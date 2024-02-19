Mexico Open 2024: Course and current form stats
Vidanta Vallarta makes its third appearance on the PGA Tour schedule. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...
Generous fairways, undulating greens, lots of water
Pendrith 28/129.00 on verge of Tour breakthrough
And don't overlook Jaeger 20/121.00 in Mexico
Tournament and Course Notes
• With America's West Coast done and dusted for another year, and the Florida Swing yet to commence, the PGA Tour heads south to the Mexican resort of Vidanta Vallarta;
• The Greg Norman-designed course, which opened in 2015, made its PGA Tour debut two years ago when Spaniard Jon Rahm emerged triumphant;
• Both fairways and putting surfaces are sown with Paspalum grass, while the layout has typically large and undulating Greg Norman-crafted greens;
• Fairway width is reasonably generous by PGA Tour standards, and the numerous large water hazards affect 14 holes;
• Laid out around half a mile from the Pacific coast, this resort course is approximately 200 miles from Guadalajara, and 550 from the country's capital Mexico City. It offers views of the Sierra Madre mountain range.
Good Current Form
With none of the world's top 20 teeing-up, the door is open for a first time winner to emerge.
Young Dane, Nicolai Hojgaard 14/115.00, plays his sixth tournament in seven weeks.
His highest finish, so far in 2024, is second in San Diego and since the start of November he has risen 50 places up the World Ranking from 84 to 34.
Germany's Stephan Jaeger 20/121.00 is another golfer seeking his first Tour title.
The 34-year-old has won six times on the Korn Ferry Tour; he has posted a brace of top-20s this year; and, on his previous visits to Vidanta Vallarta, has finished 15th and 18th.
Experienced Argentinian Emiliano Grillo 18/119.00 should not be overlooked, while Taylor Pendrith 28/129.00 has performed well since mid-October.
The Canadian has posted four top-10s in his most recent seven starts on the PGA Tour and, on his Mexican Open debut last year, tied-for-30th.
Good Course Form
'Top seed' Tony Finau 13/27.50 is the defending champion, and he also finished runner-up here in 2022.
His current form is solid and he was left to rue a poor third round at Torrey Pines last month when he finished three strokes behind the surprise winner Matthieu Pavon.
Both of Brandon Wu's 33/134.00 previous appearances in Mexico have yielded podium positions, while Cameron Champ 50/151.00 and Patrick Rodgers 25/126.00 have each registered a brace of top-10s here.
Rodgers continues to be the nearly pro of the PGA Tour, with six podiums but no trophy. The 31-year-old has a best finish this year of tied-ninth.
As for Champ, he has missed the cut in all of his four starts in 2024.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since September 1st, 2023 (Top 10 Listed)
87.71: Nicolai Hojgaard
65.32: Ryan Fox
50.96: Erik van Rooyen
48.27: Ryo Hisatsune
44.98: Thorbjorn Olesen
39.78: Charley Hoffman
37.61: Vincent Norrman
34.78: Mark Hubbard
33.56: Mackenzie Hughes
31.54: Aaron Rai
Only those entered this week are included in table.
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Vidanta Vallarta 2022-23
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W7
|W6
|W5
|W4
|W3
|W2
|W1
|W52
|W51
|W50
|Tony Finau
|19
|47
|6
|25
|38
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|39
|31
|2
|7
|25
|Emiliano Grillo
|44
|22
|14
|20
|7
|43
|Ryan Fox
|41
|MC
|31
|14
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|1
|21
|8
|Thomas Detry
|28
|4
|20
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|53
|4
|20
|47
|57
|Robert MacIntyre
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Stephan Jaeger
|71
|3
|52
|18
|Aaron Rai
|MC
|33
|MC
|57
|Keith Mitchell
|17
|54
|MC
|9
|30
|Mackenzie Hughes
|31
|71
|64
|25
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|33
|11
|30
|Alexander Bjork
|MC
|70
|11
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|53
|MC
|MC
|52
|40
|Justin Suh
|22
|77
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Pendrith
|9
|MC
|10
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|79
|9
|24
|14
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|20
|25
|52
|22
|Vincent Norrman
|MC
|56
|MC
|59
|Victor Perez
|MC
|MC
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|MC
|MC
|25
|30
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|75
|MC
|21
|MC
|Austin Eckroat
|MC
|37
|25
|42
|Jake Knapp
|28
|3
|MC
|70
|Michael Kim
|MC
|37
|6
|42
|Charley Hoffman
|50
|2
|56
|MC
|42
|Jorge Campillo
|5
|MC
|37
|56
|32
|Sami Valimaki
|41
|43
|MC
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|15
|MC
|21
|57
|JJ Spaun
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|Chan Kim
|MC
|14
|MC
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|28
|31
|50
|MC
|30
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|MC
|47
|52
|Sam Stevens
|28
|43
|65
|24
|Alejandro Tosti
|43
|MC
|70
|Scott Stallings
|MC
|25
|MC
|42
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|47
|MC
|18
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|3
|MC
|MC
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|6
|39
|37
|MC
|57
|Tyler Duncan
|53
|MC
|34
|65
|Carl Yuan
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|4
|Robby Shelton
|60
|25
|MC
|57
|Ben Silverman
|56
|MC
|18
|Pierceson Coody
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|12
|13
|MC
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|25
|56
|Matthew NeSmith
|71
|MC
|56
|80
|Harry Hall
|41
|MC
|MC
|42
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Carson Young
|41
|56
|17
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|50
|MC
|42
|Norman Xiong
|MC
|MC
|79
|Davis Riley
|78
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|17
|66
|Joe Highsmith
|33
|34
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|49
|MC
|MC
|80
|Jacob Bridgeman
|70
|39
|MC
|Parker Coody
|25
|MC
|74
|Max Greyserman
|MC
|56
|MC
|Ben Taylor
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|Justin Lower
|53
|43
|39
|74
|Paul Barjon
|MC
|39
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|Trace Crowe
|25
|MC
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|60
|75
|MC
|MC
|David Lipsky
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jimmy Stanger
|MC
|14
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|76
|25
|57
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Vince Whaley
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|28
|37
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|25
|MC
|52
|Andrew Novak
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Cristobal Del Solar
|5
|27
|MC
|4
|Ryan Moore
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|73
|MC
|5
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|Chris Gotterup
|MC
|50
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|78
|MC
|MC
|Tom Whitney
|13
|MC
|Marty Dou Ze Cheng
|MC
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|MC
|13
|Padraig Harrington
|70
|MC
|David Skinns
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wilson Furr
|MC
|Wd
|MJ Daffue
|63
|Austin Smotherman
|MC
|4
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Dougherty
|50
|MC
|Tyson Alexander
|53
|56
|MC
|Wd
|Henrik Norlander
|20
|Rafael Campos
|35
|20
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|64
|39
|72
|Scott Gutschewski
|MC
|MC
|Roger Sloan
|MC
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adam Long
|59
|45
|MC
|MC
|Ryan McCormick
|MC
|MC
|Kramer Hickok
|James Hahn
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|MC
|65
|66
|25
|Harrison Endycott
|42
|16
|MC
|39
|Josh Teater
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|33
|MC
|Jhonattan Vegas
|22
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Erik Barnes
|43
|52
|Roberto Diaz
|20
|MC
|52
|31
|Kevin Chappell
|49
|21
|MC
|Stuart Macdonald
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|8
|MC
|MC
|74
|Bronson Burgoon
|50
|14
|Fred Biondi
|41
|21
|68
|7
|Philip Knowles
|16
|Wd
|Alvaro Ortiz Becerra
|MC
|36
|MC
|MC
|Matt Atkins
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|78
|MC
|MC
|Raul Pereda De La Huerta
|MC
|MC
|Sebastian Vazquez
|Rodolfo Cazaubon
|JB Holmes
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Sigel
|Blaine Hale
|MC
|MC
|OmarMorales
|Preston Stanley
|Santiago De la Fuente
|Renato Naula
|Jose Antonio Safa
|Austin Wylie
|Jimmy Walker
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|MC
|16
|14
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Russell Knox
|MC
|MC
|27
|Player
|2023
|2022
|Tony Finau
|1
|2
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|33
|Emiliano Grillo
|5
|33
|Ryan Fox
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Thomas Detry
|Mark Hubbard
|18
|51
|Robert MacIntyre
|Stephan Jaeger
|18
|15
|Aaron Rai
|MC
|24
|Keith Mitchell
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Alexander Bjork
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|67
|Justin Suh
|Taylor Pendrith
|30
|Patrick Rodgers
|10
|10
|Erik van Rooyen
|33
|Vincent Norrman
|18
|Victor Perez
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|6
|Austin Eckroat
|49
|Jake Knapp
|Michael Kim
|30
|Charley Hoffman
|55
|Jorge Campillo
|Sami Valimaki
|Davis Thompson
|JJ Spaun
|Chan Kim
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|24
|Ben Kohles
|42
|Sam Stevens
|Alejandro Tosti
|10
|Scott Stallings
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|3
|2
|Nate Lashley
|39
|11
|Chez Reavie
|49
|13
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|Maverick McNealy
|60
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|Carl Yuan
|55
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|Pierceson Coody
|Doug Ghim
|MC
|33
|Rico Hoey
|Chesson Hadley
|Matthew NeSmith
|Harry Hall
|10
|Callum Tarren
|MC
|61
|Carson Young
|15
|Dylan Wu
|15
|MC
|Norman Xiong
|Davis Riley
|5
|Greyson Sigg
|18
|33
|Joe Highsmith
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Parker Coody
|Max Greyserman
|Ben Taylor
|8
|Justin Lower
|64
|Paul Barjon
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|Trace Crowe
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|David Lipsky
|60
|6
|Jimmy Stanger
|Chandler Phillips
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|15
|Vince Whaley
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|39
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|10
|MC
|Andrew Novak
|49
|15
|Cristobal Del Solar
|MC
|Ryan Moore
|33
|Francesco Molinari
|24
|Troy Merritt
|Chris Gotterup
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|Tom Whitney
|Marty Dou Ze Cheng
|49
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|Padraig Harrington
|David Skinns
|51
|Wilson Furr
|MJ Daffue
|MC
|Austin Smotherman
|5
|67
|Patrick Fishburn
|Kevin Dougherty
|Tyson Alexander
|MC
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|Cameron Champ
|8
|6
|McClure Meissner
|Lanto Griffin
|66
|15
|Scott Gutschewski
|MC
|Roger Sloan
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|39
|33
|Adam Long
|18
|15
|Ryan McCormick
|Kramer Hickok
|MC
|James Hahn
|49
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|66
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|Josh Teater
|Hayden Springer
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Erik Barnes
|Roberto Diaz
|MC
|Kevin Chappell
|24
|Stuart Macdonald
|Ryan Brehm
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|11
|Bronson Burgoon
|Fred Biondi
|Philip Knowles
|Alvaro Ortiz Becerra
|MC
|42
|Matt Atkins
|Brandt Snedeker
|Raul Pereda De La Huerta
|60
|Sebastian Vazquez
|55
|Rodolfo Cazaubon
|JB Holmes
|MC
|Ben Sigel
|Blaine Hale
|OmarMorales
|MC
|Preston Stanley
|Santiago De la Fuente
|MC
|Renato Naula
|Jose Antonio Safa
|MC
|Austin Wylie
|Jimmy Walker
|15
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|Russell Knox
|MC
