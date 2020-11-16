RSM Classic 2020: Course and current form stats for this week's PGA Tour event

The PGA Tour remains in Georgia for what is the penultimate event on their 2020 calendar.

The RSM Classic will once again be played over two courses at Sea Island Resort, which was built on low-lying land close to the Atlantic coast.

With the city of Savannah 60 miles to the north and the Florida state border around 55 miles to the south, Sea Island Resort will be hosting a FedEx Cup event for the 11th straight year.

From 2010 through 2014, when the tournament was called The McGladrey Classic, all 72 holes were played over the resort's Seaside Course.

But from 2015, when RSM became title sponsor and the tournament was moved from late October to November, Sea Island's Plantation layout also became part of the itinerary.

During the opening two days, golfers' will play one round at each course, before the Seaside takes charge over the weekend as sole venue for the final 36 holes.

European stars

There's a particularly strong European challenge this week, with many deciding to hang about in Georgia following The Masters.

These include Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose , Bernd Wiesberger and Danny Willett, all of whom are teeing-up at Sea Island for the first time.

However, this shouldn't be too much of a handicap bearing in mind that three former champions at Seaside (Mackenzie Hughes, Austin Cook and Robert Streb) were all making their debuts at the course. For all three pros, it was their maiden victories on the PGA Tour.

Regarding Europe's sizeable contingent, Fleetwood might fancy his chances of claiming what would be a first success in the United States.

The world No 16 Englishman feels comfortable playing in coastal conditions, and performed pretty well over the opening three days at Augusta.

'Top seed'

The highest-ranked golfer taking part is Webb Simpson, a three-time podium finisher at this event, although never the champion.

Five of those who finished in the top-10 at Augusta have travelled 200 miles south to tee-up this week, including joint-runner-up Sung Jae Im.

Among the course specialists taking part is 2015 champion Kevin Kisner, while local residents Brian Harman and Harris English will be chomping at the bit to compete on home turf. Neither played last week and both are in decent nick.

Course details

Water is a huge threat on both layouts, with the surrounding marshland one of the most prominent features of Sea Island Resort.

The Plantation Course is more parkland than Seaside, with both venues located close to the southern tip of St Simons Island.

Seaside has a distinct links feel, although its fairways are considerably more manicured than a typical British coastal venue.

Coastal breezes are particularly prevalent on Seaside where the greens are larger than average, as well as quick.

Fairways are undulating and those who wish to perform well over Seaside will need to possess precision iron play, strong scrambling skills, as well as sound course management abilities.

Seaside started life as a nine-hole course and has been in existence since 1929, with architect Tom Fazio renovating the venue 22 years ago when it joined forces with the nine holes of nearby Marshside.

The slightly older Plantation layout was also originally nine holes and opened in the late 1920s, before Rees Jones was commissioned to make it 18.

Although located slightly more inland than Seaside, Plantation has more water hazards than its near-neighbour because of its many sizeable creeks and lakes.

