The Omega European Masters, formerly known as the Swiss Open, has been part of the annual schedule since the European Tour was officially launched in 1972.

Apart from 2020, when the tournament was cancelled because of the Covid pandemic, it has been held every year since.

In fact, the Swiss Open and Crans-sur-Sierre go back even further than 1972, having hosted an additional 37 professionals tournaments since 1923.

Course Characteristics

Located in the Swiss Alps, around 120 miles east of Geneva and a similar distance south of Berne, Crans-sur-Sierre is one of the most photogenic courses in golf.

It was opened in 1908 and has been upgraded on a number of occasions, which includes a major renovation carried out by the late Seve Ballesteros 23 years ago.

The course sits more than 4,000 feet above sea level, so the ball travels around 10% further than normal through this rarefied air.

The course has reasonably small putting surfaces and steep surrounding slopes, which means the emphasis at Crans is on accuracy.

It's important to avoid the many damaging slopes which can sweep the ball into tricky spots and sometimes oblivion.

The fairways are severely undulating - both uphill and downhill - and during the past dozen years the number of water hazards has increased to six.

These all exist on the back nine, with the three newest ones being added during the winter of 2012-13.

The key to success at Crans is not to wander off the fairways, while hitting plenty of greens in regulation.

That said, if you follow these 'simple steps' there are plenty of birdies up for grabs.

Crans-sur-Sierre is one of the shorter venues on Tour and over the last 12 instalments the average winning 72-hole total is 264.33

In winter, Crans Montana is one of Switzerland's most prestigious ski resorts.

It hosted the World Alpine Skiing Championships in 1987, and will do so again in five years' time.

Latest betting for this week's Omega European Masters

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At Crans-sur-Sierre (2016-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.78: Mike Lorenzo-Vera (18)

68.08: Andres Romero (12)

68.15: Alexander Bjork (13)

68.17: Gavin Green (12)

68.20: Ashun Wu (10)

68.40: Darren Fichardt (20)

68.50: Lucas Bjerregaard (20)

68.50: Sean Crocker (12)

68.69: Nacho Elvira (16)

68.69: Renato Paratore (16)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Ryan Fox: The New Zealander has re-charged his batteries and is ready to go again after three weeks out of action. There has been five podium finishes on the DP World Tour during 2022, including a victory in the Middle East during February.

Back Ryan Fox @ 16/1

Julien Guerrier: A brace of podium finishes in his last three starts. At No 325, the Frenchman is slowly moving back up the World Ranking following a career-high 150 in May 2018.

Back Julien Guerrier @ 50/1

Renato Paratore: One of the few players this week who combines decent course form, with reasonable current form. There have been two top-10s at Crans, while his last three starts on the DP World Tour reads: 3-4-13.

Back Renato Paratore @ 40/1

Danny Willett: A former champion and runner-up at Crans-sur-Sierre. Although not the most consistent performer in recent years, certainly knows how to win when he finds himself in contention. Not the strongest of fields this week, so the Englishman will certainly be in with a chance.

Back Danny Willett @ 33/1

Latest betting for this season's Race to Dubai standings

Twitter: Golf Stats Alive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: No tournament at Crans-sur-Sierre in 2020 due to the pandemic.