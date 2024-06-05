Memorial Tournament 2024: Course and current form stats

Generous fairways, lots of bunkers, lightning fast greens

Morikawa 12/1 13.00 ready to win again

McCarthy 70/1 71.00 an each-way candidate in strong field

Tournament and Course Notes

• Officially opened in May 1974, Muirfield Village is a parkland course owned by Jack Nicklaus and laid out almost 1,000 feet above sea level. It covers more than 200 acres;

• Over the years, Nicklaus has made numerous changes to his course which has included lengthening holes, building more bunkers, and increasing the number and size of water hazards;

• The most extensive renovation happened in 2020 when all 18 greens were re-built and re-turfed. A number of greens were re-located, with most putting surfaces undergoing modifications to their contours. Fairways were also upgraded and re-seeded. Bunkers were enlarged and deepened, with Nicklaus saying this would be the final major renovation in his lifetime;

• Putting surfaces are undulating and extremely quick, and there is a plentiful supply of sand. Although water comes into play on 11 holes, many of these hazards appear in the shape of ditches, rather than large lakes;

• Accurate iron-play is paramount for all wannabe winners at Muirfield Village. As with many Nicklaus courses, a little generosity is afforded off the tee, but therein pin-point accuracy takes centre stage as pros attempt to locate lightning fast Bentgrass greens that are smaller than the PGA Tour average. Muirfield Village is the epitome of a second-shot layout.

Good Current Form

With just one week to go until the US Open takes place in North Carolina, the big names have travelled to Ohio for the PGA Tour's latest 'Signature Event'.

The only member of the world's top 15 not teeing-up is Jon Rahm, who is ineligible due to his membership of the Saudi-based LIV Tour.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler 7/24.50 will undoubtedly receive most of the attention.

The charges he faced, following an incident at last month's PGA Championship, have been dropped and the American heads to Muirfield Village having finished either first or second in six of his last seven starts.

In-form Collin Morikawa 12/113.00 is a former winner at this venue, and the two-time major champ will be frustrated that he has won just once since the Open Championship of 2021.

In recent years, this event has tended to be won by one of golf's big beasts, and this trend is likely to continue in a field packed with quality.

Therefore, outsiders are probably best viewed as potential each-way candidates, rather than likely champions.

With this in mind, maybe Denny McCarthy 70/171.00 could fill this slot.

The world No 31 tied-sixth at last month's Wells Fargo Championship (also a 'Signature Event') staged over Quail Hollow, which is another testing layout.

McCarthy was runner-up here last year and fifth in 2022, so he certainly knows his way around Muirfield Village.

Good Course Form

Having seen his mate Xander Schauffele win last month's PGA Championship, Patrick Cantlay 22/123.00 is probably the best golfer over the age of 30 yet to win a major.

The American has not had the greatest of years, by his standards, in 2024 but his record in the Memorial is excellent.

He is a two-time winner of the tournament (one of these victories aided by Rahm's withdrawal following a positive Covid test after 54 holes), and has had two other T4s as well.

Max Homa 40/141.00's last two visits have yielded top-10s, while Jordan Spieth 40/141.00 is rarely among the also-rans at Muirfield Village.

And for those looking for an e/w selection, then 2010 champion Justin Rose 110/1111.00 might offer some value.

The 43-year-old South African-born Englishman was sixth in May's PGA Championship and he does perform well on tougher layouts.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 in Memorial Tournament (2018-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

70.04: Patrick Cantlay (24)

70.50: Justin Rose (10)

70.83: Scottie Scheffler (12)

71.17: Si Woo Kim (24)

71.29: Max Homa (14)

71.41: Jordan Spieth (22)

71.50: Rickie Fowler (22)

71.50: Rory McIlroy (22)

71.59: Xander Schauffele (22)

71.60: Russell Henley (10)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut