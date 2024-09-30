Golf Form Guide

Sanderson Farms Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

Country Club of Jackson: The home of slick Bermuda grass putting surfaces
The Country Club of Jackson: Will be hosting a PGA Tour event for the 11th time

The PGA Tour returns to the Deep South for the second of eight events on this year's Fall Schedule. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Traditional parkland course, with slick Bermuda grass greens

  • Fishburn 30/131.00 ready to claim maiden Tour title

  • Can Matt 33/134.00 follow Korn Ferry glory with PGA Tour success?

Tournament and Course Notes

• This will be the 11th time that the event has taken place at the Country Club of Jackson. All previous editions were staged between mid-September and early-November;

• The course is located 12 miles north-east of Jackson city centre and approximately 180 miles north of New Orleans;

• Although the club has been in existence since 1914, this week's course was designed and built during the early 1960s, and given a significant makeover 16 years ago;

• During the club's centenary celebrations, Jackson staged its maiden PGA Tour event and has since become a regular on the calendar;

• The Championship course combines the nine holes of Dogwood, with nine from Azalea. Water comes into play on six holes at this traditional parkland layout that has tree-lined fairways. This Mississippi course has slick Bermuda grass putting surfaces.

Good Current Form

With just one member of the world's top 50 taking part, the odds for this week's event are certainly more generous than normal.

And with most of those teeing-up having played few events during the past five weeks, due to their failure to qualify for the latter stages of the FedEx Cup Play-Offs, current form is a little sketchy.

One exception is Matt McCarty 33/134.00 who recently made certain of finishing top of the Korn Ferry Tour standings, thanks to three victories and one runner-up slot since mid-July.

With No 1 secure for 2024, he has now switched his attention to the PGA Tour this week, as he attempts to improve on his current World Ranking of 74, having started the year at 430.

Another player who has enjoyed a good run since early July is Patrick Fishburn 30/131.00.

His last five starts have yielded two podium finishes, one tied-sixth and another top-20.

The PGA Tour rookie has already secured his playing rights for next year, so won't be under any additional pressure.

Good Course Form

Few names jump out when checking which members of this week's field have strong Jackson histories.

CT Pan 45/146.00 and Henrik Norlander 55/156.00 are two, with the latter posting three top-four finishes from his most recent four visits.

Norlander has enjoyed a sprinkling of decent results in recent weeks too and is certainly a decent each-way contender.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At Jackson (2018-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.17: Cameron Champ (12)
68.70: Mackenzie Hughes (10)
68.78: Henrik Norlander (18)
68.88: CT Pan (16)
68.92: Nick Hardy (12)
69.20: Lanto Griffin (10)
69.25: Joel Dahmen (12)
69.29: Charley Hoffman (14)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Jackson Form (2014-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32 W31 W30
Nick Dunlap 31 5 MC MC
Eric Cole MC 46 18 7
Stephan Jaeger 39 40 MC 26
Lucas Glover 13 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 4 58 28 19
Rickie Fowler
Ben Griffin 50 7 MC
Harris English MC 61
Maverick McNealy MC 12 45 3
Taylor Moore 66 52 12
Emiliano Grillo 33 59 43 24
Matt McCarty 5 35 1 9 1 2 26
Ryan Fox 61 MC MC 35
Adam Schenk MC MC 59
Jhonattan Vegas 32 40 61 1
Ben Kohles 64 MC 24
Ryo Hisatsune MC MC 77 MC 3 MC
Patrick Rodgers 37 33 33 37
Davis Riley 38 46
Keith Mitchell 12 12 46
Peter Malnati MC 59 MC MC
Matt Kuchar 13 12 3
Lee Hodges MC MC MC
Luke List MC MC
Adam Svensson 13 7 37
Patton Kizzire 1 MC MC
Mark Hubbard MC MC 61 MC
Beau Hossler MC 12 MC
CT Pan Wd Wd 18
Charley Hoffman 26 12 59
JJ Spaun 26 3 9
Patrick Fishburn 3 MC 6
Sami Valimaki 57 9 MC 12 45
Seamus Power 26 10 28 37
McClure Meissner MC 12 59
Chandler Phillips 13 38 MC
Chan Kim 26 12 MC
Sam Stevens 37 MC 64
Zac Blair 13 45 MC
Rico Hoey 37 22 67
Vince Whaley MC 63
Kevin Yu MC 52 73
Andrew Novak 52 24
Matti Schmid 40 58 17 64 26 12
Doug Ghim 47 41 24
Justin Lower 7 33 33
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 41 9
David Skinns 44 MC 24
Seong Hyeon Kim MC MC 66 MC
David Lipsky 2 MC MC
Alejandro Tosti MC MC 18 MC
Pierceson Coody 58 61 72
Chris Gotterup MC 22 59
Brice Garnett 41 33
Nate Lashley MC 59 MC
Taylor Montgomery MC
Michael Kim MC Wd MC
Sam Ryder MC MC MC
Alex Smalley MC MC 12
Trace Crowe MC 7 24
Justin Suh 37 52 19
Carson Young MC MC 71
Hayden Buckley MC MC MC
Gary Woodland MC 28 37
Jacob Bridgeman MC 12 19
Greyson Sigg 4 MC MC
Dylan Wu MC MC 53
Matthew NeSmith MC MC 9
Carl Yuan MC MC 56
Hayden Springer MC MC 59
Joel Dahmen 50 64 MC
Henrik Norlander 61 8 53 MC 12
Chez Reavie 32 MC MC
Martin Laird 47 MC MC
Joe Highsmith 13 MC 44
Brandon Wu 13 MC MC
Robby Shelton MC 67
Kevin Tway 13 52 MC
Michael Thorbjornsen 50 MC MC
Chesson Hadley 50 MC MC
Camilo Villegas MC MC 57
Adrien Dumont de Chassart MC MC 40 MC
Tyler Duncan MC MC 53
Aaron Baddeley 50 Wd 53
Nick Hardy 50 38 46
Chad Ramey 58 52 24
Zach Johnson 33 53
Rafael Campos 13 MC 30 MC
Parker Coody MC Wd MC
Roger Sloan 37 12 MC
Kevin Streelman MC MC 64
Joseph Bramlett MC MC 37
Wesley Bryan 13 MC 67
Troy Merritt MC MC MC
Nico Echavarria MC 22 35
Austin Smotherman 7 64 MC MC 53
Garrick Higgo 26 MC MC
Erik Barnes Wd MC
Lanto Griffin 61 44
Daniel Berger MC 45 MC
Nicholas Lindheim MC MC
Seung-Yul Noh MC 12 46 59 5 Wd
Norman Xiong MC
Ryan McCormick MC MC MC
Kevin Chappell 26 38 67
Cameron Champ MC 45 12
Tom Whitney 47 MC MC
Kelly Kraft MC 33
Wilson Furr 13 MC MC
Paul Barjon MC MC MC
Kevin Dougherty 64 MC MC
Callum Tarren MC MC MC
Ben Taylor MC 52 MC
Tyson Alexander MC MC MC
Martin Trainer MC MC 45 MC
Will Gordon MC MC MC
Scott Gutschewski MC 30 21 MC
Bud Cauley 32 MC MC
Josh Teater 61 MC MC
Trey Mullinax MC MC 17
Cody Gribble MC 73
Brandt Snedeker 26 12 MC MC
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC
Bill Haas MC 24 MC MC
Philip Knowles MC MC MC 13 MC MC
Blaine Hale 37 30 MC MC
Ryan Armour 65
Raul Pereda MC MC MC
Anders Albertson MC MC
JB Holmes 50 MC
Tim Wilkinson MC
Hunter Logan
Reed Hughes
Austin Cook MC MC Wd MC MC
Sean O`Hair MC MC MC MC
Ryan Palmer MC
Scott Piercy Wd 37
James Hahn MC MC
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Nick Dunlap
Eric Cole 35 MC
Stephan Jaeger 25 30 26 MC 14 51 MC
Lucas Glover 58 MC MC 14 5 39 22
Mackenzie Hughes MC 1 35 26
Rickie Fowler
Ben Griffin 2 24
Harris English MC 6 39 MC
Maverick McNealy 17 MC MC
Taylor Moore 24 17 53
Emiliano Grillo MC 5 39 35 39
Matt McCarty
Ryan Fox
Adam Schenk MC MC 32 36 7 43
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC 4
Ben Kohles MC
Ryo Hisatsune
Patrick Rodgers 54 MC MC 61 14 20
Davis Riley MC 19 MC MC 39
Keith Mitchell MC MC MC MC
Peter Malnati 51 45 51 2 45 MC 34 68 1
Matt Kuchar
Lee Hodges 43 30 45
Luke List 1 73 17 MC MC 2 28
Adam Svensson 16 54 MC MC 39
Patton Kizzire MC MC MC 59 MC 10 MC 4
Mark Hubbard 6 5 MC MC 54 51
Beau Hossler 28 57 10
CT Pan 9 67 11 12 MC
Charley Hoffman MC 39 6 23 35
JJ Spaun 68 MC 36 34 MC
Patrick Fishburn
Sami Valimaki
Seamus Power 30 MC MC 19 18 29
McClure Meissner
Chandler Phillips MC
Chan Kim
Sam Stevens MC 67
Zac Blair MC MC MC MC 18 MC
Rico Hoey
Vince Whaley 28 61 65 64 45
Kevin Yu MC 19
Andrew Novak MC 58
Matti Schmid MC MC
Doug Ghim MC 58 23 MC 71
Justin Lower MC 45
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC 46 MC 35
David Skinns MC 53
Seong Hyeon Kim MC 13
David Lipsky 51 MC MC
Alejandro Tosti 39
Pierceson Coody
Chris Gotterup
Brice Garnett MC 54 56 MC MC 43 MC 9
Nate Lashley MC 61 17 MC 20 MC
Taylor Montgomery 9
Michael Kim MC MC Wd 63
Sam Ryder 51 45 51 MC MC MC
Alex Smalley 16 MC 31
Trace Crowe
Justin Suh MC MC
Carson Young MC 77
Hayden Buckley MC 19 4 63
Gary Woodland MC MC
Jacob Bridgeman
Greyson Sigg MC 9 MC
Dylan Wu MC 67 MC
Matthew NeSmith 25 9 MC 17 MC
Carl Yuan 6 MC
Hayden Springer
Joel Dahmen 13 13 51 51 MC
Henrik Norlander 2 24 4 4 MC 39
Chez Reavie MC MC MC 46
Martin Laird 56 MC MC 28 MC 7 MC MC
Joe Highsmith
Brandon Wu 62 39 MC
Robby Shelton MC 61 MC 28 70
Kevin Tway MC MC MC MC 35
Michael Thorbjornsen
Chesson Hadley 35 MC 45 MC MC 2 MC
Camilo Villegas MC MC 23 26
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Tyler Duncan 16 MC 14 MC MC MC
Aaron Baddeley MC MC 30 4
Nick Hardy 35 5 26
Chad Ramey 16 MC 63 26
Zach Johnson MC 23 14
Rafael Campos 61
Parker Coody
Roger Sloan 14 32 MC MC
Kevin Streelman MC 24 31 4 MC 10 18 MC
Joseph Bramlett 45 58 44 MC
Wesley Bryan 62 12 MC
Troy Merritt 9 MC MC 11 MC
Nico Echavarria MC
Austin Smotherman MC 67
Garrick Higgo 16 3
Erik Barnes 45
Lanto Griffin 28 MC 11 MC
Daniel Berger 51
Nicholas Lindheim 43 MC 26 7 23
Seung-Yul Noh MC MC 8 20
Norman Xiong 26
Ryan McCormick
Kevin Chappell 28 MC 23
Cameron Champ 9 28 1
Tom Whitney
Kelly Kraft 16 MC 46 MC 33
Wilson Furr MC MC
Paul Barjon 39
Kevin Dougherty MC
Callum Tarren 43 13 MC
Ben Taylor 73 39 MC
Tyson Alexander MC MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC MC
Will Gordon MC 30 53 MC
Scott Gutschewski MC
Bud Cauley MC
Josh Teater MC MC 35
Trey Mullinax MC MC 4 MC Wd 57 73
Cody Gribble 43 30 MC MC MC 1
Brandt Snedeker 65 MC 17 45
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC 18
Bill Haas MC 35 54 14
Philip Knowles MC
Blaine Hale
Ryan Armour MC 13 MC 46 MC 54 1 MC MC
Raul Pereda
Anders Albertson MC 5
JB Holmes 65
Tim Wilkinson MC MC 72 MC 33
Hunter Logan
Reed Hughes
Austin Cook 68 MC 67 MC MC 25 MC MC
Sean O`Hair MC MC MC 61
Ryan Palmer 68
Scott Piercy MC 19 MC 57 MC
James Hahn MC

