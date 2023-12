Newly-opened La Réserve Golf Links makes Tour debut

'Top seed' Pavon 16/1 17.00 chases second title in 10 weeks

Jayden 20/1 21.00 can secure maiden win in poor field

Tournament and Course Notes

• Co-designed by Louis Oosthuizen and Peter Matkovich, La Réserve Golf Links becomes the fourth different course to stage the AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open which joined the DP World Tour calendar in 2015;

• The Heritage Club's other championship layout - Le Château Golf Course - has hosted this event three times (2015-17-19);

• Carved into hills close to the south Mauritius coastline, La Réserve Golf Links has undulating fairways, pot bunkers and rolling manicured putting surfaces, along with panoramic views across the Indian Ocean;

• La Réserve, which only opened this year, is a creation 'inspired by the wonderful old links of Ireland and Scotland,' said co-designer Peter Matkovich.

Good Current Form

With no relevant course history to study, current form becomes the focal point for those looking to pick a winner this week.

Winner in Monday's finish at Leopard Creek, Louis Oosthuizen 13/27.50 goes again on a course he co-designed and which appears to have plenty of links features.

And the 41-year-old former Open champion from St Andrews could certainly contend again.

This week's pre-Christmas event certainly has a dismal field, with only Matthieu Pavon 16/117.00 ranked inside the world's top 100.

The Frenchman has posted four top-10s from his most recent six starts that includes a DP World Tour victory in Madrid.

He tied-fifth in Dubai's Tour Championship finale last month, and sixth at the Alfred Dunhill Links in Scotland.

Five years ago, Pavon stood on the podium at a different Mauritius venue, having tied-fifth the previous season at the Heritage Club's Le Château layout.

Three other Europeans with reasonable current form are Antoine Rozner 18/119.00, Sebastian Soderberg 28/129.00 and Jeff Winther 33/134.00.

Soderberg was another pro to enjoy October's visit to St Andrews, where he finished fifth, while Winther has had four top-10s in eight events.

As for in-form home grown players at this co-sanctioned event, you may wish to consider Casey Jarvis 40/141.00, Jayden Schaper 20/121.00 or Jaco Van Zyl 125/1126.00.

Jarvis tied-seventh at Leopard Creek, as did 22-year-old Schaper whose most recent three starts read 9th-5th-7th.

World Ranking Points



Most Points Since July 1st (Top 10 Listed)

Pts

38.61: Matthieu Pavon

27.26: Jeff Winther

24.84: Matthew Southgate

21.63: Marcel Siem

21.54: Daniel Brown

20.55: Sebastian Soderberg

19.85: Antoine Rozner

19.72: Louis Oosthuizen

16.22: Darren Fichardt

14.59: Laurie Canter

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves