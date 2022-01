Ras al Khaimah Championship 2022: Course and current form stats for this week's rookie event

For the next two weeks, the DP World Tour will contest back-to-back tournaments at Al Hamra Golf Club.

Although the Ras al Khaimah Championship was pencilled in many months ago, next week's tournament at the same venue replaces the Qatar Masters which was postponed earlier this month due to Covid restrictions.

And while the Tour has been visiting the United Arab Emirates since 1989, this will be the first time it has ventured into Ras al Khaimah.

The emirate of Ras al Khaimah is approximately 10 times smaller than Dubai, and about one-sixth the size of Abu Dhabi.

However, Al Hamra will not be a complete mystery to all of those teeing-up this week, as the six-year-old course has been the venue for three Challenge Tour events, including the Grand Final of 2018.

Water is a constant companion around Al Hamra where established golf course architect Peter Harradine used five million cubic metres of sand when shaping and designing the layout.

This Week's Field

The field at Al Hamra is considerably weaker than those which teed-off at Yas Links and Emirates these past couple of weeks.

Not a single top 50 golfer in sight, compared to more than 10 at both recent events staged in the UAE.

This is because the total prize fund has been reduced by 75%, following the lucrative Rolex Series tournaments in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Six To Watch

Richard Bland: The world No 53 will celebrate his 49th birthday this week. Came mighty close to winning in Dubai on Sunday when he lost in a play-off.

Joachim B Hansen: Will be making his third appearance at Al Hamra, having competed here in Challenge Tour events in 2017 and 2018. The 31-year-old Dane was a winner in Dubai on the DP World Tour last November.

Romain Langasque: Two top-10s at Al Hamra, along with a brace of top-20s at Yas Links and Emirates these past couple of weeks.

Adrian Meronk: In his only previous start at Al Hamra, the 28-year-old from Poland lost in a play-off at a Challenge Tour event in October 2017. He was tied-4th at Emirates on Sunday. Currently a career-high No 137 in the World Ranking.

Jordan Smith: A winner at Al Hamra and played well in the two recent Rolex Series events in the Middle East.

Bernd Wiesberger: Performed well for three days at Emirates before closing with a disappointing 76 on Sunday. The Austrian is an eight-time winner on the DP World Tour.

