RSM Classic 2020: Course and current form stats for this week's PGA Tour event
There's a larger than normal European representation at this week's RSM Classic, which takes place in Georgia. Course and current form stats by Andy Swales...
"Fleetwood might fancy his chances of claiming, what would be, a first success in the United States. The world No 16 Englishman feels comfortable playing in coastal conditions, and performed pretty well over the opening three days at Augusta."
The PGA Tour remains in Georgia for what is the penultimate event on their 2020 calendar.
The RSM Classic will once again be played over two courses at Sea Island Resort, which was built on low-lying land close to the Atlantic coast.
With the city of Savannah 60 miles to the north and the Florida state border around 55 miles to the south, Sea Island Resort will be hosting a FedEx Cup event for the 11th straight year.
From 2010 through 2014, when the tournament was called The McGladrey Classic, all 72 holes were played over the resort's Seaside Course.
But from 2015, when RSM became title sponsor and the tournament was moved from late October to November, Sea Island's Plantation layout also became part of the itinerary.
During the opening two days, golfers' will play one round at each course, before the Seaside takes charge over the weekend as sole venue for the final 36 holes.
European stars
There's a particularly strong European challenge this week, with many deciding to hang about in Georgia following The Masters.
These include Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose , Bernd Wiesberger and Danny Willett, all of whom are teeing-up at Sea Island for the first time.
However, this shouldn't be too much of a handicap bearing in mind that three former champions at Seaside (Mackenzie Hughes, Austin Cook and Robert Streb) were all making their debuts at the course. For all three pros, it was their maiden victories on the PGA Tour.
Regarding Europe's sizeable contingent, Fleetwood might fancy his chances of claiming what would be a first success in the United States.
The world No 16 Englishman feels comfortable playing in coastal conditions, and performed pretty well over the opening three days at Augusta.
'Top seed'
The highest-ranked golfer taking part is Webb Simpson, a three-time podium finisher at this event, although never the champion.
Five of those who finished in the top-10 at Augusta have travelled 200 miles south to tee-up this week, including joint-runner-up Sung Jae Im.
Among the course specialists taking part is 2015 champion Kevin Kisner, while local residents Brian Harman and Harris English will be chomping at the bit to compete on home turf. Neither played last week and both are in decent nick.
Course details
Water is a huge threat on both layouts, with the surrounding marshland one of the most prominent features of Sea Island Resort.
The Plantation Course is more parkland than Seaside, with both venues located close to the southern tip of St Simons Island.
Seaside has a distinct links feel, although its fairways are considerably more manicured than a typical British coastal venue.
Coastal breezes are particularly prevalent on Seaside where the greens are larger than average, as well as quick.
Fairways are undulating and those who wish to perform well over Seaside will need to possess precision iron play, strong scrambling skills, as well as sound course management abilities.
Seaside started life as a nine-hole course and has been in existence since 1929, with architect Tom Fazio renovating the venue 22 years ago when it joined forces with the nine holes of nearby Marshside.
The slightly older Plantation layout was also originally nine holes and opened in the late 1920s, before Rees Jones was commissioned to make it 18.
Although located slightly more inland than Seaside, Plantation has more water hazards than its near-neighbour because of its many sizeable creeks and lakes.
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Sea Island Form (2010-19)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W46
|W45
|W44
|W43
|W42
|W41
|W40
|W39
|W38
|W37
|Webb Simpson
|10
|17
|13
|8
|Tyrrell Hatton
|MC
|7
|28
|3
|1
|MC
|Tommy Fleetwood
|19
|57
|59
|13
|2
|MC
|3
|Louis Oosthuizen
|23
|48
|19
|3
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|46
|26
|12
|7
|42
|MC
|Jason Kokrak
|MC
|17
|1
|MC
|17
|Sung Jae Im
|2
|50
|41
|45
|13
|28
|22
|Shane Lowry
|25
|11
|28
|13
|MC
|43
|MC
|Justin Rose
|23
|17
|52
|37
|MC
|Matt Kuchar
|MC
|54
|52
|34
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|14
|45
|MC
|Harris English
|28
|10
|MC
|4
|Bernd Wiesberger
|58
|16
|40
|48
|43
|Jason Day
|MC
|7
|60
|Wd
|MC
|38
|Joaquin Niemann
|17
|6
|13
|23
|Brendon Todd
|MC
|MC
|47
|52
|23
|Lee Westwood
|38
|MC
|30
|14
|18
|19
|13
|Mackenzie Hughes
|7
|41
|65
|3
|MC
|Ian Poulter
|25
|12
|5
|6
|MC
|Kevin Streelman
|MC
|28
|21
|MC
|MC
|3
|Chez Reavie
|29
|63
|46
|MC
|3
|Matt Wallace
|46
|48
|2
|24
|30
|43
|Henrik Stenson
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|21
|MC
|Danny Willett
|25
|Wd
|55
|32
|MC
|MC
|Russell Henley
|29
|4
|3
|27
|Joel Dahmen
|8
|38
|58
|MC
|52
|Sebastian Munoz
|19
|14
|9
|27
|23
|59
|JT Poston
|MC
|20
|51
|27
|3
|MC
|Graeme McDowell
|MC
|44
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Corey Conners
|10
|24
|8
|61
|17
|MC
|MC
|Tom Lewis
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|58
|3
|26
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|MC
|63
|28
|34
|54
|Adam Long
|11
|66
|74
|MC
|5
|13
|Doc Redman
|61
|4
|MC
|28
|3
|Sung Kang
|29
|MC
|75
|43
|MC
|MC
|Talor Gooch
|4
|35
|5
|MC
|37
|MC
|Rafa Cabrera-Bello
|51
|MC
|MC
|46
|23
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|59
|44
|43
|17
|MC
|MC
|Martin Laird
|MC
|1
|28
|65
|MC
|Brian Harman
|24
|26
|28
|13
|37
|38
|Alexander Noren
|MC
|17
|76
|17
|Dylan Frittelli
|5
|MC
|11
|69
|34
|MC
|Matt Jones
|63
|4
|52
|MC
|14
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|54
|21
|MC
|2
|Charles Howell
|46
|34
|MC
|30
|Jim Herman
|50
|65
|MC
|MC
|Brendan Steele
|70
|65
|MC
|29
|Michael Thompson
|15
|77
|65
|48
|Harold Varner
|15
|MC
|13
|29
|Rory Sabbatini
|Wd
|52
|12
|59
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|38
|52
|MC
|4
|MC
|Lucas Glover
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|65
|Keegan Bradley
|MC
|42
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|50
|41
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Zach Johnson
|51
|50
|19
|23
|8
|Branden Grace
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|Sepp Straka
|5
|21
|43
|MC
|33
|14
|Nick Taylor
|29
|63
|61
|MC
|MC
|Richy Werenski
|57
|28
|MC
|59
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|32
|40
|43
|MC
|58
|MC
|Andrew Landry
|MC
|MC
|50
|61
|27
|Stewart Cink
|MC
|4
|64
|12
|1
|Tom Hoge
|MC
|47
|38
|24
|28
|29
|Scott Piercy
|32
|14
|19
|57
|MC
|Charley Hoffman
|29
|MC
|MC
|6
|14
|56
|Wyndham Clark
|MC
|2
|13
|66
|MC
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|MC
|28
|28
|MC
|34
|MC
|Kristoffer Ventura
|64
|MC
|MC
|6
|52
|7
|Sam Burns
|7
|34
|MC
|28
|7
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|MC
|58
|4
|MC
|MC
|Luke List
|MC
|53
|MC
|MC
|8
|65
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|61
|Xin Jun Zhang
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|14
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|21
|34
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|MC
|21
|58
|53
|Wd
|36
|Vaughn Taylor
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brian Stuard
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|3
|Emiliano Grillo
|MC
|34
|34
|35
|21
|29
|Peter Malnati
|21
|5
|2
|41
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|20
|21
|MC
|17
|MC
|Cameron Tringale
|29
|MC
|19
|37
|MC
|CT Pan
|7
|58
|52
|12
|61
|61
|Denny McCarthy
|38
|4
|57
|6
|41
|MC
|Hudson Swafford
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|1
|56
|Brian Gay
|1
|MC
|MC
|Austin Cook
|24
|2
|MC
|52
|Pat Perez
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|21
|9
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|8
|17
|41
|MC
|Jhonattan Vegas
|44
|59
|MC
|MC
|52
|Russell Knox
|15
|16
|MC
|MC
|9
|Cameron Davis
|68
|52
|6
|36
|Will Gordon
|38
|34
|MC
|53
|MC
|61
|Ryan Armour
|MC
|8
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|Scott Brown
|24
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|59
|MC
|MC
|11
|46
|Charl Schwartzel
|25
|MC
|MC
|32
|23
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|26
|27
|32
|56
|61
|Scott Stallings
|MC
|26
|MC
|6
|MC
|Aaron Wise
|11
|26
|MC
|17
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|11
|MC
|40
|MC
|70
|MC
|James Hahn
|50
|5
|6
|9
|Chesson Hadley
|16
|MC
|MC
|51
|14
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|MC
|62
|52
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|Chase Seiffert
|MC
|MC
|17
|41
|MC
|Brice Garnett
|50
|21
|51
|MC
|61
|67
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|26
|34
|57
|41
|23
|Fabian Gomez
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|41
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|11
|24
|59
|41
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|45
|43
|44
|41
|MC
|Kyle Stanley
|65
|MC
|MC
|28
|46
|Tyler McCumber
|MC
|MC
|6
|2
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|Chris Kirk
|44
|53
|MC
|Scott Harrington
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|36
|Kevin Tway
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|41
|MC
|Cameron Percy
|26
|59
|8
|23
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|Bo Hoag
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|Jason Dufner
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|29
|Hank Lebioda
|16
|44
|21
|MC
|Kramer Hickok
|58
|8
|15
|MC
|21
|MC
|Chris Stroud
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Roger Sloan
|16
|32
|MC
|MC
|Bronson Burgoon
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Satoshi Kodaira
|38
|35
|MC
|MC
|Robert Streb
|55
|MC
|21
|MC
|Sebastian Cappelen
|MC
|11
|MC
|Brandon Hagy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|67
|DJ Trahan
|45
|46
|52
|14
|Tim Wilkinson
|MC
|MC
|61
|36
|Chris Baker
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Michael Gligic
|11
|27
|37
|MC
|14
|Mark Anderson
|26
|MC
|65
|36
|Ted Potter
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|MC
|56
|9
|Matt Every
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rob Oppenheim
|MC
|27
|MC
|33
|36
|Doug Ghim
|14
|23
|MC
|14
|David Hearn
|MC
|8
|MC
|33
|14
|Vincent Whaley
|MC
|64
|28
|23
|Luke Donald
|MC
|40
|66
|MC
|MC
|Rhein Gibson
|MC
|21
|73
|Jonathan Byrd
|53
|MC
|28
|61
|KJ Choi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Bill Haas
|MC
|35
|MC
|MC
|John Huh
|48
|19
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Chappell
|61
|MC
|23
|MC
|56
|Sean O`Hair
|66
|MC
|MC
|14
|MC
|Jamie Lovemark
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|65
|56
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|55
|MC
|23
|MC
|Hunter Mahan
|MC
|65
|58
|MC
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|MC
|Michael Kim
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Stadler
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Bo Van Pelt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|DA Points
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Anthony Cordes
|Player
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|`13
|`12
|`11
|`10
|Webb Simpson
|2
|3
|Wd
|36
|41
|7
|2
|12
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Louis Oosthuizen
|4
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|Jason Kokrak
|MC
|45
|MC
|66
|10
|27
|Sung Jae Im
|37
|Shane Lowry
|Justin Rose
|Matt Kuchar
|MC
|29
|MC
|25
|22
|7
|20
|25
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|7
|4
|MC
|1
|4
|20
|MC
|26
|Harris English
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|27
|15
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Jason Day
|57
|Joaquin Niemann
|65
|Brendon Todd
|4
|54
|MC*
|48
|16
|MC
|Lee Westwood
|Mackenzie Hughes
|65
|MC
|MC
|1
|Ian Poulter
|36
|Kevin Streelman
|MC
|MC
|17
|36
|MC
|6
|Chez Reavie
|33
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|Henrik Stenson
|27
|32
|MC
|Danny Willett
|Russell Henley
|MC
|MC
|10
|6
|4
|65
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|37
|49
|MC
|Sebastian Munoz
|3
|MC
|MC
|JT Poston
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Graeme McDowell
|11
|MC
|3
|MC
|Corey Conners
|23
|37
|Tom Lewis
|Andy Sullivan
|Adam Hadwin
|68
|MC*
|70
|Adam Long
|35
|MC
|Doc Redman
|23
|Sung Kang
|MC
|29
|33
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|Talor Gooch
|23
|MC
|MC
|Rafa Cabrera-Bello
|Brandt Snedeker
|29
|45
|MC
|32
|Martin Laird
|MC
|54
|MC*
|Brian Harman
|14
|32
|4
|MC
|MC
|41
|10
|27
|Alexander Noren
|10
|Dylan Frittelli
|35
|Matt Jones
|72
|MC
|MC
|51
|MC
|54
|Harry Higgs
|35
|Charles Howell
|MC
|1
|MC
|13
|9
|MC*
|27
|7
|32
|6
|Jim Herman
|35
|MC
|54
|13
|18
|MC
|MC
|60
|Brendan Steele
|MC
|20
|Michael Thompson
|68
|MC
|17
|13
|MC
|66
|10
|3
|Harold Varner
|23
|68
|Rory Sabbatini
|53
|MC
|45
|22
|70
|27
|Nate Lashley
|59
|49
|Lucas Glover
|11
|36
|9
|MC*
|40
|15
|MC
|Keegan Bradley
|Mark Hubbard
|53
|MC*
|18
|48
|Zach Johnson
|61
|7
|8
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|16
|49
|MC
|12
|Branden Grace
|Sepp Straka
|MC
|MC
|Nick Taylor
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|MC*
|Richy Werenski
|15
|MC
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|30
|23
|54
|MC
|MC
|67
|33
|Andrew Landry
|MC
|59
|4
|MC
|Stewart Cink
|43
|MC
|25
|10
|63
|32
|MC
|64
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|MC
|37
|25
|MC
|9
|32
|Scott Piercy
|17
|63
|MC
|25
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|22
|Wyndham Clark
|65
|Tyler Duncan
|1
|74
|25
|Kristoffer Ventura
|MC
|Sam Burns
|37
|Henrik Norlander
|5
|54
|54
|2
|MC
|Luke List
|53
|4
|13
|MC
|Keith Mitchell
|14
|MC
|54
|Xin Jun Zhang
|MC
|68
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|12
|Vaughn Taylor
|10
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|Brian Stuard
|10
|MC
|22
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|15
|Emiliano Grillo
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|Maverick McNealy
|53
|Cameron Tringale
|20
|MC
|MC
|27
|22
|27
|MC
|26
|MC
|CT Pan
|MC
|13
|6
|Denny McCarthy
|8
|46
|MC
|Hudson Swafford
|MC
|76
|29
|36
|MC
|12
|MC
|Brian Gay
|MC
|23
|3
|MC
|4
|43
|MC
|33
|Austin Cook
|61
|11
|1
|Pat Perez
|48
|33
|Matthew NeSmith
|14
|Jhonattan Vegas
|25
|MC
|Russell Knox
|20
|37
|MC
|32
|27
|Cameron Davis
|MC
|Will Gordon
|10
|Ryan Armour
|23
|15
|37
|36
|MC*
|Scott Brown
|14
|32
|MC
|18
|MC
|4
|20
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|2
|MC
|10
|44
|Charl Schwartzel
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|23
|MC
|Scott Stallings
|35
|MC
|68
|70
|9
|MC
|15
|Aaron Wise
|MC
|13
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|James Hahn
|MC
|17
|48
|Chesson Hadley
|50
|MC
|37
|45
|MC
|32
|MC
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|5
|MC
|Chase Seiffert
|23
|MC*
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|37
|29
|MC*
|MC*
|36
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|70
|Fabian Gomez
|23
|37
|61
|44
|8
|64
|Patton Kizzire
|68
|15
|45
|MC
|MC
|54
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|MC
|Kyle Stanley
|30
|21
|33
|55
|54
|Tyler McCumber
|53
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|MC
|61
|Chris Kirk
|MC
|46
|4
|MC
|18
|4
|1
|64
|MC
|15
|Scott Harrington
|43
|Kevin Tway
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|Cameron Percy
|MC
|70
|21
|33
|63
|MC
|Nick Watney
|14
|23
|MC
|MC*
|Bo Hoag
|75
|Jason Dufner
|MC
|MC
|9
|Hank Lebioda
|30
|32
|Kramer Hickok
|53
|MC
|Chris Stroud
|MC
|49
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|Roger Sloan
|70
|MC
|Bronson Burgoon
|MC
|MC
|70
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|59
|MC
|MC
|48
|40
|64
|Satoshi Kodaira
|74
|Robert Streb
|MC
|32
|MC
|57
|25
|1
|Sebastian Cappelen
|MC
|Brandon Hagy
|35
|MC
|DJ Trahan
|8
|MC
|4
|11
|Tim Wilkinson
|30
|21
|44
|Dq
|Chris Baker
|MC
|Michael Gligic
|MC
|Mark Anderson
|43
|MC
|MC
|54
|51
|Ted Potter
|MC
|46
|13
|36
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|MC
|37
|2
|57
|Matt Every
|15
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|7
|57
|Rob Oppenheim
|53
|61
|44
|Doug Ghim
|65
|David Hearn
|30
|15
|17
|9
|40
|51
|44
|Vincent Whaley
|65
|Luke Donald
|43
|36
|Rhein Gibson
|43
|58
|Jonathan Byrd
|MC
|23
|MC
|21
|44
|MC
|55
|32
|66
|KJ Choi
|MC
|37
|MC
|52
|Bill Haas
|35
|MC
|MC
|13
|33
|22
|2
|John Huh
|MC
|37
|27
|9
|48
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|Kevin Chappell
|MC
|MC
|2
|8
|32
|43
|Sean O`Hair
|46
|MC
|18
|17
|MC
|20
|15
|Jamie Lovemark
|65
|MC
|6
|9
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|2
|MC*
|54
|40
|20
|Hunter Mahan
|15
|45
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|23
|Michael Kim
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|27
|52
|Kevin Stadler
|10
|66
|Bo Van Pelt
|MC
|6
|DA Points
|MC
|71
|MC
|45
|58
|22
|MC
|54
|MC
|Anthony Cordes