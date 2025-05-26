Memorial Tournament 2025: Course and current form stats

Golf Form Guide

The penultimate Signature Event of the 2025 PGA Tour season takes place in Ohio this week. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Muirfield Village demands exquisite iron-play

  • Morikawa [16/1] can challenge dominant Scottie [11/4]

  • Si Woo Kim [40/1] offers each-way possibilities

Tournament Notes

After five months travelling largely around the southern states of America, the PGA Tour has arrived in Ohio for the 50th Memorial Tournament. First staged in 1976, the Memorial Tournament is one of the most sought-after titles on Tour.

Hosted by Muirfield Village, this week's instalment will be the seventh of eight Signature Events on the 2025 PGA Tour calendar.

This means a limited-size field of 72. The Memorial will also have a 36-hole cut, when the top 50 players, along with anyone else who is within 10 shots of the lead, will progress to the third round. The total prize fund for this event is $20m, of which the winner will take home $4m.

Betfair Exchange market for the 2025 Memorial Tournament

Course Notes

Officially opened in May 1974, Muirfield Village is a parkland course owned by Jack Nicklaus and laid out almost 1,000 feet above sea level. It covers more than 200 acres.

Over the years, Nicklaus has made numerous changes to his course which has included lengthening holes, building more bunkers, and increasing the number and size of water hazards.

The most extensive renovation happened in 2020 when all 18 greens were re-built and re-turfed. A number of greens were re-located, with most putting surfaces undergoing modifications to their contours. Fairways were also upgraded and re-seeded. Bunkers were enlarged and deepened, with Nicklaus saying this would be the final major renovation in his lifetime.

Putting surfaces at Muirfield Village are undulating and extremely quick, and there is a plentiful supply of sand. Although water comes into play on 11 holes, many of these hazards appear in the shape of ditches, rather than large ponds or lakes.

Accurate iron-play has always been a major requirement for all wannabe winners at Muirfield Village. As with many Nicklaus courses, a little generosity is afforded off the tee, but therein pin-point accuracy takes centre stage as pros attempt to locate lightning fast Bentgrass greens that are smaller than the PGA Tour average. The reasonably-long Muirfield Village layout is the epitome of a second-shot course.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the 2025 Memorial Tournament

Good Course Form

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler 11/43.75 will once again tee-up as the clear favourite to win this week's prestigious title in Ohio. His most recent three appearances in this event have all ended in podium finishes.

The world No 1's relentless sequence of high finishes is starting to resemble that of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus when they were at the height of their powers.

Despite standing 10 shots off the pace after 36 holes at last week's tournament in Texas, Scheffler recovered brilliantly over the weekend to finish in a tie-for-fourth.

Another player with a great course history is world No 4 Collin Morikawa 16/117.00, who won on this course in 2020, and has since added a brace of runner-up finishes.

And if you're seeking to select a player for an each-way punt this week, then consider Si Woo Kim 40/141.00.

His last five visits have all yielded top-20s, and his current form is fairly solid too. The Korean tied-eighth in this month's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Betfair latest for the 2025 US Open

Good Current Form

Although Muirfield Village tends to be a venue where the term 'horses for courses' definitely applies, current form should never be overlooked.

The ever-consistent Tommy Fleetwood 28/129.00 continues to perform to a high standard most weeks but is still without a trophy in the States.

He tied fourth at Colonial Country Club on Sunday and, on his Muirfield Village debut last year, tied-20th.

Shane Lowry 33/134.00 should also be taken seriously - especially each-way - while the ever-solid Canadian Corey Conners 28/129.00 is another potential challenger this weekend.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At Muirfield Village (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
70.52: Collin Morikawa (21)
70.58: Patrick Cantlay (26)
70.78: Scottie Scheffler (18)
71.21: Xander Schauffele (28)
71.38: Adam Scott (16)
71.54: Jordan Spieth (24)
71.65: Max Homa (20)
71.75: Si Woo Kim (28)
71.79: Matt Fitzpatrick (24)
71.86: Russell Henley (14)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Note: Two PGA Tour events at Muirfield Village in 2020

The Punter Previews This Week's Memorial Tournament

Last 10 Weeks / Muirfield Village (2016-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13 W12
Scottie Scheffler 4 1 1 8 4 2
Xander Schauffele 28 11 18 8 12
Collin Morikawa 50 17 MC 54 14
Justin Thomas MC 2 1 36 2
Ludvig Aberg MC 60 54 7 MC
Hideki Matsuyama 36 MC 17 21 MC
Russell Henley MC 46 8 MC
Sepp Straka MC 1 12 13 MC 28
Maverick McNealy MC 33 60 3 32 3 32
Tommy Fleetwood 4 41 4 7 21 62 16
Viktor Hovland 28 54 13 21 1
Shane Lowry MC 2 12 18 42 8
Patrick Cantlay MC 4 13 36 33
Keegan Bradley 8 30 18 MC 47
Harris English 53 2 11 66 12 18
Justin Rose MC Wd 42 2 47
Corey Conners 19 11 49 8 18 8
Wyndham Clark 50 63 MC 27 46 5
Sung Jae Im MC 23 33 MC 11 5 60
Ben Griffin 1 8 46 MC 1 40 18 MC
Robert MacIntyre 6 47 34 32 66 MC 9
Brian Harman 46 60 46 3 36 1
Daniel Berger MC 33 11 3 21 30
JJ Spaun 6 37 17 42 50 MC
Aaron Rai MC 19 23 18 38 27 MC
Min Woo Lee MC 51 61 49 1
Akshay Bhatia 22 MC 46 MC 42 42 MC
Thomas Detry MC 30 32 32 MC 47 22
Sahith Theegala Wd 18 69 29 67 36
Sam Burns 19 30 5 13 46 MC MC
JT Poston 36 5 23 18 11 42 26 28
Tony Finau 19 15 38 MC 56 32
Andrew Novak 11 MC 17 1 2 3 MC 42
Taylor Pendrith 5 65 MC 42 MC 5
Adam Scott 19 34 49 MC 57
Lucas Glover 22 37 66 61 MC 8
Denny McCarthy 8 46 49 29 18
Nick Taylor MC 17 12 49 40 MC
Byeong Hun An 74 34 60 38 21 16
Stephan Jaeger 70 7 56 32 52 11 36
Max Greyserman 22 33 54 28 27 32 MC
Tom Hoge MC MC 63 36 18 14 5
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC 2 MC 3 10 36
Jhonattan Vegas MC 5 13 MC MC MC MC
Jordan Spieth 36 MC 34 4 18 14 12 28
Davis Thompson MC MC 23 27 46 27
Michael Kim 16 55 Wd 54 27 32 28
Bud Cauley 3 72 28 32 5 4
Nick Dunlap MC 69 71 MC MC
Si Woo Kim 28 8 17 15 MC 8 MC MC
Joe Highsmith MC 8 66 MC 72 MC MC 22
Eric Cole 28 41 34 5 MC 18 26 15 12
Sam Stevens 28 60 23 3 24 54 MC 18 64
Cameron Young 47 7 54 MC 18 MC
Jacob Bridgeman MC MC 4 MC 10 61 MC 3
Cameron Davis MC 19 54 60 32 13 MC MC
Matthieu Pavon 41 54 MC 42 MC 47
Austin Eckroat 46 67 51 MC 32 MC MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 16 50 42 MC 42 MC MC
Alexander Noren 17 51
Ryan Gerard 73 8 42 MC 12 27 2 9 57
Matti Schmid 2 7 MC 9 MC MC 28
Ryan Fox 28 1 60 MC 59 MC 15 47
Matt Fitzpatrick 8 23 MC 38 40 MC
Max Homa 60 30 70 12 MC
Chris Kirk MC 55 42 18 MC MC
Adam Hadwin MC 60 12 61 39 MC
Brian Campbell MC 55 34 MC 32 32 MC
Alex Smalley MC 28 5 39 MC 63 MC MC MC
Rickie Fowler 16 MC 15 68 30 52
Matt Kuchar 53 56 32 18 MC
Harry Higgs 59 2 MC MC MC 30 MC MC
Brandt Snedeker MC MC 35 MC 57
Davis Riley MC 2 MC 45 32 21 52 7
Patrick Rodgers 28 MC 42 15 42 56 52
Harry Hall 6 19 20 33 49 26 18 54
Keith Mitchell 36 MC 7 18 2 12 18 54
Jake Knapp MC MC 39 3 MC 27 MC
Nico Echavarria 59 41 25 28 51 32 16
Gary Woodland 11 MC 34 61 40 2 47
Ryo Hisatsune 6 37 37 MC 18 18 5 47 4
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20.2 `20.1 `19 `18 `17 `16
Scottie Scheffler 1 3 3 22 MC
Xander Schauffele 8 24 18 11 13 14 14 MC
Collin Morikawa 2 Wd MC 2 48 1
Justin Thomas 33 MC 42 18 2 MC 8 4 MC
Ludvig Aberg 5
Hideki Matsuyama 8 16 Dq 62 MC 22 6 13 45 MC
Russell Henley 27 16 MC 7 29 33
Sepp Straka 5 16 45 MC 61 14
Maverick McNealy MC MC
Tommy Fleetwood 20 MC
Viktor Hovland 15 1 51 47 48 3
Shane Lowry 49 16 32 6 MC 39 52 15
Patrick Cantlay MC 30 3 1 32 7 1 4 35
Keegan Bradley 43 30 37 MC 68 39 MC 23 MC 8
Harris English MC 52 MC 13
Justin Rose MC MC MC 13 6
Corey Conners 20 MC 13 53 22 39 65
Wyndham Clark MC 12 37 MC MC
Sung Jae Im 8 41 10 MC MC 63 57
Ben Griffin MC MC
Robert MacIntyre
Brian Harman 33 MC 18 MC 27 MC 33
Daniel Berger 5 MC 67
JJ Spaun 30 52 MC MC Wd
Aaron Rai MC 26
Min Woo Lee MC
Akshay Bhatia 22 MC
Thomas Detry 41 48
Sahith Theegala 12 58 5 32
Sam Burns 15 16 50 17 Wd MC*
JT Poston 22 38 37 65 MC 52
Tony Finau 8 32 8 MC 13 40 11
Andrew Novak
Taylor Pendrith 33 60
Adam Scott 9 67 16 2 35 31
Lucas Glover MC MC 60 37 38 52 52 45 33
Denny McCarthy 39 2 5 MC 58 MC
Nick Taylor 27 42 MC 48 49
Byeong Hun An 22 24 MC MC MC 17 2 25 11
Stephan Jaeger MC 24
Max Greyserman
Tom Hoge 45 65 MC MC MC MC 13
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC 37 MC 6 48 MC 45
Jhonattan Vegas 37 MC MC 40 MC
Jordan Spieth MC 5 18 18 13 MC 7 MC 13 57
Davis Thompson 27 56
Michael Kim MC MC MC
Bud Cauley 44 MC 9 MC 25 38
Nick Dunlap 12
Si Woo Kim 15 4 13 9 18 64 41 29 Wd 74
Joe Highsmith
Eric Cole 45 24
Sam Stevens 41
Cameron Young 50 MC 60
Jacob Bridgeman
Cameron Davis 50 MC 53 MC MC MC
Matthieu Pavon MC
Austin Eckroat 39 30
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4 38 37 22
Alexander Noren 22 52 MC 13 MC 41
Ryan Gerard
Matti Schmid
Ryan Fox 30 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 5 9 MC MC 3 27 68
Max Homa 22 5 6 MC MC 37
Chris Kirk MC MC 53 26 MC 52 MC MC
Adam Hadwin 3 MC 18 MC 54 35 52 MC* MC 11
Brian Campbell
Alex Smalley MC MC
Rickie Fowler MC 9 64 11 MC 22 14 8 2 MC
Matt Kuchar 33 62 45 Wd 32 39 MC 13 4 4
Harry Higgs 68 MC MC
Brandt Snedeker MC 41 60 MC
Davis Riley MC 54 13
Patrick Rodgers MC 30 MC MC 18 MC 8 67 MC
Harry Hall
Keith Mitchell 48 18 22 MC 48 MC
Jake Knapp MC
Nico Echavarria MC
Gary Woodland 24 MC MC 22 5 52 23 49 4
Ryo Hisatsune
**********
Note: Two PGA Tour events
at Muirfield Village in 2020

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

