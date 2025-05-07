Golf Form Guide

OneFlight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025: Betfair form stats for this second year event

The Dunes: Made its PGA Tour debut in 2024
The 10th hole at The Dunes

The PGA Tour remains in the southern states for this week's tournament in South Carolina. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Tree-lined fairways, slightly narrower than Tour average

  • Riley 50/151.00 ready to win again

  • Yu 28/129.00 can reign supreme in mediocre field

Tournament and Course Notes

For a second straight year this tournament will be held at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, which is a 77-year-old venue that made its Tour debut just 12 months ago. Laid out a few hundred yards from the coast, this popular South Carolina course is located around 70 miles south of Wilmington, and 100 miles north of Charleston.

Opened in 1948, The Dunes first hosted an official PGA Tour event last year. It also staged the US Women's Open of 1962, along with six Tour Championships (1994-99) from the Senior Tour. It was also once (1973) the location for the PGA Tour's Qualifying School tournament.

Rees Jones, the son of Robert Trent Jones who designed the course more than seven decades ago, said: "It is a challenging tree-lined championship course laid out on sandy, rolling terrain, with the ocean nearby. It has been one of the highlights of my career to have had the opportunity to restore and enhance the original design".

The Bermuda grass greens are about average size for PGA Tour events, while water comes into play on six holes. The fairways are slightly narrower than the Tour average.

Betfair Exchange market for the Myrtle Beach Classic

Six To Watch

With the world's elite teeing-up this week in Philadelphia, the remaining members of the PGA Tour are offered an opportunity to win dollars at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

One of the best players yet to register a victory on Tour is Beau Hossler 40/141.00, who has finished second four times over the past six and a half years.

In last year's inaugural Classic at The Dunes he tied fourth alongside Kevin Yu 28/129.00 who tasted PGA Tour success last October when he edged out Hossler in a play-off at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Yu has had a mixed bag of results in 2025 that include four T20 finishes. However, in a field of mediocre quality, as is the case with this week's event, he is certainly more than capable of claiming Tour title No 2.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Myrtle Beach Classic

Four other pros to check out are Ryo Hisatsune 40/141.00, Sami Valimaki 40/141.00, Davis Riley 50/151.00 and Chandler Phillips 60/161.00.

Hisatsune has posted three top-10s since the middle of February and has certainly improved steadily over the past three years. He is a second year member of the PGA Tour, having previously won the French Open as a member of the DP World Tour.

Valimaki, meanwhile, is also travelling in an upward direction since qualifying for the PGA Tour via its European equivalent. The Finn's best result of 2025, so far, is fourth at the Houston Open six weeks' ago.

At 50/1, Riley definitely provides value for money. Later this month the 28-year-old will defend his title at the Charles Schwab Challenge and is one of the few proven winners in this week's field.

Finally, Phillips could be worth an each-way flutter having registered three top-20 finishes in his last four outings.

The Texan has stood on one PGA Tour podium and is a second year member having graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour at the end of 2023.

Betfair latest for next week's PGA Championship

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read Steve Rawlings tips for the OneFlight Myrtle Beach Classic

Last 10 Weeks / The Dunes (2024)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9
Tom Kim MC 52 MC 36 42 MC
Nico Echavarria 25 28 51 32 16 MC MC
Mackenzie Hughes MC 3 10 36 MC 22 MC
Patrick Rodgers 15 42 56 52 MC 22 18
Thriston Lawrence MC MC MC MC 54 MC
Max McGreevy 15 24 49 MC MC 54 20 40 4
Kevin Yu 29 MC MC 18 12 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 29 MC 5 MC 36 MC
Ryo Hisatsune MC 18 18 5 47 4 MC MC
Taylor Moore MC MC MC 33 42
Beau Hossler 65 MC 60 MC 70 50 32
Lee Hodges MC MC MC 11
Justin Lower MC 8 31 MC MC MC 38 MC
Davis Riley 45 32 21 52 7 38 6 48
Harry Hall 33 49 26 18 54 MC MC
Patrick Fishburn MC MC 5 MC 28 MC 54 48
Victor Perez 60 MC MC 18 22 18
Sami Valimaki 39 MC 18 12 4 36 69 48
Niklas Norgaard 33 MC MC MC MC 34 25
Doug Ghim 33 MC 18 MC 57 MC 11
Jesper Svensson MC MC 33 27 64 42 32
Matti Schmid MC 9 MC MC 28 MC 6 18
Ryan Fox 60 MC 59 MC 15 47 20 MC
Seamus Power MC 18 MC MC 8 MC MC
Rico Hoey 52 MC 12 MC 11 MC 33 26 25
Matteo Manassero 45 12 MC 39 MC 45 MC
Alejandro Tosti 67 MC 2 12 5 MC MC MC 68
Alex Smalley 39 MC 63 MC MC MC 14 18
Chan Kim MC MC 7 5 39 MC MC 16 32
Aldrich Potgieter MC MC 47 MC MC MC MC
Mark Hubbard 5 MC 12 MC MC 47 MC MC
Hayden Springer MC 18 41 15 42 34
Paul Waring MC MC MC MC MC
Joel Dahmen MC MC 2 MC 18 MC 54 32
Vince Whaley 15 26 7 MC MC MC MC 16 32
Antoine Rozner 13 31 33 64 76 59 62
Patton Kizzire 49 MC MC 65 MC Wd MC MC
Emiliano Grillo MC 41 18 47 22 67 MC
Andrew Putnam 15 MC 26 MC MC MC 11
Sam Ryder MC MC 40 61 16 14 48
McClure Meissner 65 MC 53 52 39 28 42 MC
Adam Schenk 5 MC MC MC MC MC MC 45 MC
Steven Fisk 24 MC 33 MC 28 4 MC
Chandler Phillips 15 10 MC 18 32 42 61 MC
Carson Young MC MC MC 40 54 10 MC
Adam Svensson MC 32 24 47 67 MC MC MC MC
Henrik Norlander 45 4 18 12 MC 16 MC 40 MC
Ben Kohles 52 MC 59 MC MC MC MC 34 MC
Frankie Capan MC 3 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Luke List MC 4 MC MC MC 64 MC MC
Brice Garnett MC 12 60 MC MC 40 11
Pierceson Coody 25 MC 31 31 52 40 MC
Peter Malnati MC MC 64 MC MC MC MC
Greyson Sigg MC MC 41 MC MC MC MC 64
Danny Walker 25 12 31 MC MC MC 6 64
David Lipsky MC 4 31 MC MC 57 MC 78 MC
Takumi Kanaya 5 18 MC MC MC MC 34
Harry Higgs MC MC MC 30 MC MC 26 MC
William Mouw MC 18 59 33 47 MC 6 MC
Kevin Roy 15 MC 31 40 MC MC MC 6 MC
Rikuya Hoshino 39 MC 26 MC MC MC 64 48
Ben Silverman MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Kris Ventura MC 31 31 MC MC 77 MC 56
Chris Gotterup 15 12 18 MC 18 MC MC 16 MC
Rafael Campos 67 MC MC 47 MC 70 MC MC MC
Tim Widing MC 24 MC MC MC MC 45 MC
Alistair Docherty MC 7 MC 23 16
Jackson Suber MC MC 67 MC 52 MC MC 42
Taylor Dickson 29 4 MC 65 39 MC MC MC
Zac Blair MC MC 18 MC
Chad Ramey MC 8 18 5 47 MC MC 26 MC
Thomas Rosenmueller 52 28 12 MC MC MC 59 MC
Jeremy Paul MC MC 2 MC MC 22 16 MC
Joseph Bramlett 39 MC 38 31 MC 3 29
Paul Peterson MC 28 MC MC MC MC 12 MC
Ricky Castillo 5 18 38 MC MC 12 MC 64 56
Quade Cummins MC 12 41 33 MC MC 16 32
John Pak 70 MC 63 52 69 64 MC
Dylan Wu MC 4 12 MC 45 MC
Camilo Villegas 67 MC 56 MC 70 54 MC MC
Taylor Montgomery MC MC MC MC MC 25
Lanto Griffin MC MC Wd 40 MC MC MC 72
Robby Shelton MC 18 8 MC 45
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 18 MC 61 31 MC 26 16
Trace Crowe MC 4 8 15 72
Will Chandler MC MC 26 MC MC 69 61 MC MC
David Skinns 52 26 24 MC 52 MC MC MC
Braden Thornberry MC 10 41 MC MC 70 MC MC
Cristobal Del Solar MC 12 MC MC MC MC 54 MC
Matthew NeSmith MC MC 12 31 MC
Kevin Tway MC 28 MC MC MC 68
Davis Shore 25 36 MC MC 21 7
Noah Goodwin MC MC MC 56 MC 42 12
Tyler Duncan 6 MC MC MC 26 7
Kevin Velo MC 8 MC MC MC 57 40 MC
Nick Hardy MC 32 41 MC MC MC 64 MC
Kaito Onishi MC MC 18 MC MC 42 MC
Aaron Baddeley MC 26 MC MC 78 MC
Brandt Snedeker 35 MC 57 10 MC
Mason Andersen MC MC 63 MC 61 70 26 MC
Troy Merritt MC 41 17 MC MC 37
Hayden Buckley MC 10 49 MC MC MC 59
Norman Xiong MC 12 53
Webb Simpson 49 MC MC
Chez Reavie MC 35 MC 72
Trevor Cone MC MC MC MC 52 MC 54
Matthew Riedel MC MC 70 52 61 MC 26 65
Cameron Champ 15 MC MC 60 16 MC
Trent Phillips 29 MC 25 MC 39 MC
Francesco Molinari MC 40 MC 65
Austin Cook 39 66 MC 23 16
Scott Piercy MC 26 MC MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC MC MC 45 MC
Tommy Gainey MC 53 MC 75
Blades Brown MC 2 51 41 MC MC
Philip Knowles MC MC MC 64 MC 16
James Hahn MC MC 34
Jonathan Byrd MC MC MC
Evan Harmeling MC
Bill Haas MC MC MC
Scott Gutschewski MC 63 69 23 64
Kevin Kisner MC MC MC MC 70 MC
Dillon Board
Theo Humphrey 14 29 53 20 5
George McNeill 41 45
Michael Feuerstein 43 MC
Anders Albertson MC 26 MC MC MC
Jackson Byrd
Aaron Wise 39 MC MC MC
Preston Cole
Player 2024
Tom Kim
Nico Echavarria MC
Mackenzie Hughes
Patrick Rodgers
Thriston Lawrence 36
Max McGreevy
Kevin Yu 4
Thorbjorn Olesen 16
Ryo Hisatsune MC
Taylor Moore
Beau Hossler 4
Lee Hodges
Justin Lower MC
Davis Riley 66
Harry Hall 40
Patrick Fishburn 20
Victor Perez 46
Sami Valimaki MC
Niklas Norgaard
Doug Ghim
Jesper Svensson
Matti Schmid MC
Ryan Fox 4
Seamus Power
Rico Hoey MC
Matteo Manassero
Alejandro Tosti 63
Alex Smalley 20
Chan Kim 40
Aldrich Potgieter
Mark Hubbard
Hayden Springer MC
Paul Waring
Joel Dahmen 59
Vince Whaley
Antoine Rozner
Patton Kizzire 10
Emiliano Grillo
Andrew Putnam
Sam Ryder 26
McClure Meissner 13
Adam Schenk
Steven Fisk
Chandler Phillips 50
Carson Young 32
Adam Svensson
Henrik Norlander 20
Ben Kohles
Frankie Capan
Luke List
Brice Garnett
Pierceson Coody 54
Peter Malnati
Greyson Sigg 13
Danny Walker
David Lipsky MC
Takumi Kanaya
Harry Higgs 50
William Mouw
Kevin Roy
Rikuya Hoshino
Ben Silverman 16
Kris Ventura
Chris Gotterup 1
Rafael Campos MC
Tim Widing
Alistair Docherty 2
Jackson Suber
Taylor Dickson 69
Zac Blair
Chad Ramey MC
Thomas Rosenmueller
Jeremy Paul
Joseph Bramlett 26
Paul Peterson
Ricky Castillo
Quade Cummins
John Pak
Dylan Wu 16
Camilo Villegas
Taylor Montgomery
Lanto Griffin 66
Robby Shelton 26
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 40
Trace Crowe 32
Will Chandler
David Skinns 20
Braden Thornberry MC
Cristobal Del Solar
Matthew NeSmith 54
Kevin Tway
Davis Shore
Noah Goodwin
Tyler Duncan
Kevin Velo
Nick Hardy
Kaito Onishi
Aaron Baddeley MC
Brandt Snedeker MC
Mason Andersen
Troy Merritt 40
Hayden Buckley 59
Norman Xiong
Webb Simpson
Chez Reavie 32
Trevor Cone
Matthew Riedel
Cameron Champ
Trent Phillips
Francesco Molinari
Austin Cook MC
Scott Piercy 26
Ryan Palmer
Tommy Gainey MC
Blades Brown 26
Philip Knowles MC
James Hahn MC
Jonathan Byrd MC
Evan Harmeling MC
Bill Haas MC
Scott Gutschewski MC
Kevin Kisner MC
Dillon Board
Theo Humphrey
George McNeill
Michael Feuerstein
Anders Albertson 63
Jackson Byrd
Aaron Wise
Preston Cole

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

