Large undulating greens at this Arnold Palmer creation

World No 67 MacIntyre highest-ranked pro in field

Jordan Smith fancied to end barren spell

For the 16th and final time in 2022, the DP World Tour tees-up in Continental Europe.

The Portugal Masters in Vilamoura has become a permanent fixture on the Tour calendar, and is being staged for the 16th consecutive season.

All 15 previous instalments were held at Vilamoura's Victoria Course which, once again, takes centre stage this weekend.

Victoria is one of many tourist locations in the Algarve, but few courses anywhere in the world can boast to being designed by seven-time major champion Arnold Palmer.

Course Characteristics

Located around 12 miles from Faro, and approximately two miles from the coast, the layout is largely flat, exposed and has generously wide fairways - although a few of these have been slightly narrowed in recent years.

Prior to the 2019 Portugal Masters, a number of other modifications were made to the course.

A stronger, more resilient strain of Bermuda grass was grown in the rough, as well as to areas around the greens.

The result being that the course became marginally tougher, yet it remains a low-scoring venue.

Between 2015 and 2018, the average winning 72-hole total was 262, and since the changes were made, this figure has risen to 266.67.

The greens are larger than the DP World Tour average, and are also undulating, so putting usually plays a significant part in deciding the outcome of the tournament.

This well-bunkered course has water in play on six holes, mainly on the back nine where there are some sizeable lakes and ponds.

Opened in 2004, Victoria hosted the World Cup of Golf just a year later, and made its DP World Tour debut in 2007.

Latest betting ahead of this week's Portugal Masters

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 At Victoria (2016-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.56: Tom Lewis (16)

67.82: Lucas Bjerregaard (22)

68.00: Jason Scrivener (16)

68.10: Graeme Storm (10)

68.20: Ricardo Gouveia (20)

68.36: Joakim Lagergren (14)

68.38: Eddie Pepperell (16)

68.44: Chris Paisley (16)

68.63: Dave Horsey (16)

68.67: Andy Sullivan (18)

68.80: Mikko Korhonen (20)

68.85: Oliver Fisher (20)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table.

Four To Watch

Nicolai Hojgaard: Runner-up last year and tied-16th in Mallorca on Sunday which was his best finish for six months. This may be a sign that the young Dane is returning to the sort of form that earned him a victory in the Middle East earlier this year.

Robert MacIntyre: Highest-ranked player teeing-up and one of only two who are currently inside the top-100. Winner of the Italian Open last month.

Jordan Smith: Has enjoyed a strong season but without holding aloft any trophies. At an impressive No 14 in the Race to Dubai standings, the Englishman has already booked his spot at the lucrative end-of-season DP World Tour Championship. No title in five years.

Andy Sullivan: Former champion at Victoria where he has also finished runner-up. His last two Tour starts have yielded finishes of 11th and 16th.

Latest betting for this season's Race to Dubai standings

Twitter: Golf Stats Alive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves