Masters Tips

How To Bet on Golf

Steve Rawlings Golf Previews

Golf Each-Way Tips

Long Odds Golf Tips

Each-Way Calculator

RBC Heritage 2024: Course and current form stats

Harbour Town: Small greens and tight fairways
A strong field has assembled at Harbour Town for this week's RBC Heritage

The fifth of this season's eight Signature Events takes place in South Carolina this week. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Very small greens, tight fairways, one of a kind

  • Young 28/129.00 primed to make Tour breakthrough

  • Canada's Corey 33/134.00 a strong each-way option

    • Tournament and Course Notes

    • The PGA Tour remains in America's Deep South for the 56th staging of the RBC Heritage. First held in 1969, the tournament has always been played at Harbour Town Golf Links, which is a layout completely different from any other on the Tour schedule;

    • And, despite the tradition of being held the week following the season's first major at Augusta, the event has usually attracted a good field. As a designated Signature Event in 2024, this week's entry list is especially impressive;

    • Harbour Town is situated at Sea Pines Resort, on the south-west edge of Hilton Head Island. It is one of the shortest layouts on the PGA Tour calendar. However, thanks to its tight fairways and small greens, it is certainly no pushover;

    • At Harbour Town there is little room for error. Putting surfaces are slick and much smaller than the Tour average and, if a golfer fails to find the correct section of fairway from the tee, there is every chance that their route to the flag will be blocked by overhanging trees;

    • Locating these small greens in regulation can be tricky. Ahead of the tournament in 2020, 10 fairways were slightly widened. Realistically, unless a player is particularly wild with either a driver or an iron, water should not come into play on more than 10 holes;

    • This much-loved public course was designed by Pete Dye, in conjunction with Jack Nicklaus, and opened 57 years ago. Since 1983, it has been played the week after The Masters, with the exception of 2020 when the Covid pandemic resulted in the schedule being rearranged;

    • The Harbour Town honours' board is littered with accurate iron players who also possess the ability to scramble brilliantly. Those who perform well this week, should also be considered as potential contenders for June's US Open.

    Latest betting for this week's RBC Heritage

    Good Current Form

    Man of the moment Scottie Scheffler 7/24.50 heads the field once again.

    Whether he's able to 'get into the zone' so soon after his Augusta triumph is debatable.

    It's perhaps more likely that he will have a 'quiet' week, rather than contending for yet another prestigious victory.

    But for the current world No 1, finishing 10th would probably constitute a 'quiet' week.

    Three other in-form pros who might offer better options are Tommy Fleetwood 20/121.00, Collin Morikawa 25/126.00 and Cameron Young 28/129.00.

    Fleetwood and Young, who are both still seeking a maiden PGA Tour title, will certainly remain motivated teeing-up in South Carolina.

    Two years ago Young stood on the podium following a successful Harbour Town debut.

    Morikawa, who returned to form last week at Augusta where he tied-third, has a best Heritage finish of tied-seventh.

    Further down the food chain is Si Woo Kim 40/141.00 whose form this year has been solid, rather than spectacular.

    The Korean finished second here in 2018 and might offer e/w possibilities.

    Latest betting for next month's PGA Championship

    Good Course Form

    Patrick Cantlay 20/121.00, defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick 20/121.00 and 2022 winner Jordan Spieth 25/126.00 all enjoy good Harbour Town histories.

    But if you're searching for a higher-priced option, then Corey Conners 33/134.00 could be worth following.

    The Canadian has posted a brace of top-dozen finishes during the most recent three instalments of this unique tournament.

    Current form is not blistering, but not hopeless either, and the 32-year-old is an ideal e/w selection or potential top-five finisher.

    Betfair Sportsbook

    Stroke Averages

    Lowest 10 At Harbour Town (2018-23)


    Average .... (Rounds)
    68.25: Cameron Davis (12)
    68.33: Patrick Cantlay (18)
    68.40: Erik van Rooyen (10)
    68.50: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (12)
    68.56: JT Poston (16)
    68.59: Matt Fitzpatrick (22)
    69.00: Tommy Fleetwood (14)
    69.00: Brian Harman (22)
    69.00: Jordan Spieth (16)
    69.06: Collin Morikawa (16)
    Min. No. of Rounds = 10
    Only those entered this week are included in table

    MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Last 10 Weeks / Harbour Town (2014-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6
Scottie Scheffler 1 2 1 1 10 3
Rory McIlroy 22 3 19 21 21 24
Wyndham Clark MC 31 2 2 MC 41
Xander Schauffele 8 5 2 25 4
Ludvig Aberg 2 14 8 25 19
Patrick Cantlay 22 68 36 4
Brian Harman MC 25 MC 2 12 44 60
Max Homa 3 25 64 8 16 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 22 10 5 MC 21 MC 15
Tommy Fleetwood 3 7 35 MC 10
Collin Morikawa 3 75 45 MC 19
Cameron Young 9 2 54 36 4 16 8
Sahith Theegala 45 28 9 6 37 5
Keegan Bradley 22 MC MC 36 MC
Russell Henley 38 4 MC 4 41 24
Jordan Spieth MC 10 MC MC 30 Dq 6
Jason Day 30 MC 35 36 9
Sam Burns MC MC 45 30 10 3
Tom Kim 30 MC Wd 52 62 24 17
Nick Taylor MC 64 26 12 39 1
Matthieu Pavon 12 5 MC 52 28
Tony Finau 55 2 MC 45 13 19
Chris Kirk 16 26 44 28 MC
Sepp Straka 16 MC 16 57 MC MC
Denny McCarthy 45 2 35 48 MC 39 22
Will Zalatoris 9 74 MC 4 2
Akshay Bhatia 35 1 11 17 MC MC MC
Lucas Glover 20 25 11 MC 30 35 35
Rickie Fowler 30 MC 68 36 41 35 MC
Emiliano Grillo MC 54 8 33 44 22
Eric Cole 52 MC 33 MC 21 MC 10 49
Sung Jae Im MC MC 31 18 MC 44 66
Stephan Jaeger MC 1 MC 44 MC 3
Kurt Kitayama 35 36 19 MC 39 8
Byeong Hun An 16 MC MC 8 21 16 66
Harris English 22 MC 19 21 7 17
Adam Hadwin 53 5 MC 52 4 MC
JT Poston 30 45 55 66 10 MC
Si Woo Kim 30 17 6 30 44 12
Corey Conners 38 25 13 18 41 24 28
Austin Eckroat MC 33 45 36 1 38 MC
Adam Schenk 12 5 33 19 MC 56 MC 17
Jake Knapp 55 MC 45 57 4 1 28
Taylor Moore 20 2 12 31 48 31 39
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 25 9 13 44 MC 24 28
Justin Rose MC MC MC 64
Grayson Murray 51 MC 42 25 MC MC
Tom Hoge 14 54 12 28 8 17
Brendon Todd 5 33 MC 6 MC 31 22
Cameron Davis 12 21 MC 18 49
Mackenzie Hughes 14 3 26 30 MC 31
Erik van Rooyen 55 MC MC 25 2 8 MC
Thomas Detry 2 17 62 MC MC 28
Peter Malnati MC 36 1 68 9 MC
Nick Dunlap MC 11 MC 48 53 MC
Andrew Putnam 14 MC 53 8 44 MC
Lee Hodges MC MC 26 35 12 MC 24 MC
Adam Svensson 51 57 49 MC MC MC 10 MC
Patrick Rodgers Wd 74 MC MC 25 6 MC
Alejandro Tosti MC 2 75 MC MC MC
Seamus Power MC 26 64 21 31 66
Chandler Phillips MC 45 3 MC Wd 24
Brice Garnett MC 35 1 51
Erik Barnes MC 17 Wd 2 58
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Scottie Scheffler 11
Rory McIlroy 41
Wyndham Clark 29 35 64 64 54
Xander Schauffele 4 64 63 32
Ludvig Aberg
Patrick Cantlay 3 2 MC 3 7 3
Brian Harman 7 35 13 28 MC 23 9 MC 44 7
Max Homa MC 41
Matt Fitzpatrick 1 MC 4 14 39 14 MC MC 23
Tommy Fleetwood 15 10 MC 25
Collin Morikawa 31 26 7 64
Cameron Young 51 3
Sahith Theegala 5 70
Keegan Bradley 48 44
Russell Henley 19 MC 9 MC MC 26 23 MC MC
Jordan Spieth 2 1 68 54 11 12
Jason Day MC 23
Sam Burns 15 39 MC 9
Tom Kim MC
Nick Taylor 41 MC MC 58 MC 22 MC* 74
Matthieu Pavon
Tony Finau 31 33 39 MC
Chris Kirk 41 MC 7 MC 55 MC 23 69 27
Sepp Straka MC 3 59 33
Denny McCarthy 25 56 13 MC 33
Will Zalatoris 42
Akshay Bhatia MC
Lucas Glover MC 48 33 21 MC 32 32 33 18 MC
Rickie Fowler 15 MC MC
Emiliano Grillo 7 MC 2 MC 33 16
Eric Cole
Sung Jae Im 7 21 13 MC MC
Stephan Jaeger MC MC
Kurt Kitayama MC
Byeong Hun An MC MC MC 7
Harris English 63 MC 17 25 32 MC Wd 31
Adam Hadwin MC 26 MC 41 48 22 30 MC
JT Poston MC 3 MC 8 6
Si Woo Kim MC 42 33 MC MC 2 14
Corey Conners 31 12 4 21 MC MC MC
Austin Eckroat
Adam Schenk 31 MC 25 MC MC
Jake Knapp
Taylor Moore 11
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 19 33 28
Justin Rose 25 14
Grayson Murray MC 59
Tom Hoge MC MC 25 MC MC 55
Brendon Todd 51 26 39 MC MC 4 38
Cameron Davis 7 3 25
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC 52 70 63 MC
Erik van Rooyen MC 10 21
Thomas Detry MC
Peter Malnati MC 42 MC 70 16 67 44 MC
Nick Dunlap
Andrew Putnam 59 MC MC MC MC
Lee Hodges 41
Adam Svensson 41 26
Patrick Rodgers 19 MC MC
Alejandro Tosti
Seamus Power MC 6
Chandler Phillips
Brice Garnett MC 52 17 MC 42 11 53
Erik Barnes

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    RBC Heritage: The Punter's Preview

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    RBC Heritage 2024: Course and current form stats

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Masters 2024 First-Round Leader Tips: Three picks between 40/1 and 50/1

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Masters 2024 Player Guide: Profiles of the top 50 in the betting

More Golf Form Guide