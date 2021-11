World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba 2021: Your weekly form stats

For the one and only time this calendar year, the PGA Tour travels to Mexico for the extravagantly titled World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

The tournament was first staged in February 2007, and this will be the 15th time that the Tour has teed-up at the Greg Norman-designed El Camaleon Golf Club.

Since the event switched from its original February date in 2013, and moved to the North American fall, the average winning score here reads 264.25.

This converts to an average winning under-par total, for those eight instalments, of 19.75.

On the tee

Nine of the world's top-25 are in attendance this week, including the No 14 Abraham Ancer.

Although born in the United States, Ancer was raised in Mexico and has a solid record at El Camaleon.

His last four starts here read 12-8-21-9 and he will certainly be motivated this week.

Ancer, winner of the WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational in August, must stand a reasonable chance of following in the footsteps of Hideki Matsuyama who recently returned home to Japan and won the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship.

Mexico's second highest-ranked pro, world No 78 Carlos Ortiz, has also performed well on this course.

He followed a runners-up finish in 2019, with a tie-for-eighth last year.

Strong course form

Among the leading pros taking part are Tony Finau and Billy Horschel who both have reasonable histories at the Mayakoba resort.

Although this will only be Finau's second start since early September, he should have no problems clicking quickly into top gear.

He generally performs well between tee and green, and if he can find his touch with the putter can certainly contend at the weekend.

Horschel, meanwhile, makes his first PGA Tour start of the new 2021-22 season, having won big at Wentworth during September.

Finally, one pro who combines decent current form with a reasonable course history is Aaron Wise.

The upwardly-mobile 25-year-old is another strong performer between tee-and-green, and he closed last year's event with a best-of-day 63.

Course details

Opened in 2006, El Camaleon combines three very different landscapes of dense jungle, mangrove forests and coastal settings.

With a number of holes running extremely close to the coast - where the Gulf of Mexico meets the Caribbean Sea - wind is usually a constant factor throughout the tournament.

Even though there are no giant lakes or ponds on the course, water comes into play on 10 holes, with plenty of dense vegetation ready to gobble up any wayward drive or approach.

The key at El Camaleon is to find fairways off the tee while also possessing good course management skills.

Although care needs to be taken with tee shots, once safely on the fairway this shorter-than-average layout provides plenty of birdie opportunities - as its low-scoring history confirms.

And over the past few years, it is a venue where the ability to hit a high percentage of Greens in Regulation certainly appears to be significant.

El Camaleon is situated within the holiday resort of Playa del Carmen, in the south-east of the country, approximately 140 miles from Cuba's western edge.

