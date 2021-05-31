To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Memorial Tournament 2021: Form stats as the PGA Tour heads north to Ohio

The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village was first staged in 1976
The PGA Tour travels to Ohio and the leafy northern fairways of Muirfield Village.

Muirfield Village has a reputation for demanding pin-point accuracy with the irons, and is very much a 'second-shot' course. Check out our form stats compiled by Andy Swales...

"Between January 1st, 2016 and December 31st, 2020, it was the seventh easiest course on the PGA Tour for locating fairways off the tee, but requires significantly greater precision with approach shots."

After three months of largely travelling around the southern states of the USA, the PGA Tour heads north to Ohio.

As is traditional for early June, the players will tee-up at Muirfield Village, for the 46th staging of the Memorial Tournament.

Due to the Covid pandemic, last year's tournament was staged in mid-July, and was the second of two back-to-back events to be held at Muirfield Village.

Eleven months ago, the Workday Charity Open was followed a few days later by the Memorial.

Even though the latter possessed a stronger field, scoring was considerably higher, as the putting surfaces became significantly quicker. The rough was also slightly longer in the Memorial than it had been for the Workday-sponsored event the previous week.

These changes meant that the average 72-hole total for those finishing inside the top-25 had increased by more than 11 shots, from 277.1 in the Workday to 288.2 for the Memorial.

Matt Fitzpatrick's final total of 283, which was good enough for a spot on the podium in the Memorial, would have left him in a tie for 35th, seven days earlier.

Latest odds for this week's Memorial Tournament

The need for accurate iron-play is a pre-requisite for performing well at Muirfield Village, and particularly when the greens are quick.

As with many Jack Nicklaus courses, Muirfield Village permits a little generosity from the tee, but from therein pin-point accuracy takes centre stage as the pros attempt to locate lightning fast greens that are smaller than the Tour average.

And the stats certainly bear this out. Between January 1st, 2016 and December 31st, 2020, it was the seventh easiest course on the PGA Tour for locating fairways from the tee, but requires significantly greater precision with approach shots.

On the tee

This prestigious title usually attracts a strong field, and this week's instalment certainly doesn't disappoint.

Seven of the world's top 10 are teeing-up, as well as 16 of the leading 25.

Five of this group have all won here, including current Masters' champion Hideki Matsuyama.

But maybe it's best to look outside of the top 10 if you're seeking more generous options.

'Born-again' Stewart Cink was ranked 300 in the world nine months ago, but has since enjoyed a brace of victories on the PGA Tour, his first for more than 11 years.

The 48-year-old is now up to No 45 having hit plenty of greens this season - he's currently third in the category for Greens in Regulation.

He also whacks a fair ball, so the generous Muirfield Village fairways should suit him this week.

Meanwhile Fitzpatrick, third last year, is an accurate sort of chap whose three highest finishes on the PGA Tour during 2021 have all come at venues where good course management is paramount - Harbour Town, TPC Sawgrass and Riviera.

Course details

Opened in 1974, Muirfield Village hosted its maiden PGA Tour event two years later and, in 1987, was the venue where Europe secured its first ever Ryder Cup victory on American soil.

Muirfield Village, which is owned by Jack Nicklaus, covers more than 200 acres, and is laid out almost 1,000 feet above sea level.

Latest odds for June's US Open in California

It is a traditional parkland course approximately 15 miles north of Columbus city centre.

The 81-year-old Nicklaus has continually made changes to the course, which has included lengthening holes, building more bunkers, and increasing the number and size of water hazards.

And within days of last year's Memorial Tournament finishing, renovation began on greens, tees and fairways which have all been re-grassed.

Putting surfaces are undulating, and there is a plentiful supply of sand, which populate the many deep bunkers.

Although water comes into play on 11 holes, many of these hazards appear in the shape of ditches, rather than large lakes.

Course Comparisons (1.1.16 - 31.12.20)


Driving Accuracy (%)
73.88: Sea Island (RSM Classic) (1/29)
65.14: Muirfield Village (Memorial Tournament) (7/29)
52.24: Torrey Pines (Farmers Insurance) (29/29)

Greens in Regulation (%)
75.98: Sedgefield (Wyndham) (1/29)
64.46: Muirfield Village (Memorial Tournament) (20/29)
58.99: Innisbrook (Valspar) (29/29)

Putting (GiR)
1.664: PGA West (host) (American Express) (1/29)
1.728: Muirfield Village (Memorial Tournament) (6/29)
2.668: Augusta National (Masters) (29/29)

Key: Above stats are for all 29 courses which staged four or more PGA Tour events between January 1st, 2016 and December 31st, 2020. To qualify for a ranking (between 1 & 29), tournaments must have a minimum of 50 players competing over the final two rounds of the event. Averages do not include players who failed to complete at least 54 holes.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Course Form Table: `20 (1) - Workday Charity Open; `20 (2) - Memorial Tournament

Last 10 Weeks / Muirfield Village Form

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16 W15 W14 W13
Justin Thomas 40 MC 26 13 21 42
Jon Rahm 8 34 MC 7 5 5
Bryson DeChambeau 38 55 9 46 42
Collin Morikawa 14 8 MC 7 18 56
Xander Schauffele MC 14 11 3 18
Patrick Reed MC 17 6 MC 8 28
Rory McIlroy 49 1 MC 28
Viktor Hovland 30 3 3 25 21 42
Tony Finau 20 8 MC 17 10 MC 28
Hideki Matsuyama 23 39 1 30 42
Patrick Cantlay 23 MC 11 MC MC 18
Matt Fitzpatrick 23 MC 4 34 18
Louis Oosthuizen 2 8 2 26 61
Billy Horschel 40 23 4 25 50 1
Scottie Scheffler MC 8 47 29 8 18 54 2
Sung Jae Im MC 17 MC 29 MC 13 MC 42
Cameron Smith 59 1 9 10 28
Will Zalatoris 59 8 17 MC 42 2 28
Jordan Spieth 2 30 9 3 1 9
Joaquin Niemann 50 30 18 8 40 18
Victor Perez MC MC 4
Corey Conners 20 17 43 21 4 8 14 61
Kevin Na 32 MC 29 MC 12 42
Sam Burns Wd 2 1 4 39 MC
Adam Scott MC 54
Marc Leishman MC 21 1 5 28
Max Homa MC MC 6 17 MC 18
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 30 33 40 56
Shane Lowry 4 65 9 21 42
Stewart Cink 30 37 1 12
Si Woo Kim Wd MC 55 33 12 23 56
Matt Kuchar 50 MC 17 18 MC 12 3
Matt Wallace 56 55 6 23 18 34 3 28
Gary Woodland 14 38 5 MC 40 6
Matt Jones MC 30 37 MC 26
Carlos Ortiz 40 55 21 65 MC MC 42
Kevin Streelman 20 8 26 MC MC 33 9
Bubba Watson 80 18 13 8 26 9
Russell Henley 71 72 MC 9 28
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC 1 58 29 23 56 23
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC MC MC 52 40 9
Brendon Todd 8 MC 27 39 46 42
Lanto Griffin MC 26 MC MC MC 34 61
Chris Kirk 69 MC MC 27 7 6
Jason Day 44 MC MC MC 42
Keegan Bradley 17 18 2 4 23
Charley Hoffman 3 17 18 11 18 2 34
Cameron Tringale 32 MC MC 3 MC 9
Joel Dahmen MC 55 18 MC 74 1
Talor Gooch 14 44 39 26 MC 17 56
Sebastian Munoz 3 MC 55 MC MC 40 9 61
Emiliano Grillo 8 38 14 MC 2 6
Antoine Rozner MC MC MC 15 18
Takumi Kanaya MC 7 15 16 1
Harold Varner 32 49 MC MC 2 MC
Brendan Steele 77 70 4 77
Dylan Frittelli MC MC MC 56 MC 9
Adam Long 20 MC MC MC MC MC 28
Branden Grace Wd 38 54 MC 42 23
JT Poston MC MC 26 54 MC 28
Danny Willett 64 11 MC 8 18 MC MC 8
Harry Higgs MC 4 MC MC MC 59 MC
Martin Laird 23 61 MC MC 38 30
Lucas Herbert 71 MC MC
Alexander Noren 55 21 21 21 25
Rickie Fowler 8 MC MC 17
Cameron Champ MC MC 55 17 26 34
Michael Thompson MC MC MC 42 34
Richy Werenski 45 38 37 MC 3 MC
Charl Schwartzel MC 3 14 21 2 26 69
Adam Hadwin 8 64 MC MC MC 23
Tom Hoge MC 64 MC MC MC MC 25 12
Aaron Wise 17 55 9 MC 44
Byeong Hun An 50 49 MC 67 MC MC MC
Robert Streb 45 59 MC MC 52 MC
Henrik Norlander 50 MC 48 21 MC MC
Chez Reavie MC MC MC MC MC
Cameron Davis 45 59 26 MC 25 69
Lucas Glover 8 MC 48 MC 33 4
Brandt Snedeker 50 17 11 4 42 6
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 32 21 MC MC 56 44 MC
Charles Howell 55 39 18 MC 28
Padraig Harrington 4 MC 69 56
Nick Taylor 62 26 MC MC MC 59
Matthew NeSmith MC 58 21 MC 48 34
Wyndham Clark 20 75 39 43 60 17 64
Jim Herman MC MC MC 53
Patton Kizzire 3 3 58 60 MC 9
Andrew Putnam MC MC 43 MC MC MC MC
Troy Merritt 7 7 MC 8 MC MC 34 34
Keith Mitchell MC 26 3 69 4 17
Sepp Straka MC 26 54 29 59 67 9
Doc Redman 59 9 MC 39 17 MC 44
James Hahn MC MC MC MC MC
Denny McCarthy MC 59 MC 39 13 34
Luke List MC 61 6 MC MC 58 17 Wd
Nate Lashley 32 MC MC MC 28
CT Pan 32 18 MC MC MC
Peter Malnati MC MC 43 MC 31 MC MC
Brandon Hagy MC MC 26 60 28 MC 17 MC
Mark Hubbard 69 34 MC MC MC MC
Tyler Duncan MC MC 39 11 MC 44 48
Danny Lee 40 MC Wd 21 MC MC Wd
Hudson Swafford 45 MC MC MC MC MC 6
Sung Kang 62 47 MC MC MC 65 59
Vaughn Taylor MC MC 6 MC MC 44 Wd
Russell Knox MC 39 18 21 MC MC MC
Brian Stuard 56 39 37 MC MC 18 MC 69
Camilo Villegas 69 11 25 17 MC
Patrick Rodgers MC 47 37 MC MC MC 43
Brian Gay MC 81 MC MC MC MC
Pat Perez 45 39 26 29 21 MC 67 48
Robby Shelton 59 MC MC MC MC MC 43
Doug Ghim 14 MC MC 11 33 44
Bo Hoag 66 MC MC MC MC MC
Tyler McCumber 50 MC 18
Hao Tong Li MC MC
Xin Jun Zhang 73 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Jason Dufner 65 MC 43 57 MC MC MC
Jamie Lovemark 11 MC MC MC 2
JB Holmes MC MC 68 MC MC MC
KJ Choi MC 70 MC MC MC 30 MC
Chase Johnson 38 51 44 48 46 MC MC MC
Vijay Singh MC
Sahith Theegala MC 47 21 43 9 46
David Lingmerth 11 MC MC MC MC MC 28
Tyler Strafaci MC MC
William McGirt 35 MC MC
Joe Long MC
Player `20 (2) `20 (1) `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12
Justin Thomas 18 2 MC 8 4 MC MC 37
Jon Rahm 1 27 MC
Bryson DeChambeau MC 22 1 38
Collin Morikawa 48 1
Xander Schauffele 13 14 14 MC
Patrick Reed 10 39 29 57 8 26
Rory McIlroy 32 MC 8 4 15 57 MC
Viktor Hovland 48 3
Tony Finau 8 MC 13 40 11 8
Hideki Matsuyama MC 22 6 13 45 MC 5 1
Patrick Cantlay 32 7 1 4 35
Matt Fitzpatrick 3 27 68
Louis Oosthuizen 54 65 57 13 MC
Billy Horschel 13 7 9 MC MC 11 15 41
Scottie Scheffler 22 MC
Sung Jae Im MC 63 57
Cameron Smith 68 MC MC 65 MC
Will Zalatoris MC
Jordan Spieth 13 MC 7 MC 13 57 3 19 63
Joaquin Niemann MC 31 27 6
Victor Perez MC
Corey Conners 22 39 65
Kevin Na 9 MC 74 13 2 MC
Sam Burns 17 Wd MC*
Adam Scott 2 35 31 4 13 46
Marc Leishman 40 MC 5 62 15 11 5 37 41 58
Max Homa MC MC 37
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 22
Shane Lowry MC 39 52 15 MC
Stewart Cink 62 17 MC 25 31 49 29 25
Si Woo Kim 18 64 41 29 Wd 74
Matt Kuchar 32 39 MC 13 4 4 26 15 1
Matt Wallace 4 39
Gary Woodland 22 5 52 23 49 4 MC 57 16 MC
Matt Jones 14 41 20 40 MC 6
Carlos Ortiz 48 61 MC MC MC 65
Kevin Streelman 54 7 4 44 13 8 18 MC MC MC
Bubba Watson 32 MC 44 6 65 3 29 MC
Russell Henley 7 29 33 MC MC 6
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 35 37
Mackenzie Hughes 6 48 MC 45
Brendon Todd 22 MC 17 8
Lanto Griffin 44 MC
Chris Kirk MC 52 MC MC 36 4 MC 25
Jason Day 4 7 MC 44 15 27 MC 37 41 MC
Keegan Bradley 68 39 MC 23 MC 8 8 37 50 MC
Charley Hoffman 7 MC MC 45 19 63 MC
Cameron Tringale MC MC MC 37 16 25
Joel Dahmen 74 MC 68
Talor Gooch MC 17 MC
Sebastian Munoz 48 MC
Emiliano Grillo MC MC 9 23 40 11
Antoine Rozner
Takumi Kanaya
Harold Varner MC MC MC 19 57
Brendan Steele 13 52 41 57 20 63 MC MC 62
Dylan Frittelli 22 MC
Adam Long MC 52 MC
Branden Grace MC MC 52 MC MC 25
JT Poston MC 52
Danny Willett 32 27
Harry Higgs MC MC
Martin Laird 23 52 MC MC 53
Lucas Herbert
Alexander Noren MC 41
Rickie Fowler MC 22 14 8 2 MC MC MC 37 52
Cameron Champ MC 67 MC
Michael Thompson MC 14 37 8 MC
Richy Werenski 35
Charl Schwartzel MC MC MC 35 11 MC 8 8 19
Adam Hadwin 54 35 52 MC* MC 11 57
Tom Hoge MC MC 13
Aaron Wise MC MC MC
Byeong Hun An MC MC 17 2 25 11
Robert Streb MC MC MC* 20 18 28
Henrik Norlander 6 31
Chez Reavie 22 17 MC
Cameron Davis MC MC
Lucas Glover 38 52 52 45 33 68 69 MC 46
Brandt Snedeker MC MC Wd
Rafa Cabrera-Bello MC 41 MC 52
Charles Howell 48 MC MC 65 48 31 57 21
Padraig Harrington 31
Nick Taylor MC 48 49 MC
Matthew NeSmith MC MC
Wyndham Clark MC
Jim Herman MC MC 19 MC 40
Patton Kizzire MC MC MC* MC 38
Andrew Putnam MC 58 17 68
Troy Merritt MC 22 17 MC 52
Keith Mitchell 22 MC 48 MC
Sepp Straka 61 14
Doc Redman MC MC
James Hahn MC MC 6 52 MC
Denny McCarthy 58 MC
Luke List 10 MC MC 37 MC
Nate Lashley Wd MC
CT Pan 44 48 40
Peter Malnati 65 17 MC
Brandon Hagy
Mark Hubbard 72 Wd MC
Tyler Duncan 68
Danny Lee Wd MC MC MC 49 52 MC
Hudson Swafford MC MC 38 63
Sung Kang 73 MC MC 57 75
Vaughn Taylor MC MC 48 73 MC
Russell Knox MC 27 44 65 64 18 MC
Brian Stuard MC MC 33 70 52 69 61 MC MC
Camilo Villegas 63 65 40 37 41 70
Patrick Rodgers 18 MC 8 67 MC 40
Brian Gay 27 MC 44
Pat Perez 39 57 70 19 57 69 8 25
Robby Shelton MC
Doug Ghim
Bo Hoag 62 MC MC
Tyler McCumber MC
Hao Tong Li MC 37
Xin Jun Zhang 10 MC
Jason Dufner 44 56 7 MC 1 33 24 19
Jamie Lovemark MC 37 10 52
JB Holmes Wd MC 13 MC 4 75 13
KJ Choi MC 71 MC 67 52 MC 28 21 19
Chase Johnson
Vijay Singh 62 MC 69 MC 11 MC MC 16
Sahith Theegala
David Lingmerth MC 41 29 15 27 1 49 57
Tyler Strafaci
William McGirt 68 MC 67 1 40 MC 37
Joe Long

The Memorial Tournament 2021: The Memorial Tournament 2021 (Winner)

Thursday 3 June, 1.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jon Rahm
Bryson Dechambeau
Jordan Spieth
Rory McIlroy
Collin Morikawa
Justin Thomas
Viktor Hovland
Patrick Cantlay
Xander Schauffele
Hideki Matsuyama
Tony Finau
Corey Conners
Patrick Reed
Scottie Scheffler
Matt Fitzpatrick
Louis Oosthuizen
Sam Burns
Joaquin Niemann
Cameron Smith
Keegan Bradley
Shane Lowry
Charley Hoffman
Billy Horschel
Sungjae Im
Marc Leishman
Gary Woodland
Rickie Fowler
Russell Henley
Kevin Streelman
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Emiliano Grillo
Adam Scott
Matt Wallace
Si Woo Kim
Bubba Watson
Stewart Cink
Jason Day
Matt Jones
Patton Kizzire
Sebastián Muñoz
Kevin Na
Charl Schwartzel
Cameron Tringale
Vaughn Taylor
Matt Kuchar
Max Homa
Chris Kirk
Brendon Todd
Aaron Wise
Cam Davis
K.H. Lee
Alex Noren
Carlos Ortiz
Harold Varner III
Cameron Champ
Joel Dahmen
Dylan Frittelli
Talor Gooch
Branden Grace
Luke List
Matthew NeSmith
Adam Hadwin
Martin Laird
Victor Perez
Lanto Griffin
Harry Higgs
Mackenzie Hughes
Antoine Rozner
Brendan Steele
Danny Willett
Wyndham Clark
Charles Howell III
J.T. Poston
Patrick Rodgers
Sepp Straka
Camilo Villegas
Byeong Hun An
Tom Hoge
Denny Mccarthy
Doc Redman
Nick Taylor
Richy Werenski
Doug Ghim
James Hahn
Padraig Harrington
Adam Long
C.T. Pan
Danny Lee
Henrik Norlander
Lucas Herbert
Troy Merritt
Bo Hoag
J.B. Holmes
Brandon Hagy
Michael Thompson
Rafa Cabrera Bello
K.J. Choi
Jason Dufner
Tyler Duncan
Brian Gay
Jim Herman
Mark Hubbard
Chase Johnson
Takumi Kanaya
Sung Kang
Haotong Li
David Lingmerth
Joe Long
Jamie Lovemark
Peter Malnati
Tyler McCumber
William McGirt
Robby Shelton
Vijay Singh
Tyler Strafaci
Robert Streb
Hudson Swafford
Sahith Theegala
Xinjun Zhang
