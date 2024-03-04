Puerto Rico Open 2024: Course and current form stats
The PGA Tour is off to the Caribbean for the 16th staging of the Puerto Rico Open. Words and stats by Andy Swales ...
Long course, generous fairways, strong coastal winds
With the Big Cats away, Rasmus could play
Lashley has strong course history
Tournament and Course Notes
• It's the first double-header of the PGA Tour year, with tournaments in Florida and Puerto Rico. While the elite of world golf tee-up at the so-called 'Signature Event' in Orlando, the lesser lights of the Tour compete for considerably less money in the Caribbean;
• First staged as a PGA Tour event in 2008, the Puerto Rico Open takes place at Grand Reserve Country Club, which used to be known as Coco Beach. It was designed by Tom Kite, and located on the north-east coastline of this stunning Caribbean island, approximately 15 miles from the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan;
• Heavily influenced by coastal breezes, which sweep in from the Atlantic Ocean, Grand Reserve is a low-lying layout where water comes into play on 13 holes;
• Fairways are reasonably generous, with areas of dense vegetation dotted around the course. Longer than the average PGA Tour layout, Grand Reserve certainly encourages players to launch into their tee shots. It is one of just a few Tour venues to have fairways and greens laid with Paspalum grass;
• All previous tournaments have been staged in either February or March. The total prize money in Puerto Rico will be $4m, compared to the $20m on offer this week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
Good Current Form
Punters need to be aware that a number of those listed among the entries, could still qualify for the more lucrative event at Bay Hill.
Two of those golfers are Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Robert MacIntyre whose fate will be decided at PGA National.
If both grab a late entry to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, then Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard will become the lowest-ranked golfer teeing-up in the Caribbean.
Rasmus missed the cut at PGA National by a single shot, but has otherwise had a consistent start to the year on the DP World Tour.
Another European who has made a steady start to 2024 is Jorge Campillo.
The Spaniard is sampling life on the PGA Tour, having travelled across the North Atlantic after finishing fifth in Qatar.
With this week's tournament in Puerto Rico boasting a less-than-mediocre field, the opportunities are certainly there for a number of 'run-of-the-mill' players.
Good Course Form
Three players whose course form is better than the majority of their fellow competitors, are Michael Kim, Nate Lashley and Brandon Wu.
Kim's best performance this year was a tie-for-sixth at The American Express event in Palm Springs, having finished fifth here 12 months ago.
Lashley's three appearances at this week's venue have all yielded top-eight finishes.
He stood on the podium here last year, and also finished third at windy Torrey Pines six weeks' ago.
As for Wu, he is a two-time top-10 finisher at Grand Reserve.
Stroke Averages
Lowest Six At Grand Reserve (2017-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.63: Chris Stroud (8)
68.63: Brandon Wu (8)
68.86: Ryan Brehm (14)
68.92: Nate Lashley (12)
69.00: Vince Whaley (8)
69.44: Brice Garnett (16)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: There was no tournament in 2018 because of damage inflicted to the course by Hurricane Maria six months earlier.
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Please Note: Due to technical issues we are unable to list performance data for 'Week 9' on 'Current Form' table. Apologies and hopefully back to normal next week.
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W8
|W7
|W6
|W5
|W4
|W3
|W2
|W1
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|24
|28
|20
|MC
|2
|Robert MacIntyre
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|6
|8
|2
|11
|11
|Aaron Rai
|19
|MC
|33
|MC
|57
|Ryo Hisatsune
|48
|MC
|33
|11
|30
|Justin Suh
|MC
|22
|77
|MC
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|37
|28
|58
|MC
|9
|30
|Victor Perez
|52
|MC
|MC
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|30
|Michael Kim
|MC
|MC
|37
|6
|42
|Jorge Campillo
|19
|5
|MC
|37
|56
|32
|Chan Kim
|8
|MC
|14
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|13
|MC
|47
|MC
|18
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|MC
|28
|31
|50
|MC
|30
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|43
|MC
|70
|Taiga Semikawa
|64
|MC
|30
|Sam Stevens
|MC
|28
|43
|65
|24
|Ben Kohles
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|47
|52
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|MC
|3
|MC
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|13
|56
|MC
|18
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|53
|MC
|34
|65
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|62
|MC
|50
|Harry Hall
|33
|41
|MC
|MC
|42
|Pierceson Coody
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Streelman
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Nicholas Lindheim
|MC
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|41
|MC
|MC
|72
|Parker Coody
|24
|25
|MC
|74
|Norman Xiong
|MC
|MC
|MC
|79
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Wise
|Garrick Higgo
|60
|49
|MC
|MC
|80
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|33
|34
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|MC
|70
|39
|MC
|Martin Laird
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Max Greyserman
|Wd
|MC
|56
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|24
|76
|25
|57
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|1
|70
|41
|Trace Crowe
|60
|25
|MC
|Jimmy Stanger
|38
|MC
|14
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|24
|28
|37
|MC
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|MC
|60
|75
|MC
|MC
|Paul Barjon
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|Vince Whaley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|David Lipsky
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|58
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|Tom Whitney
|MC
|13
|MC
|Henrik Norlander
|13
|20
|Wilson Furr
|38
|MC
|Wd
|Chris Gotterup
|Wd
|MC
|50
|MC
|Ben Martin
|MC
|37
|56
|MC
|Zach Johnson
|60
|25
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|Marty Dou Ze Cheng
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Skinns
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Dougherty
|38
|50
|MC
|MJ Daffue
|65
|63
|Austin Smotherman
|52
|MC
|4
|Rafael Campos
|38
|35
|20
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Paul Haley
|65
|MC
|Jimmy Walker
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryan McCormick
|38
|MC
|MC
|James Hahn
|33
|MC
|Roger Sloan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|24
|MC
|MC
|65
|66
|25
|Scott Piercy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adam Long
|59
|45
|MC
|MC
|Kramer Hickok
|Kelly Kraft
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Wd
|MC
|38
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|42
|16
|MC
|39
|Hayden Springer
|38
|33
|MC
|Richy Werenski
|3
|52
|MC
|Josh Teater
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Russell Knox
|MC
|MC
|27
|Austin Cook
|11
|57
|MC
|Kevin Tway
|MC
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|MC
|16
|14
|Erik Barnes
|58
|43
|52
|Cody Gribble
|MC
|69
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|19
|8
|MC
|MC
|74
|Kevin Chappell
|MC
|49
|21
|MC
|Brice Garnett
|51
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Armour
|MC
|38
|Jason Dufner
|MC
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|Seung-Yul Noh
|51
|36
|68
|35
|Sean O`Hair
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|Robert Streb
|MC
|52
|MC
|Daniel Berger
|28
|MC
|39
|William McGirt
|Jonathan Byrd
|20
|16
|Fred Biondi
|MC
|41
|21
|68
|7
|Tommy Gainey
|MC
|52
|16
|21
|Chris Stroud
|Sung Kang
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wesley Bryan
|Jim Herman
|MC
|54
|Andrew Landry
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|MC
|78
|MC
|MC
|Brian Stuard
|MC
|Yu Xin Lin
|56
|Ricky Barnes
|Bill Haas
|MC
|Scott Brown
|Raul Pereda De La Huerta
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Angel Ayora
|13
|MC
|12
|Nick Watney
|MC
|Kyle Stanley
|MC
|MC
|20
|MC
|Ted Potter
|Greg Chalmers
|DJ Trahan
|Ben Crane
|DA Points
|Chris Nido
|Aram Yenidjeian
|Tyler Collet
|Blaine Hale
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Domenico Geminiani
|Julian Perico
|Sangmoon Bae
|MC
|9
|Derek Ernst
|Derek Lamely
|Robert Garrigus
|Kevin Stadler
|MC
|Justin Hastings
|Kelvin Hernandez
|Evan Pena
|Gareth Steyn
|Jackson Van Paris
|Player
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`20
|`19
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|`13
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Robert MacIntyre
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Aaron Rai
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Justin Suh
|35
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|49
|Victor Perez
|55
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|14
|35
|Michael Kim
|5
|16
|74
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|Chan Kim
|16
|Brandon Wu
|3
|7
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|Taiga Semikawa
|Sam Stevens
|15
|Ben Kohles
|16
|MC
|39
|Nate Lashley
|3
|7
|8
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|Matti Schmid
|33
|Tyler Duncan
|35
|62
|Camilo Villegas
|48
|MC
|MC
|18
|Harry Hall
|7
|Pierceson Coody
|Rico Hoey
|Kevin Streelman
|MC
|Nicholas Lindheim
|32
|Joel Dahmen
|MC*
|Parker Coody
|Norman Xiong
|Callum Tarren
|5
|Aaron Wise
|Garrick Higgo
|Joe Highsmith
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Martin Laird
|6
|Max Greyserman
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|Trace Crowe
|Jimmy Stanger
|Aaron Baddeley
|28
|30
|2
|8
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|Paul Barjon
|58
|Vince Whaley
|15
|9
|David Lipsky
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|Tom Whitney
|Henrik Norlander
|15
|44
|39
|57
|Wilson Furr
|Chris Gotterup
|7
|Ben Martin
|MC
|73
|14
|3
|Zach Johnson
|Patton Kizzire
|Marty Dou Ze Cheng
|MC
|David Skinns
|MC
|29
|Kevin Dougherty
|MJ Daffue
|64
|52
|Austin Smotherman
|55
|Rafael Campos
|48
|59
|3
|49
|10
|8
|MC
|29
|76
|Patrick Fishburn
|Cameron Champ
|Paul Haley
|21
|MC
|Jimmy Walker
|McClure Meissner
|Ryan McCormick
|MC
|James Hahn
|MC
|Roger Sloan
|22
|60
|2
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|41
|Nico Echavarria
|1
|Scott Piercy
|21
|Adam Long
|Kramer Hickok
|MC
|MC
|35
|Kelly Kraft
|50
|15
|Kevin Kisner
|49
|Satoshi Kodaira
|35
|49
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|Hayden Springer
|Richy Werenski
|21
|28
|MC
|MC*
|Josh Teater
|29
|22
|22
|2
|MC
|38
|39
|Russell Knox
|39
|Austin Cook
|MC
|61
|44
|Kevin Tway
|32
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|7
|Erik Barnes
|MC
|Cody Gribble
|7
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|Kevin Chappell
|15
|MC
|MC
|Brice Garnett
|48
|7
|5
|20
|26
|38
|MC*
|Ryan Armour
|61
|MC
|49
|38
|Jason Dufner
|44
|MC
|Ryan Brehm
|1
|11
|35
|MC
|Seung-Yul Noh
|29
|55
|56
|MC
|37
|Sean O`Hair
|61
|49
|Robert Streb
|27
|59
|14
|11
|Daniel Berger
|2
|William McGirt
|57
|MC
|29
|Jonathan Byrd
|48
|39
|MC
|21
|MC*
|39
|16
|12
|Fred Biondi
|Tommy Gainey
|MC
|3
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Chris Stroud
|15
|8
|26
|27
|9
|18
|Sung Kang
|69
|22
|49
|Wesley Bryan
|6
|62
|Jim Herman
|44
|7
|49
|39
|Andrew Landry
|40
|58
|Brandt Snedeker
|Brian Stuard
|MC
|22
|MC
|43
|4
|Yu Xin Lin
|Ricky Barnes
|33
|22
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|39
|MC
|9
|Bill Haas
|11
|41
|30
|27
|Scott Brown
|33
|41
|53
|67
|10
|17
|5
|10
|64
|1
|Raul Pereda De La Huerta
|Geoff Ogilvy
|11
|Angel Ayora
|Nick Watney
|57
|MC
|Kyle Stanley
|54
|16
|3
|MC
|Ted Potter
|59
|MC
|7
|6
|29
|Greg Chalmers
|33
|41
|22
|MC
|DJ Trahan
|44
|59
|22
|52
|16
|54
|38
|MC
|8
|Ben Crane
|68
|MC
|8
|MC
|DA Points
|MC
|55
|MC
|MC
|42
|1
|65
|MC
|Chris Nido
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Aram Yenidjeian
|Tyler Collet
|MC
|Blaine Hale
|Domenico Geminiani
|MC
|Julian Perico
|Sangmoon Bae
|MC
|50
|MC
|35
|MC
|67
|Derek Ernst
|21
|61
|MC
|52
|66
|65
|MC
|MC
|Derek Lamely
|21
|MC
|MC
|Robert Garrigus
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Stadler
|54
|MC
|72
|Justin Hastings
|Kelvin Hernandez
|Evan Pena
|Gareth Steyn
|Jackson Van Paris
