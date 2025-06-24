Golf Form Guide

Rocket Classic: Course and current form stats

The North Course at Detroit Golf Club opened its doors as long ago as 1916
The closing hole at Detroit Golf Club

The PGA Tour drops anchor in the northern state of Michigan for this week's event at Detroit Golf Club. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Flat, parkland course with smallish greens

  • Time for Greyserman [40/1] to secure maiden title

  • Perez [80/1] offers each-way potential

Tournament and Course Notes

With America's three major championships, and the PGA Tour's eight Signature Events, all completed for another year, golf on US soil will adopt a lower profile over the next five or six weeks. Most of the attention switches to the UK, and The Open Championship, which this year will be played in Northern Ireland.

But it returns to the States with a bang during August when the three-tournament FedEx Cup Play-Offs takes centre stage. First up this week is the Rocket Classic in Michigan and, for a seventh straight year, the tournament will be hosted by the North Course at Detroit Golf Club.

Opened in 1916, the North Course is situated approximately seven miles north of Downtown Detroit and located a few miles from the country's border with Canada. The club had been chosen to host the 1941 Ryder Cup, but the outbreak of World War II scuppered that.

This week's layout uses 17 holes from the club's North Course, plus one from the South. A traditional parkland venue with tree-lined fairways, the North Course has putting surfaces that are smaller than the PGA Tour average.

Water is only an issue on one hole (14th), while the course is one of the flattest in top level professional golf, with an overall change in terrain of less than three feet. Fairways and greens are sown with Bentgrass, and over-seeded with Poa annua, which is the same as at last week's venue TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

The average fairway width at Detroit is 30 yards, which is about the normal measurement for a run of the mill PGA Tour event. A $16m renovation project is planned for the North Course following the completion of this week's event and should be ready in time for the 2026 instalment.

Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 Rocket Classic

Six To Watch

World No 17 Ben Griffin 22/123.00 is certainly one of the few form horses in American golf.

The 29-year-old has won twice this year (Zurich Classic team event and at Colonial), while also finishing runner-up in the Signature Event at Muirfield Village.

And in a field that does not contain too many big name pros, he has every chance of furthering his claim of qualifying for this year's Ryder Cup.

As for those with a good course history, then make a note of the two Camerons: Cameson Davis 80/181.00 is a two-time winner here, while Cameron Young 28/129.00 has posted a brace of top-six finishes.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 Rocket Classic

Two Europeans to make a note of are Englishman Harry Hall 30/131.00 and Victor Perez 80/181.00 of France.

Hall has fired five straight top-25s on Tour, and is currently a career-high No 74 in the world. He tied-ninth on Sunday in the Signature Event at TPC River Highlands.

Perez, meanwhile, appears to be a strong each-way candidate, as the three-time European Tour champ goes in search of his maiden PGA Tour success.

The consistent Max Greyserman 40/141.00 could also be worth backing in this extremely mixed field, that includes a handful of top-25 players, as well as plenty of 'PGA Tour journeymen'.

A three-time runner-up on the PGA Tour, Greyserman has posted eight T25s this season without finding himself in contention down the back nine on Sunday.

But it was at this time last year, the 30-year-old from New Jersey started to fire on all cylinders, grabbing back-to-back second place finishes.

Betfair latest for the 2025 Open Championship

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At Detroit (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.50: Taylor Moore (12)
67.50: Cameron Young (8)
68.13: Wyndham Clark (8)
68.40: Tony Finau (10)
68.45: Cameron Davis (20)
68.50: Adam Hadwin (14)
68.67: Justin Lower (12)
68.70: Chris Kirk (20)
68.75: Stephan Jaeger (12)
68.92: Davis Thompson (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

The Punter's preview for the Rocket Classic

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Detroit Form (2019-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W25 W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16
Collin Morikawa 42 23 20 50 17 MC 54
Keegan Bradley 1 33 7 8 30 18
Hideki Matsuyama 30 42 38 36 MC 17
Ben Griffin 14 10 2 1 8 46 MC 1
Patrick Cantlay 12 MC 12 MC 4 13
Wyndham Clark 17 MC 59 56 50 63 MC 27
Akshay Bhatia 54 MC 16 22 MC 46 MC 42
Min Woo Lee 63 MC 49 MC 51 61
Cameron Young 52 4 4 25 47 7 54
Tony Finau 66 38 31 19 15 38
Max Greyserman 36 23 25 22 33 54 28 27
Byeong Hun An 14 MC 6 MC 74 34 60 38
Tom Kim 45 33 MC 44 71 54 MC
Stephan Jaeger 34 MC 39 70 7 56 32
Matt McCarty MC 4 MC MC 15 MC
Michael Kim 42 50 44 16 55 Wd 54
Nico Echavarria MC 59 41 25 28
Davis Riley 57 MC 59 MC 2 MC 45 32
Si Woo Kim Wd 42 31 28 8 17 15 MC 8
Davis Thompson 25 MC 49 MC MC 23 27
Kevin Yu 25 3 MC 50 4 29 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard 46 43 67 23 48 2
Nick Dunlap 66 MC MC 44 MC 69 71
Joe Highsmith 36 MC MC MC 8 66 MC 72
Jacob Bridgeman 52 MC 31 MC MC 4 MC 10 61
Ryan Gerard 54 50 23 73 8 42 MC 12 27
Cameron Davis 57 64 MC MC 19 54 60 32 13
Harry Hall 9 24 6 19 20 33 49
Austin Eckroat 25 57 46 67 51 MC 32
Alexander Noren 30 MC 39 17 51
Erik van Rooyen MC MC 36 MC 34 2 MC MC
Eric Cole Wd MC MC 44 28 41 34 5 MC 18
Matt Fitzpatrick 17 38 31 8 23 MC 38
Thriston Lawrence 12 MC 4 MC MC
Chris Kirk 12 MC MC 55 42 18
Thorbjorn Olesen MC 36 46 33 7 29 MC
Matt Wallace 23 MC 22 17 Wd MC 12
Ryo Hisatsune 47 6 37 37 MC 18 18
Keith Mitchell 27 36 MC 7 18 2
Max McGreevy 27 66 MC 45 15 24 49
Patrick Rodgers MC 28 MC 42 15 42
Max Homa 54 MC 51 60 30 70
Victor Perez 19 9 75 MC 13 60 MC
Gary Woodland 36 MC MC 11 MC 34 61
Taylor Moore MC 73 19 25 MC MC
Jake Knapp 27 MC MC 39 3
Kurt Kitayama MC 22 MC 5 MC
Beau Hossler 52 59 19 MC 65 MC
Adam Hadwin 57 27 51 MC 60 12 61
Karl Vilips MC 11 MC 49 4 54
Lee Hodges 9 53 MC MC MC MC
Rickie Fowler 36 7 16 MC 15 68
Nicolai Hojgaard MC 41 56 2
Alex Smalley 13 MC 28 5 39 MC 63
Sami Valimaki MC MC 7 39 MC 18
Justin Lower MC 68 MC 60 MC MC 8 31
Mark Hubbard MC 47 28 7 5 MC 12
Luke Clanton 34 MC
Rico Hoey 36 66 MC 7 52 MC 12
Patrick Fishburn 43 MC MC MC MC MC
Jesper Svensson 18 46 61 MC MC
Doug Ghim MC MC 46 52 33 MC
Aldrich Potgieter 6 MC MC MC
Vince Whaley 52 11 37 15 26 7
Seamus Power Wd 59 MC 34 MC 18
Andrew Putnam 6 44 61 15 MC 26
Charley Hoffman 67 MC MC MC 9
Emiliano Grillo 19 24 16 20 MC 41
Matt Kuchar 25 53 56 32
Garrick Higgo 55 68 MC 1
Antoine Rozner 24 34 13 31
Michael Thorbjornsen Wd 41 54 33 4 2
Alejandro Tosti MC MC 54 67 MC 2
Adam Schenk 50 65 MC MC 5 MC
Harry Higgs MC 51 59 2 MC MC MC
Paul Waring 47 MC MC MC
Chan Kim MC MC MC MC MC 7
Steven Fisk 43 66 13 24 MC
Patton Kizzire MC Wd 20 49 MC
McClure Meissner MC 28 MC 65 MC 53
Joel Dahmen MC MC MC MC MC 2
Sam Ryder MC 53 13 MC MC
Chandler Phillips 64 MC MC 15 10 MC
Carson Young 52 53 13 MC MC MC
Isaiah Salinda Wd Wd 56 8
Chris Gotterup 23 MC 28 13 15 12 18
Henrik Norlander 52 59 MC 45 4 18
Kevin Roy 18 46 54 15 MC 31
Zach Johnson MC MC
Takumi Kanaya MC MC MC MC 45 5 18 MC
Danny Walker MC MC 34 25 12 31
Brice Garnett MC 36 31 MC 12
Adam Svensson MC 46 59 MC 32 24
Ben Kohles MC MC 37 52 MC 59
Kris Ventura MC 16 MC MC 31 31
Frankie Capan MC 77 MC MC 3 MC
Luke List MC 36 67 MC 4 MC
Peter Malnati 59 66 MC MC MC
Ricky Castillo MC 59 37 5 18 38
Greyson Sigg MC MC MC MC 41
David Lipsky MC MC MC MC 4 31
Rafael Campos MC MC 55 45 67 MC
Ben Silverman 36 70 20 MC MC
Nate Lashley 47 MC 39 18 53
William Mouw MC MC 27 MC 18 59
Jackson Suber 18 53 MC MC MC 67
Taylor Dickson MC 37 29 4 MC
Rikuya Hoshino MC 39 MC 26
Jeremy Paul 18 59 MC MC MC 2
John Pak 27 28 MC 70 MC 63
Chad Ramey MC MC 45 MC 8 18
Thomas Rosenmueller MC MC MC 52 28 12
David Skinns 9 MC 52 26 24
Quade Cummins 4 MC 36 27 MC 12 41
Paul Peterson 52 MC MC 28 MC
Will Chandler MC MC 76 27 MC MC 26
Will Gordon MC MC MC 5 MC
Danny Willett 13 MC 37
Lanto Griffin MC 27 MC MC MC MC Wd
Brandt Snedeker MC 7 MC MC 35
Camilo Villegas Wd 70 MC 67 MC
Cristobal Del Solar 36 MC MC 31 MC 12 MC
Noah Goodwin 18 21 MC MC MC MC
Ben Martin 48 MC 33 9
Cameron Champ 9 MC 52 MC 15 MC MC
Trey Mullinax 43 MC 29 18
Braden Thornberry MC MC MC MC 10 41
Nick Hardy MC 11 MC MC 32 41
Hayden Buckley MC MC 7 MC 10 49
Webb Simpson 22 49
Trevor Cone 42 52 MC MC MC MC
Kaito Onishi MC 5 MC MC MC 18
Kevin Velo MC MC Wd MC MC 8 MC
Mason Andersen Wd MC 37 MC MC 63
Norman Xiong Wd Wd MC 25 MC
Aaron Baddeley MC MC MC 26
Francesco Molinari 55 41 59 MC
Matthew Riedel MC MC MC MC 70
Philip Knowles 35 MC 8 MC MC MC MC MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC MC MC MC
Harrison Endycott MC MC MC MC 10 MC
Kevin Kisner MC MC MC MC MC MC
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC MC
Anders Albertson MC 34 30 69 64 MC 26
Brandon Matthews MC MC MC 76 64 MC
Aaron Wise MC 58 MC 39
Vince Covello MC Wd MC
David Ford MC MC
Gordon Sargent MC
Ashton McCulloch MC
Dominic Clemons
Michael La Sasso MC
Hayden Springer 59 77 65 MC 18 41
Benjamin Cook
Joseph Bramlett MC MC 13 39 MC 38
Dylan Wu 59 70 45 45 MC 4 12
Pierceson Coody 3 2 12 16 25 25 MC 31
Trace Crowe MC MC 1 13 27 MC 4 8
Player 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019
Collin Morikawa 2
Keegan Bradley 21 44 14 45
Hideki Matsuyama MC Wd 21 13
Ben Griffin 31 33
Patrick Cantlay 2
Wyndham Clark 8 Wd 17
Akshay Bhatia 2 MC
Min Woo Lee 2
Cameron Young 6 2
Tony Finau MC 1 53
Max Greyserman 31
Byeong Hun An MC 76 13
Tom Kim MC MC 7
Stephan Jaeger MC 9 5 MC
Matt McCarty
Michael Kim 52 MC MC MC
Nico Echavarria 63 MC
Davis Riley 57 33 MC
Si Woo Kim 14 58 57 MC
Davis Thompson 2 24 58
Kevin Yu 31 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard
Nick Dunlap 10
Joe Highsmith 57
Jacob Bridgeman 31
Ryan Gerard 56
Cameron Davis 1 17 14 1 MC MC
Harry Hall 31 MC
Austin Eckroat MC MC
Alexander Noren MC 9 4 MC
Erik van Rooyen 6 MC MC
Eric Cole 6
Matt Fitzpatrick
Thriston Lawrence
Chris Kirk 44 14 17 12 21
Thorbjorn Olesen MC
Matt Wallace MC 78 10 12
Ryo Hisatsune 31
Keith Mitchell MC MC
Max McGreevy MC MC
Patrick Rodgers 31 44 41 45
Max Homa 21 24 25 42
Victor Perez
Gary Woodland MC MC MC MC
Taylor Moore 10 4 6
Jake Knapp 31
Kurt Kitayama 20 MC
Beau Hossler 31 MC 69 25 MC MC
Adam Hadwin 2 37 MC 4
Karl Vilips
Lee Hodges MC MC 44
Rickie Fowler 31 1 MC 32 12 46
Nicolai Hojgaard 66 21
Alex Smalley MC 47 MC
Sami Valimaki MC
Justin Lower 25 8 30
Mark Hubbard 52 MC MC MC 12
Luke Clanton 10
Rico Hoey 6
Patrick Fishburn 25
Jesper Svensson
Doug Ghim MC 33 MC 32 MC
Aldrich Potgieter MC
Vince Whaley 57 40 17 58 MC
Seamus Power 8 12 MC
Andrew Putnam MC MC
Charley Hoffman MC 64 10 MC
Emiliano Grillo MC 39
Matt Kuchar 25 MC
Garrick Higgo MC 33 MC 41
Antoine Rozner
Michael Thorbjornsen MC MC
Alejandro Tosti Wd
Adam Schenk MC 7 MC 41 30 42
Harry Higgs 52 MC MC 70
Paul Waring
Chan Kim MC
Steven Fisk
Patton Kizzire 20 MC 74 25 MC MC
McClure Meissner MC
Joel Dahmen 25 MC MC 21
Sam Ryder MC 40 24 MC MC MC
Chandler Phillips 67 MC
Carson Young MC 52
Isaiah Salinda
Chris Gotterup 67 49
Henrik Norlander MC 81 30 38 12
Kevin Roy MC
Zach Johnson 63 70 49
Takumi Kanaya
Danny Walker
Brice Garnett MC 47 MC MC 17
Adam Svensson MC 40 24 MC
Ben Kohles 20 MC
Kris Ventura MC 21
Frankie Capan
Luke List 67 Wd MC 21 MC
Peter Malnati 74 9 73 MC MC 29
Ricky Castillo
Greyson Sigg MC 56 MC
David Lipsky Wd MC 37
Rafael Campos MC MC
Ben Silverman 17 MC
Nate Lashley 25 56 57 MC MC 1
William Mouw
Jackson Suber
Taylor Dickson
Rikuya Hoshino
Jeremy Paul
John Pak MC
Chad Ramey MC 17 MC
Thomas Rosenmueller
David Skinns 17 MC
Quade Cummins
Paul Peterson
Will Chandler
Will Gordon 74 MC MC
Danny Willett 74 67 67 4
Lanto Griffin MC MC 25 21
Brandt Snedeker MC MC 38 MC 5
Camilo Villegas MC Wd 67
Cristobal Del Solar
Noah Goodwin
Ben Martin MC 24 MC MC
Cameron Champ MC MC 20 MC 12 46
Trey Mullinax MC 37 MC
Braden Thornberry
Nick Hardy 52 MC MC
Hayden Buckley 44 24
Webb Simpson MC MC 69 MC 8
Trevor Cone 40
Kaito Onishi
Kevin Velo
Mason Andersen
Norman Xiong
Aaron Baddeley 72 MC MC 41 MC
Francesco Molinari MC
Matthew Riedel
Philip Knowles
Ryan Palmer 33 MC
Harrison Endycott MC MC
Kevin Kisner MC MC 8 3 46
Ryan Brehm MC 81 57 67 MC
Anders Albertson MC 64
Brandon Matthews MC MC
Aaron Wise MC 35
Vince Covello
David Ford
Gordon Sargent MC
Ashton McCulloch
Dominic Clemons
Michael La Sasso
Hayden Springer 10
Benjamin Cook MC
Joseph Bramlett MC MC MC MC MC
Dylan Wu 10 24 MC
Pierceson Coody 63
Trace Crowe MC

Andy Swales

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

