Nedbank Challenge 2024: Course and current form stats

This Gary Player-designed masterpiece at Sun City was opened in 1979
Sun City: A stunning venue that demands accuracy and power

The DP World Tour has arrived in South Africa for this week's tournament in Sun City and Andy Swales has the key stats...

  • At over 7,800 yards Sun City requires power and precision

Tournament and Course Notes

• The DP World Tour remains in the Southern Hemisphere, switching its attention from Australia to South Africa for this week's Nedbank Challenge. Hosted by the iconic Gary Player Country Club, the 66 players will be chasing a first prize of over US$1m, from a total purse of US$6m.

• This Gary Player-designed masterpiece was opened in 1979 and, at over 7,800 yards, is one of the longest layouts in professional golf. Demands solid ball-striking, huge power and accuracy with the irons.

• All par fours are in excess of 420 yards, every par three is over 210, while the shortest par-five is 547 yards. The course has been part of the DP World Tour schedule since 2013 and was built inside an extinct volcanic crater.

• This parkland venue, which is laid out just over 1,000 feet above sea level, has Kikuyu grass fairways and Bent grass putting surfaces. The course was carved out of densely wooded rolling countryside.

• Sun City has narrow tree-lined fairways and small but quick putting surfaces which are well protected by sand. Water comes into play on six holes and there is a handful of interesting dog-legs too.

Six For Sun City

This is one of the poorest fields in the event's 40-plus year history, with only the out-of-form defending champion Max Homa currently ranked inside the world's top 40.

One player who combines solid course form, with equally consistent current form, is the experienced Thorbjorn Olesen 16/117.00.

The 34-year-old finished 13th in last season's Race to Dubai standings, good enough to secure him a place on next year's PGA Tour.

Olesen, who stood on the Sun City podium 12 months ago, closed out the recently-completed season with five top-12 finishes from seven events.

He was a winner in the United Arab Emirates early in the season.

Two other Danes who will fancy their chances on this beast of a course are Niklas Norgaard Moller 25/126.00 and Nicolai Hojgaard 25/126.00.

Both drive the ball a long way - Norgaard Moller finished third in the Driving Distance category for 2024 (averaging 322 yards from 102 rounds) - while both ended the season in good shape.

Norgaard Moller was also fourth in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee and, in September, earned his breakthrough victory on the DP World Tour.

Hojgaard did not enjoy the best of seasons over all but, in recent weeks, seems to have turned the corner with a string of solid performances. He also finished second at Sun City last year.

Canadian Mackenzie Hughes 18/119.00 arrives in France having finished the PGA Tour year with three top-10s from four starts, while Belgium's Thomas Detry 18/119.00 will harbour ambitions of finally claiming his maiden Tour title. Detry's 12 rounds here average 70.50, not bad on such a tough course.

If you're seeking a longer-priced pro, especially with each-way in mind, then Dan Bradbury 70/171.00 might be your man.

The 25-year-old from Wakefield was fifth in this event last year and a winner in Joburg just over two years ago. He certainly appears to enjoy South African conditions.

Bradbury is not scared to win either, having collected his second career DP World Tour title less than 10 weeks ago in France.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight in Nedbank Challenge (2017-23)


Average .... (Rounds)
70.00: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (12)
70.38: Marcel Siem (8)
70.50: Thomas Detry (12)
70.75: Sebastian Soderberg (12)
70.88: Ewen Ferguson (8)
70.88: Bernd Wiesberger (8)
70.92: Thorbjorn Olesen (12)
71.17: Julien Guerrier (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Sun City Form (2013-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W48 W47 W46 W45 W44 W43 W42 W41 W40 W39
Max Homa 27
Corey Conners
Thriston Lawrence 30 6 36 MC 54
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Mackenzie Hughes 5 67 8
Nicolai Hojgaard 13 9 20 18 MC
Thomas Detry 13 37 MC
Will Zalatoris 41
Thorbjorn Olesen 24 3 7 2 12
Erik Van Rooyen 64 46 43
Romain Langasque 19 32 7 MC 29
Jordan Smith MC 21 19 13 4 13 35
Matteo Manassero 30 59 17 49 MC
Ryo Hisatsune 17 29 46 25 MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller 40 10 28 18 12
Paul Waring 16 1 7 37 MC
Jesper Svensson 7 44 50 27 54
Jorge Campillo 19 32 2 37 19 18
Tom McKibbin 11 10 43 27 43
Sebastian Soderberg 42 27 MC MC 37 64
Laurie Canter 14 23 43 MC
Julien Guerrier 34 52 1 18 18
Ewen Ferguson 19 23 MC 37 MC
Guido Migliozzi 19 52 5 18 MC
Matthew Jordan 34 10 MC 6 10
Sami Valimaki 67 MC MC 63
Daniel Brown 43 Wd 3 54 MC
Frederic LaCroix 34 46 MC MC
Joe Dean 40 59
Alex Fitzpatrick 24 19 37 64 52
Dan Bradbury 46 46 20 1 MC 39
Alexander Bjork MC 68
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 48 52 20 MC MC 1
Marcel Siem 27 MC 71
Adrian Otaegui 13 52 28 57 68 39
David Ravetto 44 65 MC 49 MC
Nacho Elvira 34 56 Wd MC MC
Connor Syme 49 65 MC 37 35
Sam Bairstow 14 59 43 2 MC 45
Grant Forrest 59 61 35 3
Robin Williams MC 16 1 65 4
Johannes Veerman 16 27 14 14 8 MC
Bernd Wiesberger 59 50 53
Daniel Hillier 23 43 22 43 25 65
Andy Sullivan 24 27 14 MC MC
Ugo Coussaud 30 6 MC MC 29
Elvis Smylie 5 1 24 5 8 1 3
Calum Hill 67 MC 28 18 MC
Yuto Katsuragawa 22 MC MC
Ryggs Johnston 1 43
Pablo Larrazabal MC 57 MC 29
Brandon Stone 19 9 17 10 MC
Aaron Cockerill 49 46 MC 43 13 MC
Todd Clements MC 71 9 MC 37 35 13
Francesco Laporta 45 13 6 20 6 43 39
Darius Van Driel 39 28 69 MC 55 MC
Aldrich Potgieter 8 40
Dylan Frittelli MC 59 57 MC 61
Ryan Van Velzen 24 MC MC MC MC
Jordan Gumberg 16 MC MC MC MC MC
Simon Forsstrom MC 10 MC
Danny Willett 42 MC MC MC
Dale Whitnell MC MC MC
Ockie Strydom 41 13 18
Daniel Gavins 68 Wd MC MC
Ding Wen Yi 5 MC 13 11
Jeff Winther 37 57 2 MC
Alejandro Del Rey 37 14 67 MC 18
Casey Jarvis MC 56 8 6 36 27 MC MC
Adrien Saddier 11 34 19 44 MC 18 19
Jayden Trey Schaper 37 17 MC MC 9
Player `23 `22 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13
Max Homa 1
Corey Conners
Thriston Lawrence 24 13 Dq
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 5 1 24
Mackenzie Hughes
Nicolai Hojgaard 2 55 67
Thomas Detry 13 3 7
Will Zalatoris
Thorbjorn Olesen 3 44 12 63
Erik Van Rooyen 30 60
Romain Langasque 62 29 30
Jordan Smith 12 13 48 21 Wd
Matteo Manassero 55 22
Ryo Hisatsune 9
Niklas Norgaard Moller
Paul Waring 19 24 35 19
Jesper Svensson
Jorge Campillo 12 32 13 46 27 67
Tom McKibbin 33
Sebastian Soderberg 6 5 30
Laurie Canter
Julien Guerrier 20 9 41
Ewen Ferguson 20 13
Guido Migliozzi 44 21
Matthew Jordan 39 44
Sami Valimaki 26
Daniel Brown 64
Frederic LaCroix
Joe Dean
Alex Fitzpatrick
Dan Bradbury 5
Alexander Bjork 10 57 52
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
Marcel Siem 20 6 39 4
Adrian Otaegui 33 19 16 60 55
David Ravetto MC
Nacho Elvira 43 MC 13 54 29 25
Connor Syme 43 49 10
Sam Bairstow
Grant Forrest 39
Robin Williams
Johannes Veerman MC
Bernd Wiesberger 3 19 25
Daniel Hillier 33
Andy Sullivan 61 41 65 3 16
Ugo Coussaud
Elvis Smylie
Calum Hill 55 14
Yuto Katsuragawa
Ryggs Johnston
Pablo Larrazabal 43 63 35 48 27 60 39 16
Brandon Stone 32 60 66 69
Aaron Cockerill 18
Todd Clements 51
Francesco Laporta
Darius Van Driel 51
Aldrich Potgieter
Dylan Frittelli 3 21 42
Ryan Van Velzen
Jordan Gumberg
Simon Forsstrom 24
Danny Willett 50 11 4 1
Dale Whitnell 65 36 MC
Ockie Strydom 62 66
Daniel Gavins
Ding Wen Yi
Jeff Winther 31
Alejandro Del Rey
Casey Jarvis 25
Adrien Saddier MC
Jayden Trey Schaper 51
**********
No tournament in 2021

Andy Swales

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

