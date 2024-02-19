Magical Kenya Open 2024: Course and current form stats

Tight tree-lined fairways, numerous testing dog-legs

Tournament and Course Notes

• Having opened 2024 with five tournaments in the Middle East, the DP World Tour now embarks on a trio of events on the continent of Africa. First up is the Magical Kenya Open;

• For the third straight year, the tournament takes place at Muthaiga Golf Club on the outskirts of Nairobi. Despite being a relatively new venue for the DP World Tour, Muthaiga has hosted 17 Challenge Tour events since 1991;

• Muthaiga Golf Club, which is situated around five miles north of Nairobi city centre, is a lush parkland venue with tight tree-lined fairways and water hazards on seven holes. The course is laid out close to the Karura Forest and is undulating in places;

• There are plenty of testing dog legs to be conquered at a layout where good course management is especially important;

• Muthaiga was once a regular location on the Safari Tour, which offered an African-based early-year schedule for professionals during the 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s. Opened on New Year's Eve 1913, Muthaiga is a symbol of Britain's former colonial past.

Good Current Form

With no member of the world's top 60 taking part, this week's tournament has a low-key feel to it.

Among those who have made solid starts to 2024 are Aaron Cockerill 33/134.00, Nacho Elvira 50/151.00, Ewen Ferguson 14/115.00 and Jesper Svensson 25/126.00.

Cockerill, who posted top-six finishes in Dubai and Bahrain, tied-second at Muthaiga when the course made its DP World Tour debut in 2022.

Ferguson, meanwhile, tied-eighth in that event and arrives in Kenya having registered a top-10 finish in Qatar two weeks ago.

As for Svensson, the Swede appears ready to move up from Challenge Tour winner to become a DP World Tour champion - and this week's mediocre field shouldn't provide too many hurdles.

He's a two-time runner-up at this level, with both of these performances happening since the start of December last year.

Good Course Form

Not a great amount of course form data to go on but Thriston Lawrence 14/115.00 appears well-placed to earn a fifth DP World Tour victory in 27 months.

The South African tied-second on his only previous appearance at Muthaiga two years ago.

Julien Brun 60/161.00 and Darius Van Driel 66/167.00 are others with reasonable brief course histories, but there's little which stands out as being exceptionally impressive.

World Ranking Points



Most Points Since September 1st, 2023 (Top 10 Listed)

48.44: Rikuya Hoshino

34.81: Thriston Lawrence

25.74: Connor Syme

24.85: Jesper Svensson

21.36: Dylan Frittelli

20.09: Ewen Ferguson

19.95: Frederic LaCroix

19.48: Hurly Long

16.20: Aaron Cockerill

15.98: Nacho Elvira

Only those entered this week are included in table.

Note: Muthaiga hosted Challenge Tour events in 2017 & 2018; and DP World Tour events in 2022 & 2023.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves