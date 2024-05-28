Golf Form Guide

RBC Canadian Open 2024: Course and current form stats

Hamilton: A short, undulating venue with very little water
Hamilton has undergone an $11.5m renovation project since it last staged the Canadian Open in 2019

The PGA Tour travels north to contest one of the longest-running tournaments on the golfing calendar. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Short, undulating venue with minimal threat of water

  • Tom 40/141.00 to rediscover his mojo in Canada

  • Noren 25/126.00 can double up as e/w option

Tournament and Course Notes

• The PGA Tour makes one of its longest journeys of the year, as it travels over 1,350 miles north-east from Fort Worth in Texas, to set up camp in Hamilton, Ontario. After a gap of five years, Canada's national open returns to Hamilton Golf & Country Club which will be hosting the tournament for a seventh time. The first occasion was in 1919;

• Originally designed by English architect Harry Colt, 110 years ago, the course underwent major renovation work following the Canadian Open of 2019. Hampered by Covid and lockdown, this $11.5m project took two years to complete, after which it won Golf Digest's 'Renovation of the Year' award for 2022;

• Overseen by Martin Ebert, of UK-based design firm Mackenzie & Ebert, this upgrade included the rebuilding of every green, as well as extensive adjustments to bunkers. Hamilton is a rolling, parkland course approximately 45 miles from Toronto. And Ebert explained: 'We created deeper bunkers, and designed greens that offer a greater number of tricky pin positions.'

• Although the well-wooded Hamilton has added yardage in recent years, it remains one of the shorter venues on Tour and length off the tee is unlikely to be a decisive factor this week. Hamilton's putting surfaces are slightly smaller than the PGA Tour average, while water is barely a threat. This week's event takes place over a composite layout comprising the West and South courses;

• First staged in 1904, the Canadian Open used to be one of the premier events in world golf. However, over the last two or three decades, its prestige has dwindled considerably.

Latest betting for this week's RBC CANADIAN OPEN

Good Current Form

With only one PGA Tour event staged at Hamilton during the past 11 years, course form is of little value for those keen to track down a potential winner this week.

That said, Rory McIlroy 10/34.33 and Shane Lowry 20/121.00 who finished first and second respectively when Hamilton last hosted Canada's national open in 2019, are among the entries in Ontario.

The Irish duo teamed-up to win the Zurich Classic team event at TPC Louisiana last month.

Since then, McIlroy has won again at Quail Hollow, while Lowry tied-sixth in the PGA Championship two weeks ago.

World No 12 Sahith Theegala 20/121.00, the second highest-ranked golfer in the field, makes his Hamilton debut.

At No 5 in the current FedEx Cup standings, the Californian has a strong all-round game and is currently an impressive fourth in the PGA Tour category for Strokes Gained: Putting.

A little further down the pecking order is Tom Kim 40/141.00: The Korean has not played particularly badly this season, posting six top-30 finishes, but his most recent top-10 came in Las Vegas last October when he won the Shriners Children's Open.

But don't be surprised if the 21-year-old rediscovers his mojo in this week's mediocre field.

Finally, this week's tournament offers the perfect opportunity for Alex Noren 20/121.00 to secure a long-overdue triumph on the PGA Tour.

The 41-year-old from Stockholm has finished inside the top-25 in each of his last eight PGA Tour starts.

He stood on the podium at the recent CJ Cup in Dallas and is a 10-time winner on the DP World Tour.

Noren, who is certainly good enough to hold aloft the trophy on Sunday, is also an ideal e/w option in Canada.

Latest betting for next month's US OPEN

World Ranking Points

Most Points During 2024 (Top 10 Listed)
Pts
160.83: Rory McIlroy
129.12: Sahith Theegala
89.89: Akshay Bhatia
86.14: Cameron Young
85.54: Tommy Fleetwood
80.45: Nick Taylor
68.84: Shane Lowry
66.77: Taylor Pendrith
58.99: Davis Riley
58.34: Alexander Noren
Only those entered this week are included in table

Betfair Sportsbook

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Form at Hamilton

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13 W12
Rory McIlroy 12 1 1 33 22 3
Sahith Theegala 12 52 MC 2 45 28
Tommy Fleetwood 26 13 49 3 7
Cameron Young 63 34 62 9 2
Tom Kim 24 26 47 52 18 30 MC
Nick Taylor MC 43 10 49 MC 64
Sam Burns MC 13 44 MC MC
Shane Lowry 6 47 1 64 43 29
Akshay Bhatia MC MC 42 18 35 1 11 17
Nicolai Hojgaard MC 68 MC MC 16 75
Eric Cole MC MC 68 MC 33 52 MC 33
Corey Conners 26 13 11 44 38 25
Alexander Noren 12 24 3 23 14 11
Adam Hadwin 60 52 10 42 53 5
Taylor Pendrith MC 10 1 11 11 MC 36 MC
Adam Scott 12 MC 29 30 22 14
Ryan Fox 32 75 4 MC 4 38 MC 78 MC
Erik van Rooyen 53 4 33 55 MC
Mackenzie Hughes MC 6 41 39 14 3
Luke List MC MC 30 19 38 MC
Aaron Rai 32 39 4 23 MC 58 7 MC
Robert MacIntyre MC 8 13 MC 8 MC 33
Davis Riley 1 66 30 28 MC 14 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 53 16 MC 36 58 14 MC MC
Mark Hubbard 65 26 52 3 36 25 31
Beau Hossler MC MC 4 52 MC 78 57 MC
Keith Mitchell 37 MC 20 28 14 MC 17
Ryo Hisatsune MC 18 MC 13 MC 78 33
Adam Svensson 24 43 47 44 51 57 49
Matt Wallace 43 20 4 36 MC 17
Ben Griffin MC Wd 16 13 MC 14 39 36 17
Sami Valimaki MC MC MC MC 45
Maverick McNealy 17 23 41 MC 58 45
Davis Thompson 17 2 MC 23 18 45 21 MC
Charley Hoffman 50 MC 11 4 69 MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 32 Wd 59 11 40 MC 31 9
Victor Perez 50 MC 46 MC 43 45 17 MC
Alejandro Tosti 17 73 63 MC MC 33 MC 2 75
Kevin Yu 61 4 MC 28 MC 39 MC
Seong Hyeon Kim 61 63 50 4 MC 36 14 45 61
Matt Kuchar 17 34 MC MC MC 49
Chan Kim MC 40 MC 28 6 14 53 67
Seamus Power 16 MC 12 MC 26
Sam Ryder MC 26 MC MC 43 MC 64 33
Jorge Campillo MC 4 24 39 18 MC MC 49
Vincent Norrman 70 MC MC 39 45 83
Nate Lashley MC MC 38 MC 39 21
Chandler Phillips 12 50 MC 19 55 MC 45 3
Doug Ghim 50 35 MC 28 43 MC MC 67
Michael Kim MC 20 MC 11 14 MC 64 33
Justin Suh MC 50 MC MC MC MC 33
Matti Schmid MC MC MC MC 11 69 21 17
Sam Stevens MC 10 62 4 40 14 57 64
Zac Blair MC 53 MC 4 MC MC MC
Justin Lower MC MC 24 28 4 25 28 Wd
Ben Silverman 32 16 MC MC MC 81 36 MC
David Skinns MC 20 48 11 MC 7 75
Max Greyserman MC 40 MC 4 40 MC 7 33
CT Pan 37 MC MC Wd 28 51
Carl Yuan MC 68 MC MC MC 58 MC 5
Hayden Buckley 5 59 52 MC MC MC MC 61
Brice Garnett 35 MC 11 18 MC
Gary Woodland 45 60 38 MC 64 MC 21 MC
Chez Reavie MC 32 MC 40 33 33 MC 12
Dylan Wu MC 16 30 28 58 78 26
Andrew Novak MC 54 30 23 58 53 17
Rico Hoey MC MC MC 33 14 MC 54
JJ Spaun MC 26 MC MC 51 36 MC
McClure Meissner 5 13 MC 23 MC 10 MC 26
Robby Shelton 9 26 MC MC 33 MC 33
Camilo Villegas MC MC MC 35 MC Wd
Martin Laird 37 MC 48 MC 51 31
Brandon Wu MC MC MC 28 59 MC MC
Chesson Hadley MC 10 MC 8 MC MC MC
Greyson Sigg MC 13 MC 8 9 MC 45 45
Carson Young MC 32 30 MC MC MC MC 54
Pierceson Coody 5 54 MC MC 18 74 57 Wd
Tyler Duncan 56 MC 51 MC
Parker Coody 61 36 MC MC 6 58 MC 67
Ryan Moore 69 MC MC 45 31 5
Joel Dahmen 56 59 62 28 67 MC MC 49
Adrien Dumont de Chassart MC 40 30 MC 23 MC 81 MC
Ben Martin 37 MC 48 MC 55 7 67
Vince Whaley 32 4 41 MC 23 69 MC 54
Joe Highsmith MC MC MC MC 51 21 MC
Kevin Streelman 50 36 MC MC 45 26
Harry Hall MC 40 MC 28 58 28 67
Nick Hardy 65 MC 28 MC 25 57 MC
Garrick Higgo MC MC MC 4 MC 33 69
Aaron Baddeley MC 41 39 82 17
David Lipsky 9 MC MC 23 MC 58 MC MC
Erik Barnes MC MC MC MC 58 MC 17 Wd
Jacob Bridgeman 46 MC 19 23 MC 21 MC
Matthew NeSmith 24 54 MC MC 43 MC MC MC
Joseph Bramlett 37 26 MC MC MC 36 17
Rafael Campos MC MC 9 38 14 MC MC MC
Trace Crowe 22 32 MC MC 11 Wd MC MC
Kevin Tway 24 43 9 11 3 37 MC
Troy Merritt 45 40 9 MC 67 MC MC
Aaron Cockerill 22 MC 55 37
Zach Johnson 45 20 19 MC MC MC
Henrik Norlander 20 64 19 36 MC MC
Patton Kizzire 10 24 28 23 Wd MC
Tyson Alexander MC MC 52 MC 55 14 64 MC
Chad Ramey MC MC MC 2 50 MC 17 MC
Myles Creighton 32 MC 2 8 MC
Callum Tarren 70 MC MC 11 23 MC 69 72
Alistair Docherty 36 2 MC 20 34
Paul Barjon 54 MC 4 MC MC MC MC
Tom Whitney MC MC 66 MC 63 75 MC 33
Wesley Bryan MC MC MC 2
Ryan Palmer MC MC 19 55 MC 74 54
Hayden Springer MC MC MC MC MC 58 MC 72
Nico Echavarria MC MC 24 4 14 MC MC
Richard T Lee 16 3 3 39 MC MC
Kevin Dougherty MC 30 MC MC MC 45 45
Ryan McCormick MC 4 41 MC MC 82 MC MC
Stuart Macdonald MC 32 1 MC 3 MC
Wilson Furr MC MC MC 55 MC 36 MC
Ben Taylor MC MC MC 37 MC MC MC
Stewart Cink MC 39 MC 33
Wil Bateman 48 60 36 14
Roger Sloan 40 MC MC MC MC 45 49
Patrick Fishburn 20 MC 4 23 MC MC MC
Lanto Griffin MC 66 MC 36 51 57
Cameron Champ MC MC MC 45 26
Kelly Kraft MC 13 11
Austin Cook MC 20 MC MC 37 53 MC
Martin Trainer MC 61 MC 2 MC MC MC
Harrison Endycott MC 52 MC 33 MC 64 MC
Kevin Chappell MC 30 MC MC 33 MC
Scott Gutschewski MC MC MC 66 MC 69 MC
Etienne Papineau 42 15 55 20 MC
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC 23 MC 36 MC
Josh Teater MC MC MC MC MC 58 MC MC
Daniel Berger 45 36 13 MC 50 45 MC
Matthew Anderson 3 47 18 1 3 21
Ryan Brehm MC MC 3 MC MC 53 72
Sean O`Hair Wd Wd 61 37 18 MC
Sam Choi MC
Bud Cauley MC MC 39 45 MC
Kevin Kisner 65 MC MC MC 68 72 MC MC
Jared du Toit MC MC MC 33 52
Brandt Snedeker MC MC 48 40 72 MC MC
Michael Gligic
Raul Pereda De La Huerta MC MC MC MC MC MC 78 MC
Mike Weir MC
Jake Lane
Marc-Olivier Plasse
David Hearn
Cam Kellett
Justin Matthews
Ashton McCulloch
Kevin Stinson
Richy Werenski MC MC MC 55 59 MC MC MC
Nick Watney MC MC 11 MC
Bill Haas MC MC 18
James Hahn MC MC 63 72
Austin Smotherman 65 70 70 MC 23 50 9
Player 2019 2012
Rory McIlroy 1
Sahith Theegala
Tommy Fleetwood
Cameron Young
Tom Kim
Nick Taylor 27 MC
Sam Burns
Shane Lowry 2
Akshay Bhatia
Nicolai Hojgaard
Eric Cole
Corey Conners MC
Alexander Noren 63
Adam Hadwin 6 MC
Taylor Pendrith
Adam Scott
Ryan Fox
Erik van Rooyen 20
Mackenzie Hughes 14 MC
Luke List
Aaron Rai
Robert MacIntyre
Davis Riley
Thorbjorn Olesen
Mark Hubbard
Beau Hossler
Keith Mitchell
Ryo Hisatsune
Adam Svensson MC
Matt Wallace
Ben Griffin
Sami Valimaki
Maverick McNealy
Davis Thompson
Charley Hoffman MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Victor Perez
Alejandro Tosti
Kevin Yu
Seong Hyeon Kim
Matt Kuchar 4 34
Chan Kim
Seamus Power MC
Sam Ryder
Jorge Campillo
Vincent Norrman
Nate Lashley MC
Chandler Phillips
Doug Ghim
Michael Kim
Justin Suh
Matti Schmid
Sam Stevens
Zac Blair
Justin Lower
Ben Silverman 20
David Skinns
Max Greyserman
CT Pan
Carl Yuan
Hayden Buckley
Brice Garnett MC
Gary Woodland
Chez Reavie 37
Dylan Wu
Andrew Novak
Rico Hoey
JJ Spaun 44
McClure Meissner
Robby Shelton
Camilo Villegas 61
Martin Laird 50
Brandon Wu
Chesson Hadley
Greyson Sigg
Carson Young
Pierceson Coody
Tyler Duncan 60
Parker Coody
Ryan Moore
Joel Dahmen
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Ben Martin
Vince Whaley
Joe Highsmith
Kevin Streelman 73
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Garrick Higgo
Aaron Baddeley
David Lipsky
Erik Barnes
Jacob Bridgeman
Matthew NeSmith
Joseph Bramlett
Rafael Campos
Trace Crowe
Kevin Tway 44
Troy Merritt
Aaron Cockerill
Zach Johnson 35
Henrik Norlander
Patton Kizzire
Tyson Alexander
Chad Ramey
Myles Creighton
Callum Tarren
Alistair Docherty
Paul Barjon 20
Tom Whitney
Wesley Bryan
Ryan Palmer 35 19
Hayden Springer
Nico Echavarria
Richard T Lee MC
Kevin Dougherty
Ryan McCormick
Stuart Macdonald
Wilson Furr
Ben Taylor
Stewart Cink
Wil Bateman
Roger Sloan 56
Patrick Fishburn
Lanto Griffin
Cameron Champ
Kelly Kraft 71
Austin Cook MC
Martin Trainer MC
Harrison Endycott
Kevin Chappell MC
Scott Gutschewski
Etienne Papineau
Jhonattan Vegas 28
Josh Teater 63 4
Daniel Berger 35
Matthew Anderson MC
Ryan Brehm
Sean O`Hair MC
Sam Choi
Bud Cauley MC 4
Kevin Kisner 10
Jared du Toit
Brandt Snedeker 4 34
Michael Gligic MC MC
Raul Pereda De La Huerta
Mike Weir MC MC
Jake Lane
Marc-Olivier Plasse
David Hearn MC 71
Cam Kellett
Justin Matthews
Ashton McCulloch
Kevin Stinson
Richy Werenski MC
Nick Watney MC
Bill Haas MC
James Hahn
Austin Smotherman

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Norgaard goes odds-on again at the Belfry

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Niklas Norgaard
Golf Bets

Tour Championship 2024 Tips: 12/1 Burns to shine at East Lake

  • Dave Tindall
American golfer Sam Burns
Golf Bets

Golf Tips: Best bets for Tour Championship and British Masters

  • Max Liu
British Masters golf at the Belfry

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's In-Play Blog: Norgaard goes odds-on again at the Belfry

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Tour Championship 2024 Tips: 12/1 Burns to shine at East Lake

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    British Masters Each-Way Tips: 30/1 Ewen Ferguson a neat fit

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    British Masters: Course and current form stats

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

The Open Championship Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

2024 US Open Preview | Golf...Only Bettor

  • Editor