Magical Kenya Open 2024: Course and current form stats

Muthaiga is a lush parkland layout which has been hosting professional tournaments for over 50 years
Muthaiga: Tree-lined fairways with plenty of undulations

The DP World Tour makes its third trip to Muthaiga Golf Club in northern Nairobi. Words and stats are supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Tight tree-lined fairways, numerous testing dog-legs

  • Jesper 25/126.00 can make breakthrough at this level

  • Opportunity knocks for Cockerill 33/134.00

    • Tournament and Course Notes

    • Having opened 2024 with five tournaments in the Middle East, the DP World Tour now embarks on a trio of events on the continent of Africa. First up is the Magical Kenya Open;

    • For the third straight year, the tournament takes place at Muthaiga Golf Club on the outskirts of Nairobi. Despite being a relatively new venue for the DP World Tour, Muthaiga has hosted 17 Challenge Tour events since 1991;

    • Muthaiga Golf Club, which is situated around five miles north of Nairobi city centre, is a lush parkland venue with tight tree-lined fairways and water hazards on seven holes. The course is laid out close to the Karura Forest and is undulating in places;

    • There are plenty of testing dog legs to be conquered at a layout where good course management is especially important;

    • Muthaiga was once a regular location on the Safari Tour, which offered an African-based early-year schedule for professionals during the 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s. Opened on New Year's Eve 1913, Muthaiga is a symbol of Britain's former colonial past.

    Good Current Form

    With no member of the world's top 60 taking part, this week's tournament has a low-key feel to it.

    Among those who have made solid starts to 2024 are Aaron Cockerill 33/134.00, Nacho Elvira 50/151.00, Ewen Ferguson 14/115.00 and Jesper Svensson 25/126.00.

    Cockerill, who posted top-six finishes in Dubai and Bahrain, tied-second at Muthaiga when the course made its DP World Tour debut in 2022.

    Ferguson, meanwhile, tied-eighth in that event and arrives in Kenya having registered a top-10 finish in Qatar two weeks ago.

    As for Svensson, the Swede appears ready to move up from Challenge Tour winner to become a DP World Tour champion - and this week's mediocre field shouldn't provide too many hurdles.

    He's a two-time runner-up at this level, with both of these performances happening since the start of December last year.

    Good Course Form

    Not a great amount of course form data to go on but Thriston Lawrence 14/115.00 appears well-placed to earn a fifth DP World Tour victory in 27 months.

    The South African tied-second on his only previous appearance at Muthaiga two years ago.

    Julien Brun 60/161.00 and Darius Van Driel 66/167.00 are others with reasonable brief course histories, but there's little which stands out as being exceptionally impressive.

    World Ranking Points


    Most Points Since September 1st, 2023 (Top 10 Listed)
    48.44: Rikuya Hoshino
    34.81: Thriston Lawrence
    25.74: Connor Syme
    24.85: Jesper Svensson
    21.36: Dylan Frittelli
    20.09: Ewen Ferguson
    19.95: Frederic LaCroix
    19.48: Hurly Long
    16.20: Aaron Cockerill
    15.98: Nacho Elvira
    Only those entered this week are included in table.

    Note: Muthaiga hosted Challenge Tour events in 2017 & 2018; and DP World Tour events in 2022 & 2023.

    Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / Muthaiga Form (2017-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W7 W6 W5 W4 W3 W2 W1 W52 W51 W50
Rikuya Hoshino 1 12 MC MC
Thriston Lawrence 49 MC MC 2
Adrian Otaegui 65 MC MC 56 20
Alex Fitzpatrick 42 MC 16 16
Ewen Ferguson 9 23 MC 11
Romain Langasque MC 35 25 14
Connor Syme 35 34 51 40
Maximilian Kieffer 33 MC 4 31 48
Jesper Svensson 16 2 47 31
Shubhankar Sharma MC 37 16
Aaron Cockerill MC 6 23 4
Frederic LaCroix MC 4 3
Dylan Frittelli MC 1 70 41 MC
Hurly Long 43 MC MC 48
Matthew Jordan 16 MC 41
Gavin Green MC MC 47 MC
Guido Migliozzi 49 MC 68 25 13 40
Eddie Pepperell 42 MC 16 MC
Nacho Elvira 13 MC 16 41 28
Nick Bachem MC MC 63 43
Alejandro Del Rey 16 56 37 38
KazukiHiga 11
Julien Brun 56 47 MC 56
Louis De Jager 49 MC 20 56 34
Marcus Armitage MC 43 47 MC 43
Marcel Schneider MC 29 MC MC 29
Masahiro Kawamura 16 MC 78 7
David Law MC 56 MC
RyanVanVelzen Wd 2 7 1 40
Simon Forsstrom 27 MC MC MC 56
Oliver Wilson MC MC MC 36
Daan Huizing 16 16 76 25 64
Andy Sullivan MC 43 MC 66
Casey Jarvis 49 65 MC MC 41 25
Jacques Kruyswijk 27 48 19 40
Renato Paratore MC MC 18
Sam Bairstow 13 23 23 34
Manuel Elvira 49 MC 23 41
Santiago Tarrio 61 56 MC 25 11
Ricardo Gouveia 70 MC 23 74
Deon Germishuys MC 52 2 18
Kristian Krogh Johannessen MC 54 MC 25
Darius Van Driel MC 29
David Ravetto 1 MC MC
Edoardo Molinari MC MC MC MC
Adrien Saddier MC MC MC
Wilco Nienaber 40 MC 7 47
Oliver Bekker 25 MC MC 9 34
Andrea Pavan MC 48 MC MC 18
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC MC 9 MC 34
Tapio Pulkkanen MC 37 MC
Marcus Kinhult MC MC MC MC
Sam Hutsby 2 13 52 MC
Jeong Weon Ko 65 73 59 70 MC
Lorenzo Scalise MC 70 56 MC
Lukas Nemecz MC MC 54 56
Adam Blomme MC 54 MC MC
Jamie Donaldson 35 74 MC MC
Julian Suri
Alexander Levy 65 MC 16 29
Ashun Wu 9 48 MC MC 48
Matthias Schwab MC MC MC MC
Tom Vaillant 35 MC MC 18
Clement Sordet 42 MC 56 MC MC
Marc Warren 59
Joel Girrbach MC 8 20
Will Enefer MC 62 MC MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 13 MC 67
Frederik Schott MC MC 37 MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 74 49
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 25 6 MC MC
Thomas Aiken 40 12 MC 7
John Axelsen MC 63 MC
John Catlin 3 Wd 10
Jeung-Hun Wang 2 MC
Rhys Enoch MC 37 1 MC
Jamie Rutherford MC MC 7
Stuart Manley MC 74 MC MC
Justin Walters MC 18 58
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC MC MC
John Parry 34 MC 30
Andrew Wilson 70 23 MC
Oliver Farr MC 46 11
Filippo Celli 42 23 MC
Pieter Moolman MC 16 51 29
Tom Lewis MC 70 74 MC
Ashley Chesters MC MC MC
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 27 12 37 31
Lars Van Meijel 40 6 56 18
Benjamin Follett-Smith 10 24 23 MC MC
Conor Purcell 17 24
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 40 65 54
Dylan Mostert MC MC 23 3 MC
Om Prakash Chouhan MC MC MC
Haydn Barron 9 43 MC
Lucas Vacarisas MC MC MC
Craig Howie 40 31 64
Pedro Figueiredo MC 18
Lauri Ruuska MC MC MC
Jordan Gumberg 17 MC MC 54
Sebastian Friedrichsen MC 65 MC MC
Jack Davidson 13 MC MC
Tom Power Horan MC 6 MC
Jonas Blixt MC MC MC MC
Steven Brown MC 68 40
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC 37 58
Daniel Young 53 48 23
Jannik De Bruyn MC
Justin Harding MC MC MC
Matthis Besard MC 48 13 MC
Connor McKinney MC MC 19 32
Soren Broholt Lind 25 70 18
Philipp Katich 25 37 46
Benjamin Rusch 70 MC
Nicolo Galletti 73 MC
Dave Horsey
Gary Boyd MC MC MC
Garrick Porteous 49 40
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen MC MC MC
Frank Kennedy MC
James Nicholas 55
Sam Jones MC MC 68 MC
Yannick Schutz
John Gough MC MC
Joshua Berry MC MC 12 MC
Braden Thornberry MC MC 38 MC
Pietro Bovari MC 37 MC
Christofer Blomstrand MC MC MC
Haraldur Magnus MC 13 MC
Oliver Fisher
Mutahi Kibugu
Ronald Rugumayo
Joe Dean MC
Njoroge Njonge Kibugu
Visitor Mapwanya
Michael Karanga
John Lejirma
Dismas Indiza
Samuel Njoroge
Greg Snow
Daniel Nduva
Mike Kisia
Mohit Mediratta
Jastas Madoya Asena
Isaac Ogolla Makokha
Manuel Quiros
Josphat Rono
David Kamulindwa
Player 2023 2022 2018 2017
Rikuya Hoshino MC
Thriston Lawrence 2
Adrian Otaegui 30 34
Alex Fitzpatrick
Ewen Ferguson 47 8
Romain Langasque 25 44
Connor Syme 55 26 MC
Maximilian Kieffer 20
Jesper Svensson 26
Shubhankar Sharma MC 13
Aaron Cockerill MC 2
Frederic LaCroix MC 51
Dylan Frittelli
Hurly Long 30 2
Matthew Jordan 35 71
Gavin Green 15 MC
Guido Migliozzi MC
Eddie Pepperell MC
Nacho Elvira 40
Nick Bachem 52
Alejandro Del Rey 30
KazukiHiga
Julien Brun 7 13 MC
Louis De Jager 35 MC 9
Marcus Armitage 35 17 58
Marcel Schneider MC MC
Masahiro Kawamura 2 42
David Law 48 60 60
RyanVanVelzen
Simon Forsstrom 60 25 MC
Oliver Wilson MC MC 45
Daan Huizing MC 28 MC
Andy Sullivan
Casey Jarvis 25
Jacques Kruyswijk MC 60 7
Renato Paratore 55 40
Sam Bairstow
Manuel Elvira
Santiago Tarrio 3 26
Ricardo Gouveia MC
Deon Germishuys 55
Kristian Krogh Johannessen MC 14
Darius Van Driel 11 MC 12
David Ravetto MC
Edoardo Molinari 20
Adrien Saddier 47 51 2
Wilco Nienaber 25
Oliver Bekker 55 8 6
Andrea Pavan MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 75 17
Tapio Pulkkanen
Marcus Kinhult 65 8 12
Sam Hutsby MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC
Lorenzo Scalise
Lukas Nemecz 5 17 MC
Adam Blomme
Jamie Donaldson
Julian Suri 41
Alexander Levy MC
Ashun Wu MC 1
Matthias Schwab 8
Tom Vaillant 35
Clement Sordet 54
Marc Warren
Joel Girrbach 44 MC
Will Enefer
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Frederik Schott
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 17
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Thomas Aiken 65
John Axelsen MC
John Catlin 15
Jeung-Hun Wang
Rhys Enoch MC MC
Jamie Rutherford 20
Stuart Manley 8 28
Justin Walters 40 66
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC
John Parry
Andrew Wilson MC MC
Oliver Farr MC 48 MC
Filippo Celli
Pieter Moolman
Tom Lewis MC MC
Ashley Chesters 7 65 MC
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 17
Lars Van Meijel
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC
Conor Purcell
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 40 MC 38
Dylan Mostert 52
Om Prakash Chouhan
Haydn Barron
Lucas Vacarisas
Craig Howie 11 42
Pedro Figueiredo MC MC 38
Lauri Ruuska
Jordan Gumberg
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Jack Davidson
Tom Power Horan
Jonas Blixt
Steven Brown MC MC MC
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Daniel Young
Jannik De Bruyn 15
Justin Harding 40 42
Matthis Besard
Connor McKinney
Soren Broholt Lind
Philipp Katich
Benjamin Rusch MC
Nicolo Galletti
Dave Horsey 5
Gary Boyd MC 63
Garrick Porteous MC 13 MC MC
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
Frank Kennedy
James Nicholas
Sam Jones
Yannick Schutz
John Gough
Joshua Berry
Braden Thornberry
Pietro Bovari
Christofer Blomstrand 60 MC
Haraldur Magnus
Oliver Fisher MC MC
Mutahi Kibugu 65
Ronald Rugumayo MC MC
Joe Dean
Njoroge Njonge Kibugu MC 64
Visitor Mapwanya MC
Michael Karanga MC
John Lejirma MC MC
Dismas Indiza MC MC MC 54
Samuel Njoroge MC MC
Greg Snow MC MC MC MC
Daniel Nduva MC MC MC
Mike Kisia MC
Mohit Mediratta MC 71
Jastas Madoya Asena MC MC MC MC
Isaac Ogolla Makokha
Manuel Quiros
Josphat Rono
David Kamulindwa

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

