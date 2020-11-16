To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

RSM Classic 2020: Course and current form stats for this week's PGA Tour event

Sea Island Resort in Georgia
Sea Island Resort in Georgia has been part of the PGA Tour since 2010

There's a larger than normal European representation at this week's RSM Classic, which takes place in Georgia. Course and current form stats by Andy Swales...

"Fleetwood might fancy his chances of claiming, what would be, a first success in the United States. The world No 16 Englishman feels comfortable playing in coastal conditions, and performed pretty well over the opening three days at Augusta."

The PGA Tour remains in Georgia for what is the penultimate event on their 2020 calendar.

The RSM Classic will once again be played over two courses at Sea Island Resort, which was built on low-lying land close to the Atlantic coast.

With the city of Savannah 60 miles to the north and the Florida state border around 55 miles to the south, Sea Island Resort will be hosting a FedEx Cup event for the 11th straight year.

From 2010 through 2014, when the tournament was called The McGladrey Classic, all 72 holes were played over the resort's Seaside Course.

But from 2015, when RSM became title sponsor and the tournament was moved from late October to November, Sea Island's Plantation layout also became part of the itinerary.

During the opening two days, golfers' will play one round at each course, before the Seaside takes charge over the weekend as sole venue for the final 36 holes.

European stars

There's a particularly strong European challenge this week, with many deciding to hang about in Georgia following The Masters.

These include Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose , Bernd Wiesberger and Danny Willett, all of whom are teeing-up at Sea Island for the first time.

However, this shouldn't be too much of a handicap bearing in mind that three former champions at Seaside (Mackenzie Hughes, Austin Cook and Robert Streb) were all making their debuts at the course. For all three pros, it was their maiden victories on the PGA Tour.

Regarding Europe's sizeable contingent, Fleetwood might fancy his chances of claiming what would be a first success in the United States.

The world No 16 Englishman feels comfortable playing in coastal conditions, and performed pretty well over the opening three days at Augusta.

'Top seed'

The highest-ranked golfer taking part is Webb Simpson, a three-time podium finisher at this event, although never the champion.

Five of those who finished in the top-10 at Augusta have travelled 200 miles south to tee-up this week, including joint-runner-up Sung Jae Im.

Among the course specialists taking part is 2015 champion Kevin Kisner, while local residents Brian Harman and Harris English will be chomping at the bit to compete on home turf. Neither played last week and both are in decent nick.

Course details

Water is a huge threat on both layouts, with the surrounding marshland one of the most prominent features of Sea Island Resort.

The Plantation Course is more parkland than Seaside, with both venues located close to the southern tip of St Simons Island.

Seaside has a distinct links feel, although its fairways are considerably more manicured than a typical British coastal venue.

Coastal breezes are particularly prevalent on Seaside where the greens are larger than average, as well as quick.

Fairways are undulating and those who wish to perform well over Seaside will need to possess precision iron play, strong scrambling skills, as well as sound course management abilities.

Seaside started life as a nine-hole course and has been in existence since 1929, with architect Tom Fazio renovating the venue 22 years ago when it joined forces with the nine holes of nearby Marshside.

The slightly older Plantation layout was also originally nine holes and opened in the late 1920s, before Rees Jones was commissioned to make it 18.

Although located slightly more inland than Seaside, Plantation has more water hazards than its near-neighbour because of its many sizeable creeks and lakes.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Sea Island Form (2010-19)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W46 W45 W44 W43 W42 W41 W40 W39 W38 W37
Webb Simpson 10 17 13 8
Tyrrell Hatton MC 7 28 3 1 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 19 57 59 13 2 MC 3
Louis Oosthuizen 23 48 19 3
Matthew Fitzpatrick 46 26 12 7 42 MC
Jason Kokrak MC 17 1 MC 17
Sung Jae Im 2 50 41 45 13 28 22
Shane Lowry 25 11 28 13 MC 43 MC
Justin Rose 23 17 52 37 MC
Matt Kuchar MC 54 52 34 MC
Kevin Kisner MC 14 45 MC
Harris English 28 10 MC 4
Bernd Wiesberger 58 16 40 48 43
Jason Day MC 7 60 Wd MC 38
Joaquin Niemann 17 6 13 23
Brendon Todd MC MC 47 52 23
Lee Westwood 38 MC 30 14 18 19 13
Mackenzie Hughes 7 41 65 3 MC
Ian Poulter 25 12 5 6 MC
Kevin Streelman MC 28 21 MC MC 3
Chez Reavie 29 63 46 MC 3
Matt Wallace 46 48 2 24 30 43
Henrik Stenson MC MC Wd MC 21 MC
Danny Willett 25 Wd 55 32 MC MC
Russell Henley 29 4 3 27
Joel Dahmen 8 38 58 MC 52
Sebastian Munoz 19 14 9 27 23 59
JT Poston MC 20 51 27 3 MC
Graeme McDowell MC 44 24 MC MC MC
Corey Conners 10 24 8 61 17 MC MC
Tom Lewis MC MC 43 MC MC
Andy Sullivan 58 3 26 MC
Adam Hadwin MC 63 28 34 54
Adam Long 11 66 74 MC 5 13
Doc Redman 61 4 MC 28 3
Sung Kang 29 MC 75 43 MC MC
Talor Gooch 4 35 5 MC 37 MC
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 51 MC MC 46 23 MC
Brandt Snedeker 59 44 43 17 MC MC
Martin Laird MC 1 28 65 MC
Brian Harman 24 26 28 13 37 38
Alexander Noren MC 17 76 17
Dylan Frittelli 5 MC 11 69 34 MC
Matt Jones 63 4 52 MC 14 MC
Harry Higgs 54 21 MC 2
Charles Howell 46 34 MC 30
Jim Herman 50 65 MC MC
Brendan Steele 70 65 MC 29
Michael Thompson 15 77 65 48
Harold Varner 15 MC 13 29
Rory Sabbatini Wd 52 12 59
Nate Lashley MC 38 52 MC 4 MC
Lucas Glover MC MC MC 17 65
Keegan Bradley MC 42 MC 4 MC MC
Mark Hubbard 50 41 17 MC MC MC MC
Zach Johnson 51 50 19 23 8
Branden Grace MC 40 MC MC MC MC 29
Sepp Straka 5 21 43 MC 33 14
Nick Taylor 29 63 61 MC MC
Richy Werenski 57 28 MC 59 MC
Troy Merritt 32 40 43 MC 58 MC
Andrew Landry MC MC 50 61 27
Stewart Cink MC 4 64 12 1
Tom Hoge MC 47 38 24 28 29
Scott Piercy 32 14 19 57 MC
Charley Hoffman 29 MC MC 6 14 56
Wyndham Clark MC 2 13 66 MC
Tyler Duncan MC MC 28 28 MC 34 MC
Kristoffer Ventura 64 MC MC 6 52 7
Sam Burns 7 34 MC 28 7
Henrik Norlander MC MC 58 4 MC MC
Luke List MC 53 MC MC 8 65
Keith Mitchell MC 49 MC MC 61
Xin Jun Zhang MC MC MC 11 14
Robby Shelton MC 21 34 MC MC
Andrew Putnam MC MC 21 58 53 Wd 36
Vaughn Taylor MC 40 MC MC MC
Brian Stuard 50 MC MC MC 33 3
Emiliano Grillo MC 34 34 35 21 29
Peter Malnati 21 5 2 41 MC
Maverick McNealy 20 21 MC 17 MC
Cameron Tringale 29 MC 19 37 MC
CT Pan 7 58 52 12 61 61
Denny McCarthy 38 4 57 6 41 MC
Hudson Swafford MC 63 MC MC 1 56
Brian Gay 1 MC MC
Austin Cook 24 2 MC 52
Pat Perez MC Wd MC MC 21 9
Matthew NeSmith MC 8 17 41 MC
Jhonattan Vegas 44 59 MC MC 52
Russell Knox 15 16 MC MC 9
Cameron Davis 68 52 6 36
Will Gordon 38 34 MC 53 MC 61
Ryan Armour MC 8 MC 46 MC MC
Scott Brown 24 MC MC 56 MC
Patrick Rodgers MC 59 MC MC 11 46
Charl Schwartzel 25 MC MC 32 23
Adam Schenk MC 26 27 32 56 61
Scott Stallings MC 26 MC 6 MC
Aaron Wise 11 26 MC 17 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 11 MC 40 MC 70 MC
James Hahn 50 5 6 9
Chesson Hadley 16 MC MC 51 14
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 62 52 MC 46 MC MC
Chase Seiffert MC MC 17 41 MC
Brice Garnett 50 21 51 MC 61 67
Beau Hossler MC 26 34 57 41 23
Fabian Gomez 32 MC MC MC 41 MC
Patton Kizzire 11 24 59 41 MC
Joseph Bramlett 45 43 44 41 MC
Kyle Stanley 65 MC MC 28 46
Tyler McCumber MC MC 6 2 MC
Sam Ryder MC MC MC 52 MC
Chris Kirk 44 53 MC
Scott Harrington 66 MC MC MC 14 36
Kevin Tway MC 40 MC MC 41 MC
Cameron Percy 26 59 8 23
Nick Watney MC MC MC 46
Bo Hoag MC MC MC MC MC 29
Jason Dufner MC 58 MC MC 29
Hank Lebioda 16 44 21 MC
Kramer Hickok 58 8 15 MC 21 MC
Chris Stroud MC MC MC
Roger Sloan 16 32 MC MC
Bronson Burgoon MC MC 58 MC
Aaron Baddeley MC MC MC MC
Satoshi Kodaira 38 35 MC MC
Robert Streb 55 MC 21 MC
Sebastian Cappelen MC 11 MC
Brandon Hagy MC MC MC 67
DJ Trahan 45 46 52 14
Tim Wilkinson MC MC 61 36
Chris Baker MC Wd MC MC MC
Michael Gligic 11 27 37 MC 14
Mark Anderson 26 MC 65 36
Ted Potter MC MC MC MC
JJ Spaun MC 56 9
Matt Every MC MC MC MC
Rob Oppenheim MC 27 MC 33 36
Doug Ghim 14 23 MC 14
David Hearn MC 8 MC 33 14
Vincent Whaley MC 64 28 23
Luke Donald MC 40 66 MC MC
Rhein Gibson MC 21 73
Jonathan Byrd 53 MC 28 61
KJ Choi MC MC MC
Bill Haas MC 35 MC MC
John Huh 48 19
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC
Kevin Chappell 61 MC 23 MC 56
Sean O`Hair 66 MC MC 14 MC
Jamie Lovemark 64 MC MC MC 65 56
Camilo Villegas MC 55 MC 23 MC
Hunter Mahan MC 65 58 MC MC
Davis Thompson MC
Michael Kim MC MC MC MC MC MC
Kevin Stadler MC MC MC MC
Bo Van Pelt MC MC MC MC MC
DA Points MC 45 MC MC MC
Anthony Cordes
Player `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11 `10
Webb Simpson 2 3 Wd 36 41 7 2 12
Tyrrell Hatton
Tommy Fleetwood
Louis Oosthuizen 4
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Jason Kokrak MC 45 MC 66 10 27
Sung Jae Im 37
Shane Lowry
Justin Rose
Matt Kuchar MC 29 MC 25 22 7 20 25
Kevin Kisner MC 7 4 MC 1 4 20 MC 26
Harris English MC 46 MC MC 25 MC 27 15
Bernd Wiesberger
Jason Day 57
Joaquin Niemann 65
Brendon Todd 4 54 MC* 48 16 MC
Lee Westwood
Mackenzie Hughes 65 MC MC 1
Ian Poulter 36
Kevin Streelman MC MC 17 36 MC 6
Chez Reavie 33 MC
Matt Wallace
Henrik Stenson 27 32 MC
Danny Willett
Russell Henley MC MC 10 6 4 65
Joel Dahmen MC 37 49 MC
Sebastian Munoz 3 MC MC
JT Poston 14 MC MC MC
Graeme McDowell 11 MC 3 MC
Corey Conners 23 37
Tom Lewis
Andy Sullivan
Adam Hadwin 68 MC* 70
Adam Long 35 MC
Doc Redman 23
Sung Kang MC 29 33 MC* MC MC
Talor Gooch 23 MC MC
Rafa Cabrera-Bello
Brandt Snedeker 29 45 MC 32
Martin Laird MC 54 MC*
Brian Harman 14 32 4 MC MC 41 10 27
Alexander Noren 10
Dylan Frittelli 35
Matt Jones 72 MC MC 51 MC 54
Harry Higgs 35
Charles Howell MC 1 MC 13 9 MC* 27 7 32 6
Jim Herman 35 MC 54 13 18 MC MC 60
Brendan Steele MC 20
Michael Thompson 68 MC 17 13 MC 66 10 3
Harold Varner 23 68
Rory Sabbatini 53 MC 45 22 70 27
Nate Lashley 59 49
Lucas Glover 11 36 9 MC* 40 15 MC
Keegan Bradley
Mark Hubbard 53 MC* 18 48
Zach Johnson 61 7 8 MC MC* MC 16 49 MC 12
Branden Grace
Sepp Straka MC MC
Nick Taylor MC MC MC* MC*
Richy Werenski 15 MC MC
Troy Merritt 30 23 54 MC MC 67 33
Andrew Landry MC 59 4 MC
Stewart Cink 43 MC 25 10 63 32 MC 64 MC
Tom Hoge MC 37 25 MC 9 32
Scott Piercy 17 63 MC 25
Charley Hoffman MC 22
Wyndham Clark 65
Tyler Duncan 1 74 25
Kristoffer Ventura MC
Sam Burns 37
Henrik Norlander 5 54 54 2 MC
Luke List 53 4 13 MC
Keith Mitchell 14 MC 54
Xin Jun Zhang MC 68
Robby Shelton MC
Andrew Putnam MC 12
Vaughn Taylor 10 MC 8 MC MC 54 MC
Brian Stuard 10 MC 22 MC 25 MC MC 15
Emiliano Grillo
Peter Malnati MC MC MC MC MC*
Maverick McNealy 53
Cameron Tringale 20 MC MC 27 22 27 MC 26 MC
CT Pan MC 13 6
Denny McCarthy 8 46 MC
Hudson Swafford MC 76 29 36 MC 12 MC
Brian Gay MC 23 3 MC 4 43 MC 33
Austin Cook 61 11 1
Pat Perez 48 33
Matthew NeSmith 14
Jhonattan Vegas 25 MC
Russell Knox 20 37 MC 32 27
Cameron Davis MC
Will Gordon 10
Ryan Armour 23 15 37 36 MC*
Scott Brown 14 32 MC 18 MC 4 20
Patrick Rodgers MC 2 MC 10 44
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Schenk MC 23 MC
Scott Stallings 35 MC 68 70 9 MC 15
Aaron Wise MC 13
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
James Hahn MC 17 48
Chesson Hadley 50 MC 37 45 MC 32 MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 5 MC
Chase Seiffert 23 MC*
Brice Garnett MC 37 29 MC* MC* 36
Beau Hossler MC 70
Fabian Gomez 23 37 61 44 8 64
Patton Kizzire 68 15 45 MC MC 54
Joseph Bramlett MC MC
Kyle Stanley 30 21 33 55 54
Tyler McCumber 53
Sam Ryder MC MC 61
Chris Kirk MC 46 4 MC 18 4 1 64 MC 15
Scott Harrington 43
Kevin Tway MC MC* MC
Cameron Percy MC 70 21 33 63 MC
Nick Watney 14 23 MC MC*
Bo Hoag 75
Jason Dufner MC MC 9
Hank Lebioda 30 32
Kramer Hickok 53 MC
Chris Stroud MC 49 13 MC MC MC MC 66
Roger Sloan 70 MC
Bronson Burgoon MC MC 70 MC
Aaron Baddeley MC 59 MC MC 48 40 64
Satoshi Kodaira 74
Robert Streb MC 32 MC 57 25 1
Sebastian Cappelen MC
Brandon Hagy 35 MC
DJ Trahan 8 MC 4 11
Tim Wilkinson 30 21 44 Dq
Chris Baker MC
Michael Gligic MC
Mark Anderson 43 MC MC 54 51
Ted Potter MC 46 13 36 MC
JJ Spaun MC 37 2 57
Matt Every 15 MC MC Wd 7 57
Rob Oppenheim 53 61 44
Doug Ghim 65
David Hearn 30 15 17 9 40 51 44
Vincent Whaley 65
Luke Donald 43 36
Rhein Gibson 43 58
Jonathan Byrd MC 23 MC 21 44 MC 55 32 66
KJ Choi MC 37 MC 52
Bill Haas 35 MC MC 13 33 22 2
John Huh MC 37 27 9 48
Martin Trainer MC
Kevin Chappell MC MC 2 8 32 43
Sean O`Hair 46 MC 18 17 MC 20 15
Jamie Lovemark 65 MC 6 9
Camilo Villegas MC 2 MC* 54 40 20
Hunter Mahan 15 45 MC
Davis Thompson 23
Michael Kim Wd MC MC 27 52
Kevin Stadler 10 66
Bo Van Pelt MC 6
DA Points MC 71 MC 45 58 22 MC 54 MC
Anthony Cordes

