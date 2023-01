Arnaus a winner here five years ago

Expect plenty of birdies this week

Experienced Larrazabal to shine in desert

The DP World Tour's 'Desert Swing' comes to a close this weekend with the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra.

While the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai have been regular locations for DP World Tour events for many years, Ras Al Khaimah only joined the party 12 months ago.

The emirate of Ras al Khaimah is approximately 10 times smaller than Dubai, and about one-sixth the size of Abu Dhabi.

In 2022, Al Hamra hosted back-to-back tournaments in February, having earlier staged a trio of Challenge Tour events between 2016 and 2018.

Among these second tier tournaments which Al Hamra conducted was the Challenge Tour Grand Final of 2018.

Course Characteristics

Al Hamra has reasonably generous fairways, uncomplicated putting surfaces, and large threatening water hazards on eight holes.

The course is laid out close to Ras Al Khaimah's coastline in the Persian Gulf.

In building Al Hamra, course architect Peter Harradine used five million cubic metres of sand to shape and design the layout.

Thanks to its wide fairways and straightforward greens, there should be plenty of birdie opportunities up for grabs this coming week.

And last year's two tournaments yielded winning scores of 24 and 22 under par.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 At Al Hamra (2022)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.00: Ryan Fox (6)

68.17: Nicolai Hojgaard (6)

68.38: Oliver Bekker (8)

68.38: Ross Fisher (8)

68.38: Tapio Pulkkanen (8)

68.50: David Law (8)

68.50: Hurly Long (8)

68.50: Matthieu Pavon (8)

68.63: Julien Guerrier (8)

68.75: Adrian Otaegui (8)

68.75: Daniel Van Tonder (8)

Min. No. of Rounds = 6

Only those entered this week are included in table

Averages for two DP World Tour events held in 2022

Five To Watch

Adri Arnaus: Tied-13th in Dubai last week, the Spaniard won the Challenge Tour Grand Final at Al Hamra five years' ago.

Ryan Fox: Winner of the second Al Hamra tournament to be staged last year. He was named the European Tour's Player of the Year (Seve Ballesteros Award) for 2022, which is voted for by Tour members.

Pablo Larrazabal: The experienced, underrated, Spaniard is a seven-time winner on the DP World Tour. Stood on the Al Hamra podium 12 months ago.

Adrian Meronk: Has competed at Al Hamra three times, including twice on the Challenge Tour. Tied-10th two weeks' ago in Abu Dhabi.

Callum Shinkwin: Tied-fourth at the Emirates on Monday. A two-time champion at this level.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Note: This week's 'Course Form' table combines events from the DP World Tour (2022 (a & b)) and Challenge Tour (2016-18).