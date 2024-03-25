The Open Betting Tips

Texas Houston Open: Course and current form stats

Memorial Park Golf Club is located in one of the largest urban parks in the United States
Memorial Park: A highly-rated public course with large, quick putting surfaces

With the year's opening major just two weeks away, the PGA Tour travels to Houston for the first of two back-to-back events in Texas. Words/stats supplied by Andy Swales.

  • Greens slightly larger and faster than PGA Tour average

  • Zalatoris 18/119.00 can eclipse 'Big Two' in Houston

  • Mackenzie 45/146.00 a serious e/w contender

    • Tournament and Course Notes

    • First staged in 1946, the Houston Open is one of the longest-running events on the PGA Tour calendar. This week's venue, Memorial Park, has staged the tournament 17 times. This includes a gap of almost six decades between 1963 and 2020. The last three Houston Opens (all played at Memorial Park) were held during November, but the tournament now returns to its familiar spring date;

    • And to enable this date change to happen, there was no Houston Open in 2023, meaning a wait of over 16 months for this season's March instalment. Located in one of the largest urban parks in the United States, this week's venue has long been heralded as one of the leading public courses anywhere in the country;

    • Starting out as a nine-hole venue 112 years ago, the course was completely re-designed by John Bredemus in 1936. It was renovated again in 1995 at a cost of $7m, and it was here where former PGA Championship winner and broadcaster Dave Marr learned to play golf;

    • Further renovations were carried out five years ago under the watchful eyes of architect Tom Doak and five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, ahead of its return to PGA Tour status in 2020;

    • This included the widening of some fairways, although the rough was toughened up to compensate. The comprehensive redesign brought ravines and water into play, while reducing the number of bunkers from 54 to 19;

    • Located three miles west of downtown Houston, and approximately 35 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, Memorial Park is a parkland layout which covers an area of 250 acres. It has Bermuda grass fairways and undulating putting surfaces which are slightly larger and faster than the PGA Tour average. Water, meanwhile, comes into play on just five holes.

    Good Current Form

    The two highest-ranked pros teeing-up this week, also happen to be the golfers who have accumulated most World Ranking points during 2024.

    Scottie Scheffler 11/43.75, the world No 1 who is chasing a third straight victory on the PGA Tour, has banked more than 200 points since January 1st.

    World No 4 Wyndham Clark 12/113.00 has collected over 150 points, thanks to a victory at Pebble Beach, along with a brace of runner-up finishes during March.

    Only one other golfer (Matthieu Pavon) has even reached 100 points over the opening 12 weeks of 2024.

    Scheffler, meanwhile, has teed-up three times at Memorial Park, where he stood on the podium three years ago.

    Will Zalatoris 18/119.00, who missed around nine months of Tour action last year due to injury, continues his 'comeback' this week.

    The former No 7 has made an impressive return by posting a brace of top-four finishes in two of this year's PGA Tour 'Signature Events'

    Zalatoris is probably one of the few golfers taking part who would feel comfortable taking on Scheffler and Clark in Houston.

    Further down the food chain, for those seeking an each-way option, is world No 82 Taylor Montgomery 80/181.00.

    The 29-year-old is currently second in the Strokes Gained: Putting category and this particular skill could be useful on Memorial Park's undulating and slippery Bermuda grass greens.

    Good Course Form

    Another strong e/w candidate is Canadian Mackenzie Hughes 45/146.00 who tied-third in Florida on Sunday.

    Hughes has teed-up three times at Memorial Park where he has finished 16-29-7.

    There may also be some e/w value in Stephan Jaeger 40/141.00 who has twice finished top-three this season, and was ninth in Houston 16 months ago.

    The defending champion this week is world No 30 Tony Finau 20/121.00. The American has a season-best finish of tied-sixth at Torrey Pines.

    Stroke Averages

    Lowest Six At Memorial Park (2020-22)
    Average .... (Rounds)
    68.30: Tony Finau (10)
    68.50: Joel Dahmen (8)
    68.63: Alex Smalley (8)
    68.75: Scottie Scheffler (12)
    68.88: Aaron Rai (8)
    69.00: Mackenzie Hughes (12)
    Min. No. of Rounds = 6 Only those entered this week are included in table

    Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Memorial Park (2020-22)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3
Scottie Scheffler 1 1 10 3 6 17
Wyndham Clark 2 2 MC 41 1 39
Sahith Theegala 9 6 37 5 20 64
Jason Day 35 36 9 6 MC 34
Tony Finau MC 45 13 19 47 6 25
Will Zalatoris MC 4 2 13 34
Kurt Kitayama 19 MC 39 8 39
Si Woo Kim 6 30 44 12 14 25
Ryan Fox MC MC 35 MC 41 MC 31
Jake Knapp 45 57 4 1 28 3 MC
Tom Hoge 54 12 28 8 17 6 56 17
Cameron Davis MC 18 49 20 MC
Luke List MC 56 MC 2 MC 26 50
Mackenzie Hughes 3 26 30 MC 31 71 64
Taylor Moore 12 31 48 31 39 47 70
Peter Malnati 1 68 9 MC 14 MC MC
Alexander Noren 19 9 53 26 25
Thorbjorn Olesen MC MC 46 1 21
Stephan Jaeger MC 44 MC 3 71 3 52
Beau Hossler MC MC 28 24 41 14 6 47
Adam Svensson 49 MC MC MC 10 MC 47 MC
Mark Hubbard 31 64 48 53 4 20 47
Keith Mitchell 17 73 9 19 17 54 MC 9
Nick Dunlap MC 48 53 MC 80 1
Robert MacIntyre 33 MC 32 60 6 MC MC MC
Thomas Detry 17 62 MC MC 28 4 20 MC
Aaron Rai MC 35 23 19 MC 33 MC
Taylor Montgomery MC 11 60 MC 39 39 13 61
Patrick Rodgers MC MC 25 6 MC 79 9
Victor Perez MC 3 16 52 MC MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 9 MC 4 MC MC MC 25
Billy Horschel 12 MC 9 41 MC MC
Matt Wallace 17 MC MC 33 53 MC MC
Alexander Bjork 54 47 MC MC 70 11
Taylor Pendrith MC MC MC MC 9 MC
Vincent Norrman MC 47 MC MC 56
Justin Suh 33 MC MC MC MC 22 77 MC
Ben Griffin 17 MC 55 MC 37 28 58 MC 9
Akshay Bhatia 17 MC MC MC 13 MC
Sam Ryder 33 16 21 MC MC 31 MC 62
Zac Blair MC 54 MC 49 73 62
Michael Kim 33 MC 23 MC MC MC 37 6
Alex Smalley MC MC MC MC MC 75 MC 21
Jorge Campillo 49 MC 53 19 5 MC 37 56
Chandler Phillips 3 MC Wd 24 76 25
Nate Lashley 13 MC MC MC MC 3 MC
Chan Kim 67 68 61 28 8 MC 14
Doug Ghim 67 16 16 8 12 13 MC
Davis Thompson MC MC 47 24 15 MC 21
Ben Silverman MC MC 42 16 13 56 MC
Carl Yuan 5 MC MC 52 Wd MC MC
CT Pan 42 51 28 3 MC
Sam Stevens 64 MC 18 MC MC 28 43 65
Gary Woodland MC 72 MC 39 MC MC
JJ Spaun MC 64 MC MC MC 54 MC
Matti Schmid 17 26 10 MC MC MC MC MC
Seong Hyeon Kim 61 MC MC 67 MC 28 31 50 MC
Brandon Wu MC 42 MC 13 MC 47 MC
Alejandro Tosti 75 MC MC MC 43 MC
Scott Stallings 12 MC MC MC MC 25 MC
Tyler Duncan MC 64 23 MC MC 53 MC 34
Hayden Buckley 61 MC MC 28 77 MC MC
Chez Reavie 12 MC MC MC MC 52
Joel Dahmen 49 11 49 MC 41 MC MC
Martin Laird 54 10 9 53 MC MC
Chesson Hadley MC MC 35 24 MC 25 56
Justin Lower Wd MC 36 MC 3 53 43 39
Dylan Wu 26 19 MC 24 MC 50 MC
Rico Hoey 54 32 56 MC MC MC
Carson Young 54 MC 56 8 41 56 17
Andrew Novak 17 MC 9 8 8 MC MC
Robby Shelton 33 MC MC 60 60 25 MC
Ryan Moore 5 45 MC 60 MC MC MC
Matthew NeSmith MC 26 MC MC 71 MC 56
Joe Highsmith MC 6 MC MC 33 34
Norman Xiong 54 9 MC MC MC MC
Garrick Higgo Wd 32 16 60 49 MC MC
Nick Hardy MC MC MC MC 66 47 37
David Skinns 75 MC 67 4 MC MC MC
Pierceson Coody Wd 32 MC Wd MC MC
Max Greyserman 33 15 47 Wd MC 56
Harry Hall 67 MC 49 MC 33 41 MC MC
Nicholas Lindheim MC MC MC MC MC
Parker Coody 67 MC 47 24 25 MC
Greyson Sigg 45 MC 56 19 MC MC 17
Adrien Dumont de Chassart MC 6 MC MC 60 75 MC
Jacob Bridgeman MC 23 28 MC 70 39
Callum Tarren 72 MC MC MC MC MC MC
David Lipsky MC 42 41 MC MC MC MC
Erik Barnes Wd 2 58 43 52
Ryan Palmer 54 MC 52 MC
Vince Whaley 54 18 MC MC MC 34
Joseph Bramlett 17 MC 41 38 MC 25 MC
Ben Taylor MC MC MC MC MC 64 MC
Trace Crowe MC MC 60 25 MC
Davis Riley MC MC 62 MC 78 MC MC
Aaron Baddeley 17 MC 23 MC 24 28 37 MC
Paul Barjon MC MC MC MC MC 39
Henrik Norlander 15 13 20
Chad Ramey MC MC 35 33 MC 78 MC
Chris Gotterup 61 MC 35 Wd MC 50 MC
Tyson Alexander MC MC 16 MC 53 56 MC
Hayden Springer 72 3 38 33 MC
Wilson Furr MC MC 38 MC Wd
Tom Whitney 33 61 MC MC 13 MC
Marty Dou Ze Cheng 32 MC MC MC
Padraig Harrington MC 52 70 MC
Rafael Campos MC 18 38 35 20
Patton Kizzire MC MC MC MC MC
Stewart Cink 33 MC MC
Patrick Fishburn MC 42 MC MC MC MC
Kevin Dougherty 45 MC MC 38 50 MC
McClure Meissner 26 23 53 MC MC MC
Cameron Champ 26 MC MC 24 MC MC MC
Jimmy Walker
Lanto Griffin 48 MC 64 39
Sam Bennett 61 18 MC 21 9
Roger Sloan 49 55 MC MC MC
Ryan McCormick MC 58 38 MC MC
Scott Gutschewski MC MC MC MC MC
Adam Long MC 59 45 MC MC
Austin Cook MC 10 11 57 MC
Martin Trainer 5 MC 5 19 8 MC MC
Richie Werenski MC 18 3 52 MC
Harrison Endycott MC 42 MC 42 16 MC 39
Josh Teater MC 61 MC MC MC
Kris Ventura MC 2 65 36 27 MC
Cole Hammer 26 10 6 27 MC 63
Jhonattan Vegas MC 60 22 MC MC
Kevin Kisner MC MC MC MC
Kevin Chappell 23 MC 49 21 MC
Ryan Brehm 72 55 MC MC MC 20 MC
Bronson Burgoon 75 MC 50 14
Daniel Berger MC MC MC 28 MC 39
Brandt Snedeker MC MC MC MC MC 78 MC
Bud Cauley MC 21 65 35 21
Raul Pereda De La Huerta MC 42 MC MC MC MC
Dawie Van der Walt MC 53 MC MC 44
JB Holmes MC MC MC MC MC
Blaine Hale MC MC MC MC MC
Jesse Droemer
James Hahn MC 33 MC
Cody Gribble 23 MC 69 MC
Kevin Tway MC 32 MC MC
Player 2022 2021 2020
Scottie Scheffler 9 2 32
Wyndham Clark 16 41 MC
Sahith Theegala 22 61
Jason Day 16 54 7
Tony Finau 1 MC 24
Will Zalatoris
Kurt Kitayama
Si Woo Kim 35 MC
Ryan Fox
Jake Knapp
Tom Hoge 46 MC
Cameron Davis MC 68
Luke List 57 11 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 16 29 7
Taylor Moore MC MC
Peter Malnati MC MC
Alexander Noren 4 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen
Stephan Jaeger 9 35
Beau Hossler MC MC
Adam Svensson 39 MC
Mark Hubbard Dq 50
Keith Mitchell 9 41 MC
Nick Dunlap
Robert MacIntyre
Thomas Detry
Aaron Rai 7 19
Taylor Montgomery 57
Patrick Rodgers 16 MC
Victor Perez
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC
Billy Horschel
Matt Wallace MC
Alexander Bjork
Taylor Pendrith 66 MC
Vincent Norrman
Justin Suh 47
Ben Griffin 16
Akshay Bhatia
Sam Ryder MC MC
Zac Blair MC
Michael Kim 47 MC
Alex Smalley 4 15
Jorge Campillo
Chandler Phillips
Nate Lashley MC 38
Chan Kim
Doug Ghim
Davis Thompson 43
Ben Silverman MC
Carl Yuan 35
CT Pan MC 58
Sam Stevens 57
Gary Woodland 9 MC
JJ Spaun 46
Matti Schmid
Seong Hyeon Kim 47
Brandon Wu 62
Alejandro Tosti
Scott Stallings 61 MC
Tyler Duncan MC 29 MC
Hayden Buckley
Chez Reavie 41
Joel Dahmen 9 5
Martin Laird 22 MC MC
Chesson Hadley MC MC
Justin Lower MC
Dylan Wu
Rico Hoey
Carson Young MC
Andrew Novak
Robby Shelton 52 MC
Ryan Moore
Matthew NeSmith 53 46 MC
Joe Highsmith
Norman Xiong
Garrick Higgo MC
Nick Hardy
David Skinns
Pierceson Coody
Max Greyserman
Harry Hall 39
Nicholas Lindheim
Parker Coody
Greyson Sigg MC
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Jacob Bridgeman
Callum Tarren 26
David Lipsky 22 MC
Erik Barnes 43 38
Ryan Palmer MC 26
Vince Whaley 15
Joseph Bramlett 9 MC
Ben Taylor 3
Trace Crowe
Davis Riley 27 29
Aaron Baddeley
Paul Barjon MC
Henrik Norlander MC 67 MC
Chad Ramey MC MC
Chris Gotterup
Tyson Alexander 2
Hayden Springer
Wilson Furr
Tom Whitney
Marty Dou Ze Cheng 68
Padraig Harrington 32
Rafael Campos
Patton Kizzire 11
Stewart Cink 57 MC MC
Patrick Fishburn
Kevin Dougherty
McClure Meissner
Cameron Champ MC
Jimmy Walker MC MC MC
Lanto Griffin 64 58
Sam Bennett
Roger Sloan MC
Ryan McCormick
Scott Gutschewski
Adam Long MC 11 11
Austin Cook 27 24
Martin Trainer 5 MC
Richie Werenski MC 50
Harrison Endycott
Josh Teater
Kris Ventura 64
Cole Hammer 27
Jhonattan Vegas 26 44
Kevin Kisner
Kevin Chappell 61
Ryan Brehm MC
Bronson Burgoon 35 MC
Daniel Berger
Brandt Snedeker MC 44
Bud Cauley
Raul Pereda De La Huerta
Dawie Van der Walt MC 20
JB Holmes
Blaine Hale
Jesse Droemer
James Hahn 27 MC 50
Cody Gribble
Kevin Tway 43 2 MC

