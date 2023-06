One of pro golf's flattest layouts

[18/1] Tom ready to strike it rich again

[50/1] Alex heads to Detroit in search of maiden title

Tournament Notes

• The players have travelled over 650 miles west from Hartford, Connecticut, to tee-up in Detroit.

• This will be the fifth staging of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with all four previous tournaments staged over Detroit Golf Club's North Course.

• Following last week's Travelers Championship, which offered a total prize fund of $20m, there are no more 'Elite Status' PGA Tour events on American soil, until the FedEx Cup Play-Offs begins in Tennessee mid-August.

• This week's prize pot is a more modest $8.8m.

Course Notes

• Opened in 1916, the North Course is situated approximately seven miles north of Downtown Detroit and has undergone a series of upgrades in recent years.

• The club was chosen to host the 1941 Ryder Cup, but the outbreak of World War II scuppered that.

• A traditional parkland venue with tree-lined fairways, the North Course has putting surfaces that are smaller than the Tour average and also reasonably undulating.

• Water is only an issue on one hole - the 14th - while the course is one of the flattest in top level professional golf.

• This week's layout uses 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 At Detroit's North Course (2019-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.63: Tony Finau (8)

68.25: Matt Wallace (8)

68.57: Troy Merritt (14)

68.58: Chris Kirk (12)

68.63: JJ Spaun (16)

68.67: Hideki Matsuyama (9)

68.83: Nate Lashley (12)

68.92: Cameron Davis (12)

68.92: Sung Jae Im (12)

69.00: Lanto Griffin (8)

69.17: Henrik Norlander (12)

69.20: Brandt Snedeker (10)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Five To Watch

Rickie Fowler 14/115.00: The American is certainly on a roll at present, having posted a dozen top-20 finishes during the first six months of 2023. Started the year outside of the top-100, but is now ranked 35 in the world.

Sung Jae Im 18/119.00: The world No 22 averages below 69 for his 12 rounds over Detroit's North Course.

Joo Hyung Kim 18/119.00: Better known as Tom Kim, the Korean is a two-time champion on the PGA Tour and is currently 18th in the FedEx Cup standings. He was seventh here 12 months ago.

Aaron Rai 50/151.00: The Englishman has certainly progressed upwards since joining the PGA Tour. At No 64 in the FedEx Cup standings, the Wolverhampton-born pro has a season-best finish of tied-third in Canada.

Alex Smalley [50/1]: The consistent 26-year-old, who was born in New York but lives in North Carolina, is chasing a first PGA Tour title. He tied-ninth at TPC River Highlands on Sunday, after recovering from a mediocre opening round.

