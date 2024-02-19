The Open Betting Tips

How To Bet on Golf

Steve Rawlings Golf Previews

Golf Each-Way Tips

Long Odds Golf Tips

Each-Way Calculator

Mexico Open 2024: Course and current form stats

Vidanta Vallarta makes its third appearance on the PGA Tour calendar
Water is a constant threat at Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta makes its third appearance on the PGA Tour schedule. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Generous fairways, undulating greens, lots of water

  • Pendrith 28/129.00 on verge of Tour breakthrough

  • And don't overlook Jaeger 20/121.00 in Mexico

    • Tournament and Course Notes

    • With America's West Coast done and dusted for another year, and the Florida Swing yet to commence, the PGA Tour heads south to the Mexican resort of Vidanta Vallarta;

    • The Greg Norman-designed course, which opened in 2015, made its PGA Tour debut two years ago when Spaniard Jon Rahm emerged triumphant;

    • Both fairways and putting surfaces are sown with Paspalum grass, while the layout has typically large and undulating Greg Norman-crafted greens;

    • Fairway width is reasonably generous by PGA Tour standards, and the numerous large water hazards affect 14 holes;

    • Laid out around half a mile from the Pacific coast, this resort course is approximately 200 miles from Guadalajara, and 550 from the country's capital Mexico City. It offers views of the Sierra Madre mountain range.

    Latest betting for this week's Mexico Open

    Good Current Form

    With none of the world's top 20 teeing-up, the door is open for a first time winner to emerge.

    Young Dane, Nicolai Hojgaard 14/115.00, plays his sixth tournament in seven weeks.

    His highest finish, so far in 2024, is second in San Diego and since the start of November he has risen 50 places up the World Ranking from 84 to 34.

    Germany's Stephan Jaeger 20/121.00 is another golfer seeking his first Tour title.

    The 34-year-old has won six times on the Korn Ferry Tour; he has posted a brace of top-20s this year; and, on his previous visits to Vidanta Vallarta, has finished 15th and 18th.

    Experienced Argentinian Emiliano Grillo 18/119.00 should not be overlooked, while Taylor Pendrith 28/129.00 has performed well since mid-October.

    The Canadian has posted four top-10s in his most recent seven starts on the PGA Tour and, on his Mexican Open debut last year, tied-for-30th.

    Betfair Sportsbook

    Good Course Form

    'Top seed' Tony Finau 13/27.50 is the defending champion, and he also finished runner-up here in 2022.

    His current form is solid and he was left to rue a poor third round at Torrey Pines last month when he finished three strokes behind the surprise winner Matthieu Pavon.

    Both of Brandon Wu's 33/134.00 previous appearances in Mexico have yielded podium positions, while Cameron Champ 50/151.00 and Patrick Rodgers 25/126.00 have each registered a brace of top-10s here.

    Rodgers continues to be the nearly pro of the PGA Tour, with six podiums but no trophy. The 31-year-old has a best finish this year of tied-ninth.

    As for Champ, he has missed the cut in all of his four starts in 2024.

    Latest betting for this year's Masters Tournament

    World Ranking Points


    Most Points Since September 1st, 2023 (Top 10 Listed)
    87.71: Nicolai Hojgaard
    65.32: Ryan Fox
    50.96: Erik van Rooyen
    48.27: Ryo Hisatsune
    44.98: Thorbjorn Olesen
    39.78: Charley Hoffman
    37.61: Vincent Norrman
    34.78: Mark Hubbard
    33.56: Mackenzie Hughes
    31.54: Aaron Rai
    Only those entered this week are included in table.

    Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

New customers can get £20 in free bets!

New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.

Last 10 Weeks / Vidanta Vallarta 2022-23

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50
Tony Finau 19 47 6 25 38
Nicolai Hojgaard 39 31 2 7 25
Emiliano Grillo 44 22 14 20 7 43
Ryan Fox 41 MC 31 14
Thorbjorn Olesen 1 21 8
Thomas Detry 28 4 20 MC
Mark Hubbard 53 4 20 47 57
Robert MacIntyre MC MC MC 52
Stephan Jaeger 71 3 52 18
Aaron Rai MC 33 MC 57
Keith Mitchell 17 54 MC 9 30
Mackenzie Hughes 31 71 64 25
Ryo Hisatsune MC 33 11 30
Alexander Bjork MC 70 11 MC
Matt Wallace 53 MC MC 52 40
Justin Suh 22 77 MC MC
Taylor Pendrith 9 MC 10
Patrick Rodgers MC 79 9 24 14
Erik van Rooyen MC 20 25 52 22
Vincent Norrman MC 56 MC 59
Victor Perez MC MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC MC 25 30
Alex Smalley MC 75 MC 21 MC
Austin Eckroat MC 37 25 42
Jake Knapp 28 3 MC 70
Michael Kim MC 37 6 42
Charley Hoffman 50 2 56 MC 42
Jorge Campillo 5 MC 37 56 32
Sami Valimaki 41 43 MC MC
Davis Thompson 15 MC 21 57
JJ Spaun MC MC 54 MC MC
Chan Kim MC 14 MC
Seong Hyeon Kim 28 31 50 MC 30
Ben Kohles MC MC 47 52
Sam Stevens 28 43 65 24
Alejandro Tosti 43 MC 70
Scott Stallings MC 25 MC 42
Brandon Wu MC 47 MC 18
Nate Lashley MC 3 MC MC
Chez Reavie MC MC 52 MC
Matti Schmid MC MC MC MC
Maverick McNealy 6 39 37 MC 57
Tyler Duncan 53 MC 34 65
Carl Yuan Wd MC MC 4
Robby Shelton 60 25 MC 57
Ben Silverman 56 MC 18
Pierceson Coody MC MC MC
Doug Ghim 12 13 MC MC
Rico Hoey MC MC MC
Chesson Hadley MC 25 56
Matthew NeSmith 71 MC 56 80
Harry Hall 41 MC MC 42
Callum Tarren MC MC MC MC
Carson Young 41 56 17 MC
Dylan Wu MC 50 MC 42
Norman Xiong MC MC 79
Davis Riley 78 MC MC MC 52
Greyson Sigg MC MC 17 66
Joe Highsmith 33 34 MC
Garrick Higgo 49 MC MC 80
Jacob Bridgeman 70 39 MC
Parker Coody 25 MC 74
Max Greyserman MC 56 MC
Ben Taylor MC 64 MC MC
Justin Lower 53 43 39 74
Paul Barjon MC 39 MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC
Trace Crowe 25 MC
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 60 75 MC MC
David Lipsky MC MC MC MC
Jimmy Stanger MC 14 MC
Chandler Phillips 76 25 57
Peter Malnati MC 14 MC MC MC
Vince Whaley MC MC 34 MC
Aaron Baddeley 28 37 MC
Joseph Bramlett MC 25 MC 52
Andrew Novak 8 MC MC MC
Cristobal Del Solar 5 27 MC 4
Ryan Moore MC MC MC MC
Francesco Molinari 73 MC 5
Troy Merritt MC MC MC 24
Chris Gotterup MC 50 MC
Chad Ramey MC 78 MC MC
Tom Whitney 13 MC
Marty Dou Ze Cheng MC MC
Patton Kizzire MC MC 13
Padraig Harrington 70 MC
David Skinns MC MC MC
Wilson Furr MC Wd
MJ Daffue 63
Austin Smotherman MC 4
Patrick Fishburn MC MC
Kevin Dougherty 50 MC
Tyson Alexander 53 56 MC Wd
Henrik Norlander 20
Rafael Campos 35 20
Cameron Champ MC MC MC MC
McClure Meissner MC MC
Lanto Griffin MC 64 39 72
Scott Gutschewski MC MC
Roger Sloan MC MC
Scott Piercy MC MC MC
Adam Long 59 45 MC MC
Ryan McCormick MC MC
Kramer Hickok
James Hahn MC
Nico Echavarria MC MC 65 66 25
Harrison Endycott 42 16 MC 39
Josh Teater MC MC MC
Hayden Springer 33 MC
Jhonattan Vegas 22 MC MC MC
Erik Barnes 43 52
Roberto Diaz 20 MC 52 31
Kevin Chappell 49 21 MC
Stuart Macdonald
Ryan Brehm MC 20 MC MC
Martin Trainer 8 MC MC 74
Bronson Burgoon 50 14
Fred Biondi 41 21 68 7
Philip Knowles 16 Wd
Alvaro Ortiz Becerra MC 36 MC MC
Matt Atkins
Brandt Snedeker MC 78 MC MC
Raul Pereda De La Huerta MC MC
Sebastian Vazquez
Rodolfo Cazaubon
JB Holmes MC MC MC
Ben Sigel
Blaine Hale MC MC
OmarMorales
Preston Stanley
Santiago De la Fuente
Renato Naula
Jose Antonio Safa
Austin Wylie
Jimmy Walker
Harry Higgs MC MC 16 14
Matthias Schwab MC MC MC MC
Russell Knox MC MC 27
Player 2023 2022
Tony Finau 1 2
Nicolai Hojgaard 33
Emiliano Grillo 5 33
Ryan Fox
Thorbjorn Olesen
Thomas Detry
Mark Hubbard 18 51
Robert MacIntyre
Stephan Jaeger 18 15
Aaron Rai MC 24
Keith Mitchell
Mackenzie Hughes
Ryo Hisatsune
Alexander Bjork
Matt Wallace MC 67
Justin Suh
Taylor Pendrith 30
Patrick Rodgers 10 10
Erik van Rooyen 33
Vincent Norrman 18
Victor Perez
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Alex Smalley MC 6
Austin Eckroat 49
Jake Knapp
Michael Kim 30
Charley Hoffman 55
Jorge Campillo
Sami Valimaki
Davis Thompson
JJ Spaun
Chan Kim
Seong Hyeon Kim 24
Ben Kohles 42
Sam Stevens
Alejandro Tosti 10
Scott Stallings MC
Brandon Wu 3 2
Nate Lashley 39 11
Chez Reavie 49 13
Matti Schmid MC
Maverick McNealy 60
Tyler Duncan MC
Carl Yuan 55
Robby Shelton MC
Ben Silverman
Pierceson Coody
Doug Ghim MC 33
Rico Hoey
Chesson Hadley
Matthew NeSmith
Harry Hall 10
Callum Tarren MC 61
Carson Young 15
Dylan Wu 15 MC
Norman Xiong
Davis Riley 5
Greyson Sigg 18 33
Joe Highsmith
Garrick Higgo MC
Jacob Bridgeman
Parker Coody
Max Greyserman
Ben Taylor 8
Justin Lower 64
Paul Barjon MC
Ryan Palmer
Trace Crowe
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
David Lipsky 60 6
Jimmy Stanger
Chandler Phillips
Peter Malnati MC 15
Vince Whaley MC
Aaron Baddeley 39 MC
Joseph Bramlett 10 MC
Andrew Novak 49 15
Cristobal Del Solar MC
Ryan Moore 33
Francesco Molinari 24
Troy Merritt
Chris Gotterup
Chad Ramey MC
Tom Whitney
Marty Dou Ze Cheng 49
Patton Kizzire MC
Padraig Harrington
David Skinns 51
Wilson Furr
MJ Daffue MC
Austin Smotherman 5 67
Patrick Fishburn
Kevin Dougherty
Tyson Alexander MC
Henrik Norlander MC
Rafael Campos
Cameron Champ 8 6
McClure Meissner
Lanto Griffin 66 15
Scott Gutschewski MC
Roger Sloan MC
Scott Piercy 39 33
Adam Long 18 15
Ryan McCormick
Kramer Hickok MC
James Hahn 49 MC
Nico Echavarria 66
Harrison Endycott MC
Josh Teater
Hayden Springer
Jhonattan Vegas
Erik Barnes
Roberto Diaz MC
Kevin Chappell 24
Stuart Macdonald
Ryan Brehm
Martin Trainer MC 11
Bronson Burgoon
Fred Biondi
Philip Knowles
Alvaro Ortiz Becerra MC 42
Matt Atkins
Brandt Snedeker
Raul Pereda De La Huerta 60
Sebastian Vazquez 55
Rodolfo Cazaubon
JB Holmes MC
Ben Sigel
Blaine Hale
OmarMorales MC
Preston Stanley
Santiago De la Fuente MC
Renato Naula
Jose Antonio Safa MC
Austin Wylie
Jimmy Walker 15
Harry Higgs MC
Matthias Schwab MC
Russell Knox MC

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Mexico Open 2024: Course and current form stats

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Kenya Open Each-Way Tips: Kenya comeback on cards for 40/1 Catlin

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's De-brief: Magnificent Matsuyama wins by three

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Genesis Invitational First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 28/1 to 80/1

More Golf Form Guide