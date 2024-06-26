Golf Form Guide

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2024: Course and current form stats

Detroit Golf Club: Located just a few miles from America's border with Canada
Detroit: The average-winning under-par score for the Rocket Mortgage Classic is 23.2

The PGA Tour travels 650 miles west to set up camp in Detroit. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Low-scoring parkland course in Michigan

  • Time for Rai 33/134.00 to take next step

  • Recovering Berger 66/167.00 an interesting e/w option

Tournament and Course Notes

• This will be the sixth staging of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with all five previous instalments hosted by Detroit Golf Club. With no more Signature Events on this season's PGA Tour calendar, professional golf on American soil takes a back seat until the FedEx Cup Play-Offs begin in mid-August;

• Opened in 1916, the North Course is situated approximately seven miles north of Downtown Detroit and has undergone a series of upgrades in recent years. It is also located a few miles from the country's border with Canada. The club was chosen to host the 1941 Ryder Cup, but the outbreak of World War II scuppered that;

• This week's layout uses 17 holes from the club's North Course and one from the South. The average-winning under-par score for the Rocket Mortgage Classic is 23.2;

• A traditional parkland venue with tree-lined fairways, the North Course has putting surfaces that are slightly smaller than the PGA Tour average and are also reasonably undulating;

• Water is only an issue on one hole (14th), while the course is one of the flattest in top level professional golf. Fairways and greens are sown with Bentgrass, over-seeded with Poa annua.

Good Current Form

Sunday's runner-up in Connecticut, Tom Kim 12/113.00, tees-it-up again and is one of only two members of the world's top 25 taking part in Michigan.

The other T25 pro is Cameron Young 14/115.00 who carded a 59 at TPC River Highlands en route to finishing tied-ninth at the weekend.

On his one and only previous start in Detroit two years ago, Young crossed the finishing line as joint-runner-up.

Englishman Aaron Rai 33/134.00 remains one of the Tour's better golfers yet to win at this level.

He sneaked into the top-10 here last year, on his Detroit debut, and has notched up plenty of top-20 finishes since moving from Europe to the United States.

On a course which requires accurate approach play, with its smaller-than-normal greens, Rai should feel at home.

The 29-year-old is currently seventh in this season's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green category on the PGA Tour.

And, the one-time world No 12 Daniel Berger 66/167.00 could also fit the bill this week.

A four-time winner on the PGA Tour, Berger is battling back from a serious injury which prevented him from playing for around 19 months.

Similar to Rai, he also has a high ranking in the table SG: Approach the Green and in his most recent start tied-21st at the US Open.

Betfair Sportsbook

Good Course Form

Among those with a strong course history are Stephan Jaeger 28/129.00, Chris Kirk 40/141.00, Troy Merritt 125/1126.00, Taylor Moore 50/151.00, Alexander Noren 20/121.00 and Taylor Pendrith 25/126.00.

Of this group, Jaeger, Kirk and Pendrith have already won on the PGA Tour this season, while Noren stood on a Texas podium in early May.

The two Europeans among this six, Jaeger and Noren, certainly offer each-way potential.

The consistent Noren has a strong all-round game from tee-to-green, which should prove beneficial in this sub-standard field.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At Detroit Golf Club (2019-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.00: Taylor Moore (8)
67.25: Taylor Pendrith (8)
68.00: Stephan Jaeger (10)
68.25: Justin Lower (8)
68.38: Chris Kirk (16)
68.44: Troy Merritt (18)
68.60: Alexander Noren (10)
68.69: Cameron Davis (16)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Form at Detroit (2019-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16
Tom Kim 2 26 43 4 24 26 47 52 18
Cameron Young 9 67 50 MC 63 34 62
Akshay Bhatia 5 16 22 60 MC MC 42 18
Chris Kirk 63 26 MC MC MC 43 10
Min Woo Lee 21 24 26 24
Will Zalatoris 42 MC 41 43 60 MC 44
Stephan Jaeger 31 21 MC 76 21 20 18
Nicolai Hojgaard 50 35 MC 68 MC MC
Robert MacIntyre 16 MC 1 MC 8 13 MC 8
Rickie Fowler 20 MC MC 37 63 43 18
Eric Cole 48 MC 45 MC MC MC 68 MC 33
Adam Schenk 55 MC MC Wd MC 64 13 49
Alexander Noren MC 22 MC 12 24 3 23
Taylor Pendrith 23 16 33 21 MC 10 1 11 11
Taylor Moore 68 MC MC MC 12 38 MC 58
Ryan Fox 56 7 32 75 4 MC 4
Jake Knapp 48 MC MC MC 58 8 62
Erik van Rooyen MC 42 53 4 33
Cameron Davis 48 MC 50 56 MC 38 49
Aaron Rai 19 14 32 39 4 23 MC
Nick Dunlap 66 MC 12 MC 24 30 69
Ben Griffin 67 MC 2 MC Wd 16 13 MC 14
Peter Malnati 70 MC 33 37 MC 66 19 49
Luke List MC MC MC MC 30 19
Brendon Todd 36 67 MC 50 78 60 58
Lee Hodges 31 45 12 12 24 MC 58
Davis Riley 48 MC 1 66 30 28
Davis Thompson 9 27 MC 17 2 MC 23 18
Keith Mitchell 10 37 MC 20 28
Mark Hubbard 50 42 65 26 52 3 36
Thorbjorn Olesen 27 53 16 MC 36
Beau Hossler MC 14 MC MC 4 52 MC
Maverick McNealy 7 17 23 41 MC
Ben Kohles 56 MC 26 58 2 28 MC
Adam Svensson 16 56 27 51 24 43 47 44
Patrick Rodgers 16 MC 45 MC 29 5
Matt Wallace 15 27 43 20 4 36
Ryo Hisatsune 35 MC 18 MC 13
Chandler Phillips 10 12 50 MC 19 55
Alejandro Tosti 17 73 63 MC MC 33
Sami Valimaki 35 MC MC MC MC
Charley Hoffman MC 50 MC 11 4
Matt Kuchar 50 33 MC 17 34 MC MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 32 Wd 59 11 40
Taylor Montgomery Wd MC
Kevin Yu 42 61 4 MC 28 MC
Sam Stevens 2 14 MC 10 62 4 40
Seong Hyeon Kim 56 MC 61 63 50 4 MC 36
Chan Kim MC MC 40 MC 28 6
Jorge Campillo 12 62 MC 4 24 39 18
Vincent Norrman 43 65 70 MC MC 39
Michael Kim 14 MC 20 MC 11 14
Nate Lashley 42 MC MC 38 MC
Sam Ryder MC MC 26 MC MC 43
Doug Ghim Wd 50 35 MC 28 43
Zac Blair 26 24 MC 53 MC 4
Max Greyserman 21 MC MC 40 MC 4 40
Ben Silverman 35 32 16 MC MC MC
Alex Smalley Wd MC 20 13 MC 6
Matti Schmid 15 MC MC MC MC MC 11
Justin Suh MC MC 50 MC MC MC
CT Pan 35 37 MC MC Wd 28
Chris Gotterup 61 MC MC MC 1 24 11 MC
David Skinns 21 MC 20 48 11
Justin Lower 50 MC MC MC 24 28 4
Andrew Novak 14 MC 54 30 23
Hayden Buckley MC 5 59 52 MC MC
McClure Meissner MC 57 5 13 MC 23 MC
Gary Woodland MC 51 45 60 38 MC 64
Brice Garnett MC 35 MC 11 18
Carl Yuan Wd MC 68 MC MC MC
Joel Dahmen 10 56 59 62 28 67
Dylan Wu MC MC 16 30 28
Carson Young 14 MC 32 30 MC MC
Chez Reavie 65 MC 32 MC 40 33
JJ Spaun MC MC 26 MC MC
Robby Shelton MC 9 26 MC MC
Martin Laird MC 37 MC 48 MC
Rico Hoey MC MC MC MC MC 33
Tyler Duncan 24 56 MC
Pierceson Coody 35 5 54 MC MC 18
Camilo Villegas MC MC MC MC
Greyson Sigg 56 MC MC 13 MC 8 9
Vince Whaley 31 33 32 4 41 MC 23
Ryan Moore 60 69 MC MC
Brandon Wu 70 62 MC MC MC 28 59
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 51 MC 40 30 MC 23
Chesson Hadley MC 51 MC 10 MC 8
Parker Coody MC 61 36 MC MC 6
Jacob Bridgeman MC 14 46 MC 19 23
Kevin Streelman 57 50 36 MC MC
Trace Crowe 42 27 22 32 MC MC 11
Nick Hardy 42 65 MC 28 MC
Harry Hall 42 MC 40 MC 28
Joe Highsmith MC MC MC MC MC MC
Aaron Baddeley MC MC 41
Kevin Tway 68 24 43 9 11 3
David Lipsky MC 9 MC MC 23 MC
Garrick Higgo 42 MC MC MC 4 MC
Joseph Bramlett 51 37 26 MC MC
Matthew NeSmith MC 24 54 MC MC 43
Erik Barnes 65 MC MC MC MC 58
Rafael Campos MC MC MC 9 38 14
Webb Simpson 48 MC 50 24 42
Troy Merritt MC 45 40 9 MC 67
Nicholas Lindheim MC MC
Zach Johnson MC 45 20 19
Chad Ramey 24 MC MC MC 2 50
Patton Kizzire MC 10 24 28 23
Nico Echavarria 54 MC MC MC 24 4 14
Tyson Alexander MC MC MC 52 MC 55
Henrik Norlander 21 MC MC 20 64 19 36
Wesley Bryan MC MC MC MC 2
Tom Whitney MC MC MC 66 MC 63
Callum Tarren MC 70 MC MC 11 23
Stewart Cink 27 MC
Paul Barjon MC 54 MC 4 MC
Hayden Springer 54 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Daniel Berger 21 MC 45 36 13 MC 50
Ryan McCormick 51 MC MC 4 41 MC MC
Kevin Dougherty MC MC 30 MC MC
Francesco Molinari 64 MC MC MC
Wilson Furr 31 MC MC MC MC 55
Lanto Griffin 51 MC 66 MC 36
Patrick Fishburn 17 MC 20 MC 4 23
Roger Sloan MC 40 MC MC MC
Kelly Kraft 42 MC 13 11
Cameron Champ MC MC MC
Ben Taylor MC MC MC MC 37
Austin Cook MC MC MC 20 MC MC
Jhonattan Vegas 27 MC MC 23
Jimmy Walker MC MC MC 50
Martin Trainer MC MC 61 MC 2 MC
Harrison Endycott MC MC 52 MC 33
Kevin Chappell MC MC MC 30 MC MC
Scott Gutschewski MC MC MC MC 66
Josh Teater MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Sean O`Hair MC 27 Wd Wd 61 37 18
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC 3 MC
Jason Dufner MC MC
Bud Cauley MC MC MC
Neal Shipley 9 26
Kevin Kisner MC 65 MC MC MC 68
Michael Thorbjornsen 39
Brandt Snedeker MC MC MC MC 48 40
Raul Pereda De La Huerta 60 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Luke Clanton 41
Anders Albertson 63 16
Willie Mack MC
Miles Russell MC 20
Jackson Koivun 52
Blaine Hale 11 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Tim Wilkinson 70 MC
Benjamin James MC
Kyle Martin
Ryan Palmer 35 MC MC 19 55
Scott Piercy MC 36 Wd 26 52 28 59
Seung-Yul Noh 31 17 MC MC 36 32 59 29 14
Richy Werenski MC MC 20 29 MC MC MC 55 59
Nick Watney MC MC 11 MC
Bill Haas MC 6 MC MC 18
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19
Tom Kim MC 7
Cameron Young 2
Akshay Bhatia MC
Chris Kirk 14 17 12 21
Min Woo Lee
Will Zalatoris 20 77
Stephan Jaeger 9 5 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard 21
Robert MacIntyre
Rickie Fowler 1 MC 32 12 46
Eric Cole
Adam Schenk 7 MC 41 30 42
Alexander Noren 9 4 MC
Taylor Pendrith 14 2
Taylor Moore 4 6
Ryan Fox
Jake Knapp
Erik van Rooyen MC MC
Cameron Davis 17 14 1 MC MC
Aaron Rai 9
Nick Dunlap
Ben Griffin 33
Peter Malnati 9 73 MC MC 29
Luke List Wd MC 21 MC
Brendon Todd 56 MC 57
Lee Hodges MC 44
Davis Riley 33 MC
Davis Thompson 24 58
Keith Mitchell MC
Mark Hubbard MC MC MC 12
Thorbjorn Olesen
Beau Hossler MC 69 25 MC MC
Maverick McNealy MC 21 8
Ben Kohles MC
Adam Svensson 40 24 MC
Patrick Rodgers 44 41 45
Matt Wallace 78 10 12
Ryo Hisatsune
Chandler Phillips MC
Alejandro Tosti
Sami Valimaki
Charley Hoffman 64 10 MC
Matt Kuchar MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 45 MC
Taylor Montgomery
Kevin Yu MC
Sam Stevens 74
Seong Hyeon Kim 74
Chan Kim
Jorge Campillo
Vincent Norrman 24
Michael Kim MC MC MC
Nate Lashley 56 57 MC MC 1
Sam Ryder 40 24 MC MC MC
Doug Ghim 33 MC 32 MC
Zac Blair MC 57
Max Greyserman
Ben Silverman MC
Alex Smalley 47 MC
Matti Schmid MC
Justin Suh 78 MC MC
CT Pan MC MC
Chris Gotterup 49
David Skinns MC
Justin Lower 8 30
Andrew Novak MC MC
Hayden Buckley 24
McClure Meissner
Gary Woodland MC MC MC
Brice Garnett 47 MC MC 17
Carl Yuan 14
Joel Dahmen MC MC 21
Dylan Wu 24 MC
Carson Young 52
Chez Reavie 29 MC MC
JJ Spaun 33 8 32 30 13
Robby Shelton 70 MC MC
Martin Laird 70 MC MC
Rico Hoey
Tyler Duncan 47 44 52 53 MC
Pierceson Coody
Camilo Villegas Wd 67
Greyson Sigg 56 MC
Vince Whaley 40 17 58 MC
Ryan Moore 64 MC MC
Brandon Wu MC 30
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Chesson Hadley 33 MC 52 MC MC
Parker Coody
Jacob Bridgeman
Kevin Streelman 49 35
Trace Crowe
Nick Hardy MC MC
Harry Hall MC
Joe Highsmith
Aaron Baddeley MC MC 41 MC
Kevin Tway 47 MC 14 MC MC
David Lipsky MC 37
Garrick Higgo 33 MC 41
Joseph Bramlett MC MC MC MC
Matthew NeSmith MC 58
Erik Barnes
Rafael Campos MC
Webb Simpson MC 69 MC 8
Troy Merritt 17 14 2 8 MC
Nicholas Lindheim MC
Zach Johnson 70 49
Chad Ramey 17 MC
Patton Kizzire MC 74 25 MC MC
Nico Echavarria MC
Tyson Alexander MC
Henrik Norlander 81 30 38 12
Wesley Bryan 57 21
Tom Whitney
Callum Tarren 29 20
Stewart Cink 57 70
Paul Barjon MC
Hayden Springer
Daniel Berger
Ryan McCormick
Kevin Dougherty
Francesco Molinari
Wilson Furr
Lanto Griffin MC 25 21
Patrick Fishburn
Roger Sloan 49 21 MC 21
Kelly Kraft 40 MC MC
Cameron Champ MC 20 MC 12 46
Ben Taylor MC MC MC
Austin Cook MC 57 MC 39 MC
Jhonattan Vegas 49
Jimmy Walker MC 71 MC 21
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC
Harrison Endycott MC
Kevin Chappell MC 62
Scott Gutschewski MC
Josh Teater 58 62 35
Sean O`Hair MC MC 32
Ryan Brehm 81 57 67 MC
Jason Dufner MC MC MC MC
Bud Cauley 59
Neal Shipley
Kevin Kisner MC 8 3 46
Michael Thorbjornsen MC
Brandt Snedeker MC 38 MC 5
Raul Pereda De La Huerta
Luke Clanton
Anders Albertson 64
Willie Mack 71
Miles Russell
Jackson Koivun
Blaine Hale
Tim Wilkinson MC
Benjamin James
Kyle Martin MC
Ryan Palmer 33 MC
Scott Piercy MC MC
Seung-Yul Noh 70 MC 57
Richy Werenski MC 30 25 21 MC
Nick Watney 56 30 MC 46
Bill Haas MC MC

