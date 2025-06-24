Rocket Classic: Course and current form stats
The PGA Tour drops anchor in the northern state of Michigan for this week's event at Detroit Golf Club. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Flat, parkland course with smallish greens
-
Time for Greyserman [40/1] to secure maiden title
-
Perez [80/1] offers each-way potential
Tournament and Course Notes
With America's three major championships, and the PGA Tour's eight Signature Events, all completed for another year, golf on US soil will adopt a lower profile over the next five or six weeks. Most of the attention switches to the UK, and The Open Championship, which this year will be played in Northern Ireland.
But it returns to the States with a bang during August when the three-tournament FedEx Cup Play-Offs takes centre stage. First up this week is the Rocket Classic in Michigan and, for a seventh straight year, the tournament will be hosted by the North Course at Detroit Golf Club.
Opened in 1916, the North Course is situated approximately seven miles north of Downtown Detroit and located a few miles from the country's border with Canada. The club had been chosen to host the 1941 Ryder Cup, but the outbreak of World War II scuppered that.
This week's layout uses 17 holes from the club's North Course, plus one from the South. A traditional parkland venue with tree-lined fairways, the North Course has putting surfaces that are smaller than the PGA Tour average.
Water is only an issue on one hole (14th), while the course is one of the flattest in top level professional golf, with an overall change in terrain of less than three feet. Fairways and greens are sown with Bentgrass, and over-seeded with Poa annua, which is the same as at last week's venue TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.
The average fairway width at Detroit is 30 yards, which is about the normal measurement for a run of the mill PGA Tour event. A $16m renovation project is planned for the North Course following the completion of this week's event and should be ready in time for the 2026 instalment.
Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 Rocket Classic
Six To Watch
World No 17 Ben Griffin 22/123.00 is certainly one of the few form horses in American golf.
The 29-year-old has won twice this year (Zurich Classic team event and at Colonial), while also finishing runner-up in the Signature Event at Muirfield Village.
And in a field that does not contain too many big name pros, he has every chance of furthering his claim of qualifying for this year's Ryder Cup.
As for those with a good course history, then make a note of the two Camerons: Cameson Davis 80/181.00 is a two-time winner here, while Cameron Young 28/129.00 has posted a brace of top-six finishes.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 Rocket Classic
Two Europeans to make a note of are Englishman Harry Hall 30/131.00 and Victor Perez 80/181.00 of France.
Hall has fired five straight top-25s on Tour, and is currently a career-high No 74 in the world. He tied-ninth on Sunday in the Signature Event at TPC River Highlands.
Perez, meanwhile, appears to be a strong each-way candidate, as the three-time European Tour champ goes in search of his maiden PGA Tour success.
The consistent Max Greyserman 40/141.00 could also be worth backing in this extremely mixed field, that includes a handful of top-25 players, as well as plenty of 'PGA Tour journeymen'.
A three-time runner-up on the PGA Tour, Greyserman has posted eight T25s this season without finding himself in contention down the back nine on Sunday.
But it was at this time last year, the 30-year-old from New Jersey started to fire on all cylinders, grabbing back-to-back second place finishes.
Betfair latest for the 2025 Open Championship
Stroke Averages
Lowest 10 At Detroit (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.50: Taylor Moore (12)
67.50: Cameron Young (8)
68.13: Wyndham Clark (8)
68.40: Tony Finau (10)
68.45: Cameron Davis (20)
68.50: Adam Hadwin (14)
68.67: Justin Lower (12)
68.70: Chris Kirk (20)
68.75: Stephan Jaeger (12)
68.92: Davis Thompson (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table
The Punter's preview for the Rocket Classic
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Detroit Form (2019-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W25
|W24
|W23
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|W18
|W17
|W16
|Collin Morikawa
|42
|23
|20
|50
|17
|MC
|54
|Keegan Bradley
|1
|33
|7
|8
|30
|18
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30
|42
|38
|36
|MC
|17
|Ben Griffin
|14
|10
|2
|1
|8
|46
|MC
|1
|Patrick Cantlay
|12
|MC
|12
|MC
|4
|13
|Wyndham Clark
|17
|MC
|59
|56
|50
|63
|MC
|27
|Akshay Bhatia
|54
|MC
|16
|22
|MC
|46
|MC
|42
|Min Woo Lee
|63
|MC
|49
|MC
|51
|61
|Cameron Young
|52
|4
|4
|25
|47
|7
|54
|Tony Finau
|66
|38
|31
|19
|15
|38
|Max Greyserman
|36
|23
|25
|22
|33
|54
|28
|27
|Byeong Hun An
|14
|MC
|6
|MC
|74
|34
|60
|38
|Tom Kim
|45
|33
|MC
|44
|71
|54
|MC
|Stephan Jaeger
|34
|MC
|39
|70
|7
|56
|32
|Matt McCarty
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|Michael Kim
|42
|50
|44
|16
|55
|Wd
|54
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|59
|41
|25
|28
|Davis Riley
|57
|MC
|59
|MC
|2
|MC
|45
|32
|Si Woo Kim
|Wd
|42
|31
|28
|8
|17
|15
|MC
|8
|Davis Thompson
|25
|MC
|49
|MC
|MC
|23
|27
|Kevin Yu
|25
|3
|MC
|50
|4
|29
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|46
|43
|67
|23
|48
|2
|Nick Dunlap
|66
|MC
|MC
|44
|MC
|69
|71
|Joe Highsmith
|36
|MC
|MC
|MC
|8
|66
|MC
|72
|Jacob Bridgeman
|52
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|10
|61
|Ryan Gerard
|54
|50
|23
|73
|8
|42
|MC
|12
|27
|Cameron Davis
|57
|64
|MC
|MC
|19
|54
|60
|32
|13
|Harry Hall
|9
|24
|6
|19
|20
|33
|49
|Austin Eckroat
|25
|57
|46
|67
|51
|MC
|32
|Alexander Noren
|30
|MC
|39
|17
|51
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|34
|2
|MC
|MC
|Eric Cole
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|44
|28
|41
|34
|5
|MC
|18
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|17
|38
|31
|8
|23
|MC
|38
|Thriston Lawrence
|12
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|Chris Kirk
|12
|MC
|MC
|55
|42
|18
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|MC
|36
|46
|33
|7
|29
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|23
|MC
|22
|17
|Wd
|MC
|12
|Ryo Hisatsune
|47
|6
|37
|37
|MC
|18
|18
|Keith Mitchell
|27
|36
|MC
|7
|18
|2
|Max McGreevy
|27
|66
|MC
|45
|15
|24
|49
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|28
|MC
|42
|15
|42
|Max Homa
|54
|MC
|51
|60
|30
|70
|Victor Perez
|19
|9
|75
|MC
|13
|60
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|36
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|34
|61
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|73
|19
|25
|MC
|MC
|Jake Knapp
|27
|MC
|MC
|39
|3
|Kurt Kitayama
|MC
|22
|MC
|5
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|52
|59
|19
|MC
|65
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|57
|27
|51
|MC
|60
|12
|61
|Karl Vilips
|MC
|11
|MC
|49
|4
|54
|Lee Hodges
|9
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rickie Fowler
|36
|7
|16
|MC
|15
|68
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|41
|56
|2
|Alex Smalley
|13
|MC
|28
|5
|39
|MC
|63
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|MC
|7
|39
|MC
|18
|Justin Lower
|MC
|68
|MC
|60
|MC
|MC
|8
|31
|Mark Hubbard
|MC
|47
|28
|7
|5
|MC
|12
|Luke Clanton
|34
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|36
|66
|MC
|7
|52
|MC
|12
|Patrick Fishburn
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jesper Svensson
|18
|46
|61
|MC
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|MC
|MC
|46
|52
|33
|MC
|Aldrich Potgieter
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Vince Whaley
|52
|11
|37
|15
|26
|7
|Seamus Power
|Wd
|59
|MC
|34
|MC
|18
|Andrew Putnam
|6
|44
|61
|15
|MC
|26
|Charley Hoffman
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|Emiliano Grillo
|19
|24
|16
|20
|MC
|41
|Matt Kuchar
|25
|53
|56
|32
|Garrick Higgo
|55
|68
|MC
|1
|Antoine Rozner
|24
|34
|13
|31
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Wd
|41
|54
|33
|4
|2
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|MC
|54
|67
|MC
|2
|Adam Schenk
|50
|65
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|51
|59
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Paul Waring
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chan Kim
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|Steven Fisk
|43
|66
|13
|24
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|Wd
|20
|49
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|28
|MC
|65
|MC
|53
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|53
|13
|MC
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|64
|MC
|MC
|15
|10
|MC
|Carson Young
|52
|53
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Isaiah Salinda
|Wd
|Wd
|56
|8
|Chris Gotterup
|23
|MC
|28
|13
|15
|12
|18
|Henrik Norlander
|52
|59
|MC
|45
|4
|18
|Kevin Roy
|18
|46
|54
|15
|MC
|31
|Zach Johnson
|MC
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|5
|18
|MC
|Danny Walker
|MC
|MC
|34
|25
|12
|31
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|36
|31
|MC
|12
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|46
|59
|MC
|32
|24
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|MC
|37
|52
|MC
|59
|Kris Ventura
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|31
|31
|Frankie Capan
|MC
|77
|MC
|MC
|3
|MC
|Luke List
|MC
|36
|67
|MC
|4
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|59
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|MC
|59
|37
|5
|18
|38
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|41
|David Lipsky
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|4
|31
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|55
|45
|67
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|36
|70
|20
|MC
|MC
|Nate Lashley
|47
|MC
|39
|18
|53
|William Mouw
|MC
|MC
|27
|MC
|18
|59
|Jackson Suber
|18
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|67
|Taylor Dickson
|MC
|37
|29
|4
|MC
|Rikuya Hoshino
|MC
|39
|MC
|26
|Jeremy Paul
|18
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|John Pak
|27
|28
|MC
|70
|MC
|63
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|8
|18
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|28
|12
|David Skinns
|9
|MC
|52
|26
|24
|Quade Cummins
|4
|MC
|36
|27
|MC
|12
|41
|Paul Peterson
|52
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|Will Chandler
|MC
|MC
|76
|27
|MC
|MC
|26
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|Danny Willett
|13
|MC
|37
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|7
|MC
|MC
|35
|Camilo Villegas
|Wd
|70
|MC
|67
|MC
|Cristobal Del Solar
|36
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|12
|MC
|Noah Goodwin
|18
|21
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Martin
|48
|MC
|33
|9
|Cameron Champ
|9
|MC
|52
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|43
|MC
|29
|18
|Braden Thornberry
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|41
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|11
|MC
|MC
|32
|41
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|MC
|7
|MC
|10
|49
|Webb Simpson
|22
|49
|Trevor Cone
|42
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|Kevin Velo
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|Mason Andersen
|Wd
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|63
|Norman Xiong
|Wd
|Wd
|MC
|25
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|Francesco Molinari
|55
|41
|59
|MC
|Matthew Riedel
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|70
|Philip Knowles
|35
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|34
|30
|69
|64
|MC
|26
|Brandon Matthews
|MC
|MC
|MC
|76
|64
|MC
|Aaron Wise
|MC
|58
|MC
|39
|Vince Covello
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|David Ford
|MC
|MC
|Gordon Sargent
|MC
|Ashton McCulloch
|MC
|Dominic Clemons
|Michael La Sasso
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|59
|77
|65
|MC
|18
|41
|Benjamin Cook
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|MC
|13
|39
|MC
|38
|Dylan Wu
|59
|70
|45
|45
|MC
|4
|12
|Pierceson Coody
|3
|2
|12
|16
|25
|25
|MC
|31
|Trace Crowe
|MC
|MC
|1
|13
|27
|MC
|4
|8
|Player
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|2020
|2019
|Collin Morikawa
|2
|Keegan Bradley
|21
|44
|14
|45
|Hideki Matsuyama
|MC
|Wd
|21
|13
|Ben Griffin
|31
|33
|Patrick Cantlay
|2
|Wyndham Clark
|8
|Wd
|17
|Akshay Bhatia
|2
|MC
|Min Woo Lee
|2
|Cameron Young
|6
|2
|Tony Finau
|MC
|1
|53
|Max Greyserman
|31
|Byeong Hun An
|MC
|76
|13
|Tom Kim
|MC
|MC
|7
|Stephan Jaeger
|MC
|9
|5
|MC
|Matt McCarty
|Michael Kim
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|63
|MC
|Davis Riley
|57
|33
|MC
|Si Woo Kim
|14
|58
|57
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|2
|24
|58
|Kevin Yu
|31
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Nick Dunlap
|10
|Joe Highsmith
|57
|Jacob Bridgeman
|31
|Ryan Gerard
|56
|Cameron Davis
|1
|17
|14
|1
|MC
|MC
|Harry Hall
|31
|MC
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Noren
|MC
|9
|4
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|6
|MC
|MC
|Eric Cole
|6
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Thriston Lawrence
|Chris Kirk
|44
|14
|17
|12
|21
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|78
|10
|12
|Ryo Hisatsune
|31
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|MC
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|31
|44
|41
|45
|Max Homa
|21
|24
|25
|42
|Victor Perez
|Gary Woodland
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|10
|4
|6
|Jake Knapp
|31
|Kurt Kitayama
|20
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|31
|MC
|69
|25
|MC
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|2
|37
|MC
|4
|Karl Vilips
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|MC
|44
|Rickie Fowler
|31
|1
|MC
|32
|12
|46
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|66
|21
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|47
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|Justin Lower
|25
|8
|30
|Mark Hubbard
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|Luke Clanton
|10
|Rico Hoey
|6
|Patrick Fishburn
|25
|Jesper Svensson
|Doug Ghim
|MC
|33
|MC
|32
|MC
|Aldrich Potgieter
|MC
|Vince Whaley
|57
|40
|17
|58
|MC
|Seamus Power
|8
|12
|MC
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|MC
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|64
|10
|MC
|Emiliano Grillo
|MC
|39
|Matt Kuchar
|25
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|33
|MC
|41
|Antoine Rozner
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|MC
|MC
|Alejandro Tosti
|Wd
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|7
|MC
|41
|30
|42
|Harry Higgs
|52
|MC
|MC
|70
|Paul Waring
|Chan Kim
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|Patton Kizzire
|20
|MC
|74
|25
|MC
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|25
|MC
|MC
|21
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|40
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|67
|MC
|Carson Young
|MC
|52
|Isaiah Salinda
|Chris Gotterup
|67
|49
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|81
|30
|38
|12
|Kevin Roy
|MC
|Zach Johnson
|63
|70
|49
|Takumi Kanaya
|Danny Walker
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|17
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|40
|24
|MC
|Ben Kohles
|20
|MC
|Kris Ventura
|MC
|21
|Frankie Capan
|Luke List
|67
|Wd
|MC
|21
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|74
|9
|73
|MC
|MC
|29
|Ricky Castillo
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|56
|MC
|David Lipsky
|Wd
|MC
|37
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|17
|MC
|Nate Lashley
|25
|56
|57
|MC
|MC
|1
|William Mouw
|Jackson Suber
|Taylor Dickson
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Jeremy Paul
|John Pak
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|17
|MC
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|David Skinns
|17
|MC
|Quade Cummins
|Paul Peterson
|Will Chandler
|Will Gordon
|74
|MC
|MC
|Danny Willett
|74
|67
|67
|4
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|MC
|25
|21
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|MC
|38
|MC
|5
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|Wd
|67
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Noah Goodwin
|Ben Martin
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|12
|46
|Trey Mullinax
|MC
|37
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|Nick Hardy
|52
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|44
|24
|Webb Simpson
|MC
|MC
|69
|MC
|8
|Trevor Cone
|40
|Kaito Onishi
|Kevin Velo
|Mason Andersen
|Norman Xiong
|Aaron Baddeley
|72
|MC
|MC
|41
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|Matthew Riedel
|Philip Knowles
|Ryan Palmer
|33
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|8
|3
|46
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|81
|57
|67
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|64
|Brandon Matthews
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Wise
|MC
|35
|Vince Covello
|David Ford
|Gordon Sargent
|MC
|Ashton McCulloch
|Dominic Clemons
|Michael La Sasso
|Hayden Springer
|10
|Benjamin Cook
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|10
|24
|MC
|Pierceson Coody
|63
|Trace Crowe
|MC
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
