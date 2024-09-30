Sanderson Farms Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

Traditional parkland course, with slick Bermuda grass greens

Tournament and Course Notes

• This will be the 11th time that the event has taken place at the Country Club of Jackson. All previous editions were staged between mid-September and early-November;

• The course is located 12 miles north-east of Jackson city centre and approximately 180 miles north of New Orleans;

• Although the club has been in existence since 1914, this week's course was designed and built during the early 1960s, and given a significant makeover 16 years ago;

• During the club's centenary celebrations, Jackson staged its maiden PGA Tour event and has since become a regular on the calendar;

• The Championship course combines the nine holes of Dogwood, with nine from Azalea. Water comes into play on six holes at this traditional parkland layout that has tree-lined fairways. This Mississippi course has slick Bermuda grass putting surfaces.

Good Current Form

With just one member of the world's top 50 taking part, the odds for this week's event are certainly more generous than normal.

And with most of those teeing-up having played few events during the past five weeks, due to their failure to qualify for the latter stages of the FedEx Cup Play-Offs, current form is a little sketchy.

One exception is Matt McCarty 33/134.00 who recently made certain of finishing top of the Korn Ferry Tour standings, thanks to three victories and one runner-up slot since mid-July.

With No 1 secure for 2024, he has now switched his attention to the PGA Tour this week, as he attempts to improve on his current World Ranking of 74, having started the year at 430.

Another player who has enjoyed a good run since early July is Patrick Fishburn 30/131.00.

His last five starts have yielded two podium finishes, one tied-sixth and another top-20.

The PGA Tour rookie has already secured his playing rights for next year, so won't be under any additional pressure.

Good Course Form

Few names jump out when checking which members of this week's field have strong Jackson histories.

CT Pan 45/146.00 and Henrik Norlander 55/156.00 are two, with the latter posting three top-four finishes from his most recent four visits.

Norlander has enjoyed a sprinkling of decent results in recent weeks too and is certainly a decent each-way contender.

Stroke Averages



Lowest Eight At Jackson (2018-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.17: Cameron Champ (12)

68.70: Mackenzie Hughes (10)

68.78: Henrik Norlander (18)

68.88: CT Pan (16)

68.92: Nick Hardy (12)

69.20: Lanto Griffin (10)

69.25: Joel Dahmen (12)

69.29: Charley Hoffman (14)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves