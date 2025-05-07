OneFlight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025: Betfair form stats for this second year event

Tree-lined fairways, slightly narrower than Tour average

Tournament and Course Notes

For a second straight year this tournament will be held at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, which is a 77-year-old venue that made its Tour debut just 12 months ago. Laid out a few hundred yards from the coast, this popular South Carolina course is located around 70 miles south of Wilmington, and 100 miles north of Charleston.

Opened in 1948, The Dunes first hosted an official PGA Tour event last year. It also staged the US Women's Open of 1962, along with six Tour Championships (1994-99) from the Senior Tour. It was also once (1973) the location for the PGA Tour's Qualifying School tournament.

Rees Jones, the son of Robert Trent Jones who designed the course more than seven decades ago, said: "It is a challenging tree-lined championship course laid out on sandy, rolling terrain, with the ocean nearby. It has been one of the highlights of my career to have had the opportunity to restore and enhance the original design".

The Bermuda grass greens are about average size for PGA Tour events, while water comes into play on six holes. The fairways are slightly narrower than the Tour average.

Six To Watch

With the world's elite teeing-up this week in Philadelphia, the remaining members of the PGA Tour are offered an opportunity to win dollars at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

One of the best players yet to register a victory on Tour is Beau Hossler 40/141.00, who has finished second four times over the past six and a half years.

In last year's inaugural Classic at The Dunes he tied fourth alongside Kevin Yu 28/129.00 who tasted PGA Tour success last October when he edged out Hossler in a play-off at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Yu has had a mixed bag of results in 2025 that include four T20 finishes. However, in a field of mediocre quality, as is the case with this week's event, he is certainly more than capable of claiming Tour title No 2.

Four other pros to check out are Ryo Hisatsune 40/141.00, Sami Valimaki 40/141.00, Davis Riley 50/151.00 and Chandler Phillips 60/161.00.

Hisatsune has posted three top-10s since the middle of February and has certainly improved steadily over the past three years. He is a second year member of the PGA Tour, having previously won the French Open as a member of the DP World Tour.

Valimaki, meanwhile, is also travelling in an upward direction since qualifying for the PGA Tour via its European equivalent. The Finn's best result of 2025, so far, is fourth at the Houston Open six weeks' ago.

At 50/1, Riley definitely provides value for money. Later this month the 28-year-old will defend his title at the Charles Schwab Challenge and is one of the few proven winners in this week's field.

Finally, Phillips could be worth an each-way flutter having registered three top-20 finishes in his last four outings.

The Texan has stood on one PGA Tour podium and is a second year member having graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour at the end of 2023.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves