OneFlight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025: Betfair form stats for this second year event
The PGA Tour remains in the southern states for this week's tournament in South Carolina. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Tree-lined fairways, slightly narrower than Tour average
-
Riley 50/151.00 ready to win again
-
Yu 28/129.00 can reign supreme in mediocre field
Tournament and Course Notes
For a second straight year this tournament will be held at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, which is a 77-year-old venue that made its Tour debut just 12 months ago. Laid out a few hundred yards from the coast, this popular South Carolina course is located around 70 miles south of Wilmington, and 100 miles north of Charleston.
Opened in 1948, The Dunes first hosted an official PGA Tour event last year. It also staged the US Women's Open of 1962, along with six Tour Championships (1994-99) from the Senior Tour. It was also once (1973) the location for the PGA Tour's Qualifying School tournament.
Rees Jones, the son of Robert Trent Jones who designed the course more than seven decades ago, said: "It is a challenging tree-lined championship course laid out on sandy, rolling terrain, with the ocean nearby. It has been one of the highlights of my career to have had the opportunity to restore and enhance the original design".
The Bermuda grass greens are about average size for PGA Tour events, while water comes into play on six holes. The fairways are slightly narrower than the Tour average.
Betfair Exchange market for the Myrtle Beach Classic
Six To Watch
With the world's elite teeing-up this week in Philadelphia, the remaining members of the PGA Tour are offered an opportunity to win dollars at the Myrtle Beach Classic.
One of the best players yet to register a victory on Tour is Beau Hossler 40/141.00, who has finished second four times over the past six and a half years.
In last year's inaugural Classic at The Dunes he tied fourth alongside Kevin Yu 28/129.00 who tasted PGA Tour success last October when he edged out Hossler in a play-off at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Yu has had a mixed bag of results in 2025 that include four T20 finishes. However, in a field of mediocre quality, as is the case with this week's event, he is certainly more than capable of claiming Tour title No 2.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Myrtle Beach Classic
Four other pros to check out are Ryo Hisatsune 40/141.00, Sami Valimaki 40/141.00, Davis Riley 50/151.00 and Chandler Phillips 60/161.00.
Hisatsune has posted three top-10s since the middle of February and has certainly improved steadily over the past three years. He is a second year member of the PGA Tour, having previously won the French Open as a member of the DP World Tour.
Valimaki, meanwhile, is also travelling in an upward direction since qualifying for the PGA Tour via its European equivalent. The Finn's best result of 2025, so far, is fourth at the Houston Open six weeks' ago.
At 50/1, Riley definitely provides value for money. Later this month the 28-year-old will defend his title at the Charles Schwab Challenge and is one of the few proven winners in this week's field.
Finally, Phillips could be worth an each-way flutter having registered three top-20 finishes in his last four outings.
The Texan has stood on one PGA Tour podium and is a second year member having graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour at the end of 2023.
Betfair latest for next week's PGA Championship
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Now read Steve Rawlings tips for the OneFlight Myrtle Beach Classic
Last 10 Weeks / The Dunes (2024)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W18
|W17
|W16
|W15
|W14
|W13
|W12
|W11
|W10
|W9
|Tom Kim
|MC
|52
|MC
|36
|42
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|25
|28
|51
|32
|16
|MC
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|MC
|3
|10
|36
|MC
|22
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|15
|42
|56
|52
|MC
|22
|18
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|Max McGreevy
|15
|24
|49
|MC
|MC
|54
|20
|40
|4
|Kevin Yu
|29
|MC
|MC
|18
|12
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|29
|MC
|5
|MC
|36
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|18
|18
|5
|47
|4
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|42
|Beau Hossler
|65
|MC
|60
|MC
|70
|50
|32
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|Justin Lower
|MC
|8
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|MC
|Davis Riley
|45
|32
|21
|52
|7
|38
|6
|48
|Harry Hall
|33
|49
|26
|18
|54
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|28
|MC
|54
|48
|Victor Perez
|60
|MC
|MC
|18
|22
|18
|Sami Valimaki
|39
|MC
|18
|12
|4
|36
|69
|48
|Niklas Norgaard
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|25
|Doug Ghim
|33
|MC
|18
|MC
|57
|MC
|11
|Jesper Svensson
|MC
|MC
|33
|27
|64
|42
|32
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|9
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|6
|18
|Ryan Fox
|60
|MC
|59
|MC
|15
|47
|20
|MC
|Seamus Power
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|52
|MC
|12
|MC
|11
|MC
|33
|26
|25
|Matteo Manassero
|45
|12
|MC
|39
|MC
|45
|MC
|Alejandro Tosti
|67
|MC
|2
|12
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|Alex Smalley
|39
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|18
|Chan Kim
|MC
|MC
|7
|5
|39
|MC
|MC
|16
|32
|Aldrich Potgieter
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|5
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|18
|41
|15
|42
|34
|Paul Waring
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|18
|MC
|54
|32
|Vince Whaley
|15
|26
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|16
|32
|Antoine Rozner
|13
|31
|33
|64
|76
|59
|62
|Patton Kizzire
|49
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Emiliano Grillo
|MC
|41
|18
|47
|22
|67
|MC
|Andrew Putnam
|15
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|MC
|40
|61
|16
|14
|48
|McClure Meissner
|65
|MC
|53
|52
|39
|28
|42
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|24
|MC
|33
|MC
|28
|4
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|15
|10
|MC
|18
|32
|42
|61
|MC
|Carson Young
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|54
|10
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|32
|24
|47
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Henrik Norlander
|45
|4
|18
|12
|MC
|16
|MC
|40
|MC
|Ben Kohles
|52
|MC
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|Frankie Capan
|MC
|3
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Luke List
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|12
|60
|MC
|MC
|40
|11
|Pierceson Coody
|25
|MC
|31
|31
|52
|40
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|Danny Walker
|25
|12
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|64
|David Lipsky
|MC
|4
|31
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|78
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|5
|18
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|William Mouw
|MC
|18
|59
|33
|47
|MC
|6
|MC
|Kevin Roy
|15
|MC
|31
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|MC
|Rikuya Hoshino
|39
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|48
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kris Ventura
|MC
|31
|31
|MC
|MC
|77
|MC
|56
|Chris Gotterup
|15
|12
|18
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|16
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|67
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tim Widing
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|Alistair Docherty
|MC
|7
|MC
|23
|16
|Jackson Suber
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|42
|Taylor Dickson
|29
|4
|MC
|65
|39
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Zac Blair
|MC
|MC
|18
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|8
|18
|5
|47
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|52
|28
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|Jeremy Paul
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|MC
|22
|16
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|39
|MC
|38
|31
|MC
|3
|29
|Paul Peterson
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|5
|18
|38
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|64
|56
|Quade Cummins
|MC
|12
|41
|33
|MC
|MC
|16
|32
|John Pak
|70
|MC
|63
|52
|69
|64
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|4
|12
|MC
|45
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|67
|MC
|56
|MC
|70
|54
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|72
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|18
|8
|MC
|45
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|18
|MC
|61
|31
|MC
|26
|16
|Trace Crowe
|MC
|4
|8
|15
|72
|Will Chandler
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|69
|61
|MC
|MC
|David Skinns
|52
|26
|24
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|MC
|10
|41
|MC
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|Cristobal Del Solar
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|MC
|12
|31
|MC
|Kevin Tway
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|Davis Shore
|25
|36
|MC
|MC
|21
|7
|Noah Goodwin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|42
|12
|Tyler Duncan
|6
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|7
|Kevin Velo
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|40
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|32
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|MC
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|78
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|35
|MC
|57
|10
|MC
|Mason Andersen
|MC
|MC
|63
|MC
|61
|70
|26
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|41
|17
|MC
|MC
|37
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|10
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|Norman Xiong
|MC
|12
|53
|Webb Simpson
|49
|MC
|MC
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|35
|MC
|72
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|54
|Matthew Riedel
|MC
|MC
|70
|52
|61
|MC
|26
|65
|Cameron Champ
|15
|MC
|MC
|60
|16
|MC
|Trent Phillips
|29
|MC
|25
|MC
|39
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|40
|MC
|65
|Austin Cook
|39
|66
|MC
|23
|16
|Scott Piercy
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|Tommy Gainey
|MC
|53
|MC
|75
|Blades Brown
|MC
|2
|51
|41
|MC
|MC
|Philip Knowles
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|16
|James Hahn
|MC
|MC
|34
|Jonathan Byrd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Evan Harmeling
|MC
|Bill Haas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|MC
|63
|69
|23
|64
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|70
|MC
|Dillon Board
|Theo Humphrey
|14
|29
|53
|20
|5
|George McNeill
|41
|45
|Michael Feuerstein
|43
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jackson Byrd
|Aaron Wise
|39
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Preston Cole
|Player
|2024
|Tom Kim
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Patrick Rodgers
|Thriston Lawrence
|36
|Max McGreevy
|Kevin Yu
|4
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|16
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|Beau Hossler
|4
|Lee Hodges
|Justin Lower
|MC
|Davis Riley
|66
|Harry Hall
|40
|Patrick Fishburn
|20
|Victor Perez
|46
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard
|Doug Ghim
|Jesper Svensson
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|Ryan Fox
|4
|Seamus Power
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|Alejandro Tosti
|63
|Alex Smalley
|20
|Chan Kim
|40
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Mark Hubbard
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|Paul Waring
|Joel Dahmen
|59
|Vince Whaley
|Antoine Rozner
|Patton Kizzire
|10
|Emiliano Grillo
|Andrew Putnam
|Sam Ryder
|26
|McClure Meissner
|13
|Adam Schenk
|Steven Fisk
|Chandler Phillips
|50
|Carson Young
|32
|Adam Svensson
|Henrik Norlander
|20
|Ben Kohles
|Frankie Capan
|Luke List
|Brice Garnett
|Pierceson Coody
|54
|Peter Malnati
|Greyson Sigg
|13
|Danny Walker
|David Lipsky
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|Harry Higgs
|50
|William Mouw
|Kevin Roy
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Ben Silverman
|16
|Kris Ventura
|Chris Gotterup
|1
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|Tim Widing
|Alistair Docherty
|2
|Jackson Suber
|Taylor Dickson
|69
|Zac Blair
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|Jeremy Paul
|Joseph Bramlett
|26
|Paul Peterson
|Ricky Castillo
|Quade Cummins
|John Pak
|Dylan Wu
|16
|Camilo Villegas
|Taylor Montgomery
|Lanto Griffin
|66
|Robby Shelton
|26
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|40
|Trace Crowe
|32
|Will Chandler
|David Skinns
|20
|Braden Thornberry
|MC
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Matthew NeSmith
|54
|Kevin Tway
|Davis Shore
|Noah Goodwin
|Tyler Duncan
|Kevin Velo
|Nick Hardy
|Kaito Onishi
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|Mason Andersen
|Troy Merritt
|40
|Hayden Buckley
|59
|Norman Xiong
|Webb Simpson
|Chez Reavie
|32
|Trevor Cone
|Matthew Riedel
|Cameron Champ
|Trent Phillips
|Francesco Molinari
|Austin Cook
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|26
|Ryan Palmer
|Tommy Gainey
|MC
|Blades Brown
|26
|Philip Knowles
|MC
|James Hahn
|MC
|Jonathan Byrd
|MC
|Evan Harmeling
|MC
|Bill Haas
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|Dillon Board
|Theo Humphrey
|George McNeill
|Michael Feuerstein
|Anders Albertson
|63
|Jackson Byrd
|Aaron Wise
|Preston Cole
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
