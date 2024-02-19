Magical Kenya Open 2024: Course and current form stats
The DP World Tour makes its third trip to Muthaiga Golf Club in northern Nairobi. Words and stats are supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Tight tree-lined fairways, numerous testing dog-legs
-
Jesper 25/126.00 can make breakthrough at this level
-
Opportunity knocks for Cockerill 33/134.00
Tournament and Course Notes
• Having opened 2024 with five tournaments in the Middle East, the DP World Tour now embarks on a trio of events on the continent of Africa. First up is the Magical Kenya Open;
• For the third straight year, the tournament takes place at Muthaiga Golf Club on the outskirts of Nairobi. Despite being a relatively new venue for the DP World Tour, Muthaiga has hosted 17 Challenge Tour events since 1991;
• Muthaiga Golf Club, which is situated around five miles north of Nairobi city centre, is a lush parkland venue with tight tree-lined fairways and water hazards on seven holes. The course is laid out close to the Karura Forest and is undulating in places;
• There are plenty of testing dog legs to be conquered at a layout where good course management is especially important;
• Muthaiga was once a regular location on the Safari Tour, which offered an African-based early-year schedule for professionals during the 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s. Opened on New Year's Eve 1913, Muthaiga is a symbol of Britain's former colonial past.
Good Current Form
With no member of the world's top 60 taking part, this week's tournament has a low-key feel to it.
Among those who have made solid starts to 2024 are Aaron Cockerill 33/134.00, Nacho Elvira 50/151.00, Ewen Ferguson 14/115.00 and Jesper Svensson 25/126.00.
Cockerill, who posted top-six finishes in Dubai and Bahrain, tied-second at Muthaiga when the course made its DP World Tour debut in 2022.
Ferguson, meanwhile, tied-eighth in that event and arrives in Kenya having registered a top-10 finish in Qatar two weeks ago.
As for Svensson, the Swede appears ready to move up from Challenge Tour winner to become a DP World Tour champion - and this week's mediocre field shouldn't provide too many hurdles.
He's a two-time runner-up at this level, with both of these performances happening since the start of December last year.
Good Course Form
Not a great amount of course form data to go on but Thriston Lawrence 14/115.00 appears well-placed to earn a fifth DP World Tour victory in 27 months.
The South African tied-second on his only previous appearance at Muthaiga two years ago.
Julien Brun 60/161.00 and Darius Van Driel 66/167.00 are others with reasonable brief course histories, but there's little which stands out as being exceptionally impressive.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since September 1st, 2023 (Top 10 Listed)
48.44: Rikuya Hoshino
34.81: Thriston Lawrence
25.74: Connor Syme
24.85: Jesper Svensson
21.36: Dylan Frittelli
20.09: Ewen Ferguson
19.95: Frederic LaCroix
19.48: Hurly Long
16.20: Aaron Cockerill
15.98: Nacho Elvira
Only those entered this week are included in table.
Note: Muthaiga hosted Challenge Tour events in 2017 & 2018; and DP World Tour events in 2022 & 2023.
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / Muthaiga Form (2017-23)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W7
|W6
|W5
|W4
|W3
|W2
|W1
|W52
|W51
|W50
|Rikuya Hoshino
|1
|12
|MC
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|49
|MC
|MC
|2
|Adrian Otaegui
|65
|MC
|MC
|56
|20
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|42
|MC
|16
|16
|Ewen Ferguson
|9
|23
|MC
|11
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|35
|25
|14
|Connor Syme
|35
|34
|51
|40
|Maximilian Kieffer
|33
|MC
|4
|31
|48
|Jesper Svensson
|16
|2
|47
|31
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|37
|16
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|6
|23
|4
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC
|4
|3
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|1
|70
|41
|MC
|Hurly Long
|43
|MC
|MC
|48
|Matthew Jordan
|16
|MC
|41
|Gavin Green
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|Guido Migliozzi
|49
|MC
|68
|25
|13
|40
|Eddie Pepperell
|42
|MC
|16
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|13
|MC
|16
|41
|28
|Nick Bachem
|MC
|MC
|63
|43
|Alejandro Del Rey
|16
|56
|37
|38
|KazukiHiga
|11
|Julien Brun
|56
|47
|MC
|56
|Louis De Jager
|49
|MC
|20
|56
|34
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|43
|47
|MC
|43
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|29
|Masahiro Kawamura
|16
|MC
|78
|7
|David Law
|MC
|56
|MC
|RyanVanVelzen
|Wd
|2
|7
|1
|40
|Simon Forsstrom
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|Daan Huizing
|16
|16
|76
|25
|64
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|43
|MC
|66
|Casey Jarvis
|49
|65
|MC
|MC
|41
|25
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|27
|48
|19
|40
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|MC
|18
|Sam Bairstow
|13
|23
|23
|34
|Manuel Elvira
|49
|MC
|23
|41
|Santiago Tarrio
|61
|56
|MC
|25
|11
|Ricardo Gouveia
|70
|MC
|23
|74
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|52
|2
|18
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|MC
|54
|MC
|25
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|29
|David Ravetto
|1
|MC
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adrien Saddier
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wilco Nienaber
|40
|MC
|7
|47
|Oliver Bekker
|25
|MC
|MC
|9
|34
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|18
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|MC
|9
|MC
|34
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|37
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sam Hutsby
|2
|13
|52
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|65
|73
|59
|70
|MC
|Lorenzo Scalise
|MC
|70
|56
|MC
|Lukas Nemecz
|MC
|MC
|54
|56
|Adam Blomme
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|Jamie Donaldson
|35
|74
|MC
|MC
|Julian Suri
|Alexander Levy
|65
|MC
|16
|29
|Ashun Wu
|9
|48
|MC
|MC
|48
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|35
|MC
|MC
|18
|Clement Sordet
|42
|MC
|56
|MC
|MC
|Marc Warren
|59
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|8
|20
|Will Enefer
|MC
|62
|MC
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|13
|MC
|67
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|74
|49
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|25
|6
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|40
|12
|MC
|7
|John Axelsen
|MC
|63
|MC
|John Catlin
|3
|Wd
|10
|Jeung-Hun Wang
|2
|MC
|Rhys Enoch
|MC
|37
|1
|MC
|Jamie Rutherford
|MC
|MC
|7
|Stuart Manley
|MC
|74
|MC
|MC
|Justin Walters
|MC
|18
|58
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|John Parry
|34
|MC
|30
|Andrew Wilson
|70
|23
|MC
|Oliver Farr
|MC
|46
|11
|Filippo Celli
|42
|23
|MC
|Pieter Moolman
|MC
|16
|51
|29
|Tom Lewis
|MC
|70
|74
|MC
|Ashley Chesters
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|27
|12
|37
|31
|Lars Van Meijel
|40
|6
|56
|18
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|10
|24
|23
|MC
|MC
|Conor Purcell
|17
|24
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|40
|65
|54
|Dylan Mostert
|MC
|MC
|23
|3
|MC
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Haydn Barron
|9
|43
|MC
|Lucas Vacarisas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Craig Howie
|40
|31
|64
|Pedro Figueiredo
|MC
|18
|Lauri Ruuska
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|17
|MC
|MC
|54
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|Jack Davidson
|13
|MC
|MC
|Tom Power Horan
|MC
|6
|MC
|Jonas Blixt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Steven Brown
|MC
|68
|40
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|37
|58
|Daniel Young
|53
|48
|23
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|Justin Harding
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthis Besard
|MC
|48
|13
|MC
|Connor McKinney
|MC
|MC
|19
|32
|Soren Broholt Lind
|25
|70
|18
|Philipp Katich
|25
|37
|46
|Benjamin Rusch
|70
|MC
|Nicolo Galletti
|73
|MC
|Dave Horsey
|Gary Boyd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Garrick Porteous
|49
|40
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Frank Kennedy
|MC
|James Nicholas
|55
|Sam Jones
|MC
|MC
|68
|MC
|Yannick Schutz
|John Gough
|MC
|MC
|Joshua Berry
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|MC
|MC
|38
|MC
|Pietro Bovari
|MC
|37
|MC
|Christofer Blomstrand
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Haraldur Magnus
|MC
|13
|MC
|Oliver Fisher
|Mutahi Kibugu
|Ronald Rugumayo
|Joe Dean
|MC
|Njoroge Njonge Kibugu
|Visitor Mapwanya
|Michael Karanga
|John Lejirma
|Dismas Indiza
|Samuel Njoroge
|Greg Snow
|Daniel Nduva
|Mike Kisia
|Mohit Mediratta
|Jastas Madoya Asena
|Isaac Ogolla Makokha
|Manuel Quiros
|Josphat Rono
|David Kamulindwa
|Player
|2023
|2022
|2018
|2017
|Rikuya Hoshino
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|2
|Adrian Otaegui
|30
|34
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Ewen Ferguson
|47
|8
|Romain Langasque
|25
|44
|Connor Syme
|55
|26
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|20
|Jesper Svensson
|26
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|13
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|2
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC
|51
|Dylan Frittelli
|Hurly Long
|30
|2
|Matthew Jordan
|35
|71
|Gavin Green
|15
|MC
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|40
|Nick Bachem
|52
|Alejandro Del Rey
|30
|KazukiHiga
|Julien Brun
|7
|13
|MC
|Louis De Jager
|35
|MC
|9
|Marcus Armitage
|35
|17
|58
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|MC
|Masahiro Kawamura
|2
|42
|David Law
|48
|60
|60
|RyanVanVelzen
|Simon Forsstrom
|60
|25
|MC
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|MC
|45
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|28
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|Casey Jarvis
|25
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|60
|7
|Renato Paratore
|55
|40
|Sam Bairstow
|Manuel Elvira
|Santiago Tarrio
|3
|26
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|55
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|MC
|14
|Darius Van Driel
|11
|MC
|12
|David Ravetto
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|20
|Adrien Saddier
|47
|51
|2
|Wilco Nienaber
|25
|Oliver Bekker
|55
|8
|6
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|75
|17
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|Marcus Kinhult
|65
|8
|12
|Sam Hutsby
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|Lorenzo Scalise
|Lukas Nemecz
|5
|17
|MC
|Adam Blomme
|Jamie Donaldson
|Julian Suri
|41
|Alexander Levy
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|MC
|1
|Matthias Schwab
|8
|Tom Vaillant
|35
|Clement Sordet
|54
|Marc Warren
|Joel Girrbach
|44
|MC
|Will Enefer
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Frederik Schott
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|17
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Thomas Aiken
|65
|John Axelsen
|MC
|John Catlin
|15
|Jeung-Hun Wang
|Rhys Enoch
|MC
|MC
|Jamie Rutherford
|20
|Stuart Manley
|8
|28
|Justin Walters
|40
|66
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|John Parry
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|MC
|Oliver Farr
|MC
|48
|MC
|Filippo Celli
|Pieter Moolman
|Tom Lewis
|MC
|MC
|Ashley Chesters
|7
|65
|MC
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|17
|Lars Van Meijel
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|Conor Purcell
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|40
|MC
|38
|Dylan Mostert
|52
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|Haydn Barron
|Lucas Vacarisas
|Craig Howie
|11
|42
|Pedro Figueiredo
|MC
|MC
|38
|Lauri Ruuska
|Jordan Gumberg
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|Jack Davidson
|Tom Power Horan
|Jonas Blixt
|Steven Brown
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|Daniel Young
|Jannik De Bruyn
|15
|Justin Harding
|40
|42
|Matthis Besard
|Connor McKinney
|Soren Broholt Lind
|Philipp Katich
|Benjamin Rusch
|MC
|Nicolo Galletti
|Dave Horsey
|5
|Gary Boyd
|MC
|63
|Garrick Porteous
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|Frank Kennedy
|James Nicholas
|Sam Jones
|Yannick Schutz
|John Gough
|Joshua Berry
|Braden Thornberry
|Pietro Bovari
|Christofer Blomstrand
|60
|MC
|Haraldur Magnus
|Oliver Fisher
|MC
|MC
|Mutahi Kibugu
|65
|Ronald Rugumayo
|MC
|MC
|Joe Dean
|Njoroge Njonge Kibugu
|MC
|64
|Visitor Mapwanya
|MC
|Michael Karanga
|MC
|John Lejirma
|MC
|MC
|Dismas Indiza
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|Samuel Njoroge
|MC
|MC
|Greg Snow
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Nduva
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mike Kisia
|MC
|Mohit Mediratta
|MC
|71
|Jastas Madoya Asena
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Isaac Ogolla Makokha
|Manuel Quiros
|Josphat Rono
|David Kamulindwa
