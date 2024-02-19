Mexico Open 2024: Course and current form stats

Generous fairways, undulating greens, lots of water

Tournament and Course Notes

• With America's West Coast done and dusted for another year, and the Florida Swing yet to commence, the PGA Tour heads south to the Mexican resort of Vidanta Vallarta;

• The Greg Norman-designed course, which opened in 2015, made its PGA Tour debut two years ago when Spaniard Jon Rahm emerged triumphant;

• Both fairways and putting surfaces are sown with Paspalum grass, while the layout has typically large and undulating Greg Norman-crafted greens;

• Fairway width is reasonably generous by PGA Tour standards, and the numerous large water hazards affect 14 holes;

• Laid out around half a mile from the Pacific coast, this resort course is approximately 200 miles from Guadalajara, and 550 from the country's capital Mexico City. It offers views of the Sierra Madre mountain range.

Good Current Form

With none of the world's top 20 teeing-up, the door is open for a first time winner to emerge.

Young Dane, Nicolai Hojgaard 14/115.00, plays his sixth tournament in seven weeks.

His highest finish, so far in 2024, is second in San Diego and since the start of November he has risen 50 places up the World Ranking from 84 to 34.

Germany's Stephan Jaeger 20/121.00 is another golfer seeking his first Tour title.

The 34-year-old has won six times on the Korn Ferry Tour; he has posted a brace of top-20s this year; and, on his previous visits to Vidanta Vallarta, has finished 15th and 18th.

Experienced Argentinian Emiliano Grillo 18/119.00 should not be overlooked, while Taylor Pendrith 28/129.00 has performed well since mid-October.

The Canadian has posted four top-10s in his most recent seven starts on the PGA Tour and, on his Mexican Open debut last year, tied-for-30th.

Good Course Form

'Top seed' Tony Finau 13/27.50 is the defending champion, and he also finished runner-up here in 2022.

His current form is solid and he was left to rue a poor third round at Torrey Pines last month when he finished three strokes behind the surprise winner Matthieu Pavon.

Both of Brandon Wu's 33/134.00 previous appearances in Mexico have yielded podium positions, while Cameron Champ 50/151.00 and Patrick Rodgers 25/126.00 have each registered a brace of top-10s here.

Rodgers continues to be the nearly pro of the PGA Tour, with six podiums but no trophy. The 31-year-old has a best finish this year of tied-ninth.

As for Champ, he has missed the cut in all of his four starts in 2024.

World Ranking Points



Most Points Since September 1st, 2023 (Top 10 Listed)

87.71: Nicolai Hojgaard

65.32: Ryan Fox

50.96: Erik van Rooyen

48.27: Ryo Hisatsune

44.98: Thorbjorn Olesen

39.78: Charley Hoffman

37.61: Vincent Norrman

34.78: Mark Hubbard

33.56: Mackenzie Hughes

31.54: Aaron Rai

Only those entered this week are included in table.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves