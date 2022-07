From Minnesota to Michigan, the players have travelled 700 miles east, and marginally south, to tee-up in Detroit.

Just two more tournaments remain before the end-of-season FedEx Cup Play-Offs begin in Memphis.

Those hovering just outside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings will be desperate to secure as many points as possible in Detroit and Greensboro, in the hope of booking their spots at the Play-Offs which start on August 11th.

This will be the fourth staging of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with all three previous tournaments held over Detroit Golf Club's North Course.

Course Characteristics

Opened in 1916, the North Course is situated approximately seven miles north of Downtown Detroit and has undergone a number of upgrades in recent years.

The course was chosen to host the 1941 Ryder Cup, but the outbreak of World War II scuppered that.

A traditional parkland venue with tree-lined fairways, the North Course has putting surfaces that are smaller than the Tour average and also reasonably undulating.

Water is only an issue on one hole - the 14th - while the course is one of the flattest in top level professional golf.

Latest betting for this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 At Detroit North (2019-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.13: Nate Lashley (8)

68.50: Kevin Kisner (12)

68.50: Cameron Tringale (12)

68.63: Brandon Hagy (8)

68.63: Chris Kirk (8)

68.63: Maverick McNealy (8)

68.70: Troy Merritt (10)

68.75: Mackenzie Hughes (8)

68.90: Doc Redman (10)

68.90: Sepp Straka (10)

68.90: Brian Stuard (10)

Min. No. of Rounds = 6

Only those entered this week are included in table

Non-Major Man

Over the past year, Patrick Cantlay has become one of the most consistent stars in world golf - and particularly in events that do not hold major status.

Since the start of the 2021 FedEx Cup Play-Offs, this has been his record in stroke play tournaments outside of the four majors, plus the Players Championship which is often dubbed the 'fifth major'.

4: Genesis Scottish Open

13: Travelers Championship

3: Memorial Tournament

2: RBC Heritage

33: Genesis Invitational

2: WM Phoenix Open

4: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

9: The American Express

4: Sentry Tournament of Champions

4: Tour Championship (on 72-hole total)

Won: BMW Championship

11: The Northern Trust

To summarise: Cantlay has finished no lower than fourth in eight of his 12 'non-major' starts during this period.

Four To Watch

Chris Kirk: The 37-year-old from Tennessee has had his moments this year, which has yielded four top-10 finishes. He tied-for-12th in Detroit 12 months ago.

Kevin Kisner: The consistent world No 27 has moved 15 spots up the Ranking since the start of 2022. Has posted top-10 finishes over the North Course in each of the past two years.

Alex Smalley: At No 64 in the FedEx Cup standings, the 25-year-old should be satisfied with his first full season on the PGA Tour. Five top-15 finishes this current campaign.

Cameron Tringale: Has a strong Detroit history and tees-up this week as the world No 50. Is still without a title despite nine podium finishes on the PGA Tour.

Twitter: Golf Stats Alive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves