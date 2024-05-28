RBC Canadian Open 2024: Course and current form stats
The PGA Tour travels north to contest one of the longest-running tournaments on the golfing calendar. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Short, undulating venue with minimal threat of water
-
Tom 40/141.00 to rediscover his mojo in Canada
-
Noren 25/126.00 can double up as e/w option
Tournament and Course Notes
• The PGA Tour makes one of its longest journeys of the year, as it travels over 1,350 miles north-east from Fort Worth in Texas, to set up camp in Hamilton, Ontario. After a gap of five years, Canada's national open returns to Hamilton Golf & Country Club which will be hosting the tournament for a seventh time. The first occasion was in 1919;
• Originally designed by English architect Harry Colt, 110 years ago, the course underwent major renovation work following the Canadian Open of 2019. Hampered by Covid and lockdown, this $11.5m project took two years to complete, after which it won Golf Digest's 'Renovation of the Year' award for 2022;
• Overseen by Martin Ebert, of UK-based design firm Mackenzie & Ebert, this upgrade included the rebuilding of every green, as well as extensive adjustments to bunkers. Hamilton is a rolling, parkland course approximately 45 miles from Toronto. And Ebert explained: 'We created deeper bunkers, and designed greens that offer a greater number of tricky pin positions.'
• Although the well-wooded Hamilton has added yardage in recent years, it remains one of the shorter venues on Tour and length off the tee is unlikely to be a decisive factor this week. Hamilton's putting surfaces are slightly smaller than the PGA Tour average, while water is barely a threat. This week's event takes place over a composite layout comprising the West and South courses;
• First staged in 1904, the Canadian Open used to be one of the premier events in world golf. However, over the last two or three decades, its prestige has dwindled considerably.
Good Current Form
With only one PGA Tour event staged at Hamilton during the past 11 years, course form is of little value for those keen to track down a potential winner this week.
That said, Rory McIlroy 10/34.33 and Shane Lowry 20/121.00 who finished first and second respectively when Hamilton last hosted Canada's national open in 2019, are among the entries in Ontario.
The Irish duo teamed-up to win the Zurich Classic team event at TPC Louisiana last month.
Since then, McIlroy has won again at Quail Hollow, while Lowry tied-sixth in the PGA Championship two weeks ago.
World No 12 Sahith Theegala 20/121.00, the second highest-ranked golfer in the field, makes his Hamilton debut.
At No 5 in the current FedEx Cup standings, the Californian has a strong all-round game and is currently an impressive fourth in the PGA Tour category for Strokes Gained: Putting.
A little further down the pecking order is Tom Kim 40/141.00: The Korean has not played particularly badly this season, posting six top-30 finishes, but his most recent top-10 came in Las Vegas last October when he won the Shriners Children's Open.
But don't be surprised if the 21-year-old rediscovers his mojo in this week's mediocre field.
Finally, this week's tournament offers the perfect opportunity for Alex Noren 20/121.00 to secure a long-overdue triumph on the PGA Tour.
The 41-year-old from Stockholm has finished inside the top-25 in each of his last eight PGA Tour starts.
He stood on the podium at the recent CJ Cup in Dallas and is a 10-time winner on the DP World Tour.
Noren, who is certainly good enough to hold aloft the trophy on Sunday, is also an ideal e/w option in Canada.
World Ranking Points
Most Points During 2024 (Top 10 Listed)
Pts
160.83: Rory McIlroy
129.12: Sahith Theegala
89.89: Akshay Bhatia
86.14: Cameron Young
85.54: Tommy Fleetwood
80.45: Nick Taylor
68.84: Shane Lowry
66.77: Taylor Pendrith
58.99: Davis Riley
58.34: Alexander Noren
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Form at Hamilton
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W21
|W20
|W19
|W18
|W17
|W16
|W15
|W14
|W13
|W12
|Rory McIlroy
|12
|1
|1
|33
|22
|3
|Sahith Theegala
|12
|52
|MC
|2
|45
|28
|Tommy Fleetwood
|26
|13
|49
|3
|7
|Cameron Young
|63
|34
|62
|9
|2
|Tom Kim
|24
|26
|47
|52
|18
|30
|MC
|Nick Taylor
|MC
|43
|10
|49
|MC
|64
|Sam Burns
|MC
|13
|44
|MC
|MC
|Shane Lowry
|6
|47
|1
|64
|43
|29
|Akshay Bhatia
|MC
|MC
|42
|18
|35
|1
|11
|17
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|16
|75
|Eric Cole
|MC
|MC
|68
|MC
|33
|52
|MC
|33
|Corey Conners
|26
|13
|11
|44
|38
|25
|Alexander Noren
|12
|24
|3
|23
|14
|11
|Adam Hadwin
|60
|52
|10
|42
|53
|5
|Taylor Pendrith
|MC
|10
|1
|11
|11
|MC
|36
|MC
|Adam Scott
|12
|MC
|29
|30
|22
|14
|Ryan Fox
|32
|75
|4
|MC
|4
|38
|MC
|78
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|53
|4
|33
|55
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|MC
|6
|41
|39
|14
|3
|Luke List
|MC
|MC
|30
|19
|38
|MC
|Aaron Rai
|32
|39
|4
|23
|MC
|58
|7
|MC
|Robert MacIntyre
|MC
|8
|13
|MC
|8
|MC
|33
|Davis Riley
|1
|66
|30
|28
|MC
|14
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|53
|16
|MC
|36
|58
|14
|MC
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|65
|26
|52
|3
|36
|25
|31
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|MC
|4
|52
|MC
|78
|57
|MC
|Keith Mitchell
|37
|MC
|20
|28
|14
|MC
|17
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|18
|MC
|13
|MC
|78
|33
|Adam Svensson
|24
|43
|47
|44
|51
|57
|49
|Matt Wallace
|43
|20
|4
|36
|MC
|17
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|Wd
|16
|13
|MC
|14
|39
|36
|17
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|Maverick McNealy
|17
|23
|41
|MC
|58
|45
|Davis Thompson
|17
|2
|MC
|23
|18
|45
|21
|MC
|Charley Hoffman
|50
|MC
|11
|4
|69
|MC
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|32
|Wd
|59
|11
|40
|MC
|31
|9
|Victor Perez
|50
|MC
|46
|MC
|43
|45
|17
|MC
|Alejandro Tosti
|17
|73
|63
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|2
|75
|Kevin Yu
|61
|4
|MC
|28
|MC
|39
|MC
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|61
|63
|50
|4
|MC
|36
|14
|45
|61
|Matt Kuchar
|17
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|Chan Kim
|MC
|40
|MC
|28
|6
|14
|53
|67
|Seamus Power
|16
|MC
|12
|MC
|26
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|64
|33
|Jorge Campillo
|MC
|4
|24
|39
|18
|MC
|MC
|49
|Vincent Norrman
|70
|MC
|MC
|39
|45
|83
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|MC
|38
|MC
|39
|21
|Chandler Phillips
|12
|50
|MC
|19
|55
|MC
|45
|3
|Doug Ghim
|50
|35
|MC
|28
|43
|MC
|MC
|67
|Michael Kim
|MC
|20
|MC
|11
|14
|MC
|64
|33
|Justin Suh
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|69
|21
|17
|Sam Stevens
|MC
|10
|62
|4
|40
|14
|57
|64
|Zac Blair
|MC
|53
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Lower
|MC
|MC
|24
|28
|4
|25
|28
|Wd
|Ben Silverman
|32
|16
|MC
|MC
|MC
|81
|36
|MC
|David Skinns
|MC
|20
|48
|11
|MC
|7
|75
|Max Greyserman
|MC
|40
|MC
|4
|40
|MC
|7
|33
|CT Pan
|37
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|28
|51
|Carl Yuan
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|5
|Hayden Buckley
|5
|59
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|Brice Garnett
|35
|MC
|11
|18
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|45
|60
|38
|MC
|64
|MC
|21
|MC
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|32
|MC
|40
|33
|33
|MC
|12
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|16
|30
|28
|58
|78
|26
|Andrew Novak
|MC
|54
|30
|23
|58
|53
|17
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|14
|MC
|54
|JJ Spaun
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|51
|36
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|5
|13
|MC
|23
|MC
|10
|MC
|26
|Robby Shelton
|9
|26
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|33
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|MC
|Wd
|Martin Laird
|37
|MC
|48
|MC
|51
|31
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|59
|MC
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|10
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|13
|MC
|8
|9
|MC
|45
|45
|Carson Young
|MC
|32
|30
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|Pierceson Coody
|5
|54
|MC
|MC
|18
|74
|57
|Wd
|Tyler Duncan
|56
|MC
|51
|MC
|Parker Coody
|61
|36
|MC
|MC
|6
|58
|MC
|67
|Ryan Moore
|69
|MC
|MC
|45
|31
|5
|Joel Dahmen
|56
|59
|62
|28
|67
|MC
|MC
|49
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|MC
|40
|30
|MC
|23
|MC
|81
|MC
|Ben Martin
|37
|MC
|48
|MC
|55
|7
|67
|Vince Whaley
|32
|4
|41
|MC
|23
|69
|MC
|54
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|21
|MC
|Kevin Streelman
|50
|36
|MC
|MC
|45
|26
|Harry Hall
|MC
|40
|MC
|28
|58
|28
|67
|Nick Hardy
|65
|MC
|28
|MC
|25
|57
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|33
|69
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|41
|39
|82
|17
|David Lipsky
|9
|MC
|MC
|23
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|Erik Barnes
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|17
|Wd
|Jacob Bridgeman
|46
|MC
|19
|23
|MC
|21
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|24
|54
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|37
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|17
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|9
|38
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Trace Crowe
|22
|32
|MC
|MC
|11
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Tway
|24
|43
|9
|11
|3
|37
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|45
|40
|9
|MC
|67
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|22
|MC
|55
|37
|Zach Johnson
|45
|20
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Henrik Norlander
|20
|64
|19
|36
|MC
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|10
|24
|28
|23
|Wd
|MC
|Tyson Alexander
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|55
|14
|64
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|50
|MC
|17
|MC
|Myles Creighton
|32
|MC
|2
|8
|MC
|Callum Tarren
|70
|MC
|MC
|11
|23
|MC
|69
|72
|Alistair Docherty
|36
|2
|MC
|20
|34
|Paul Barjon
|54
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Whitney
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|63
|75
|MC
|33
|Wesley Bryan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|19
|55
|MC
|74
|54
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|72
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|MC
|24
|4
|14
|MC
|MC
|Richard T Lee
|16
|3
|3
|39
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Dougherty
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|45
|Ryan McCormick
|MC
|4
|41
|MC
|MC
|82
|MC
|MC
|Stuart Macdonald
|MC
|32
|1
|MC
|3
|MC
|Wilson Furr
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|MC
|36
|MC
|Ben Taylor
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Stewart Cink
|MC
|39
|MC
|33
|Wil Bateman
|48
|60
|36
|14
|Roger Sloan
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|49
|Patrick Fishburn
|20
|MC
|4
|23
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|66
|MC
|36
|51
|57
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|26
|Kelly Kraft
|MC
|13
|11
|Austin Cook
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|37
|53
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|61
|MC
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|52
|MC
|33
|MC
|64
|MC
|Kevin Chappell
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|69
|MC
|Etienne Papineau
|42
|15
|55
|20
|MC
|Jhonattan Vegas
|MC
|MC
|23
|MC
|36
|MC
|Josh Teater
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|45
|36
|13
|MC
|50
|45
|MC
|Matthew Anderson
|3
|47
|18
|1
|3
|21
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|3
|MC
|MC
|53
|72
|Sean O`Hair
|Wd
|Wd
|61
|37
|18
|MC
|Sam Choi
|MC
|Bud Cauley
|MC
|MC
|39
|45
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|65
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|72
|MC
|MC
|Jared du Toit
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|52
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|MC
|48
|40
|72
|MC
|MC
|Michael Gligic
|Raul Pereda De La Huerta
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|78
|MC
|Mike Weir
|MC
|Jake Lane
|Marc-Olivier Plasse
|David Hearn
|Cam Kellett
|Justin Matthews
|Ashton McCulloch
|Kevin Stinson
|Richy Werenski
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|Bill Haas
|MC
|MC
|18
|James Hahn
|MC
|MC
|63
|72
|Austin Smotherman
|65
|70
|70
|MC
|23
|50
|9
|Player
|2019
|2012
|Rory McIlroy
|1
|Sahith Theegala
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Cameron Young
|Tom Kim
|Nick Taylor
|27
|MC
|Sam Burns
|Shane Lowry
|2
|Akshay Bhatia
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Eric Cole
|Corey Conners
|MC
|Alexander Noren
|63
|Adam Hadwin
|6
|MC
|Taylor Pendrith
|Adam Scott
|Ryan Fox
|Erik van Rooyen
|20
|Mackenzie Hughes
|14
|MC
|Luke List
|Aaron Rai
|Robert MacIntyre
|Davis Riley
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Mark Hubbard
|Beau Hossler
|Keith Mitchell
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|Ben Griffin
|Sami Valimaki
|Maverick McNealy
|Davis Thompson
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|Victor Perez
|Alejandro Tosti
|Kevin Yu
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|Matt Kuchar
|4
|34
|Chan Kim
|Seamus Power
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|Jorge Campillo
|Vincent Norrman
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|Doug Ghim
|Michael Kim
|Justin Suh
|Matti Schmid
|Sam Stevens
|Zac Blair
|Justin Lower
|Ben Silverman
|20
|David Skinns
|Max Greyserman
|CT Pan
|Carl Yuan
|Hayden Buckley
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|Chez Reavie
|37
|Dylan Wu
|Andrew Novak
|Rico Hoey
|JJ Spaun
|44
|McClure Meissner
|Robby Shelton
|Camilo Villegas
|61
|Martin Laird
|50
|Brandon Wu
|Chesson Hadley
|Greyson Sigg
|Carson Young
|Pierceson Coody
|Tyler Duncan
|60
|Parker Coody
|Ryan Moore
|Joel Dahmen
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Ben Martin
|Vince Whaley
|Joe Highsmith
|Kevin Streelman
|73
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|Garrick Higgo
|Aaron Baddeley
|David Lipsky
|Erik Barnes
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Matthew NeSmith
|Joseph Bramlett
|Rafael Campos
|Trace Crowe
|Kevin Tway
|44
|Troy Merritt
|Aaron Cockerill
|Zach Johnson
|35
|Henrik Norlander
|Patton Kizzire
|Tyson Alexander
|Chad Ramey
|Myles Creighton
|Callum Tarren
|Alistair Docherty
|Paul Barjon
|20
|Tom Whitney
|Wesley Bryan
|Ryan Palmer
|35
|19
|Hayden Springer
|Nico Echavarria
|Richard T Lee
|MC
|Kevin Dougherty
|Ryan McCormick
|Stuart Macdonald
|Wilson Furr
|Ben Taylor
|Stewart Cink
|Wil Bateman
|Roger Sloan
|56
|Patrick Fishburn
|Lanto Griffin
|Cameron Champ
|Kelly Kraft
|71
|Austin Cook
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|Kevin Chappell
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|Etienne Papineau
|Jhonattan Vegas
|28
|Josh Teater
|63
|4
|Daniel Berger
|35
|Matthew Anderson
|MC
|Ryan Brehm
|Sean O`Hair
|MC
|Sam Choi
|Bud Cauley
|MC
|4
|Kevin Kisner
|10
|Jared du Toit
|Brandt Snedeker
|4
|34
|Michael Gligic
|MC
|MC
|Raul Pereda De La Huerta
|Mike Weir
|MC
|MC
|Jake Lane
|Marc-Olivier Plasse
|David Hearn
|MC
|71
|Cam Kellett
|Justin Matthews
|Ashton McCulloch
|Kevin Stinson
|Richy Werenski
|MC
|Nick Watney
|MC
|Bill Haas
|MC
|James Hahn
|Austin Smotherman
