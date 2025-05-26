Memorial Tournament 2025: Course and current form stats

Muirfield Village demands exquisite iron-play

Morikawa [16/1] can challenge dominant Scottie [11/4]

Si Woo Kim [40/1] offers each-way possibilities

Tournament Notes

After five months travelling largely around the southern states of America, the PGA Tour has arrived in Ohio for the 50th Memorial Tournament. First staged in 1976, the Memorial Tournament is one of the most sought-after titles on Tour.

Hosted by Muirfield Village, this week's instalment will be the seventh of eight Signature Events on the 2025 PGA Tour calendar.

This means a limited-size field of 72. The Memorial will also have a 36-hole cut, when the top 50 players, along with anyone else who is within 10 shots of the lead, will progress to the third round. The total prize fund for this event is $20m, of which the winner will take home $4m.

Course Notes

Officially opened in May 1974, Muirfield Village is a parkland course owned by Jack Nicklaus and laid out almost 1,000 feet above sea level. It covers more than 200 acres.

Over the years, Nicklaus has made numerous changes to his course which has included lengthening holes, building more bunkers, and increasing the number and size of water hazards.

The most extensive renovation happened in 2020 when all 18 greens were re-built and re-turfed. A number of greens were re-located, with most putting surfaces undergoing modifications to their contours. Fairways were also upgraded and re-seeded. Bunkers were enlarged and deepened, with Nicklaus saying this would be the final major renovation in his lifetime.

Putting surfaces at Muirfield Village are undulating and extremely quick, and there is a plentiful supply of sand. Although water comes into play on 11 holes, many of these hazards appear in the shape of ditches, rather than large ponds or lakes.

Accurate iron-play has always been a major requirement for all wannabe winners at Muirfield Village. As with many Nicklaus courses, a little generosity is afforded off the tee, but therein pin-point accuracy takes centre stage as pros attempt to locate lightning fast Bentgrass greens that are smaller than the PGA Tour average. The reasonably-long Muirfield Village layout is the epitome of a second-shot course.

Good Course Form

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler 11/43.75 will once again tee-up as the clear favourite to win this week's prestigious title in Ohio. His most recent three appearances in this event have all ended in podium finishes.

The world No 1's relentless sequence of high finishes is starting to resemble that of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus when they were at the height of their powers.

Despite standing 10 shots off the pace after 36 holes at last week's tournament in Texas, Scheffler recovered brilliantly over the weekend to finish in a tie-for-fourth.

Another player with a great course history is world No 4 Collin Morikawa 16/117.00, who won on this course in 2020, and has since added a brace of runner-up finishes.

And if you're seeking to select a player for an each-way punt this week, then consider Si Woo Kim 40/141.00.

His last five visits have all yielded top-20s, and his current form is fairly solid too. The Korean tied-eighth in this month's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Good Current Form

Although Muirfield Village tends to be a venue where the term 'horses for courses' definitely applies, current form should never be overlooked.

The ever-consistent Tommy Fleetwood 28/129.00 continues to perform to a high standard most weeks but is still without a trophy in the States.

He tied fourth at Colonial Country Club on Sunday and, on his Muirfield Village debut last year, tied-20th.

Shane Lowry 33/134.00 should also be taken seriously - especially each-way - while the ever-solid Canadian Corey Conners 28/129.00 is another potential challenger this weekend.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At Muirfield Village (2019-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

70.52: Collin Morikawa (21)

70.58: Patrick Cantlay (26)

70.78: Scottie Scheffler (18)

71.21: Xander Schauffele (28)

71.38: Adam Scott (16)

71.54: Jordan Spieth (24)

71.65: Max Homa (20)

71.75: Si Woo Kim (28)

71.79: Matt Fitzpatrick (24)

71.86: Russell Henley (14)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Note: Two PGA Tour events at Muirfield Village in 2020