Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches 2024: Course and current form stats

PGA National's Champion Course
The four-week Florida Swing tees-off at PGA National's Champion Course on Thursday.

The four-week Florida Swing begins here, with the traditional opener at Palm Beach Gardens. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • PGA National always a tricky assignment

  • Henley 25/126.00 ready to claim second win here

  • Hoge 50/151.00 can finally perform well at this venue

    • Tournament and Course Notes

    • After more than 40 years sponsored by Honda, the tournament has changed its name. However, the venue remains the same and will be contested at PGA National for an 18th straight season;

    • Since making its PGA Tour debut in 2007, PGA National's Champion Course has become one of the most respected layouts in professional golf. Co-designed by Tom Fazio, and his uncle George Fazio, the Champion Course opened for business in November 1981. Two years later it hosted the Ryder Cup, and then the PGA Championship in 1987;

    • It is located approximately 80 miles north of downtown Miami and has undergone three Jack Nicklaus-led upgrades during the past 20 years. Although trees and dense vegetation are in short supply, it remains a parkland course on which accurate tee-to-green golf is needed;

    • This emphasis on accuracy is largely due to its plentiful and strategic bunkering, along with sizeable water hazards on 13 holes. Even though the fairways do not appear overly tight, the low-lying Champion Course is definitely no pushover. Greens and fairways are laid with Bermuda grass.

    Latest betting for this week's Cognizant Classic

    Good Current Form

    With some big events just around the corner, namely Bay Hill and The Players Championship, the majority of top stars are resting up.

    There are just three members of the world's top-20 teeing-up on Thursday, including No 2 Rory McIlroy 7/18.00.

    Winner here in 2012, and runner-up two years later, Rory has experienced a mixed start to 2024.

    He began well in the Middle East but, since then, neither of his PGA Tour starts have yielded top-20 finishes. But he still has the perfect game to tame PGA National.

    Four players whose American form this year has been pretty good, are Tom Hoge 50/151.00, Matthieu Pavon 40/141.00, JT Poston 28/129.00 and Cameron Young 20/121.00.

    Hoge has enjoyed top-10 finishes in each of the last two PGA Tour Signature Events, although his form at PGA National is woeful.

    However, this will be his first appearance here since becoming a top-100 player.

    Poston has had four top-12 finishes from six starts in 2024, while Pavon returns to action following a three-week break.

    The Frenchman, who won at Torrey Pines, is currently top of this season's FedEx Cup standings.

    Latest betting for this year's Masters Tournament

    Good Course Form

    Previous course form hasn't always been a good guide for picking a champion at PGA National, unlike some other venues, but it didn't prevent Chris Kirk from winning here 12 months ago. Kirk had tied-seventh in 2022.

    With that in mind, perhaps former winner Russell Henley 25/126.00 could strike again.

    The four-time PGA Tour champion has a best 2024 finish of tied-fourth in Hawaii.

    Last year's runner-up Eric Cole 33/134.00 continues to climb the ranking thanks to four top-15 finishes this calendar year.

    And Byeong Hun An 33/134.00, who is twice a top-five finisher at PGA National, has also looked pretty sharp since the start of January.

    The Champion at the Champion Course

    None of PGA National's 17 champions were lower than 10th after 36 holes - and only two were outside the top six (see table below).

    And only two winners were more than three strokes behind at half-way.

    It doesn't appear to be an easy course on which to reduce large deficits when chasing birdies at weekend pin positions.

    Year ... Pos @ 36 ... (Champ)
    `23: 2nd (Chris Kirk)
    `22: 6th (Sepp Straka)
    `21: 2nd (Matt Jones)
    `20: 9th (Sung Jae Im)
    `19: 1st (Keith Mitchell)
    `18: 7th (Justin Thomas)
    `17: 3rd (Rickie Fowler)
    `16: 4th (Adam Scott)
    `15: 1st (Padraig Harrington)
    `14: 3rd (Russell Henley)
    `13: 2nd (Michael Thompson)
    `12: 3rd (Rory McIlroy)
    `11: 2nd (Rory Sabbatini)
    `10: 1st (Camilo Villegas)
    `09: 1st (Yong Eun Yang)
    `08: 6th (Ernie Els)
    `07: 5th (Mark Wilson)

    Stroke Averages


    Lowest 12 At PGA National (2018-23)
    Average .... (Rounds)
    69.22: Sepp Straka (18)
    69.50: Byeong Hun An (18)
    69.55: Shane Lowry (20)
    69.61: Sung Jae Im (18)
    69.63: Russell Henley (16)
    69.69: Daniel Berger (16)
    69.70: Chris Kirk (20)
    69.88: Mark Hubbard (16)
    69.94: Lucas Glover (18)
    70.00: Tyler Duncan (15)
    70.00: Alexander Noren (14)
    70.00: Sam Ryder (12)
    70.00: Adam Svensson (12)
    Min. No. of Rounds = 10
    Only those entered this week are included in table

    MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

    Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / PGA National (2014-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1
Rory McIlroy 24 66 1 2
Matt Fitzpatrick MC 15 58 MC 14
Tom Kim 24 17 31 MC 45
Cameron Young 16 8 70 3 33
Sepp Straka MC 26 MC 12
Chris Kirk MC 26 47 18 1
Matthieu Pavon 3 1 39 7
Russell Henley 24 58 4 52
Rickie Fowler 35 MC 47 MC 56
Sung Jae Im 44 66 66 MC 25 5
Eric Cole 10 49 14 MC 21 13 14
Lucas Glover 35 58 MC 29
JT Poston 10 MC 20 11 6 5
Ryan Fox MC 41 MC 31 14
Min Woo Lee 71 43 21
Byeong Hun An 16 66 31 2 4
Denny McCarthy 39 22 26 24 43
Justin Rose 11 56 57 40
Corey Conners 24 28 31 57 33
Jake Knapp 1 28 3 MC 70
Adam Schenk MC 17 47 25 MC 29
Tom Hoge 8 17 6 56 17 MC 38
Shane Lowry 60 25 MC
Luke List 2 MC 26 50 66 22
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 24 28 20 MC 2
Thorbjorn Olesen 46 1 21 8
Adam Svensson 10 MC 47 MC 30 33
Stephan Jaeger 3 71 3 52 18
Brendon Todd 31 22 58 30 33
Beau Hossler 24 41 14 6 47
Rasmus Hojgaard 6 8 2 11 11
Alexander Noren 53 26 25 42
Thomas Detry MC 28 4 20 MC
Mark Hubbard 48 53 4 20 47 57
Lee Hodges 24 MC 58 MC MC 57
Nick Dunlap MC 80 1
Robert MacIntyre 6 MC MC MC 52
Matt Kuchar MC MC 39 MC MC
Keith Mitchell 19 17 54 MC 9 30
Sami Valimaki 2 41 43 MC MC
Ryo Hisatsune 48 MC 33 11 30
Alexander Bjork MC MC 70 11 MC
Matt Wallace 33 53 MC MC 52 40
Justin Suh MC 22 77 MC MC
Taylor Pendrith MC 9 MC 10
Taylor Montgomery MC 39 39 13 61 13
Ben Griffin 37 28 58 MC 9 30
Erik van Rooyen 8 MC 20 25 52 22
Billy Horschel 41 MC MC 18
Vincent Norrman MC MC 56 MC 59
Akshay Bhatia MC 13 MC 13 14
Victor Perez 52 MC MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC MC 25 30
Austin Eckroat 38 MC 37 25 42
Alex Smalley MC MC 75 MC 21 MC
Zac Blair 49 73 62 30
Michael Kim MC MC 37 6 42
Jorge Campillo 19 5 MC 37 56 32
Sam Ryder MC MC 31 MC 62
Davis Thompson 24 15 MC 21 57
Kevin Yu MC MC 58 6 3 MC
Gary Woodland 39 MC MC MC
Chan Kim 8 MC 14 MC
Seong Hyeon Kim MC 28 31 50 MC 30
Scott Stallings MC MC 25 MC 42
Ben Kohles Wd MC MC 47 52
Sam Stevens MC 28 43 65 24
Alejandro Tosti MC 43 MC 70
Brandon Wu 13 MC 47 MC 18
Nate Lashley MC MC 3 MC MC
Hayden Buckley 28 77 MC MC MC
Matti Schmid MC MC MC MC MC
Tyler Duncan MC 53 MC 34 65
Maverick McNealy 13 6 39 37 MC 57
CT Pan 3 MC MC
Carl Yuan 52 Wd MC MC 4
Camilo Villegas MC 62 MC 50
Robby Shelton 60 60 25 MC 57
Ben Silverman 13 56 MC 18
Pierceson Coody Wd MC MC MC
Justin Lower 3 53 43 39 74
Chesson Hadley 24 MC 25 56
Nick Hardy MC 66 47 37 42 47
Doug Ghim 8 12 13 MC MC
Carson Young 8 41 56 17 MC
Rico Hoey MC MC MC MC
Harry Hall 33 41 MC MC 42
Matthew NeSmith MC 71 MC 56 80
Kevin Streelman Wd MC MC
Nicholas Lindheim MC MC
Dylan Wu 24 MC 50 MC 42
Joel Dahmen 41 MC MC 72
Callum Tarren MC MC MC MC MC
Norman Xiong MC MC MC 79
Davis Riley MC 78 MC MC MC 52
Greyson Sigg 19 MC MC 17 66
Andrew Novak 8 8 MC MC MC
Joe Highsmith MC 33 34 MC
Garrick Higgo 60 49 MC MC 80
Jacob Bridgeman MC 70 39 MC
Max Greyserman Wd MC 56 MC
Ben Taylor MC MC 64 MC MC
Martin Laird 53 MC MC MC
Paul Barjon MC MC 39 MC
Ryan Palmer 52 MC MC
Adrien Dumont de Chassart MC 60 75 MC MC
Jimmy Stanger 38 MC 14 MC
Chandler Phillips 24 76 25 57
David Lipsky MC MC MC MC MC
Peter Malnati MC 14 MC MC MC
Vince Whaley MC MC MC 34 MC
Joseph Bramlett 38 MC 25 MC 52
Aaron Baddeley 24 28 37 MC
Ryan Moore 60 MC MC MC MC
Francesco Molinari MC 73 MC 5
Troy Merritt 58 MC MC MC 24
Tom Whitney MC 13 MC
Chris Gotterup Wd MC 50 MC
Chad Ramey 33 MC 78 MC MC
Ben Martin MC 37 56 MC
Zach Johnson 60 25 MC
Patton Kizzire MC MC MC 13
Padraig Harrington 52 70 MC
David Skinns MC MC MC MC
Wilson Furr 38 MC Wd
Patrick Fishburn MC MC MC
Kevin Dougherty 38 50 MC
Tyson Alexander MC 53 56 MC Wd
Cameron Champ 24 MC MC MC MC
McClure Meissner MC MC MC
Lanto Griffin 48 MC 64 39 72
Kevin Kisner MC MC
Nico Echavarria 24 MC MC 65 66 25
Jhonattan Vegas 60 22 MC MC MC
Ryan Brehm MC MC 20 MC MC
Daniel Berger 28 MC 39
Fred Biondi MC 41 21 68 7
Brandt Snedeker MC MC 78 MC MC
Bud Cauley 65 35 21
Chase Johnson 51
JB Holmes MC MC MC MC
Parker Coody 24 25 MC 74
Josh Teater MC MC MC MC
Ryan McCormick 38 MC MC
Scott Gutschewski MC MC MC
Roger Sloan MC MC MC
Tyler Collet
Braden Shattuck
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Rory McIlroy 59 MC MC 2
Matt Fitzpatrick 68 MC
Tom Kim
Cameron Young 16
Sepp Straka 5 1 33 27 MC
Chris Kirk 1 7 25 MC MC 33 MC MC 12
Matthieu Pavon
Russell Henley 3 8 20 24 43 MC 44 1
Rickie Fowler 42 65 MC 2 MC 1 6 41 24
Sung Jae Im 42 MC 8 1 51
Eric Cole 2
Lucas Glover 30 19 MC 4 17 21 MC MC MC
JT Poston 63 42 MC 35 36 27
Ryan Fox
Min Woo Lee 26
Byeong Hun An 21 MC 4 36 5
Denny McCarthy MC 30 3 MC MC MC
Justin Rose MC MC
Corey Conners MC 59
Jake Knapp
Adam Schenk 42 MC 36 MC 30 29
Tom Hoge MC MC MC MC 37
Shane Lowry 5 2 36 21 49 53
Luke List MC MC MC 2 52 10
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 42 25
Thorbjorn Olesen MC
Adam Svensson 49 9 59
Stephan Jaeger 14 48 MC* MC
Brendon Todd 48 MC MC
Beau Hossler 16 60 38
Rasmus Hojgaard
Alexander Noren 5 46 MC 3
Thomas Detry Wd
Mark Hubbard 42 15 46 11 MC 65 Dq
Lee Hodges 14 9
Nick Dunlap
Robert MacIntyre
Matt Kuchar MC
Keith Mitchell 9 53 MC 1 MC
Sami Valimaki
Ryo Hisatsune
Alexander Bjork
Matt Wallace 29 MC MC 20
Justin Suh 5
Taylor Pendrith 42 25
Taylor Montgomery
Ben Griffin 21
Erik van Rooyen MC 60 MC
Billy Horschel 42 16 42 16 MC 4 8 MC MC
Vincent Norrman 63
Akshay Bhatia 49
Victor Perez
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 48 MC 38 7
Austin Eckroat MC
Alex Smalley 55
Zac Blair 49 MC MC MC 22
Michael Kim MC MC 57 MC 53
Jorge Campillo
Sam Ryder 9 8 53
Davis Thompson
Kevin Yu
Gary Woodland 5 8 36 49 2 61
Chan Kim
Seong Hyeon Kim 63
Scott Stallings MC 53 29 21 MC 63
Ben Kohles MC
Sam Stevens MC 55
Alejandro Tosti
Brandon Wu 14 MC MC
Nate Lashley MC 36 MC
Hayden Buckley MC MC 69
Matti Schmid MC
Tyler Duncan 3 MC MC MC* 24
Maverick McNealy MC 11
CT Pan 16 3 MC MC 17 37
Carl Yuan MC
Camilo Villegas MC MC 8 MC 68 MC 14 16 41
Robby Shelton 21 MC 11
Ben Silverman MC 36 MC
Pierceson Coody 63
Justin Lower 64
Chesson Hadley 29 MC MC 20 MC 21 MC 24
Nick Hardy MC MC
Doug Ghim MC MC MC
Carson Young 29
Rico Hoey
Harry Hall 74
Matthew NeSmith 25 36 38
Kevin Streelman 16 36 47 MC*
Nicholas Lindheim
Dylan Wu 10 30
Joel Dahmen MC 33
Callum Tarren MC 30
Norman Xiong
Davis Riley 29 42
Greyson Sigg MC MC
Andrew Novak 29 MC 57
Joe Highsmith
Garrick Higgo 29 66
Jacob Bridgeman
Max Greyserman
Ben Taylor 5
Martin Laird MC
Paul Barjon MC
Ryan Palmer MC 70 17 4 MC 37 26 25 2
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Jimmy Stanger
Chandler Phillips
David Lipsky 55
Peter Malnati MC MC MC 36 49 MC MC
Vince Whaley MC 36 MC
Joseph Bramlett 55 MC MC
Aaron Baddeley MC
Ryan Moore MC MC 49
Francesco Molinari 14 65 MC
Troy Merritt MC 49 46
Tom Whitney
Chris Gotterup
Chad Ramey MC MC
Ben Martin 5 33 72 31
Zach Johnson 12 MC 8 67 59 27 MC MC 33
Patton Kizzire MC 68 MC MC 66 26
Padraig Harrington 60 MC MC MC MC MC 43 1 MC
David Skinns MC
Wilson Furr
Patrick Fishburn
Kevin Dougherty
Tyson Alexander 78
Cameron Champ
McClure Meissner
Lanto Griffin MC
Kevin Kisner MC 48 70 51
Nico Echavarria MC
Jhonattan Vegas 21 42 30 27 16 72 4 MC 12
Ryan Brehm 14 69
Daniel Berger 4 4 36 29 MC MC 2
Fred Biondi
Brandt Snedeker MC
Bud Cauley 42 12 Wd 27
Chase Johnson
JB Holmes 71 46 49 MC
Parker Coody MC
Josh Teater MC 33
Ryan McCormick
Scott Gutschewski
Roger Sloan 55 25 MC 30
Tyler Collet MC
Braden Shattuck

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

