Nedbank Challenge 2024: Course and current form stats

Tournament and Course Notes

• The DP World Tour remains in the Southern Hemisphere, switching its attention from Australia to South Africa for this week's Nedbank Challenge. Hosted by the iconic Gary Player Country Club, the 66 players will be chasing a first prize of over US$1m, from a total purse of US$6m.

• This Gary Player-designed masterpiece was opened in 1979 and, at over 7,800 yards, is one of the longest layouts in professional golf. Demands solid ball-striking, huge power and accuracy with the irons.

• All par fours are in excess of 420 yards, every par three is over 210, while the shortest par-five is 547 yards. The course has been part of the DP World Tour schedule since 2013 and was built inside an extinct volcanic crater.

• This parkland venue, which is laid out just over 1,000 feet above sea level, has Kikuyu grass fairways and Bent grass putting surfaces. The course was carved out of densely wooded rolling countryside.

• Sun City has narrow tree-lined fairways and small but quick putting surfaces which are well protected by sand. Water comes into play on six holes and there is a handful of interesting dog-legs too.

Six For Sun City

This is one of the poorest fields in the event's 40-plus year history, with only the out-of-form defending champion Max Homa currently ranked inside the world's top 40.

One player who combines solid course form, with equally consistent current form, is the experienced Thorbjorn Olesen 16/117.00.

The 34-year-old finished 13th in last season's Race to Dubai standings, good enough to secure him a place on next year's PGA Tour.

Olesen, who stood on the Sun City podium 12 months ago, closed out the recently-completed season with five top-12 finishes from seven events.

He was a winner in the United Arab Emirates early in the season.

Two other Danes who will fancy their chances on this beast of a course are Niklas Norgaard Moller 25/126.00 and Nicolai Hojgaard 25/126.00.

Both drive the ball a long way - Norgaard Moller finished third in the Driving Distance category for 2024 (averaging 322 yards from 102 rounds) - while both ended the season in good shape.

Norgaard Moller was also fourth in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and, in September, earned his breakthrough victory on the DP World Tour.

Hojgaard did not enjoy the best of seasons over all but, in recent weeks, seems to have turned the corner with a string of solid performances. He also finished second at Sun City last year.

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes 18/119.00 arrives in France having finished the PGA Tour year with three top-10s from four starts, while Belgium's Thomas Detry 18/119.00 will harbour ambitions of finally claiming his maiden Tour title. Detry's 12 rounds here average 70.50, not bad on such a tough course.

If you're seeking a longer-priced pro, especially with each-way in mind, then Dan Bradbury 70/171.00 might be your man.

The 25-year-old from Wakefield was fifth in this event last year and a winner in Joburg just over two years ago. He certainly appears to enjoy South African conditions.

Bradbury is not scared to win either, having collected his second career DP World Tour title less than 10 weeks ago in France.

Stroke Averages



Lowest Eight in Nedbank Challenge (2017-23)



Average .... (Rounds)

70.00: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (12)

70.38: Marcel Siem (8)

70.50: Thomas Detry (12)

70.75: Sebastian Soderberg (12)

70.88: Ewen Ferguson (8)

70.88: Bernd Wiesberger (8)

70.92: Thorbjorn Olesen (12)

71.17: Julien Guerrier (12)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves