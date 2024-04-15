RBC Heritage 2024: Course and current form stats

Very small greens, tight fairways, one of a kind

Young 28/1 29.00 primed to make Tour breakthrough

Tournament and Course Notes

• The PGA Tour remains in America's Deep South for the 56th staging of the RBC Heritage. First held in 1969, the tournament has always been played at Harbour Town Golf Links, which is a layout completely different from any other on the Tour schedule;

• And, despite the tradition of being held the week following the season's first major at Augusta, the event has usually attracted a good field. As a designated Signature Event in 2024, this week's entry list is especially impressive;

• Harbour Town is situated at Sea Pines Resort, on the south-west edge of Hilton Head Island. It is one of the shortest layouts on the PGA Tour calendar. However, thanks to its tight fairways and small greens, it is certainly no pushover;

• At Harbour Town there is little room for error. Putting surfaces are slick and much smaller than the Tour average and, if a golfer fails to find the correct section of fairway from the tee, there is every chance that their route to the flag will be blocked by overhanging trees;

• Locating these small greens in regulation can be tricky. Ahead of the tournament in 2020, 10 fairways were slightly widened. Realistically, unless a player is particularly wild with either a driver or an iron, water should not come into play on more than 10 holes;

• This much-loved public course was designed by Pete Dye, in conjunction with Jack Nicklaus, and opened 57 years ago. Since 1983, it has been played the week after The Masters, with the exception of 2020 when the Covid pandemic resulted in the schedule being rearranged;

• The Harbour Town honours' board is littered with accurate iron players who also possess the ability to scramble brilliantly. Those who perform well this week, should also be considered as potential contenders for June's US Open.

Good Current Form

Man of the moment Scottie Scheffler 7/24.50 heads the field once again.

Whether he's able to 'get into the zone' so soon after his Augusta triumph is debatable.

It's perhaps more likely that he will have a 'quiet' week, rather than contending for yet another prestigious victory.

But for the current world No 1, finishing 10th would probably constitute a 'quiet' week.

Three other in-form pros who might offer better options are Tommy Fleetwood 20/121.00, Collin Morikawa 25/126.00 and Cameron Young 28/129.00.

Fleetwood and Young, who are both still seeking a maiden PGA Tour title, will certainly remain motivated teeing-up in South Carolina.

Two years ago Young stood on the podium following a successful Harbour Town debut.

Morikawa, who returned to form last week at Augusta where he tied-third, has a best Heritage finish of tied-seventh.

Further down the food chain is Si Woo Kim 40/141.00 whose form this year has been solid, rather than spectacular.

The Korean finished second here in 2018 and might offer e/w possibilities.

Good Course Form

Patrick Cantlay 20/121.00, defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick 20/121.00 and 2022 winner Jordan Spieth 25/126.00 all enjoy good Harbour Town histories.

But if you're searching for a higher-priced option, then Corey Conners 33/134.00 could be worth following.

The Canadian has posted a brace of top-dozen finishes during the most recent three instalments of this unique tournament.

Current form is not blistering, but not hopeless either, and the 32-year-old is an ideal e/w selection or potential top-five finisher.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 At Harbour Town (2018-23)



Average .... (Rounds)

68.25: Cameron Davis (12)

68.33: Patrick Cantlay (18)

68.40: Erik van Rooyen (10)

68.50: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (12)

68.56: JT Poston (16)

68.59: Matt Fitzpatrick (22)

69.00: Tommy Fleetwood (14)

69.00: Brian Harman (22)

69.00: Jordan Spieth (16)

69.06: Collin Morikawa (16)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut