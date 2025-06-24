Rocket Classic: Course and current form stats

Flat, parkland course with smallish greens

Time for Greyserman [40/1] to secure maiden title

Perez [80/1] offers each-way potential

Tournament and Course Notes

With America's three major championships, and the PGA Tour's eight Signature Events, all completed for another year, golf on US soil will adopt a lower profile over the next five or six weeks. Most of the attention switches to the UK, and The Open Championship, which this year will be played in Northern Ireland.

But it returns to the States with a bang during August when the three-tournament FedEx Cup Play-Offs takes centre stage. First up this week is the Rocket Classic in Michigan and, for a seventh straight year, the tournament will be hosted by the North Course at Detroit Golf Club.

Opened in 1916, the North Course is situated approximately seven miles north of Downtown Detroit and located a few miles from the country's border with Canada. The club had been chosen to host the 1941 Ryder Cup, but the outbreak of World War II scuppered that.

This week's layout uses 17 holes from the club's North Course, plus one from the South. A traditional parkland venue with tree-lined fairways, the North Course has putting surfaces that are smaller than the PGA Tour average.

Water is only an issue on one hole (14th), while the course is one of the flattest in top level professional golf, with an overall change in terrain of less than three feet. Fairways and greens are sown with Bentgrass, and over-seeded with Poa annua, which is the same as at last week's venue TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

The average fairway width at Detroit is 30 yards, which is about the normal measurement for a run of the mill PGA Tour event. A $16m renovation project is planned for the North Course following the completion of this week's event and should be ready in time for the 2026 instalment.

Six To Watch

World No 17 Ben Griffin 22/123.00 is certainly one of the few form horses in American golf.

The 29-year-old has won twice this year (Zurich Classic team event and at Colonial), while also finishing runner-up in the Signature Event at Muirfield Village.

And in a field that does not contain too many big name pros, he has every chance of furthering his claim of qualifying for this year's Ryder Cup.

As for those with a good course history, then make a note of the two Camerons: Cameson Davis 80/181.00 is a two-time winner here, while Cameron Young 28/129.00 has posted a brace of top-six finishes.

Two Europeans to make a note of are Englishman Harry Hall 30/131.00 and Victor Perez 80/181.00 of France.

Hall has fired five straight top-25s on Tour, and is currently a career-high No 74 in the world. He tied-ninth on Sunday in the Signature Event at TPC River Highlands.

Perez, meanwhile, appears to be a strong each-way candidate, as the three-time European Tour champ goes in search of his maiden PGA Tour success.

The consistent Max Greyserman 40/141.00 could also be worth backing in this extremely mixed field, that includes a handful of top-25 players, as well as plenty of 'PGA Tour journeymen'.

A three-time runner-up on the PGA Tour, Greyserman has posted eight T25s this season without finding himself in contention down the back nine on Sunday.

But it was at this time last year, the 30-year-old from New Jersey started to fire on all cylinders, grabbing back-to-back second place finishes.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At Detroit (2019-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.50: Taylor Moore (12)

67.50: Cameron Young (8)

68.13: Wyndham Clark (8)

68.40: Tony Finau (10)

68.45: Cameron Davis (20)

68.50: Adam Hadwin (14)

68.67: Justin Lower (12)

68.70: Chris Kirk (20)

68.75: Stephan Jaeger (12)

68.92: Davis Thompson (12)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves