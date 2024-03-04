The Open Betting Tips

Puerto Rico Open 2024: Course and current form stats

This will be the 16th Puerto Rico Open to be part of the PGA Tour schedule
Grand Reserve: Has the rare distinction of having Paspalum grass on both greens and fairways

The PGA Tour is off to the Caribbean for the 16th staging of the Puerto Rico Open. Words and stats by Andy Swales ...

  • Long course, generous fairways, strong coastal winds

  • With the Big Cats away, Rasmus could play

  • Lashley has strong course history

    • Tournament and Course Notes

    • It's the first double-header of the PGA Tour year, with tournaments in Florida and Puerto Rico. While the elite of world golf tee-up at the so-called 'Signature Event' in Orlando, the lesser lights of the Tour compete for considerably less money in the Caribbean;

    • First staged as a PGA Tour event in 2008, the Puerto Rico Open takes place at Grand Reserve Country Club, which used to be known as Coco Beach. It was designed by Tom Kite, and located on the north-east coastline of this stunning Caribbean island, approximately 15 miles from the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan;

    • Heavily influenced by coastal breezes, which sweep in from the Atlantic Ocean, Grand Reserve is a low-lying layout where water comes into play on 13 holes;

    • Fairways are reasonably generous, with areas of dense vegetation dotted around the course. Longer than the average PGA Tour layout, Grand Reserve certainly encourages players to launch into their tee shots. It is one of just a few Tour venues to have fairways and greens laid with Paspalum grass;

    • All previous tournaments have been staged in either February or March. The total prize money in Puerto Rico will be $4m, compared to the $20m on offer this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

    Good Current Form

    Punters need to be aware that a number of those listed among the entries, could still qualify for the more lucrative event at Bay Hill.

    Two of those golfers are Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Robert MacIntyre whose fate will be decided at PGA National.

    If both grab a late entry to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, then Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard will become the lowest-ranked golfer teeing-up in the Caribbean.

    Rasmus missed the cut at PGA National by a single shot, but has otherwise had a consistent start to the year on the DP World Tour.

    Another European who has made a steady start to 2024 is Jorge Campillo.

    The Spaniard is sampling life on the PGA Tour, having travelled across the North Atlantic after finishing fifth in Qatar.

    With this week's tournament in Puerto Rico boasting a less-than-mediocre field, the opportunities are certainly there for a number of 'run-of-the-mill' players.

    Good Course Form

    Three players whose course form is better than the majority of their fellow competitors, are Michael Kim, Nate Lashley and Brandon Wu.

    Kim's best performance this year was a tie-for-sixth at The American Express event in Palm Springs, having finished fifth here 12 months ago.

    Lashley's three appearances at this week's venue have all yielded top-eight finishes.

    He stood on the podium here last year, and also finished third at windy Torrey Pines six weeks' ago.

    As for Wu, he is a two-time top-10 finisher at Grand Reserve.

    Latest betting for next month's Masters Tournament

    Stroke Averages


    Lowest Six At Grand Reserve (2017-23)
    Average .... (Rounds)
    68.63: Chris Stroud (8)
    68.63: Brandon Wu (8)
    68.86: Ryan Brehm (14)
    68.92: Nate Lashley (12)
    69.00: Vince Whaley (8)
    69.44: Brice Garnett (16)
    Min. No. of Rounds = 8
    Only those entered this week are included in table

    Note: There was no tournament in 2018 because of damage inflicted to the course by Hurricane Maria six months earlier.

    MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

    Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

    Please Note: Due to technical issues we are unable to list performance data for 'Week 9' on 'Current Form' table. Apologies and hopefully back to normal next week.

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 24 28 20 MC 2
Robert MacIntyre 6 MC MC MC 52
Rasmus Hojgaard 6 8 2 11 11
Aaron Rai 19 MC 33 MC 57
Ryo Hisatsune 48 MC 33 11 30
Justin Suh MC 22 77 MC MC
Ben Griffin 37 28 58 MC 9 30
Victor Perez 52 MC MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC MC 25 30
Michael Kim MC MC 37 6 42
Jorge Campillo 19 5 MC 37 56 32
Chan Kim 8 MC 14 MC
Brandon Wu 13 MC 47 MC 18
Seong Hyeon Kim MC 28 31 50 MC 30
Alejandro Tosti MC 43 MC 70
Taiga Semikawa 64 MC 30
Sam Stevens MC 28 43 65 24
Ben Kohles Wd MC MC 47 52
Nate Lashley MC MC 3 MC MC
Ben Silverman 13 56 MC 18
Matti Schmid MC MC MC MC MC
Tyler Duncan MC 53 MC 34 65
Camilo Villegas MC 62 MC 50
Harry Hall 33 41 MC MC 42
Pierceson Coody Wd MC MC MC
Rico Hoey MC MC MC MC
Kevin Streelman Wd MC MC
Nicholas Lindheim MC MC
Joel Dahmen 41 MC MC 72
Parker Coody 24 25 MC 74
Norman Xiong MC MC MC 79
Callum Tarren MC MC MC MC MC
Aaron Wise
Garrick Higgo 60 49 MC MC 80
Joe Highsmith MC 33 34 MC
Jacob Bridgeman MC 70 39 MC
Martin Laird 53 MC MC MC
Max Greyserman Wd MC 56 MC
Chandler Phillips 24 76 25 57
Dylan Frittelli MC MC 1 70 41
Trace Crowe 60 25 MC
Jimmy Stanger 38 MC 14 MC
Aaron Baddeley 24 28 37 MC
Adrien Dumont de Chassart MC 60 75 MC MC
Paul Barjon MC MC 39 MC
Vince Whaley MC MC MC 34 MC
David Lipsky MC MC MC MC MC
Troy Merritt 58 MC MC MC 24
Tom Whitney MC 13 MC
Henrik Norlander 13 20
Wilson Furr 38 MC Wd
Chris Gotterup Wd MC 50 MC
Ben Martin MC 37 56 MC
Zach Johnson 60 25 MC
Patton Kizzire MC MC MC 13
Marty Dou Ze Cheng MC MC MC
David Skinns MC MC MC MC
Kevin Dougherty 38 50 MC
MJ Daffue 65 63
Austin Smotherman 52 MC 4
Rafael Campos 38 35 20
Patrick Fishburn MC MC MC
Cameron Champ 24 MC MC MC MC
Paul Haley 65 MC
Jimmy Walker
McClure Meissner MC MC MC
Ryan McCormick 38 MC MC
James Hahn 33 MC
Roger Sloan MC MC MC
Scott Gutschewski MC MC MC
Nico Echavarria 24 MC MC 65 66 25
Scott Piercy MC MC MC MC
Adam Long 59 45 MC MC
Kramer Hickok
Kelly Kraft
Kevin Kisner MC MC
Satoshi Kodaira Wd MC 38 MC
Harrison Endycott MC 42 16 MC 39
Hayden Springer 38 33 MC
Richy Werenski 3 52 MC
Josh Teater MC MC MC MC
Russell Knox MC MC 27
Austin Cook 11 57 MC
Kevin Tway MC MC
Harry Higgs MC MC 16 14
Erik Barnes 58 43 52
Cody Gribble MC 69 MC
Martin Trainer 19 8 MC MC 74
Kevin Chappell MC 49 21 MC
Brice Garnett 51 MC MC
Ryan Armour MC 38
Jason Dufner MC
Ryan Brehm MC MC 20 MC MC
Seung-Yul Noh 51 36 68 35
Sean O`Hair MC 5 MC MC
Robert Streb MC 52 MC
Daniel Berger 28 MC 39
William McGirt
Jonathan Byrd 20 16
Fred Biondi MC 41 21 68 7
Tommy Gainey MC 52 16 21
Chris Stroud
Sung Kang 42 MC MC MC
Wesley Bryan
Jim Herman MC 54
Andrew Landry MC
Brandt Snedeker MC MC 78 MC MC
Brian Stuard MC
Yu Xin Lin 56
Ricky Barnes
Bill Haas MC
Scott Brown
Raul Pereda De La Huerta MC MC MC
Geoff Ogilvy
Angel Ayora 13 MC 12
Nick Watney MC
Kyle Stanley MC MC 20 MC
Ted Potter
Greg Chalmers
DJ Trahan
Ben Crane
DA Points
Chris Nido
Aram Yenidjeian
Tyler Collet
Blaine Hale MC MC MC
Domenico Geminiani
Julian Perico
Sangmoon Bae MC 9
Derek Ernst
Derek Lamely
Robert Garrigus
Kevin Stadler MC
Justin Hastings
Kelvin Hernandez
Evan Pena
Gareth Steyn
Jackson Van Paris
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Robert MacIntyre
Rasmus Hojgaard
Aaron Rai
Ryo Hisatsune
Justin Suh 35 MC
Ben Griffin 49
Victor Perez 55
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 14 35
Michael Kim 5 16 74 MC
Jorge Campillo
Chan Kim 16
Brandon Wu 3 7
Seong Hyeon Kim
Alejandro Tosti MC
Taiga Semikawa
Sam Stevens 15
Ben Kohles 16 MC 39
Nate Lashley 3 7 8
Ben Silverman MC
Matti Schmid 33
Tyler Duncan 35 62
Camilo Villegas 48 MC MC 18
Harry Hall 7
Pierceson Coody
Rico Hoey
Kevin Streelman MC
Nicholas Lindheim 32
Joel Dahmen MC*
Parker Coody
Norman Xiong
Callum Tarren 5
Aaron Wise
Garrick Higgo
Joe Highsmith
Jacob Bridgeman
Martin Laird 6
Max Greyserman
Chandler Phillips MC
Dylan Frittelli
Trace Crowe
Jimmy Stanger
Aaron Baddeley 28 30 2 8
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Paul Barjon 58
Vince Whaley 15 9
David Lipsky
Troy Merritt MC
Tom Whitney
Henrik Norlander 15 44 39 57
Wilson Furr
Chris Gotterup 7
Ben Martin MC 73 14 3
Zach Johnson
Patton Kizzire
Marty Dou Ze Cheng MC
David Skinns MC 29
Kevin Dougherty
MJ Daffue 64 52
Austin Smotherman 55
Rafael Campos 48 59 3 49 10 8 MC 29 76
Patrick Fishburn
Cameron Champ
Paul Haley 21 MC
Jimmy Walker
McClure Meissner
Ryan McCormick MC
James Hahn MC
Roger Sloan 22 60 2 MC
Scott Gutschewski 41
Nico Echavarria 1
Scott Piercy 21
Adam Long
Kramer Hickok MC MC 35
Kelly Kraft 50 15
Kevin Kisner 49
Satoshi Kodaira 35 49 MC
Harrison Endycott
Hayden Springer
Richy Werenski 21 28 MC MC*
Josh Teater 29 22 22 2 MC 38 39
Russell Knox 39
Austin Cook MC 61 44
Kevin Tway 32 MC
Harry Higgs 7
Erik Barnes MC
Cody Gribble 7 MC
Martin Trainer 64 MC MC MC 1
Kevin Chappell 15 MC MC
Brice Garnett 48 7 5 20 26 38 MC*
Ryan Armour 61 MC 49 38
Jason Dufner 44 MC
Ryan Brehm 1 11 35 MC
Seung-Yul Noh 29 55 56 MC 37
Sean O`Hair 61 49
Robert Streb 27 59 14 11
Daniel Berger 2
William McGirt 57 MC 29
Jonathan Byrd 48 39 MC 21 MC* 39 16 12
Fred Biondi
Tommy Gainey MC 3 68 MC MC MC Wd
Chris Stroud 15 8 26 27 9 18
Sung Kang 69 22 49
Wesley Bryan 6 62
Jim Herman 44 7 49 39
Andrew Landry 40 58
Brandt Snedeker
Brian Stuard MC 22 MC 43 4
Yu Xin Lin
Ricky Barnes 33 22 MC MC MC 56 39 MC 9
Bill Haas 11 41 30 27
Scott Brown 33 41 53 67 10 17 5 10 64 1
Raul Pereda De La Huerta
Geoff Ogilvy 11
Angel Ayora
Nick Watney 57 MC
Kyle Stanley 54 16 3 MC
Ted Potter 59 MC 7 6 29
Greg Chalmers 33 41 22 MC
DJ Trahan 44 59 22 52 16 54 38 MC 8
Ben Crane 68 MC 8 MC
DA Points MC 55 MC MC 42 1 65 MC
Chris Nido MC MC MC MC
Aram Yenidjeian
Tyler Collet MC
Blaine Hale
Domenico Geminiani MC
Julian Perico
Sangmoon Bae MC 50 MC 35 MC 67
Derek Ernst 21 61 MC 52 66 65 MC MC
Derek Lamely 21 MC MC
Robert Garrigus MC 66 MC MC MC MC MC
Kevin Stadler 54 MC 72
Justin Hastings
Kelvin Hernandez
Evan Pena
Gareth Steyn
Jackson Van Paris

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

