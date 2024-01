Accuracy more important than power this week

Harman 18/1 19.00 to continue strong run

Corey 28/1 29.00 can shine at compact Waialae

Tournament and Course Notes

• Opened 97 years ago, Waialae Country Club offers a sharp contrast to the venue which hosted last week's tournament at Kapalua;



• It is shorter, tighter, flatter than Kapalua's Plantation Course, with players needing to deliver greater accuracy from the tee. Fairways are narrow, while water comes into play on just six holes;

• Waialae is a compact venue located on the south-east coastline of O'ahu Island;

• Scoring is usually low, with the winning 72-hole average for the last 11 editions (2013-23) being 259.73 (-20.27 under par);

• As the course measures just over 7,000 yards, power is less important than accuracy, with competitors needing to respect a handful of tricky dog legs.

Latest betting for this week's Sony Open in Hawaii

Good Current Form

A number of those who competed at Kapalua have remained in Hawaii for this week's state open.

Among them is The Sentry's champion Chris Kirk 28/129.00 whose record at Waialae is strong.

The 38-year-old from Tennessee has stood on the podium three times, including 2021 and 2023.

Last season's Open champion at Royal Liverpool, Brian Harman 18/119.00, has played well since late June and he opened 2024 with a tie-for-fifth on Sunday.

Korean Byeong Hun An 33/134.00, who tied-12th on his Waialae debut last year, finished fourth at Kapalua having not played competitively since last August.

Golfers from the Far East have won this tournament in each of the past two years.

Good Course Form

Waialae is certainly a course where the shorter, and often more accurate, hitter can prosper.

Matt Fitzpatrick 16/117.00 is the highest-ranked golfer teeing-up.

Although the Sheffield-born player is making his debut in this tournament, his two PGA Tour victories to date (US Open / RBC Heritage) have come at venues where accuracy holds the key to success.

Pros with a solid Waialae history include Corey Conners 28/129.00, Matt Kuchar 33/134.00 and Hayden Buckley 70/171.00.

Connors played last week at Kapalua where he finished in a tie-for-33rd.

The world No 38 from Canada has finished inside the top-12 in each of his last four starts at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At Waialae (2018-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

66.75: Matt Kuchar (16)

67.05: Corey Conners (20)

67.05: Chris Kirk (20)

67.15: Stewart Cink (20)

67.15: Hideki Matsuyama (20)

67.20: Nick Hardy (10)

67.33: Webb Simpson (18)

67.33: Adam Svensson (12)

67.40: Billy Horschel (10)

67.45: Kevin Kisner (20)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves