 MC
Espen Kofstad 49 MC MC 37
Bernd Wiesberger 2 24 23 24 MC
Jamie Donaldson MC 13 47
Stephen Gallacher 75 MC MC MC
Results from the
Ladies European Tour
Weeks 13-22
Player W22 W21 W20 W19 W17 W16 W13
Madelene Sagstrom
Linn Grant
Bronte Law 17 16 15 11 2
Chiara Tamburlini MC 2 27 16 1 42
Manon De Roey 8 9 1 5 28
Shannon Tan MC 54 15 60 13 24
Gabriella Cowley MC 18 3 51 2 26
Diksha Dagar 13 20 24 37 24 3
Luna Sobron Galmes 59 12 11 12 MC 3 21
Alessandra Fanali 32 43 MC
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard 32 57 21
Laura Fuenfstueck MC 10 4 46 21 12
Alice Hewson 35 49 53 64 16
Nicole Broch Estrup 3 MC 6 6
Lauren Walsh MC 4 8 45 MC 41 16
Agathe Sauzon 64 2 27 MC 13 MC
Nicole Garcia MC MC 39 MC 4 5
Casandra Alexander MC 3 21 13
Nastasia Nadaud 29 12 8 8 46 63
Sara Kouskova MC 32 42 MC 21 28
Cara Gainer 5 33 20 4
Elena Moosmann 49 MC 5 11 MC MC
Eleanor Givens 44 Wd 6 20 16 32 34
Johanna Gustavsson 5 8 8 15 MC
Madelene Stavnar 35 MC 21 29 16 MC
Fatima Fernandez Cano 35
April Angurasaranee MC MC 51 34 9 68
Annabell Fuller 10 27 20 16 52 MC
Sara Kjellker MC Wd 27 24 21 MC
Sofie Kibsgaard 21 40 MC 16 64
Patricia Isabel Schmidt 10 11 37 11 52 MC
Hannah Screen 44 39 MC 46 10
Teresa Toscano 44 8
Hannah Burke MC MC MC 6 52 34
Noora Komulainen 35 11 45 16
Moa Folke 13 8 MC 34 26 MC
Maria Hernandez 59 49 49 27 MC MC 24
Celine Herbin MC 32 16 34 61 49
Caroline Hedwall MC 49 33 45 21
Emma Grechi 29 MC MC 40 41 12
Sofie Bringner 56 24 MC 29 MC 24
Sanna Nuutinen 13 40 MC MC 34 10
Lisa Pettersson 49 54 MC 8 MC
Tiia Koivisto MC MC 12 MC MC
Cara Gorlei MC 19 45 MC MC
Lee-Anne Pace MC 21 62 35
Virginia Elena Carta Wd MC MC 24 16 49
Liz Young 40 MC MC 24 26
Leonie Harm 35 MC 33 MC 35 8
Dorthea Forbrigd 44 MC 37 16 50 28
Ursula Wikstrom 49 54 20 28
Olivia Cowan
Smilla Tarning Soenderby MC MC 12
Anne Van Dam 58 MC 27 MC
Kristyna Napoleaova MC Wd 42 MC 11 52 MC
Linnea Johansson 35 23 MC MC MC 32 34
Lydia Hall MC 52 29 21 54
Nuria Iturrioz MC 58 42 MC
Anne-Lise Caudal 58 47 MC 29
Chloe Williams 59 MC 43 54
Fernanda Lira MC MC 33 MC 60 MC MC
Anne-Charlotte Mora MC MC MC 34 61 MC
Laura Beveridge MC MC 39 MC MC 69 MC
Teresa Diez Moliner MC MC MC MC MC 29 MC
Marta Sanz Barrio 29 49 MC MC MC MC
Carmen Alonso 32 MC MC MC Wd
Meghan MacLaren MC MC
Marianne Skarpnord MC MC 51 MC MC MC
Thalia Martin MC MC 52 60 MC Wd MC
Gemma Clews 17 57 MC 53 MC MC
Ellinor Sudow MC
Dorota Zalewska 17 MC 57 MC 66 MC
Elin Arvidsson 21 MC MC MC MC MC 43
Christine Wolf 59 MC MC MC 55 MC
Jessica Karlsson MC
Meja Ortengren 21 33
Louise Rydqvist 21
Isabella Deilert MC MC
Kajsa Arwefjall MC
Marta Martin MC 44 37 MC 50 3
Olivia Mehaffey MC MC 60 44 MC MC
Corinne Viden MC MC MC MC MC MC MC

