Memorial Tournament 2024: Course and current form stats

Muirfield Village was officially opened 50 years ago in May
The 12th green at Muirfield Village

The latest PGA Tour 'Signature Event' tees-off this Thursday in Ohio. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Generous fairways, lots of bunkers, lightning fast greens

  • Morikawa 12/113.00 ready to win again

  • McCarthy 70/171.00 an each-way candidate in strong field

Tournament and Course Notes

• Officially opened in May 1974, Muirfield Village is a parkland course owned by Jack Nicklaus and laid out almost 1,000 feet above sea level. It covers more than 200 acres;

• Over the years, Nicklaus has made numerous changes to his course which has included lengthening holes, building more bunkers, and increasing the number and size of water hazards;

• The most extensive renovation happened in 2020 when all 18 greens were re-built and re-turfed. A number of greens were re-located, with most putting surfaces undergoing modifications to their contours. Fairways were also upgraded and re-seeded. Bunkers were enlarged and deepened, with Nicklaus saying this would be the final major renovation in his lifetime;

• Putting surfaces are undulating and extremely quick, and there is a plentiful supply of sand. Although water comes into play on 11 holes, many of these hazards appear in the shape of ditches, rather than large lakes;

• Accurate iron-play is paramount for all wannabe winners at Muirfield Village. As with many Nicklaus courses, a little generosity is afforded off the tee, but therein pin-point accuracy takes centre stage as pros attempt to locate lightning fast Bentgrass greens that are smaller than the PGA Tour average. Muirfield Village is the epitome of a second-shot layout.

Good Current Form

With just one week to go until the US Open takes place in North Carolina, the big names have travelled to Ohio for the PGA Tour's latest 'Signature Event'.

The only member of the world's top 15 not teeing-up is Jon Rahm, who is ineligible due to his membership of the Saudi-based LIV Tour.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler 7/24.50 will undoubtedly receive most of the attention.

The charges he faced, following an incident at last month's PGA Championship, have been dropped and the American heads to Muirfield Village having finished either first or second in six of his last seven starts.

In-form Collin Morikawa 12/113.00 is a former winner at this venue, and the two-time major champ will be frustrated that he has won just once since the Open Championship of 2021.

In recent years, this event has tended to be won by one of golf's big beasts, and this trend is likely to continue in a field packed with quality.

Therefore, outsiders are probably best viewed as potential each-way candidates, rather than likely champions.

With this in mind, maybe Denny McCarthy 70/171.00 could fill this slot.

The world No 31 tied-sixth at last month's Wells Fargo Championship (also a 'Signature Event') staged over Quail Hollow, which is another testing layout.

McCarthy was runner-up here last year and fifth in 2022, so he certainly knows his way around Muirfield Village.

Good Course Form

Having seen his mate Xander Schauffele win last month's PGA Championship, Patrick Cantlay 22/123.00 is probably the best golfer over the age of 30 yet to win a major.

The American has not had the greatest of years, by his standards, in 2024 but his record in the Memorial is excellent.

He is a two-time winner of the tournament (one of these victories aided by Rahm's withdrawal following a positive Covid test after 54 holes), and has had two other T4s as well.

Max Homa 40/141.00's last two visits have yielded top-10s, while Jordan Spieth 40/141.00 is rarely among the also-rans at Muirfield Village.

And for those looking for an e/w selection, then 2010 champion Justin Rose 110/1111.00 might offer some value.

The 43-year-old South African-born Englishman was sixth in May's PGA Championship and he does perform well on tougher layouts.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 in Memorial Tournament (2018-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
70.04: Patrick Cantlay (24)
70.50: Justin Rose (10)
70.83: Scottie Scheffler (12)
71.17: Si Woo Kim (24)
71.29: Max Homa (14)
71.41: Jordan Spieth (22)
71.50: Rickie Fowler (22)
71.50: Rory McIlroy (22)
71.59: Xander Schauffele (22)
71.60: Russell Henley (10)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

The Punter's De-brief: MacIntyre wins with dad on the bag

Last 10 Weeks / Muirfield Village Form

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13
Scottie Scheffler 2 8 1 1 2
Xander Schauffele 1 2 23 18 8
Rory McIlroy 4 12 1 1 33 22 3
Wyndham Clark MC 47 3 MC 31
Viktor Hovland 3 24 MC
Ludvig Aberg MC 10 2 14
Patrick Cantlay 53 29 23 3 22
Collin Morikawa 4 4 16 23 9 3 75
Brian Harman 24 26 47 12 MC 25
Max Homa MC 35 8 55 3 25
Sahith Theegala MC 12 52 MC 2 45 28
Tommy Fleetwood 21 26 13 49 3 7
Keegan Bradley 2 18 21 55 22
Hideki Matsuyama 35 38 7
Russell Henley 23 10 12 38 4
Matt Fitzpatrick MC 52 11 28 22 10
Cameron Young MC 63 34 62 9
Jason Day 43 4 59 18 30 MC
Sepp Straka 5 MC 8 11 5 16
Tom Kim 4 24 26 47 52 18 30 MC
Matthieu Pavon MC 67 30 49 12
Justin Thomas 8 21 5 MC
Byeong Hun An 43 3 4 67 16 MC
Jordan Spieth 37 43 29 MC 39 MC 10
Sam Burns 10 MC 13 44 MC
Chris Kirk MC MC 43 10 16
Tony Finau 17 18 52 12 55 2
Nick Taylor MC MC 43 10 49 MC
Denny McCarthy 24 MC 6 28 45 2
Sung Jae Im 9 MC 4 1 12 MC
Shane Lowry 33 6 47 1 64 43
Lucas Glover 12 43 16 33 20 25
Will Zalatoris 43 60 MC 44 9 74
Akshay Bhatia 60 MC MC 42 18 35 1 11
Robert MacIntyre 1 MC 8 13 MC 8 MC
Stephan Jaeger 76 21 20 18 MC 1
JT Poston 12 MC 60 5 30
Rickie Fowler 37 63 43 18 30 MC
Si Woo Kim 56 MC 16 13 18 30 17
Eric Cole MC MC MC 68 MC 33 52 MC
Austin Eckroat MC 18 63 11 17 MC 33
Adam Schenk Wd MC 64 13 49 12 5
Harris English MC 18 34 28 22 MC
Corey Conners 6 26 13 11 44 38 25
Kurt Kitayama 26 34 23 33 35 36
Emiliano Grillo 64 MC 64 64 MC
Taylor Moore MC 12 38 MC 58 20 2
Thomas Detry 56 4 MC 8 28 2
Adam Hadwin MC 60 52 10 42 53
Alex Noren MC 12 24 3 23 14 11
Justin Rose 32 6 52 44 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 17 MC 16 3 28 25
Tom Hoge 17 23 38 41 MC 18 14
Jake Knapp MC 58 8 62 55 MC
Taylor Pendrith 21 MC 10 1 11 11 MC 36
Billy Horschel 24 8 52 MC 1 MC 7
Cameron Davis 56 MC 38 49 12 21
Mackenzie Hughes 7 MC 6 41 39 14
Brendon Todd 50 78 60 58 5
Lee Hodges 12 12 24 MC 58 MC MC
Peter Malnati 37 MC 66 19 49 MC 36
Nick Dunlap MC 24 30 69 MC 11
Andrew Putnam MC 53 29 MC 18 14
Davis Riley 1 66 30 28 MC 14
Patrick Rodgers 45 MC 29 5 Wd 74
Victor Perez 3 50 MC 46 MC 43 45 17
Adam Svensson 51 24 43 47 44 51 57
Matt Kuchar MC 17 34 MC MC MC
Seamus Power MC 16 MC 12 MC
Chris Gotterup MC MC 1 24 11 MC MC 57
Brandt Snedeker MC MC MC 48 40 72 MC
Jackson Koivun
Player `23 `22 `21 `20.2 `20.1 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Scottie Scheffler 3 3 22 MC
Xander Schauffele 24 18 11 13 14 14 MC
Rory McIlroy 7 18 18 32 MC 8 4
Wyndham Clark 12 37 MC MC
Viktor Hovland 1 51 47 48 3
Ludvig Aberg
Patrick Cantlay 30 3 1 32 7 1 4 35
Collin Morikawa Wd MC 2 48 1
Brian Harman MC 18 MC 27 MC 33
Max Homa 5 6 MC MC 37
Sahith Theegala 58 5 32
Tommy Fleetwood MC MC
Keegan Bradley 30 37 MC 68 39 MC 23 MC 8 8
Hideki Matsuyama 16 Dq 62 MC 22 6 13 45 MC 5
Russell Henley 16 MC 7 29 33 MC
Matt Fitzpatrick 9 MC MC 3 27 68
Cameron Young MC 60
Jason Day MC 31 4 7 MC 44 15 27 MC
Sepp Straka 16 45 MC 61 14
Tom Kim MC
Matthieu Pavon
Justin Thomas MC 42 18 2 MC 8 4 MC MC
Byeong Hun An 24 MC MC MC 17 2 25 11
Jordan Spieth 5 18 18 13 MC 7 MC 13 57 3
Sam Burns 16 50 17 Wd MC*
Chris Kirk MC 53 26 MC 52 MC MC 36
Tony Finau 32 8 MC 13 40 11 8
Nick Taylor 42 MC 48 49 MC
Denny McCarthy 2 5 MC 58 MC
Sung Jae Im 41 10 MC MC 63 57
Shane Lowry 16 32 6 MC 39 52 15
Lucas Glover MC 60 37 38 52 52 45 33 68
Will Zalatoris 5 MC
Akshay Bhatia MC
Robert MacIntyre
Stephan Jaeger 24
JT Poston 38 37 65 MC 52
Rickie Fowler 9 64 11 MC 22 14 8 2 MC MC
Si Woo Kim 4 13 9 18 64 41 29 Wd 74
Eric Cole 24
Austin Eckroat 30
Adam Schenk 7 26 39 65
Harris English 52 MC 13 18
Corey Conners MC 13 53 22 39 65
Kurt Kitayama MC MC
Emiliano Grillo 48 32 MC MC MC 9 23 40 11
Taylor Moore MC
Thomas Detry 48
Adam Hadwin MC 18 MC 54 35 52 MC* MC 11 57
Alex Noren 52 MC 13 MC 41
Justin Rose MC MC 13 6 2
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 38 37 22
Tom Hoge 65 MC MC MC MC 13
Jake Knapp
Taylor Pendrith 60
Billy Horschel MC 1 67 13 7 9 MC MC 11
Cameron Davis MC 53 MC MC MC
Mackenzie Hughes MC 37 MC 6 48 MC 45
Brendon Todd Wd 53 22 MC 17
Lee Hodges 12
Peter Malnati MC MC MC 65 17 MC
Nick Dunlap
Andrew Putnam 5 MC MC 58 17 68
Davis Riley 54 13
Patrick Rodgers 30 MC MC 18 MC 8 67 MC 40
Victor Perez MC MC
Adam Svensson MC 45
Matt Kuchar 62 45 Wd 32 39 MC 13 4 4 26
Seamus Power 41 MC
Chris Gotterup MC
Brandt Snedeker 41 60 MC
Jackson Koivun
**********
Two tournaments at
Muirfield Village
in 2020

