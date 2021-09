Sanderson Farms Championship 2021: Form stats for this week's trip to Mississippi

It's back to the Deep South for this week's Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi.

For an eighth successive year, the tournament takes place at the Country Club of Jackson, a truly rural location approximately 180 miles north of New Orleans.

Although the club itself has been in existence since 1914, the course was designed during the early 1960s and given a significant makeover 13 years ago.

The Championship layout is actually a composite course, combining the nine holes of Dogwood with the nine from Azalea.

During Jackson's centenary celebrations, the course staged its maiden PGA Tour event and has since become a regular tournament during the latter months of the year.

The Country Club of Jackson is a parkland course, with tree-lined fairways and slick, undulating Bermuda grass greens.

Scoring is generally low, with water coming into play on just five holes of this reasonably straightforward layout.

Jackson's tricky putting surfaces are considered to be the course's main form of defence.

On the tee

Although the United States are celebrating a third Ryder Cup victory this century, none of their victorious team will be taking part this week.

Of the 24 who teed-up at Whistling Straits, only Sergio Garcia is in action at Jackson.

The Spaniard collected three points from four games in Wisconsin and will be defending his title this week.

In-form Sam Burns is the highest-ranked pro in the field, one of just seven top-50 starters.

Latest odds for the Sanderson Farms Championship

Among other likely contenders this weekend are Will Zalatoris, Corey Conners and Kevin Streelman, along with Koreans Sung Jae Im and Si Woo Kim.

Zalatoris is enjoying a great first full year on the PGA Tour during 2021, although still awaits a maiden victory. The 25-year-old was even viewed as a potential Ryder Cup 'wild card'.

Meanwhile Connors, who is Canada's highest-ranked pro, was runner-up in this event three years ago and has made his way into the world's top 40 thanks to plenty of T-25 finishes.

With regards to the older Streelman, 42, he has posted a brace of Jackson top-10s since 2017, and is a two-time winner on Tour.

As for the two Koreans, both are playing pretty solidly right now and could easily triumph in this sort of company.

Sung Jae Im was runner-up at Jackson in 2019 and, in late August, stood on the podium at the BMW Championship - the second of three FedEx Cup Play-Off events.

His compatriot Si Woo Kim was tied-11th on his most recent outing at Silverado two weeks' ago.

Quick learner

Finally, Guillermo Mito Pereira continues to travel leaps and bounds up the World Ranking, having quickly settled into life on the PGA Tour.

He only made his PGA Tour debut back in February and, following back-to-back victories on the Korn Ferry Tour, has now registered three top-six finishes at the top table.

The Chilean, who lost a play-off for the Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo, is now a career-high No 82 in the world and stood on the podium at Silverado two weeks' ago.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves